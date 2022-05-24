Finance
4 Steps To Become Successful With Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate Marketing is one of best ways to start with to begin making money online. When promoting an Affiliate Offer, you simply recommend a product that provides value to others. This doesn’t require a lot of effort to set everything up. You can do it by directly promoting the Affiliate offer or send the traffic to your Squeeze Page first to build up your list. You can setup the whole funnel in less than an hour to get ready to start sending visitors to your offer.
I’ve seen many Affiliate Marketers (especially newbies) fail because promoting Affiliate Marketing products require some steps to be taken. If you skip one or more steps, the odds of people buying your recommended Affiliate Products becomes lower.
This is why in this article I will highlight the 4 main steps needed to make you a successful Affiliate Marketer. Each of these steps is essential and all successful Affiliate Marketers take each of those steps into account.
Choose Your Niche
This is the first and most important step to take into account. I can easily say that if this step isn’t done correctly, everything else almost won’t matter. You need to choose a niche that is proven to be profitable and with high demand. This will definitely increase the odds of other people buying your products or Affiliate Products that you recommend.
Not all niches are the same in term of demand and profitability. This is a very common mistake most marketers do. They think that they can just go ahead with any niche and start promoting right away.
Most proven profitable niches are Health, Wealth and Relationship. However, there are many other niches that are profitable and with high demand. There are five main factors to consider when choosing your niche:
Passion: It is far better to choose a niche that you’re passionate about. This is help you on continuing to take actions after each failure. Loving what you do is a great weapon to have to make your business successful. However this by itself isn’t enough because you need to choose a niche that’s profitable as well.
Evergreen: When you choose a niche ask yourself “Is it evergreen?” If you don’t know what an evergreen is, it means niche that is always demanded and never gets old. Wealth, health and relationship are great examples of evergreen niches. That’s because at all time people look for ways to make money, become healthy and find relationship or maintain it. Whatever niche you choose, it’s far better that it’s evergreen to keep profiting from your products not only for a certain amount of time.
High Demand: This is the most important factor to consider for product creation. The niche should be on demand by others in order to make sales. No matter how great your product is, if not highly demand, it will barely make few sales but not a sustainable business that you may maintain and scale up.
Specific: Choosing a broad niche isn’t going to bring you targeted traffic. This is because you didn’t make it clear which segment your chosen niche is. For example if you make a product and only indicated that it’s about wealth, this is a wide topic to talk about. Because wealth could be Internet Marketing, Forex, Real Estate, Physical Business and the list goes on. By only indicating that it’s about wealth, you’ll get traffic from all these segments and most won’t need what you provide. However, if you specified it’s about Affiliate Marketing, then more targeted people will see your offer and you’ll more likely make sales and get sustainable income online.
Digital Product: When choosing a niche ask yourself “Can I make a Digital Product out of it?”. Some niche or products are highly demanded but can’t make Digital Products out of it. For example T-Shirts are highly demanded, people buy T-shirts every day. However, if you make a Digital Product about it will it be as much demanded? Who wants to watch or read about T-Shirts? People like to wear them. But Affiliate Marketing is a product that can be is high demanded if done as Digital Product.
Build Your Platform
This step is a great way of marketing yourself and becoming an authority. Using this step, other people see your work and know that you know what you’re talking about, not just someone who’s only willing to promote products to make sales.
There are four great platforms to use:
WordPress: Every successful Internet Marketer nowadays have a domain with WordPress installed on it. WordPress is an easy to use website creation tool and mostly the easiest way of creating websites nowadays. It just requires some steps to make your website ready to be live. You can create many type of webpages using WordPress, one of the most common one is a blog. Internet Marketers create a blog to create content that provide value to others and may also promote products.
Facebook: Who doesn’t know Facebook? This website is ranked second with and has more than one billion active users. You can take advantage of this huge platform by creating a page creating content that gets you tons of visitors who may turn to your ongoing customers. Your content will be ranked high because of the power of Facebook online. People like searching for Facebook Pages related to their needs and this creates a huge opportunity that you may take advantage of.
