4 Signs You Need to Hire a Digital Marketing Agency
If you have your in-house marketing team, you may still need to hire the services of another agency. Although you need to spend quite a bit of money for hiring the services of these companies, it is important to keep in mind that the benefits are greater than the risks. In this article, we are going to talk about 4 signs that you should look for before hiring a digital marketing agency.
1. You can’t handle everything yourself
As a business owner, you have a lot of responsibilities. Therefore, you may not have enough time to handle social media, email marketing, and web updates. After all, you may not have expertise in all the areas of your business.
As your business grows, it will become even more difficult for you to manage everything. Therefore, we suggest that you divide your workload and hire a good digital marketing agency.
2. You Can’t Plan Ahead
If you think that one month of learning is enough to help you handle your business, you are mistaken. If you want to put together a marketing campaign, make sure you have both short-term and long-term goals in place.
Therefore, if you work with a reputable digital marketing agency, you will be able to set your goals for the next 12 months. If you don’t have enough time to set these goals for the next 12 months, you should hire a digital marketing agency.
3. Your Sales have Decreased
If you have experienced a reduction in your sales, you may want to hire a good digital marketing agency. The service provider will help you put together an effective inbound marketing strategy. With this strategy, you can target your primary customers.
According to 61% of marketers, their biggest concern is driving traffic and getting leads. For your team, the lower return on investment may cause frustration. Therefore, if you work with a marketing agency, they can help you create a plan to make an integration between your marketing strategies and sales process. This will help you generate leads and save plenty of time.
4. Your Website has Lost all the Ranking
If you have not updated your website for more than 2 years, make sure you get a new website to stay competitive. Today, Google ranks websites that are responsive and mobile-friendly, which means the website must fit the displays of common devices, search as a smartphone, tablets, and desktop computers.
If your website is not mobile-friendly, you might miss out on a lot of prospective customers. Plus, it will keep your website from getting ranked in major search engines.
Long story short, you may want to look for these four signs before you hire the services of a good digital marketing agency. Hopefully, these tips will help you get the most out of your digital marketing campaigns. Make sure you follow these tips when making your ultimate decision.
Ruby on Rails Vs PHP: Which One Is Best?
Ruby on Rails vs PHP: Which is Best?
First, let us try to understand why you want to select a specific technology. All technologies thrive off the tools, developer community, libraries and applications. As a business owner, you might want a technology which can last for many years beyond the inception of the project.
As a developer, you want a technology which can be maintained long enough for you in order get a good return on your investment. Business owners or developers will often make their decisions considering their colleagues and the developer community, depending on the technologies which is highly recommended.
In this post we will a brief look at the pros and cons of PHP and Ruby on Rails. We will see how PHP and Ruby on Rails can be compared with common points like maintenance, performance, scalability, costs and support.
Comparison of PHP with Ruby on Rails is not fair at all. PHP is much more popular than Ruby on Rails, its because Ruby on Rails is a web development framework, not a programming language. Ruby is the language running Ruby on Rails framework in the backend, and PHP is the programming language used to code and create websites and web applications.
Ruby on Rails should be compared with Symfony2, Zend Framework, Codeigniter, Laravel, CakePHP and many other PHP-based web development frameworks. So, to understand why there is so much popularity among Ruby on Rails, it is better to visualize searches made by people.
This trend graph from Google above shows that all PHP web development frameworks still do not add up to the number of searches made for Ruby on Rails (in blue). In fact, the only web framework that is growing in the PHP world is Laravel. So, why is Ruby on Rails so popular?
Well, a big part of creating a web application is deciding what libraries you want to use, how to organize your web application and many other factors. Till date, many PHP projects are still not using a mature and proven web application development framework. Many PHP developers would prefer to create a new PHP framework, instead of using the most popular frameworks such as Zend Framework, Symfony2, etc.
Due to the complexities of an application, as with any framework you will have to spend a lot of time learning to use that particular framework. Therefore, Ruby on Rails tries to simplify the learning process of their framework by rejecting configuration over conventions; In other words, you (the developer or owner of the business) have little time to decide when it comes to organizing, executing, or even hosting the application.
