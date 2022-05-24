3 Things to Consider When Choosing an MLM-Direct Sales Company

Share Pin 0 Shares

It’s like that old saying, “Don’t cast your pearls with swine.”

I’ve seen companies vanish literally overnight. It sucks.

To really make money, you need to focus on one GREAT company and put all of your marketing and energy towards it. And in the following article, I am going to give you 3 reasons you need to understand because they are hands down absolutely critical to your MLM/Direct sales success.

Now you may be asking yourself, why is this important to you? Because in order to make an informed decision you need to know the criteria to look for and this list is based on our knowledge, experience and our mistakes in the industry. Learn from us, it will save you time and money.

1. Best Management

Most companies fail because of poor management. This is the #1 thing professionals look for when joining a company because they know how important it is. If there are future problems in the company, they can IN EVERY CASE be traced directly back to poor management.

For myself the company I chose to work with has the BEST, most EXPERIENCED management team in place that I’ve ever seen. And they treat the business like a business. A lot of company owners are also distributors – competing with distributors in the field. This is a sure sign of something you want to avoid at all costs.

2. Best Products

Some people dismiss this one. There are a small percentage of people who can sell anything regardless of how bad it is. But most people will have trouble selling products they do not have 100% faith in, me included.

Even if you are one of those people who really don’t care -you’ll lose at least 50% of your sales because the people you’ll be talking to about the business WILL care.

In fact part of the reason I left a leadership position in my former company was because I could no longer get behind the product and I needed to find a company where I believed that the product we were offering was enhancing people’s lives.

That prompted me to join a company where the products are life-transformational.

In an industry where most products are not worth $100, I found something that I could believe in and this is something you need to do a swell. Take a look at the product – use your gut feeling. Why? Because when you believe in your product, your prospects sense that and they will WANT to buy! This means money in the bank for you.

3. Compensation Plan

There are 2 main types of compensation plans. The ones where you earn small commissions (like your traditional MLM) and you slowly build up residual income and there are the direct-sales type of plans where you can earn $1000 or more per sale.

BY FAR in my personal opinion, it is easier to make money with the second group right up front. Yet you need to be aware that most companies in the second group have very little residual income.

That is why I had very strict criteria for the company that I chose to work with.

I wanted the advantage of the huge commissions that direct sales offered and the ability to build residual income similar to the MLM programs so just in case I chose to take a break, to walk away for awhile. All the hard work I had done previously would still pay me.

In addition to that, I wanted a compensation plan build on rewarding you to help others in your group – not one where after qualification (like with most direct sales companies) your teammates essentially become your competition. You can see why it would create a conflict of interest and I wanted no part of that.

But again, I was lucky, I had been around long enough, knew the pitfalls of the industry and could now look for the ideal environment where I wanted to continue building my 6 figure business.

So, there you have it my 3 criteria for selecting an MLM/Direct Sales company.