YouTube: YouTube is the most popular video website on the planet, with visitors watching around 6 billion hours of videos monthly. The great things about videos is that they create more engagement than text or audio. People enjoy watching videos and they learn more on video tutorials than reading reports or blog posts. This is a huge opportunity for you to keep creating valuable videos on regular basis. This helps you to rank your videos higher and thus get more visitors to watch your videos.
Tumblr: This is another Social Media platform that you can use to create blog posts. Tumblr is a popular platform to use and may be even your main platform of creating your content and branding yourself.
Grow Your Audience
This step is for getting traffic to your website to build your business. As you know, traffic is the bloodline of any business online and without it there is no business.
There are many sources of traffic but I’ll outline five powerful traffic sources:
Social Media: This is a great way to get traffic online. Almost everyone uses at least one Social Media platform which is a great opportunity to work on. But this of course requires some work by creating content on regular basis on matters that other people need to know about.
Solo Ads: Solo Ads clicks traffic comes from people who open the email that is sent by the Solo Ads Provider. This means that the Solo Ads provider sends an Email to part of his list (depending on the number of clicks) with a link of the website you provide to him.
PPC: Stands for Pay Per Click is an internet advertising model which directs traffic to a specific website. You create an advertisement (text and/or image) that when visitors click it redirects them directly to your website. If used correctly, you get highly targeted traffic for your business which increases your sales and income consistency.
Blog: As we said above, blogs are very powerful in term of branding yourself and becoming an authority. You get free highly targeted traffic and you get them to trust you and buy products from you because they’ve seen that you can provide them value with each product you provide.
YouTube: Video Marketing is a very powerful weapon to use nowadays and so you may take advantage of it. You can create some informative tips, product reviews, ongoing tutorials and much more using the power of YouTube. You get free highly targeted traffic and people will enjoy watching your videos and learn from you.
Promote Products
This is the final step which makes the monetization. You make all previous steps not for fun but to make money online. This step provide you a great way of getting sales online either by selling your own product or promoting other people’s products.
There are five great websites that provide great products to promote:
ClickBank.com: This is one of the most popular affiliate website online. It has product of almost all niches online which helps you to choose the niche you want to make your business on and choose products that are proven to sell.
Clicksure.com: Similar to ClickBank.com and very powerful as well.
Warriorplus.com: This is another great affiliate website to consider, but only if you’re in money making niche. All products there money making techniques so if you’re in a different niche you can just skip this website.
JVZoo.com: Similar to warriorplus.com but with products of higher prices generally.
Mucheye.com: This website is very useful because it shows products that didn’t launch yet. This allows you to be more prepared to promote the product you choose and will have less competition because most people promote launched products. It shows products of warriorplus, JVzoo and some other affiliate websites.
Now you know the four main steps you need to know to become a successful affiliate marketer online. This guide will help you to know how to choose your niche, build your platform, grow your audience and promote products.
Finance
The Bhubaneswar Best in ERP Applications Training and SAP Course Details
Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing or SAP is an Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that has been considered the market leader for years now. SAP is a product of SAP SE Corporation that has its headquarters in Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The corporation is highly sought after for its software but before we start let us understand its basic workings.
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a business tracking module and a business process management tool that has been an integral part of almost all large scale ventures. The need for streamlining the processes of a business has given birth to several process tools. ERP gives a complete and integrated look of the integral business processes that is to be maintained in a database. ERP includes tracking the liquid assets, general assets, resources, manufacturing and marketing divisions and also includes other major workings of the business. These include the internal workings of an organisation such as accounting, salary, workforce, etc. The primary job of ERP is to provide all the information to the Heads of the organisation in real time.
ERP is basically a collection of several different applications or software that integrates the different departments of a business in real time. The continuous flow of information will help in smooth functioning of the business.
One of the biggest names in ERP is SAP which was also the first companies to develop the SAP-ERP which created a name for it rapidly. There are several other ERP tools in the market such as BAAN, JDEdwards, ORACLE ERP, MFG PRO, Microsoft Business Solutions (Navision and Axapta), RAMCO, etc. Even then SAP has been undoubtedly the leader in the ERP applications market owing to its advanced features.
SAP was first introduced in the 1970s by five German engineers who were working for IBM. The software being developed was a prototype that was later rejected by IBM for being worthless. Instead of shutting operations down the five engineers went on to establish a corporation that sold SAP to business.