This might seem like a good thing, and for the most part, it really is, which is the reason why Ruby on Rails is very popular. However, since then, many PHP web application development frameworks have recognized it and are following the steps of Ruby on Rails web development. This could be the reason why the growth of the Ruby on Rails community has stagnated in recent years. Now, while the other web development frameworks are shown in small percentage, you should still keep in mind that PHP is completely web focused. So almost everything you write in PHP will run on the web, while in Ruby, there are not many options for you on what code you can write to develop a web application.
1. Scalability and Ease of Maintenance
Whether PHP or Ruby on Rails, both provide the ability to scale. However, due to the amount of resources that Ruby uses compared to PHP, scalability issues will arise much earlier in the life cycle of your application. Scale an application in Ruby on Rails versus PHP will address very common problems. Therefore, the scale will be based on how the application was designed. There are also online services to help solve scaling problems such as using Rackspace Cloud Sites or Amazon Elastic Beanstalk.
The situation becomes very different when you go from wanting to climb to needing climbing. When a developer does not have the experience to scale an application, the most common route is to find online articles, tutorials and other resources to learn. So, when we are talking about scaling a website, there are many resources written and available for PHP developers, while Ruby on Rails has a much smaller group of developer community.
As for the easy maintenance, it totally depends on the organization of the web application. As long as the web developer is using a web development framework, then general maintenance is a lot easier. PHP offers a massive selection of web development frameworks, all designed for specific objectives, while Ruby has a limited selection (apart from Ruby on Rails).
2. Speed and Performance
Since PHP is a programming language, and Ruby on Rails is a web app development framework, you should take the performance with a grain of salt. The goal of using a complete web development framework is to gain productivity at the cost of speed. So let’s put some light on this.
Here is a table of a very simple web application of “hello world”. Below you can see how fast PHP is when it comes to requests: remember, it is a language designed specifically for the web. However, once you start introducing popular full-stack web app development frameworks, performance decreases, and requests per second approach the Ruby on Rails number.
In fact, a famous PHP web development framework Laravel starts performing worse than Ruby on Rails. As a result, many benchmarks are useless, because there is much more to the speed and performance of a web application than the language or web development framework. For instance, the network delays, database system, and caching mechanisms, can add to a slowdown from 10x to 100x. So, how is the design of the application is much more important than the programming language or the web development framework behind it.
3. Cost
Scarcity is a fundamental concept of the economy. So, if you have 10 PHP web developers for each Ruby web developer, and the function of the project depends on the language, there will be a clear winner in the costs. PHP, due to its strong competition, has lower prices. As a business owner, if your motive is based on costs, this should be a very useful incentive. There is the saying “You get what you pay for,” but that does not mean you have to pay the same amount for the experience available. PHP has a very easy learning curve. In addition to that, many PHP developers are new to programming in general and to the programming of web applications in particular.
On the other hand, Ruby is a language more difficult to learn, so people who choose that language already know how to program. It is very natural for a PHP developer to move to Ruby on Rails, and his experience in the worldwide transfer of PHP to Ruby. In fact, many Ruby developers were PHP developers. So, why do developers jump to Ruby on Rails? Well, this answer would be the same for almost any other programming language other than PHP.
In any other language (except PHP), the language will limit it in the code you can write, as well as in what is available to use. Therefore, it becomes a common method to create web applications in that language. For example, C # has ASP.NET, Python has Django, Node.js has Express, Lua has Orbit, and the list goes on. Therefore, to put this in perspective, let’s say you had the option to interact with a mass audience, or be among selected professionals who share the same objectives. It would make sense that the most recognized applications are built in the languages ââthat have the largest audience, therefore, PHP is the target language. Applications like WordPress, Drupal, Magento, Facebook, are just a small part of the many applications available, which are written in PHP.
When it comes to hosting your Ruby on Rails applications, costs can go up very quickly. You will find it more difficult to find a hosting that supports a Ruby on Rails application, and the big brands are not cheap. They start at $ 40 and quickly jump to $ 500 or more. There are even some companies that offer free accommodation, but they will charge a lot of fees when they need to expand their accommodation needs. Almost all hosting companies that offer Ruby on Rails hosting will also provide PHP hosting. Some of the cheapest hosting providers offer old and outdated versions of Ruby (the language), which limits you to previous versions of Ruby on Rails. They also run their Ruby on Rails application as CGI, which is the slowest way to run your web application.
