Finance
6 REASONS for Investing in Florida Real Estate Investment Property NOW
I invite you to take the next few minutes to learn the truth about the real estate market, how it compares to other methods of building assets and why it is such a lucrative form of investing. Many potential investors will say, ‘I need to get into the Florida Investment Property market’, especially taking into account current stock market fluctuations and the HOT market for investment properties, but simply don’t know the facts about Orlando property investing and how to use sale and leaseback method of property management.
When is the last time your financial advisor or stockbroker tried to convince you that moving a portion of your assets into the Florida Investment Property market might be a good idea? Never Right? The ‘why’ is simple. They don’t earn commissions when you buy Florida Investment Property. It is also likely that you have probably never had an ‘apples to apples’ comparison of stocks versus Florida Investment Property quite like the one you will see here.
Reason 1:
Leverage: Banks will not typically loan money to buy stocks. Banks will however, compete fiercely to loan money to buy Florida Investment Property. Your first question should be, ‘why is that’? It has to do with risk management, which we will discuss later. The fact that banks want to loan you money to buy Florida Investment Property creates a situation which we will call LEVERAGE.
Let’s assume that you have $10,000 to put into some type of investment. If you choose to buy $10,000 worth of stocks, you will own exactly $10,000 worth of stocks. Pretty straight-forward. However, suppose you choose to invest that $10,000 into Florida Investment Property using a 90% mortgage (which in many cases can go up to 95-100% mortgages in today’s market), you will own $100,000 worth of Florida Investment Property. If both of your investments were to appreciate by 10%, your actual gain with your stocks would be $1000 where your actual gain with Florida Investment Property would be $10,000. That equates to an actual 10% return on investment vs. a 100% return on investment. That’s what we call leverage.
Leverage: Florida Real Estate vs. Stocks
The traditional argument against Florida Investment Property Investing (mainly from Stock Brokers) has always been ‘I can get an average of 10% from stocks with little effort so why would I invest in Orlando Investment Property that only appreciates 6-7% per year’? This point-of-view is not taking leverage into account.
If you take the above statement to be true and compare the REAL numbers, the stock investment gained 10% of the initial $10,000 value (or $1000) and the Orlando Investment Property investment gained 6% of the initial $100,000 value (or $6000). That is still an actual return of 10% versus 60%. It is not hard to see which investment provides a greater immediate return on investment. Additionally. these numbers do not take into account any income from your property during the course of the year, or the substantial tax advantages to owning property, which we will discuss later.
Reason 2:
Value: As we mentioned previously, if you invest $10,000 into purchasing stocks, you own $10,000 worth of stocks (a fairly obvious point). If you invest $10,000 into purchasing Orlando Investment Property using the leverage of a 90% mortgage, you own $100,000 worth of Orlando Investment Property right? Well, only if you paid retail for your property. Any savvy investor will tell you that there are excellent deals to be had in Orlando Investment Property, you just have to find them.
What if you purchased a $100,000 property that happened to be worth $110,000 the day you bought it? Does it happen? The answer is yes, all the time. If you have your eyes open and are willing to ‘go through the numbers’ to find good deals, they are all around you. You may be asking yourself, why would anybody sell a $110,000 property for $100,000?
Value: Making money when you buy.
The reasons are endless as to why a quick sale is desired, but just to name a few: job relocation, divorce, an estate is being settled or maybe a current appraisal on the property simply wasn’t done prior to selling. By ‘finding this deal’ you have accomplished two things.
You have added $10,000 to your asset column in the form of equity.
You have created additional LEVERAGE for yourself as the value of your property increases (a 6-10% gain on $110,000 is better than a 6-10% gain on $100,000!) Remember, you make money in Orlando Investment Property when you buy, not when you sell.
Reason 3:
Control: Let’s take our assumption one step further. When you buy your $10,000 worth of stocks, what can you do to increase its value? If we follow the previous assumption, you have invested $10,000 using a 90% mortgage to purchase a $100,000 property that has an actual value of $110,000 because you ‘found a good deal’. So what can you do to further increase the value of your new $110,000 property?