In today’s digital oriented world, SAP training is becoming a necessary part of every MNC as they use SAP to streamline their massive level of procedures. Professionals with extensive SAP training are being widely sought after and if you have the requisite amount of training then you could even make a great career out of it.
One other thing that ERP certified professional enjoys is the international exposure, the job offers. As the ERP certified professionals now required almost everywhere of the globe Futurecareer Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Finance
Leadership Principles for Project Success
We all need and thrive for successful projects. But what exactly does project success mean? Is project success the successful and timely delivery within budget? Or is it the path to glory? Do results always matter the most? What else does project success mean? And what does it take to achieve project success? Does success fall from heaven? Is it limited to a lucky few who happen to be in the right place at the right time? Is it coincidence? Or can we actually plan success?
There is no doubt that good project management is a critical factor of project success. That is, a project cannot be run without project management, be it formal or informal. You need to have something that holds things together. Underlying is the assumption that we need some form of order to organize and run a project. Someone has to do something. In this sense, project management helps set a frame, providing structure and order to potential chaos. Without this structure a project leads to nowhere; it will most likely fail, if it ever takes off.
If you want to generate results out of seemingly chaos you have to build structure that enables creativity, innovation, and results. Project management provides excellent tools to build this structure. They are important and necessary for project success. But are they sufficient? I don’t think so. As a matter of fact, I claim that unless you gear them into the right direction, they remain ineffective. If you really want to secure project success you have to understand what it takes to set the right direction. Project management alone will not do the trick. What it takes is leadership – your leadership.
Without project leadership there is no direction in project management. Leadership is the decisive factor for improving the chances for projects to succeed. Consequently, effective project management needs to have a solid foundation based in project leadership. Without leadership, chances are that a project will be “just another project.”
Based on my own experience in project management and the review of literature on leadership, project management, business, systems, and complexity theory I have identified five simple yet powerful leadership principles which, if applied systematically, can help you pave the path to project success. The five leadership principles for project success are as follows:
- Build vision
- Nurture collaboration
- Promote performance
- Cultivate learning
- Ensure results
Let’s have a look at each principle one at a time.
Principle 1: Build Vision
Sharing a common vision and goals and having the same understanding about tracking the progress towards this vision is one of the key factors in the success of a project and team.
A project vision sets the overall picture of your project. Project objectives qualify this vision, make it specific. Both project vision and project objectives are crucial for project success. Together they set the direction and tone of your project journey. They complement each other. The vision inspires your journey. It defines the purpose of your project.
The key to building vision is that people need to be able to relate to the vision in their daily activities. Give them the chance to identify themselves with the vision. Involve them in building this vision and participate in making it real. This helps build rapport and the necessary buy-in from those people to realize the project. Make them fans of the vision. Let it constitute their motivation and passion. Let them rave about it.
The story of a visitor who was curious about construction site illustrates the power of a common project vision. This visitor approached a group of workers to find out more about the construction. The first worker replied that he was a brick layer. The second worker told him that he was building a wall. Then he asked a third worker. This one explained that he and the other people in his team were building a cathedral. The interesting thing was that each worker was actually doing the same activity. Yet the motivations and their attitude differed a great deal. The third worker knew what he was devoting his time and effort to something big. His project may have been to build a wall. But it was the project vision of building a cathedral which enticed him.
A project vision without project objectives may give you an idea of the direction, but you may never get close enough to the destination to produce tangible results at a certain time. On the other hand, project objectives without a vision may describe the desired end result and time frame, but they cannot inspire the necessary enthusiasm in your team to drive the project to success. They do not form an underlying meaning for the work.
As a project leader you must make sure that both project vision and project objectives are in place. Project leaders do not start a project without a project vision and objectives. If you want to be or become a project leader, you either build vision and project objectives or make sure that both are in place, are crystal clear, and are mutually understood by every single person actively involved in the project. This is the meaning of the first leadership principle. Start with a unified vision and know where you stand before and during your project. Know your environment, know your potential, and identify your limits and overcome them. Build and involve your team and nurture effective collaboration across the board. This brings us to the second leadership principle: nurture collaboration.
