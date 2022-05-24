Finance
22 Great Ways to Save Your Money
How to Save your Money?
1. Turn off the television.
The Greatest way to save money is to drastically cut down on the amount of television you watch. There are a lot of financial benefits to this: less exposure to spending-inducing ads, a lower electric bill (and perhaps a lower cable bill if you downgrade your subscription), more time to focus on other things in life, such as a side business and so on.
Want to take things a step further? Consider cutting the cord to cable TV altogether.
2. Enough with the collection and time to sell
Many years ago people thought their collection would bring them riches. Beanie Babies were a big fad at one time, as were Longaberger baskets. Now you can find those items on resale sites like Craigslist and at garage sales for a fraction of their initial cost, leaving many people who sunk thousands of dollars into their “investments” wondering what happened.
To avoid situations like this, never collect items of questionable value. And if you want to recoup some of the money you’ve already spent on collectible items, you can start selling them now and use those funds for any number of worthy financial goals.
3. Sign up for as many free customer rewards program you can
No matter where you live, you’ll find plenty of retailers who are willing to reward you for shopping at their store. Here’s the basic game plan for maximizing these programs: create a Gmail or Yahoo address just for these mailings, collect every card you can, and then check that account for extra coupons whenever you’re ready to shop. You can add to those rewards and discounts by using rewards credit cards to earn points on purchases at a wide range of stores that can be redeemed for cash back or other benefits.
4. Get creative
If you want to save money while also giving generously, creating your own homemade gifts is one way to accomplish both goals. You can make food mixes, candles, fresh-baked bread or cookies, soap, and all kinds of other things at home quite easily and inexpensively.
5. Understand the 30-day rule.
Avoiding instant gratification is one of the most important rules of personal finance, and waiting 30 days to decide on a purchase is an excellent way to implement that rule.
6. Prepare a list before going out for shopping and please stick to it
One of the easiest ways to save money is to only shop when you have all what you are buying written down. Because when you’re without one, you typically end up buying things you didn’t plan for or budget for and this will cost a lot. Creating a list before you go to the grocery store is very important and not only does it help you buy items that fit with your meal plan, but it can also help you avoid buying food you might waste. Always create a list and, more importantly “STICK TO IT”.
7. Call friends over instead of going out
Going out to eat has a way of completely destroying both your food budget and your entertainment budget in one fell swoop. And no matter what, it is always cheaper to stay in with friends and come up with your own entertainment.
8. Spend less entertaining your children
Most children, especially young ones, can be entertained very cheaply. Play ball in the backyard; teach them to ride a bike without training wheels once and for all.
9. Negotiate rates with your credit card company or complete a balance transfer.
Now if you’re paying a lot of interest on your credit cards, it’s important to know that you do have some power as long as you’ve been making your payments. Not only do you have the right to negotiate your current interest rate with your credit card issuer, but you have the right to transfer your balance to an entirely different card as well. Start by calling your card issuer at the number on the back of your card and explaining your request. If you don’t make any progress with them, check out these balance transfer credit cards to find one with an introductory 0% APR that could help you save hundreds of dollars in interest over time.
10. Clean out those closets.
Go through your closets and find anything and everything you no longer use. Then, don’t just get rid of it, use it to your benefit.
11. Drink more water.
Now not only does drinking plenty of water have great health benefits, it also have financial benefits, too. Drink a big glass of water before each meal in order to stay fuller longer and ultimately eat less. Not only will you save on the food bill, but you’ll also feel better after you become properly hydrated.
Remember; tap water is not only just as clean as bottled water, it’s also free.
12. Avoid going to Fast food/ Restaurants
Now instead of eating fast food or just nuking some prepackaged dinner when you get home, try making some simple and healthy replacements that you can take with you. An hour’s worth of preparation one weekend can leave you with a ton of cheap and easy dinner and snack options for the following week.
13. Quit Smoking
As a smoker, you will know by now that your habit is not only expensive, but potentially deadly as well. If you want to add years to your life and save a boatload of money, the easiest thing to do is to stop smoking altogether.