Spectre (2015): Bond Is Back
“I think you’re just getting started” quips Moneypenny to a deep-rooted Bond, before cueing a smirking reaction from Daniel Craig. And she’s right! Craig has started as Bond! For the first time, he’s playing Bond, not a man searching to become Bond. Craig, a self-confessed Sean Connery nut, teams up again with his ‘Skyfall’ compatriot Sam Mendes to deliver the most aesthetically enjoyable entry since ‘The Living Daylights’ (1987) and the strongest film in the Bond canon since ‘Casino Royale’ (2006). Mercifully rejecting the needless cerebralism of ‘Skyfall’ and the frenetic testosterone craziness of ‘Quantum of Solace, ‘Spectre’ blends the classic and the modern, a modern example of pop cinema’s finest icon.
Mendes has a flair for cinema, his palette and brush covering Bond and beyond. The film’s opening tracking shot recalls Scorsese, a later torture scene in a laboratory echoes Kubrick. Atypical of a Mendes film, the dialogue cracks and whizzes as fast as any of Bond’s bullets. Mendes turns his hand back to the Bond’s of Connery and Moore without the resorting to pastiche. “It was me James, the author of all your pain” pithies Nehru wearing Christoph Waltz (Franz Oberhauser) as he lets his fallen friend in on their shared history. It’s a chilling moment, contrasted by an enjoyably ludicrous train fight recalled ten minutes earlier. Dave Bautista’s Mr. Hinx must be the most enjoyable henchman in years, his mute but deadly posterior a nice throwback to Harold Sakata’s Oddjob of old.
Waltz and Craig are not the only members who impress in this epic. Lea Seydoux impresses with ethereal qualities as resident Bond girl Dr. Madeleine Swan, her French intonation a nice indictment of the worldliness of the series. Ben Whishaw and Rory Kinnear play their roles with ease, adding comic flourishes to their bumbling administrative personas Harris the most rounded Moneypenny to date, Ralph Fiennes a frentic action hero; if age were not a factor, he could prove a very worthy successor to Craig. Only Monica Bellucci and Andrewe Scott don’t fare so well, the former on screen toof lettingly, the latter unabble to hide his Dublin accent, as embarrassing as Michael Fassbender’s Irish ramblings at the close of ‘X-Men:First Class’ or Pierce Brosnan’s inability to say ‘Bond, James Bond’without resorting to hibernal dictation.
Fittingly, the film is the funniest and most lighthearted since ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997), a refreshing change of pace from the moribound introspection the film series has tried to follow since ‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999), with humour both predictable and knowingly ironic. As Bond orders his vodka martini, he is informed none are sold in the medical centre they are situated in. A frantic Bond is disapproving of a Moneypenny in bed with another man, an inverted throwback to the days when Naomi Harris’s predecessor Lois Maxwell tut tutted at Bond’s non-scholastic activities. And where Craig was once accused as humourless (‘The Irish Times’ Ed Power has certainly thought so), it is refreshing to see how much fun Craig is having on his fourth outing. After three films of uninterrupted chafing, it is a nice sight to see Craig snigger as he lands from a parachute, or quip as a fallen villain falls from a peak, without resorting to the histrionic camp from the Roger Moore days. A break through a hotel wall, however, proves that he has not lost his finesse for carnage or his uncanny facial similarities to Steve McQueen.
The film is not without its detractors. Thomas Newman shamelessly recycles whole musical cues from his previous soundtrack to ‘Skyfall’, something John Barry never did over eleven scores, the film could have lost ten minutes for time purposes and the film’s unsure whether it’s thematically pro or anti Edward Snowden. But It’s a fine example of pop entertainment as good as pop can ever be. If this does indeed prove to be Craig’s final outing,at least he left with a smile very firmly attached to his face! James Bond will be back the end credits promise- ‘Spectre’proves he never left!
7 Tips for Choosing the Right Cloud for Your Business in India
“Whenever you see a successful business, someone once made a courageous decision.”