Principle 2: Nurture Collaboration
A performing team yields synergy effects; the impossible becomes possible. This is why active team collaboration is crucial.
Project success is not about individual accomplishments. The project team delivers the project. As such, the team is the heart and soul of the project. Corollary, project success is, or at least should always be, the success of the team. Effective project leaders understand the value and huge potential of teamwork. This is why they actively nurture collaboration. They serve as role models and are part of the team. They thus actively participate and contribute to teamwork.
Collaboration is necessary for the team to achieve the vision and project objectives. By the same token, the project vision must include the concept of collaboration; it needs to be part of the vision as well as the project objectives. Collaboration is a means to achieve the objectives and thus to come closer to achieving the vision. It is a central element of every project. This is why vision and collaboration go hand in hand. You cannot move achieve project results without collaboration. On the other hand, collaboration without a common cause leads nowhere.
Collaboration is the juice of teamwork; it is what makes teamwork possible in the first place. It encompasses communication, individual and joint execution, as well as the delivery of results on both the individual and team level.
If you want to nurture collaboration you need to start with yourself. Be a role model to others: Share information openly. Give and accept open and constructive feedback. Be a good team player and work with your team.
Understand that the project is about the team. Project leadership becomes team leadership. It implies that if you want to be an effective project leader you have to be a good team player, too.
Nurturing collaboration can be hard at times. It takes a lot of effort and can be quite time consuming. The payoffs, however, are worth every minute invested. Having mutually understood and supported rules of engagement, characterized by open communication and effective collaboration, makes project life much easier. Once you have helped create an atmosphere of trust, team spirit, and fun, team synergy effects emerge. Magical things can happen, productivity increases, and the quality of the team’s deliverables is higher. Nurturing collaboration prepares the ground for performance on the individual and team level. As a project leader you want to cultivate this soil of performance. This leads us to the third leadership principle: promoting performance.
Principle 3: Promote Performance
Planning is good and important. At the end of the day you and your team have to perform. As a leader it is your responsibility to create an environment that promotes performance, on both the individual and team levels.
Building vision and nurturing collaboration are prerequisites for project success. Alas, they are useless if you cannot move your team to the performance stage. This is why you want to create an environment that helps promote performance. The following rules help achieve this.
Rule 1: Be a role model.
No matter what project you are working on, be aware that as project leader you are a role model to your own team and others. Act as such. Walk your own talk and be true to your own principles. Demonstrate authentic leadership.
Rule 2: Create the right environment.
If you want to promote performance in your team, take the time and find out what motivates each individual team member and the team as a whole. Discover what the individual team members and the complete team need to perform. Learn how you can help the team perform.
Rule 3: Empower your team.
You have to enable your team to do its job and perform. Give your team the power and all the information it needs to do its job and perform. Give your team the opportunity to excel and have an active hand in project success.
Rule 4: Develop a solution-and-results orientation toward problems and risks.
Performing teams focus on solutions and results rather than problems. A problem or risk is not seen as a potential show-stopper but a chance to learn and prove skills and competencies on the individual and group levels.
Rule 5: Invite productive competition
Productive competitiveness can actually help promote performance – provided that the competitiveness aims at improving team performance and is linked with collaboration and social sharing.
Rule 6: Let it happen
When you and your team have jointly built a common vision and developed collaboration rules, there should be no need to micromanage team members. Trust your team and let the team do its job.
Rule 7: Celebrate performance
“Look for behaviors that reflect the purpose and values, skill development, and team work, and reward, reward, reward those behaviors” (Blanchard, K. H., et al (2001). High Five! The Magic of Working Together. New York: HarperCollins. p. 190). Make sure that this celebration coincides with the successful project delivery.
Lasting performance can be achieved. It takes practice, training, endurance, and a results-driven attitude toward project challenges to develop and sustain it. Yet, performance and project success do not fall from heaven. You have to prepare and work for them, learning from mistakes and failures. There cannot be performance without training or learning. This leads us to the fourth leadership principle: cultivating learning.
Principle 4: Cultivate Learning
As humans we all make mistakes. Effective leaders encourage their teams to explore new avenues and to make mistakes and learn from them. An effective leader builds in sufficient time for the team to learn, create, and innovate.