It is amazing what a cleanup, a little landscaping and a paint job can do to increase the value of a property. Only a few hundred dollars well spent can result in huge value gains in Orlando Investment Property. Your $110,000 property with a little effort could easily be worth $115,000, $120,000 or more virtually overnight! Do you have to do any of this work yourself? Absolutely not! If you like to do that sort of thing then have at it, but if not, simply hire it done and accept a little lower net gain.
Reason 4:
Superior Tax Position: The tax code in the United States is geared to reward Investors who make housing and other property available to the population. When you invest in stocks, you are taxed at some of the highest rates in the tax code. When you invest in Orlando Investment Property, you put yourself in one of the best tax positions in the business world. Remember the wealthy that hold substantial portions of their assets in Orlando Investment Property? Tax advantages are one of the main reasons this is true.
Continuing with the above example, let’s say that you have completed your ‘deal’ with the $10,000 invested with a 90% mortgage to purchase the $100,000 property that appraised for $110,000 (because you ‘found a good deal’), which you improved to say, $115,000 by spending another $1000 on cleanup etc. Assume that one year passes and the Orlando Investment Property market grew by 6%, your property would now be worth $122,000. So far, so good right? If you are like most people, you may want to spend some of your hard earned money.
Let’s do the numbers. You have a mortgage at current rates that started at $90,000 and after a year worth of payments (the majority of which are tax deductible) you still owe approximately $89,000. However, your property is now worth approximately $122,000. If you were to refinance at 90% once again, you would take out a new mortgage of approximately $110,000. This will leave you with approximately $21,000 in cash in your pocket. Now, the BIG question; do you have to pay tax on that money? Absolutely Not! You have not sold the property or realized a ‘capital gain’. You have simply borrowed money from yourself. You are able to do what you wish with that money, free from any tax whatsoever. Obviously, a good strategy might be to purchase two more properties just like your first deal!
Also, we have not taken into account the fact that ALL of your interest payments on this property are tax deductible. In addition, you are also able to depreciate the property itself and all of its contents for additional tax advantages if you choose to do so.
Let’s be fair and compare the Orlando Investment Property tax position with the stock scenario. Assume that the $10,000 initial stock investment grew by 10% in the first year, creating a gain of $1000 and you wish to access it. If you draw it out, you will pay from 20-28% (or higher) in capital gains tax in order to have access to this money. This reduces your net gain to $800 (actual 8%) or less, depending on your tax situation. Compare that to Orlando Investment Property and you are beginning to get the picture.
Reason 5:
Limit Your Exposure To Risk
Risk Management: Do you remember at the top when we said that banks would compete fiercely to loan you money on Orlando Investment Property? The answer to the ‘why’ is very simple. Low Risk. Banks incur little if any risk when loaning money on Orlando Investment Property due to the steady, solid growth rate of the property market, as well as the fact that if you default on your payments they will simply sell the property to somebody else. This is in direct contrast to the volatile stock market, which can vary daily with sharp increases and decreases in value. Furthermore, banks realize that a property isn’t going anywhere, whereas many investors know all too well about .com and other types of companies that were there yesterday and gone today.
This is all not to say that Orlando Investment Property markets don’t go down from time to time, however the dips are much less dramatic than that which can take place in the stock market, proven out by the banks’ willingness to loan money on property.
Reason 6:
Protecting your peace of mind.
Finally, Now that we understand the value of leverage and risk management we realize that a 6% Orlando Investment Property gain ‘beats the pants off’ a 10% stock gain in actual return on investment by a wide margin (approximately 50%, not taking into account several factors that can increase this number such as tax advantages, income on property etc.) Owning good, solid Orlando Investment Property allows you to sleep at night, or go on an extended vacation without worrying about your asset column. This is directly opposed to holding a substantial percentage of your assets in stocks.
Finance
How Do I Center a YouTube Video in WordPress?
If you run a WordPress powered website you have probably wanted to embed a YouTube video at one time or another. Video can add interactivity and excitement to a blog post. Luckily, WordPress and YouTube make this a very easy process. Centering your YouTube video can be a bit tricky though, especially if you don’t know any coding. This article will teach you a very simple fix though. It will ensure you can center any YouTube video, or any object at all, for that matter.