– Peter F Drucker
The famous lines by Peter Drucker explain the importance of decisions, better quoted as the ‘right decisions’, for business transformation and strategic growth.
In today’s scenario, ‘cloud’ is the new way of doing business. It is no longer a possibility but has turned into a reality for many organizations.
In a country like India where there is a mismatch between the scale of opportunities and the talent pool, the cloud is the new hope for each budding entrepreneur. As stated in 2016 ITA Cloud Computing Top Markets Report, “India boasts of 250 million people with web-connected devices, which generally rely on cloud services for applications and other functionality, the key drivers are faster internet penetration and smartphone adoption rates.”
Gartner also expects that high rates of spending on cloud services in India will continue through 2019 when the market is expected to reach $1.9 billion.
With such a wide market of untapped opportunities, it is important to know the right cloud for your business and find out the perfect cloud hosting provider in India. But with lots of variants and options, it becomes difficult to select a cloud which best suits your business, especially in the Indian market.
This article here will help you in knowing the right cloud for your business in India by giving you some quick TIPS.
Tips for choosing the right Cloud for your business:
1. Identify your business needs
When the ‘why’ is clear, the ‘how’ is easy. If you know what your business needs are, it is easy to find solutions for them. Indian market is ruled by SMBs, who are already making their transition towards cloud-based services.
The lower upfront costs and greater scalability features of the cloud are the best features for your business in the Indian market as the initial investment of starting any new venture is a hindrance for many people who have limited resources.
2. Need Scalability with less upfront costs – go for the public cloud
The Indian market is in the growing stage. What is required by most of the companies is a cloud platform which offers maximum scalability and the desired flexibility to operate. Also with its pay- as-you-go feature, it is ideal for an enterprise which needs to cut short its initial cost of running a business. The public cloud gives pace to your business growth with features like:
· Economical setup.
· Easy availability of resources.
· High capacity.
· Utility model.
3. Need high security – go for the private cloud
If your business data and information require high security and individual space, a private cloud can be your perfect cloud deployment scheme. Companies like IBM are now focusing more on private cloud deployment in the Indian market, due to the increasing demands of security and performance by the Indian business houses. With a private cloud:
· Get security.
· Get personal space for your server.
· Get metered consumption for booked resources.
· Get flexible resource quantity based on needs.
4. One option is not enough – go for the hybrid cloud
While private and public clouds have their own pros and cons, if you are still not finding any of them suitable for your business needs, go for the hybrid cloud. It leverages benefits of both the worlds. If you are reluctant to move all applications to the cloud in one go, the hybrid cloud gives you the flexibility to move the applications based on priority. The hybrid cloud gives your business the following advantages:
· Speed.
· Lesser cost.
· High performance.
· Bridges the gap between cloud adoption pace.
5. Search the best cloud hosting provider-India
Even after you get the right cloud, it will be beneficial only when it is backed by the experience and support of a good cloud hosting provider. A right cloud hosting provider can properly guide your business to its perfect cloud and support you during your cloud experience. You should look for the following factors in your cloud host:
· Industry experience.
· Financial stability.
· Good technical support team.
· One stop destination for all cloud needs.
6. Work out the cost
You should always work out the ROI. Though the cloud is cost optimized, it is always good to measure your gain from a deal. Assess your needs and required resources in a way that you are not over-demanding things, and also try to find a cloud hosting provider who understands your business needs and gives you a cost-optimized cloud solution.
7. Stay updated – stay ahead
The cloud is a booming industry and hence, it is necessary to match the pace. Don’t stick to a particular method, keep exploring new cloud solutions and accepting any new changes and developments. It is important to survive in the market and hence, you should try not be left behind your competitors. Especially in the context of the Indian market, which is continuously upgrading, the cloud is no doubt a long-term commitment.
Considering all the things that matter
A right cloud solution is important for your business as it aids in proper enterprise development. According to 2016 ITA Cloud Computing Top Markets report, “As of 2015, Amazon had tens of thousands of customers in India, while Microsoft had said it was adding 2,000 new cloud customers per month.”
With big cloud players identifying the Indian market for cloud deployment strategies, your business will never lack the chances of growth and improvement.
