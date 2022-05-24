News
200 bodies found in Mariupol basement as war rages in east
By ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and RICARDO MAZALAN
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, a grim reminder of the horrors still coming to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
The bodies were decomposing and a stench permeated the neighborhood, said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor. It’s not clear when they were discovered.
Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol was relentlessly pounded during a monthslong siege that finally ended last week after some 2,500 Ukrainian fighters abandoned a steel plant where they had made their last stand.
Russian forces already held the rest of the city, where an estimated 100,000 people remain out a prewar population of 450,000, many trapped without food, water, heat or electricity.
Ukrainian authorities have said at least 21,000 people have been killed — and accused Russia of trying to cover up the extent of the horrors by bringing in mobile cremation equipment. They have also alleged some of the dead were buried in mass graves. Strikes have also hit a maternity hospital and a theater where civilians were sheltering.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of waging “total war,” seeking to inflict as much death and destruction as possible on his country.
“Indeed, there has not been such a war on the European continent for 77 years,” Zelensky told Ukrainians Monday night, on the eve of the three-month anniversary of the start of the war.
The conflict began with expectations that Russia might overtake the country in a blitz lasting only days or a few weeks. But stiff Ukrainian resistance, bolstered by Western weapons, has bogged down Moscow’s troops.
The Kremlin is now focused on the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas — where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for eight years and held swaths of territory.
That grinding conflict had already claimed 14,000 lives before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — and even after shifting their focus there, Moscow’s troops have struggled to gain ground.
Russian forces have intensified efforts to encircle and capture Sievierodonetsk and neighboring cities, the only part of the Donbas’ Luhansk region that remains under Ukrainian government control, British military authorities said Tuesday.
Russian forces have achieved “some localized successes” despite strong Ukrainian resistance along dug-in positions, the U.K. Defense Ministry said, but the fall of Sievierodonetsk and the area around it may cause logistical problems for the Russians.
“If the Donbas front line moves further west, this will extend Russian lines of communication and likely see its forces face further logistic resupply difficulties,” the ministry said.
Two top Russian officials appeared to acknowledge Tuesday that Moscow’s advance had been slower than expected — though they promised the offensive would achieve its goals.
Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview that the Russian government “is not chasing deadlines.”
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, meanwhile, told a meeting of a Russia-led security alliance of former Soviet states that Moscow is deliberately slowing down its offensive to allow residents of encircled cities to evacuate — even though forces have repeatedly hit civilian targets.
As Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, recovers from weeks of weeks of relentless bombardments, residents formed long lines to receive rations of flour, pasta, sugar and others staples this week.
Galina Kolembed, the aid distribution center coordinator, told The Associated Press that more and more people are returning to the city after Russian forces withdrew to focus on the Donbas.
Kolembed said the center is providing food to over 1,000 people every day — a number that keeps growing. “Many of them have small kids, and they spend their money on the kids so they need some support with food,” she said.
Meanwhile, Kirill Stremousov, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Kherson region, said the pro-Kremlin administration will ask Moscow to set up a military base there.
Stremousov has previously said the region would ask the Kremlin to make it part of Russia.
Becatoros reported from Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Danica Kirka in London and other AP staffers around the world contributed.
Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine:
Latest Update Regarding Re-registration Of Outside Vehicles, Miseries Faced By The Owners | Details Here
Latest Update Regarding Re-registration Of Outside Vehicles, Miseries Faced By The Owners | Details Here
As per a circular issued by RTO Kashmir on 27-03-2022 it was made mandatory that all those vehicles which have Non-local registration and are purchased outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir must be re-registered within 15 days in J&K as per the Motor Vehicle Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules and levying token tax on them.