14. Turn off the lights and save your electricity bill.
Keeping the lights on in your home may not be expensive on a per-watt basis, but it sure does cost money over time. To save as much as you can, turn off lights any time you leave your house – or even when you leave the room. Turning off lights when you have plenty of natural sunlight can also help keep your electric bill down over time. The bottom line: If you aren’t using a light, turn it off.
15. Increase your yard sales
Yard sales are a great place to score awesome deals on items you need anyway – think house wares, shoes, clothing, or even sports equipment. The key is, you have to be careful not to use the low prices found at sales as an excuse to buy things you don’t need. Advice; at your next garage sale, limit yourself to items that were already on your list of things to buy.
16. Purchase quality appliances that will last.
It’s worth the time to do a bit of research when you buy a new appliance. A reliable, energy-efficient washer and dryer might cost you quite a bit now, but if it continually saves you energy and lasts for 15 years instead of five, you’ll save significant money in the long run.
17. Compare price list of groceries and find the cheaper one
Most of us get in a routine of shopping at the same grocery store, and we may not even realize that we’re not getting the best deal. Fortunately, there’s a simple way to find the cheapest store around. Just keep track of the 20 or so things you buy most often, then shop for these items at a variety of stores. Eventually, one store will come out on top for your purchases – just make that one your regular shopping destination and you’ll automatically save money.
18. Share your dreams with those you love and also those that love you.
I know this is an odd way to save money, but think about it. If you spend time with the people you love the most and come to some consensus about your dreams, it becomes easy for you all to plan for it. Set a big, audacious goal together and encourage each other to be financially fit – soon, you’ll find you’re doing it naturally and your dreams are coming closer than ever.
19. Get to know how to fix things yourself
Many years ago, it was far more difficult to find ways to fix everyday items we have in our homes. But today, it should be a piece of cake. You can find online tutorials and videos that show you how to fix almost anything, and all for free. No matter what you’re trying to fix, it’s always worth a shot. Learning a new skill never hurts either. You can always go to places like http://www.youtube.com and get some tutorial videos.
20. Never look down on yourself after making a mistake
Even if you make 10 good choices in your life, it’s easy to beat yourself up and feel like a failure over one bad choice. If you make a big mistake and realize it, think about why you realized it now instead of then, and try to apply that later on. The memory of that mistake can end up being very valuable, indeed.
21. Never look back – Always look further
Don’t let the mistakes of your past drag you down into more mistakes. Instead, look ahead to the future. Learn to see past mistakes for what they are. Sometimes the best life lessons are learned through life experience, good or bad, so embrace your past and don’t run from it. Promising to do better and setting goals can help keep mistakes where they belong which is in the past.
22. Don’t ever give up
Whenever the struggle against debt feels like it’s too much, go read a personal finance blog or get a finance tips book and remember that there are a lot of people out there fighting the same fight.
To get more of this please visit: http://bayoxgo.blogpot.com
Finance
HCPCS Level I & Level II Codes
Also pronounced hick-picks, Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) came into being to provide a standardized coding system. Although these codes were used voluntarily initially, nowadays most organizations include HCPCS codes for electronic transactions.
HCPCS codes are two tiered, referred to as Level I and level II.
HCPCS CPT code: The first level is the CPT coding system, which was developed by American Medical Association (AMA). Level I comprises Current Procedural Terminology (CPT-4) codes and are used for any in-patient or office visits where the treatment or supplies is used in the medical facility.
On the other hand, the second tier is the HCPCS Level II coding which was developed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). These codes are also referred to as alpha-numeric codes because they consist of a single alphabetical letter followed by 4 numeric digits. These codes are used for billing ambulance services, prosthetics and other insurance to cover items outside of an office visit.
A brief history of HCPCS coding:
The first level of HCPCS codes came into being way before the 1980s. As new procedures and systems came into being, the second level was created during the early 1980s. The third level of HCPCS codes came into existence in 2003 as new procedures and medical tools were available to localized markets. These codes were developed by both public and private payers on a local level. However, Level III codes are no longer in use these days.