As project leader, you serve as partner and coach for learning and information sharing. You facilitate learning. You are not the sole source of information. Instead, create a learning environment in your team. Set the expectation that you want everyone in your team to join and support you in cultivating learning for the purpose of the project.
Learning is not a one-time activity, say, in the form of formal training prior or at the beginning of your project. It is ongoing and should become daily routine in your team. Establish regular sessions with your team where you review past performance, share information about planned accomplishments, address and resolve impediments together. Invite external reviews. Outside views offer different perspectives; fresh and unspoiled perspectives. If they aim to help the team identify formerly unknown risks and issues and overcome them, external project reviews can be a great learning opportunity.
When you or your team make mistakes, learn from them. Correct your shortcomings, improve your performance, and continue to work toward accomplishing the project vision. Cultivate learning from the beginning of your project. It significantly increases the speed at which your team can perform and sustain performance throughout and thus secure delivery.
Create room for your team members to be creative, to try something new, share their ideas, and learn from each other. Plan in sufficient time for your team to think outside the box, beyond the known path traveled, and to find new avenues to reach the goals of the projects. Empower your team to perform, make mistakes, learn, and innovate. This helps reduce uncertainty as information flows more freely. Team members are not afraid of making mistakes. They see mistakes as learning opportunities and they help each other solve problems. Corollary, if you want performance to yield the desired results you have to cultivate learning. There cannot be lasting performance without learning, and there cannot be results without performance.
Principle 5: Ensure Results
Delivering results is both a prerequisite and an outcome of effective project leadership. Project delivery is a team effort, not an individual effort. The effective project leader builds and guides the team to deliver results by incorporating the first four leadership principles.
Ensuring results is not solely about end results. Neither is project success and project leadership. The fifth principle calls on us that in all our activities we keep the project vision in mind and produce results that benefit the purpose of the project. Project success is not defined by a single product or service delivered at the completion of a project. It is the accumulation of the many results yielded from each and every leadership principle. Vision, collaboration, performance, and learning are just as important. They culminate in results. When you talk about project success, the path to project results matters too. Corollary, an effective project leader always looks beyond the delivery of results.
The fifth principle of ensuring results reminds us that we have to make sure the results of the other four principles are aligned with the project vision and objectives. They have to serve the project purpose. Ensuring results is thus not an activity focusing only on the final project deliverables. It appeals to us that all of our project activities shall be results oriented, keeping the end deliverables in mind. It is a call for solution- and results-oriented leadership.
Ensuring results offer excellent learning opportunities, which in turn help boost collaboration, improve performance, give rise to innovation, and thus move us closer to realizing the project vision. Ongoing project results serve as a reflection of project leadership and how well the five leadership principles practiced. They reveal the true quality of team collaboration, team performance, and team learning. It is a form of quality assurance of effective project leadership for project success.
Dynamic Project Leadership
No single principle is the most important. It is the combination of all five leadership principles that helps secure project success. Building vision is the principle to start with, but you cannot achieve results if you do not embrace all five principles together as one system. Leadership is not merely the sum of applying the five principles. It is understanding and living the dynamics within each principle as well as all five principles as a unit.
If you want to gain a deeper understanding of one particular leadership principle, you need to account for the remaining four principles and how they relate to the one you are looking at.
Applying the five leadership principles in daily project life requires the project leader to practice all five principles constantly and consistently. It is an ongoing exercise. Depending on where you are in a project, there may be a stronger emphasis on one or two principles. But you cannot isolate one from the others. Holistic leadership comprises all five principles.
The five leadership principles serve as a guideline to effective leadership and how it contributes to project success. Following and practicing them is no guarantee for project success, but they make it more likely. They address the core of project success and thus improve the chances for success significantly.
Project success starts and ends with project leadership. However, as much as the leadership principles can be applied by every team member regardless of his or her role, leadership is not limited to a single person or role. We know that as project leaders we cannot succeed by ourselves. We need the help and support of our teams. This is why it is important to build teams and empower them to perform and deliver. Project success is not about individual accomplishments. It is a joint effort and should be treated and honored as such. Understanding the principles can be the first step toward project success. It is up to you to take this step and move forward.
