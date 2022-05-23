News
Yankees drop pair of games in doubleheader with White Sox
On an uncomfortably hot and sticky day for the Yankees’ and White Sox’s Sunday doubleheader in the Bronx, the home team played two fittingly lethargic games. The Yankees dropped both of them, losing back-to-back games for the first time since April 10 and 11, their third and fourth games of the year.
The second game of the doubleheader saw Tim Anderson get revenge on a fan base that had puzzlingly booed him all game. On Saturday, Anderson was mockingly called “Jackie” by Yankees’ third baseman Josh Donaldson. On Sunday, he hit an opposite field home run to bring the White Sox a 5-0 victory.
Anderson’s three-run silencer left no doubt that the Yankees would go to bed winless, and many of their fans would hit their pillows with a palpable rage over their number one enemy of the day having the nerve to play well amid their hatred.
Aaron Judge stepped to the plate in the eighth inning of game one and with one wave of his mighty bat, briefly gave the Yankees some hope. Judge’s solo home run tied the game, incited M-V-P chants at Yankee Stadium, and helped his team get off the mat, but AJ Pollock matched him with a solo shot of his own in the next inning. Pollock’s jack gave the White Sox a late lead that blossomed into a 3-1 Chicago win and, with the game-clinching shot coming off Aroldis Chapman, invited more questions about who the Yankees’ closer should be moving forward.
In addition to giving up a poorly timed home run, Chapman also threw a pitch to the backstop, had to be visited by the training staff after throwing a pitch, and failed to get a single swing and miss on his once untouchable fastball. When he left the game after Adam Engel put an RBI insurance run double into the left field corner, Chapman was serenaded by boos on his way to the dugout, where Judge was waiting for him at the top step with an encouraging pat on the butt.
“He’s not been as fine with his command,” Boone said of the struggling southpaw. “He’s just not quite as sharp as we’ve seen him. He was getting some treatment on his Achilles. When he was moving around, he wasn’t moving around great. But he wanted the ball. Today, to me he didn’t look great on his legs, so I think that was probably an issue today.”
The Yankees started their double dip by getting blanked by Johnny Cueto, a wonderful pitcher who’s also years removed from his prime. Cueto twisted and turned his way through six innings, five strikeouts and roughly one million different wind ups. The Yankees mustered six hits against him — all of which were singles — and got zero runs.
The final two of those singles did knock Cueto out of the game with no outs in the seventh inning. Trailing by one run at the time, the Yankees were very much still in the game. Cueto’s replacement, the fiery Joe Kelly, shut that down fairly quickly.
Kelly struck out his first hitter, Marwin Gonzalez, on four pitches. During the next at-bat, he picked Aaron Hicks off of second base. Hicks tried to make a break for third while Kelly wasn’t looking, likely anticipating that the reliever would start his delivery during the mad dash. Instead, Kelly simply stepped off the mound, realized that Hicks was in no man’s land, and tossed the ball to second base for an easy out. Hicks was the second Yankee to get picked off, joining Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who Cueto picked off of first in the second inning.
“Almost had him timed up,” Boone lamented after the game.
The squandered opportunity in the seventh looked like it would be the Yankees’ best scoring chance of the day, but Judge’s ability to transform things in a single swing changed that pretty emphatically before the White Sox landed their counter punches.
Hicks’ rally-killing pickoff brings more ammunition to the people calling for him to be benched. Entering Sunday’s action, Hicks was hitting .200 with an on-base percentage much higher than his slugging percentage. His 20 hits included just one double and one home run, and in his previous 15 games coming into Sunday, he was in a vicious 3-for-40 (.075) slump. In the first game of the doubleheader, he did go 2-for-4, but also popped up on the infield with the game tied in the eighth inning.
While he’s still taking a lot of walks, and is tied for the team-lead in stolen bases, Hicks is a tough sell for many fans, especially the ones advocating for the Joey Gallo-Aaron Judge-Giancarlo Stanton outfield to be a more regular occurrence.
White Sox’s closer Liam Hendriks, who was very critical of Donaldson in some pregame comments, had no trouble at all during his Sunday outing.
The Yankees cannot relate.
In the second game, White Sox’s starter Michael Kopech skated comfortably through the first five innings. He maintained perfection until Rob Brantly — the catcher who was added to the active roster on Sunday morning and arrived at the stadium during the first game — doubled with two outs in the sixth to become the Yankees’ first base runner of the game. Kopech finished his night with seven eye-popping innings, one hit, and no runs on his ledger.