Accordingly people of different sectors, who had purchased such vehicles outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir approached the concerned RTO offices for re-registration of such vehicles, however the process of paper work for registration was initiated in such offices and necessary documents were received from the owners of such vehicles, but till date none of the re-registration was successfully accomplished by any of the RTO’s in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
“This is perhaps because of the fact that as per the statement of Commissioner Secretary to the Transport department, there is presently no provision under which the department can realize “tax again” on a motor vehicle on which a life time tax has already been paid in other State, thus there seems a sort of deadlock in the Department for re-registration of such vehicle”, said one of the owner.
Meanwhile, the owners are in a state of desolation, as in every nook and corner of the UT, they are being fined hefty amounts by the Traffic Police and many a times such vehicles are also being seized for want of re-registration.
The post Latest Update Regarding Re-registration Of Outside Vehicles, Miseries Faced By The Owners | Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Toeing the line becoming a tipping point for Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum in Heat-Celtics East finals
The series started with Jimmy Butler staking claim to the foul line and the Miami Heat staking claim to the early lead in these Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.
With Butler 17 of 18 on free throws in Game 1, the Heat set the tone.
The pace was theirs, with ample time to then set their defense.
By Game 2, the footing was more equal, only a late flurry of garbage-time free throws by Victor Oladipo somewhat evening the ledger in that Heat loss.
Since then, since Butler has been limited by a balky knee?
Game 3: Celtics 30 free throws, Heat 14.
Game 4: Celtics 38, Heat 14.
For his part, Butler took the high road in the wake of Monday night’s 102-82 Game 4 loss at TD Garden.
“I think we just got to be more physical,” he said, with the Heat turning their attention to Wednesday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 5 at FTX Arena. “When you shoot a lot of jump shots, which we tended to do [Monday], it’s hard getting to the free-throw line. I think we have to be more of a forceful-type team, getting into the paint, not shying away from contact, and playing from the inside out.
“Whenever we do that and not shoot as many jumpers, we might get fouled a little bit.”
Oladipo thought something otherwise might have to be considered.
“I guess sell it more,” he said with a smile. “Continue to keep attacking and putting pressure on them and the refs.
“Hopefully we can get some of those calls. But just got to continue to do a better job collectively with everything on both ends of the floor.”
During the regular season, the Heat averaged 21.4 free throws per game, 19th in the NBA, with the Celtics 24th and 20.9.
In the playoffs, the Heat rank 12th in the 16-team field in free throws per game, the Celtics seventh.
For the Heat, when it comes to the foul line, it often is boom or bust with Butler. And lacking his burst due to his sore right knee, there were just two free throws in his abbreviated Game 3 appearance, none Monday night in Game 4.
Tatum, by contrast, was 14 of 16 from the line Monday in his 31-point performance. And that, in turn, allowed the Celtics to set their defense.
“He was able to get into gaps, get angles and draw fouls,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the Celtics All-Star forward. “That was the toughest part. He was able to get into a good rhythm just by seeing the ball go in from the free-throw line quite a bit.
“It wasn’t like the explosions that he’s had after some of the losses previously in the playoffs. It was more about living at the free-throw line and being able to get us out of position.”
Center Bam Adebayo said it now is the Heat’s turn to flip the foul-line script, with neither team yet to string together consecutive victories through the series’ first four games.
“I think we just got to get in the paint more,” he said after his passive Game 4 that included only five shots “Figure out the way they are calling the game and adjust to that.”
Which is what Tatum did in Boston’s series-tying Game 4 victory.
“They are really crowding our guys on the perimeter, and so sometimes you’re just going to have to break the play and be aggressive and get downhill,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “Did that from the start. Then they went to smaller lineups where they don’t have a lot of rim protection there, so we were really trying to get to the paint, attack. And obviously getting 14 or 16 free throws for him is huge.”
Tatum said his path to the line was created through force.
“I think just being aggressive, right?” he said. “Obviously from last game, whether it was from myself, teammates on the defensive end, just have a different burst of energy for myself, and it led to free throws and finding other guys for open shots and things like that.”
Here are 2 things you should watch for at Jets’ OTAs this week
Get ready Jets fans. Phase three of Gang Green’s offseason has started with OTA’s kicking off this week.