HCPCS code sets and manuals are updated at the start of every calendar year. The changes include coding additions, deletions and replacements.
Finance
Practical Homeschooling Tips – When In Need Of Receiving Home Schooling Tax Credits
Wouldn’t we like to know about the available home schooling tax benefits? Home schooling lessons could turn out to be expensive. Traditional schoolteachers are liable to receive tax credits from federal governments but is it the same case for home schoolteachers? As usual, home schoolteachers it seems do not find the same favor with those making the laws. Let us find out whether home schoolteachers come in the tax credit category.
Teachers are liable to received tax benefits of $200 against federal taxes. That surely is a wonderful law, but only if you are teaching at a private or public school. But here’s where the party ends, parents teaching their own children do not have access to similar benefits of tax credits. The law is clear in this context that you should be working in an accredited school (federal agencies check for either W2 or 1099) and this checks for unpaid, out of classroom supplies pocket expenses budget.
In case you do not have direct employment by a school and you are a home schoolteacher, and as it is in most cases that the school isn’t an accredited one either. Then sorry to say but you come under any such category that qualifies to receive any such tax credits. Do not make any attempts to gain the same thinking you will go scoot free. The IRS is like a police and they know home schoolers are after this thing. It makes for you being caught and then you made to pay the taxes back.
For those people having kids with extra needs then such parents can take tax credits advantages. Those kids having some small leaning problems to not qualify, such tax credits are meant for those kids who have severe problems that make them highly dependent on others for even there basic needs. Children who cannot do without health care assistance, who need specialized caretaker teachers and who have other special needs come in this category.
There are few variations in the tax credits, in case your child suffers from muscular dystrophy, severe autism, downs syndrome or other disabilities like deafness or blindness, then application for tax credit should be granted. This should come, as a relief to most as providing these kids with proper care is a humongous task. Such credits are applicable for medical as well as home school cost as well.
Apart for these credits there are a few more that can be received from the state to a home school. For this you need to verify the tax code of your state before you apply for tax credits. One sure way to qualify for tax credit is by opening a 529 account for your child’s post secondary education or college education.
North Carolina allows you to pay less in 529 contributions till $7500 for the financial year of 2007. Find out if the state you live has some other benefits as well. Credits are for parents as well as grandparents so do check for information. 529 accounts is not limited to just home schools but even grandparents or for that matter anyone having a child can have such an account.
If you look at the broad picture then home schools find it tough to receive tax credits. Of it all very small sum is there to get so be sure to take the guidance of a professional to secure your tax credits.
Finance
How To Get Air Ambulance Services
Air ambulance services function to respond to emergency medical transportation requirements. Accidents are inevitable and we can never predict when they are going to occur. It is, therefore, wise to prepare for such incidences and know how to respond in the event of such situations. The best way to prepare for the unknown is to prepare for them, which involves calling for help or contacting the relevant medical air service providers when needed.
It is true that disasters are not an everyday occurrence, but it is better to be prepared for them than to be caught off guard. The air ambulance services assist in the evacuation of casualties and injured people from scenes of catastrophic disasters, the transportation of casualties from remote areas to medical facilities and the transfer of critically ill patients between medical institutions. In the event of an emergency, which requires the services of the medical air transport vessels, contacting medical service providers would be the most important task to undertake. Most countries have numbers to call in the event of emergencies. As a witness to a catastrophe or injured party, you should try to get through to the emergency service line. Therefore, the service lines can link you to the relevant medical air ambulance providers near your location. A number of medical service providers usually issue out their contact numbers, either on their websites or other avenues. It is wise to note down these numbers for future use. You can also search through telephone directories to get the contact details of the medical air service providers near your location.
It is recommended to keep the contact details where they can easily be accessed in emergency situations. Share the contact details with family members and friends to make sure that they also know how to contact the medical air service when the need arises.