Luis Severino displayed admirable problem solving skills all night. He allowed hitters to reach base in every inning from the second to seventh, but kept any of them from reaching home plate. His final line showed eight hits in seven innings of work but zero runs. It wasn’t until Jonathan Loaisiga entered in the eighth that the dam finally broke. Andrew Vaughn and Reese McGuire’s two-out singles gave Chicago their first two runs, and Anderson provided the final three off of Miguel Castro.
At the end of the unbearably hot day, the Yankees had two losses, a smarting wound from Anderson and multiple questions about their bullpen, as both Chapman and Loaisiga have been less than stellar all year and did nothing to rectify that on Sunday.
Michael Kopech and Tim Anderson come up big as the Chicago White Sox sweep the New York Yankees in a doubleheader
Johnny Cueto was terrific in his Chicago White Sox debut last Monday in Kansas City.
He was even more impressive in his second start of the season Sunday against the New York Yankees.
The veteran right-hander allowed six hits in six-plus scoreless innings at Yankee Stadium but did not factor in the decision. The Sox gave up a late lead only to respond with two in the ninth for a 3-1 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
“He’s an artist,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “It’s fun to watch him pitch a game. And that’s what he’s been, an outstanding starting pitcher, because he gives you a different look four times in a game.”
Michael Kopech was even better in Game 2, retiring the first 17 batters as the Sox completed the sweep with a 5-0 victory. Rob Brantly broke up the perfect game with a two-out double in the sixth.
Kopech — who returned from the paternity leave list after the birth Friday of his second son, Vander — allowed one hit with six strikeouts and two walks in seven scoreless innings.
The Sox scored five with two outs in the eighth on RBI hits by Andrew Vaughn and Reese McGuire and a three-run home run by Tim Anderson.
The Sox had ample opportunities to score earlier, but Yankees starter Luis Severino worked out of trouble several times.
Their best opportunity against Severino came in the fifth when they loaded the bases with no outs. Anderson grounded to third and the Yankees got the force at the plate. Yoán Moncada then bounced to first and again the Yankees got the force at the plate. Luis Robert struck out to end the inning.
Vaughn came through with two outs in the eighth, singling to center against Jonathan Loáisiga to bring home José Abreu. McGuire followed with another single, bringing in Adam Engel.
Anderson — who was booed throughout the night by Yankees fans after Saturday’s words with Josh Donaldson and a bench-clearing incident — then homered against Miguel Castro.
In the first game, AJ Pollock put the Sox ahead in the ninth with a leadoff homer to left on a 1-0 fastball from Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman.
“You’ve got to stay short to him,” Pollock said. “He’s got some good velocity, good cut on his fastball, so just trying to hit a line drive and it worked out.”
Vaughn drew a one-out walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a passed ball before scoring on a double by Engel, making it 3-1. Liam Hendriks struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 13th save.
It was a nice bounce-back performance by the Sox after the Yankees tied the score at 1 in the eighth when Aaron Judge homered to left on an 0-2 sinker against reliever Kendall Graveman.
The Yankees put two on with one out in the inning, but Graveman rebounded to get Donaldson to fly out to center and Aaron Hicks to pop out to third.
“Most times when you do that, (you) lose your concentration and there is another run on the board,” La Russa said of Graveman. “He got the zero afterward, gave us a chance to win.”
Cueto put the Sox in an excellent position early.
“I had good command of all my pitches today and they had very good movement and I was able to locate them up and down the zone,” Cueto, who was receiving fluids in the aftermath of Game 1, said in a statement. “That was the key to keep the Yankees off-balanced today.”
The Sox went ahead 1-0 on an RBI single by Yasmani Grandal in the fourth.
And Cueto kept “dealing,” as Pollock said. He struck out five and walked two in the 95-pitch outing.
“He’s been awesome for us,” Pollock said. “Works fast and has all sorts of pitches to get them off-balanced. Shimmy shake (delivery). It’s awesome to play behind him. It’s great having him out there for the first game of a doubleheader because of the tone he just set for us.”
Cueto has pitched 12 scoreless innings, the third-longest streak for a Sox starter at the beginning of his tenure with the team since 1974, according to STATS. Ken Brett pitched 17 scoreless innings in 1976 and Jack McDowell went 13 innings in 1987.
Cueto allowed two hits and struck out seven in six scoreless innings against the Royals.