First you have to get the video into your post. You go to YouTube, click embed (under video), choose your options and copy the HTML code. You then take that code and paste it into the WordPress visual editor. Remember you have to set to HTML, using the button in top right corner. Then you simply paste in your YouTube embed code. Now you have the video in your post or page.
Once you have that done you can switch back to the visual tab on the WordPress editor. You will see your video (or object) as a large yellow box. Ideally, you could simply click on that box and click the center button on the editor. Unfortunately, that doesn’t work. I am not sure exactly why, but it is probably because the center command in WordPress inserts HTML code that the object doesn’t recognize. For example, even if you switched back over to the HTML editor and wrapped the object in < center > tags, it won’t work.
The fix is pretty simple though. You just have to navigate back to the HTML part of your editor. You won’t see the yellow box now you will see the embed code for the video. Right before the embed code, enter:
And then after the end of the embed code:
When you switch back to your visual editor you will notice the yellow box is centered! Now that you have learned this code you can center any YouTube video or other object in each of your posts. Use it often enough and it won’t be long until you have the code memorized. If you aren’t comfortable with HTML, then write the above code down right now. If you are at your computer, add it to a text file so you can copy and paste easily. Try it on your next blog post and let me know how it works.
Finance
You Have Two Kinds of Car Insurance
No one likes shopping around for car insurance. Each state has a minimum amount of required coverage, and in this tough economy that is exactly what most people settle for-the minimum. If one has to decide between food and adequate car insurance, food always wins.
Guess what? The minimum is all you really need. Let’s qualify that statement, however; you only need the minimum of the right kind of insurance.
I love the car insurance commercials that feature a mother or father holding a child, talking about how important it is to protect the things that are most valuable in their lives. This is of course a good idea. But it has nothing to do with car insurance.
Car insurance is intended to indemnify you from a loss that occurs as a result of something for which you are at fault (Comprehensive and Uninsured Motorists coverage are exceptions). Think about it. If your car is damaged as a result of someone else’s negligence, their insurance company will pay for the damage. Car insurance is all about protecting yourself from your own mistakes.
A car insurance policy is essentially two different kinds of insurance. The first kind is the insurance that indemnifies you against the loss from damage to your vehicle. This vehicle damage insurance is also divided into two kinds of coverage: Collision and Comprehensive (also called Other than Collision).
Collision insurance is coverage for damage to your vehicle that results from you accidentally colliding with another object such as another car or a light pole in a parking lot. It is designed to cover the expenses to repair the damage that you caused to your car. Comprehensive insurance, also called Other Than Collision (because it is not “comprehensive”) is coverage for damage to your vehicle that is from something that is no one’s fault, such as damage that results from hail, a fallen tree branch, or an animal running into your car.
The other kind of insurance on an auto policy is Liability insurance. This kind of insurance is designed to pay for the expenses that result from physical injuries that occur to any people who are injured because of your driving mistake. Under the Liability portion of the policy there is also provision for coverage of expenses incurred due to damage you caused to someone else’s property.
Remembering the principle that insurance should only be purchased for catastrophes, we must now distinguish between these two kinds of car insurance. Which one is designed to cover a loss that is a painful financial setback, and which kind covers a loss that is a catastrophe?
Unless you are upside down, owing more for an expensive vehicle than the vehicle is worth; Liability coverage is the only protection that covers you from catastrophic loss. The surprise is that Liability protection costs much less than Collision coverage. You can raise your deductible on your Collision protection, increase your Liability coverage, and still have a lower car insurance premium than you are currently paying.
Finance
Naturopathic Medicine and The Evolving Paradigm Shift Towards Holistic Healthcare
We are in the midst of a paradigm shift. Our understanding of health and medicine is broadening, and both practitioners and patients are embracing a holistic, integrated approach. Patients are becoming more informed via the internet, word of mouth, and diligent research that there is something significantly missing from medicine in the current standard of care in the American healthcare system. What they are finding, and flocking to, is a group of physicians that have likewise embraced this broadened approach to medicine. Some of these practitioners adopted a more holistic approach after realizing that there was something missing from their medical training, and sought out post-graduate trainings to complement their understanding of holistic medicine. Other practitioners discovered their passion before entering medical school, and pursued the study of naturopathic medicine.