Finance
How To Add Automation To Your Business Processes
Automating your business is not just a nice thing to do; these days, it’s an absolute must. Why spend unnecessary time handling administrative duties or other repetitive tasks when your time is better spent talking to prospects and clients or just working to grow your business?
With a plethora of online tools at your disposal, adding automation to your sales, marketing and customer service process can be simple.
Automate Sales Processes
Ideally, the only people your sales team talks to are the people who are already qualified, know exactly what they want, and are ready to sign a contract. In reality? Your sales team all-too-often spends their valuable time talking to prospects who are just kicking the tires, not ready to make a commitment.
By automating some aspects of your sales process, you can help the team get closer to that ideal. One option is adding a pricing calculator to your site. This lets the prospect pick and choose the level of product or service as well as compare features and benefits. They’ll be able to determine if they even have the budget to hire you, which makes the sales call geared towards the benefits of working with you rather than focusing on the cost.
A great example of a pricing calculator is on HubSpot’s revamped site, or in the free 401(k) quote estimator on Summit CPA.
Automating the sales follow-up process means sales spends more time talking to and closing the leads that are actually interested.
Another way to free up your sales team is to set up a service to automate meeting scheduling. Your sales team dreads having to go back and forth with their prospects via email, trying to find a time for a meeting.
Ask your team to set up the blocks of time they have available, integrate with their calendar, and voila- prospects can pick and choose which time works best for them. This makes the process of talking to sales effortless; your prospects (and your team) will appreciate it.
Finally, automating the follow-up emails for sales means they don’t have to spend all day chasing leads, but rather talking and closing the leads that are actually interested. Setting up a tool like HubSpot CRM’s Sequences means you can have a phone call, put the lead into a Sequence and let them drive the next steps. You can provide reference material, case studies and other useful info in subsequent emails, and set up another call to close the deal.
Automate Marketing Processes
Marketing is by far the biggest source for time-saving automation ideas. It starts off with automatically segmenting your list in your marketing tool. You can create lists based on contact record information and see your Marketing Qualified Leads, Sales Qualified Leads, and those leads who are in your system but will never buy- all at a glance. You can also see, depending on your forms, what they’re interested in, what their biggest need is, and when they’re looking to solve their problem.
Based on those above lists, you can set up Workflows or drip campaigns to email leads over time and point them in the direction of sales. Someone interested in one of your services may not be interested in another service; you want to be able to send them content relevant to their interests instead of mass-emailing them all. You can use Workflows as a way for HR to manage potential new hires, and automatically change contact records based on what they click in an email.
Finally, a task that most marketers spend too much time on is social media. Simple automation like having new blog posts automatically post to Twitter or Facebook can be easily set up. Tools like Edgar allow you to set up buckets of topics and post information automatically based on a schedule you set up.
Automate Customer Service
Supporting your customers post-sales is the only way you’re going to keep them around for the long-haul- and we all know it’s better to keep an existing customer than to find a new one. When customers or clients have questions, answering those questions in a timely and thorough manner is paramount.
You can automate some of this process by using two methods of support: support tickets and knowledge bases. A number of project management tools also have a support ticketing method in place, whether it’s just sending a simple email to a Trello board or a full-fledged system like Salesforce or Teamwork Desk. Whatever you use, make it easy for your customers to get their questions in front of you and out of your email inbox.
Having a knowledge base means common questions that come up all the time can be turned into a valuable resource for new customers. You can transform support tickets into knowledge base items as they come in, building that resource with every support request.
And finally, creating a feedback loop for client support means getting quantitative and qualitative feedback, instead of relying on gut-feeling. Maybe there’s someone on your team who’s amazing at retaining customers and you just didn’t see it, or maybe someone is dropping the ball and you need to have a chat.
A great program for setting up a feedback loop that I use for my clients is Customer Thermometer. You can create different ‘thermometers’ for sales, marketing, support and for one-off times like on-boarding. Pair this with an automated workflow and you’ll only need to set it up once.
What processes do you want help automating? What task do you do all the time that you’d rather not do? Send me an email and let me know.