The Jets entered the offseason with a plethora of assets to infuse their roster with talent and they succeeded in acquiring players who can supercharge their rebuild after finishing 4-13 in 2021.
The Jets have 10 OTA practices over the next three weeks, which are all voluntary. Then mandatory minicamp begins from June 14-16.
Robert Saleh said there won’t be as many 11-on-11 sessions to lessen the load on the defensive and offensive linemen, which means more 7-on-7.
But here are the two more intriguing storylines to follow during OTAs.
IMPROVED WILSON IN YEAR TWO
Around this time last year, Wilson joined the Jets as the No. 2 pick — after dominating in his final year at BYU — and big expectations were made.
Wilson will enter the coming season with legitimate questions surrounding him after a rough first year, in which he tossed nine touchdowns, 2,334 yards passing with 11 interceptions, and completed 55% of his passes.
The second year QB won’t be graded with the rookie curve anymore. He must hasten his development with the Jets in year two of their rebuild if they hope to one day be AFC contenders. OTAs will be a decent checkpoint to evaluate his growth.
There isn’t much within OTAs that will positively or negatively quell the questions though. If Wilson looks terrible, it wouldn’t be an indictment and if he tears up the Jets defense, it wouldn’t put him in the Hall of Fame.
Wilson will have days when he produces tantalizing throws as he’s lightly pressured by the defense — no pads means a lower level of difficulty for QBs.
But what is most important is how Wilson’s mental processing looks. He must orchestrate the offense by showing strong command of the playbook and guiding his teammates into the right spots.
And he should go through his progressions with a higher level of efficiency, reducing the amount of time he holds the ball while reading the defense before firing bullets across the field. That’s something he struggled with last year.
Those small details matter way more and are harder to catch during non-padded practice.
What should help is the improved pass catching talent around him, the three receivers who could objectively demand No. 1 receiver targets: Corey Davis; Elijah Moore, a second year promising talent; and Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick in 2022. Free-agent signings Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah should revive the Jets tight end position — which was a wasteland over the last a decade — as Conklin and Uzomah combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns.
These are the building blocks of Wilson’s continued development into the franchise’s guy.
REED AND SAUCE
The Jets revamped their cornerback room when they added D.J. Reed and the 2022 No. 4 overall pick, Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.
During OTAs, all eyes will be on this duo to flash the playmaking ability that led to the Jets acquiring them. Gardner and Reed must challenge the Jets starting trio of Garrett Wilson, Davis and Moore and make Zach Wilson’s life slightly harder during practice.
It’ll make both parties better.
Last season, the Jets had Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Isaiah Dunn, Javelin Guidry and Michael Carter II at cornerback. It was a decent group, but Jets brass knew the unit still needed to be addressed.
When QBs threw to wide receivers outside numbers last year, the Jets allowed 1,419 yards, fourth most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. Along with a passer rating of 101, ninth highest.
Another issue was defending on third down.
When QBs targeted Hall in those instances, QBs had a passer rating of 129 as he allowed three touchdowns and 22 receptions on 31 targets. Echols allowed a passer rating of 96 with 11 receptions on 18 targets but didn’t allow a touchdown.
With Reed and Gardner in the mix, those issues could dramatically improve.
Reed — who agreed to a three-year free agent deal with the Jets — finished with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups in last season.
QBs completed 49% of their passes when throwing in his direction, which was fifth lowest among CBs. QBs also finished with a passer rating of 69 when they threw in Reed’s direction and he allowed only three touchdowns and 474 yards in coverage.
Reed’s strongest trait was in zone coverage. He logged a passer rating of 67.6 in zone, which was 27th best among corners, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed 30 receptions for 338 yards and one touchdown.
The 6-2, 190-pound cornerback was viewed as arguably the best corner prospect in the draft. Gardner is a long physical with elite athleticism and he allowed zero touchdowns in his college career.
()