“When (general manager) Rick (Hahn) mentioned that we were going to be able to bring him into the organization, he has a special relationship with our pitching coach (Ethan Katz) because they were in San Francisco together (in 2020),” La Russa said. “Ethan was watching the videos (before Cueto’s arrival from Triple-A Charlotte) and said, ‘Man, he’s throwing free and easy. That’s vintage stuff.’”
Cueto exited after allowing two singles to begin the seventh. Joe Kelly struck out Marwin Gonzalez, picked off Hicks at second and struck out Jose Trevino to maintain the one-run lead.
“Kelly was just perfect,” La Russa said.
The Yankees got the run in the eighth, but Pollock came though with the big hit in the ninth to give the Sox what La Russa called a “hard-earned” victory.
Rochester company patents ‘digit’ design to help people who have lost fingers
In the summer of 2018, five clients from the region arrived at Rochester’s Limb Lab prosthetic clinic after accidentally cutting off their thumbs. The accidents all happened within a two-month period.
Limb Lab’s team is known for starting all conversations with the trademark question, “What do you want to do?” The answers from these clients spotlighted a need in the industry.
These clients all wanted to be able to continue to work as they had before losing their thumbs. One is a rancher and another one delivers mail for the Post Office. Another client missing a thumb works on an assembly line for a manufacturer.
That meant Limb Lamb’s prosthetists needed to find adjustable “thumbs” for the clients to wear to allow them to pick up things as well as other actions.
“I started looking at existing products for these guys and there aren’t many. There was actually only one feasible solution,” said Limb Lab Founder and Prosthetist Brandon Sampson.
That solution was a friction-based prosthetic with screws to tighten it into place.
“As soon as these big guys started grabbing something, it would move and let loose. So they would tighten the friction to hold it, but then you couldn’t reposition it,” he said. “So it was useless and frustrating for these guys.”
Sampson talked through the problem with Limb Lab’s co-founder Marty Frana, who is the company’s CEO. Frana works on the business side of the operation.
“I love bouncing ideas off of him (Frana), because he sees it from such a different perspective than I do. He’s a farm boy from Iowa. I’m a farm boy from Minnesota. On a farm, you figure out how to solve problems with baling wire and duct tape,” said Sampson.
They determined a successful prosthetic would need a mechanism that locks into multiple different places easily and also rotates into different places. After discussing the plan with an engineer, some simple, 3D-printed prototypes were created.
Sampson has a case full of parts from the experiment. Eventually, they settled on a design that actually can be used as a replacement for any finger.
A client can use another hand or their teeth to lock it in place. In addition to having a full range of normal motion for a finger, their creation can also lock backwards in a position no natural finger or thumb should go. That can provide a hook for another way to carry something.
The next step was to submit an application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to patent the design of their “Universal Digit.” Sampson and Frana filed that permit on Aug. 6, 2018.
The pair received approval for their patent – their first – on April 26 this year. They join a large crowd of Rochester area inventors with patents.
Sampson and his team weren’t idle while waiting for the patent approval. They had 100 of the digits machined using aluminum. He said 48 clients, some who worked with prosthetic clinics, are now using those early versions of the locking digit. The aluminum version of the digits cost about $750 each.
Limb Lab also started embedding the digit in silicone and painting them to make them less noticeable. The silicone “skins” are also customizable. A client who picks up small pieces on an assembly line has a skin with an additional ridge to provide a sort of a “shovel” to make the process easier.
Now Sampson is talking to large prosthetic makers about incorporating the universal digit into their product lines.
“There’s definitely a lot of interest, and that’s the cool thing. It has worked 48 times,” he said.
The Limb Lab has many ideas for variations or related products. Other applications are in the pipeline at the patent office.
Lawmakers approve Pig’s Eye landfill cleanup task force for St. Paul
Minnesota lawmakers Sunday evening approved the creation of a task force to figure out the best ways to clean up the Pig’s Eye landfill in St. Paul.
The landfill, a 350-acre swale of public wetlands and prairie that borders Pig’s Eye Lake and the Mississippi River on the city’s East Side, sits in St. Paul’s largest and most overlooked regional park.
It’s also polluted, chock full of heavy metals such as mercury and PFAS/PFOS — chemicals used in household goods — at levels that can threaten the health of wildlife and downstream communities that rely on the river for drinking water.
The bill to establish the task force by October had enjoyed bipartisan support, but, for various political and procedural reasons, its outcome remained unclear until the last night of the Legislature.
The bill now moves to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.