So this begets the questions, What is Naturopathic Medicine, and where does Naturopathic Medicine fit in the paradigm shift?
What is This field of medicine
Naturopathic doctors (ND) are specialists in integrative medicine, combining extensive education and training in both natural and conventional medicine, emphasizing the use of the safest, least invasive methods to treat disease by restoring health. The education entails a 4-year graduate level program, national board examinations in basic and clinical sciences, and curriculum including basic sciences, clinical sciences, diagnostic techniques and tests, pharmacology, minor surgery, and range of natural therapies including botanical medicine, nutrition and nutritional biochemistry, physical medicine, homeopathy, eastern and Chinese medicine and mind/body medicine.
Integral to this medicine is a unifying philosophical approach to health summed up in The Principals of Naturopathic Medicine, which recognizes the body’s innate wisdom and healing capacity (Vis Medicatrix Naturae) and the physician’s role to treat disease by restoring the body to its natural and balanced state (Tolle Causum). Treatment programs integrate multiple modalities, which may include nutrition and lifestyle modification, homeopathy, botanical medicine, nutraceuticals, IV nutrient therapy, and when warranted, pharmaceutical intervention. ND’s begin with the least invasive therapies and proceed to higher levels of intervention only as necessary. This approach is outlined in what is called “The Therapeutic Order”
The Principles Of Naturopathic Medicine:
1. First Do No Harm, Primum Non Nocere – this principle is at the basis of any medical professional. ND’s follow a therapeutic order which emphasizes the use of least force necessary to restore health, using the least toxic and minimally invasive interventions and only proceeding to more toxic and invasive interventions when necessary
2. The Healing Power of Nature, Vis Medicatrix Naturae – First described by Hippocrates as the healing power of nature. It is a person’s vital force within that allows an individual to overcome disease. Naturopathic Medicine recognizes an inherent ordered and intelligent self-healing process in each person. ND’s act to identify and remove obstacles to healing and recovery, and to facilitate and augment this inherent self-healing process.
3. Identify and Treat the Cause, Tolle Causam – The physician seeks to identify and remove the underlying causes of illness rather than to merely eliminate or suppress symptoms the patient is experiencing.
4. Doctor As Teacher, Docere -ND’s educate their patients and encourage self-responsibility for health. They also recognize and employ the therapeutic potential of the doctor/patient relationship.
5. Treat the Whole Person – ND’s treat each patient by taking into account an individual’s physical, mental, emotional, genetic, environmental, social, spiritual, and other factors that contribute to one’s health.
6. Prevention – ND’s emphasize the prevention of disease-assessing factors, heredity, and susceptibility to disease, and work towards making the appropriate decisions in partnership with their patients to prevent illness.
Naturopathic Therapeutic Order
1. Establish the conditions for health – Identify and remove disturbing factors – Institute a more healthful regimen
2. Stimulate the healing power of nature (vis medicatrix naturae): the self-healing processes, through low force methods such as constitutional hydrotherapy, homeopathy, acupuncture
3. Address weakened or damaged systems or organs (via botanical medicine, homeopathy, orthomolecular nutrients, glandulars, homeopathy, and other minimally invasive, safe, natural therapies)
- Strengthen the immune system
- Decrease toxicity
- Normalize inflammatory function
- Optimize metabolic function
- Balance regulatory systems
- Enhance regeneration
- Harmonize life force
4. Correct structural integrity
5. Address pathology:
a. use specific natural substances, modalities, or interventions
b. use specific pharmacologic or synthetic substances
6. Suppress or surgically remove pathology
Why Naturopathy?
As Gandhi said, we must “be the change you wish to see in the world.”ND’s practice the change they want to see in medicine. Despite the fact that it has not gained universal acceptance within the United States healthcare system, These doctors have taken a ‘leap of faith’, knowing that integrative medicine is the best medicine and will eventually gain not only parity, but prominence. Naturopathy extends beyond just integrating multiple therapies and modalities in treatment. It incorporates an integrative approach to all aspects of health and wellness. Starting from day one of an ND’s medical education and continuing throughout practice, every body system, function, disease, and treatment is viewed from a holistic perspective. It is very likely that almost every integrative medical practitioner shares at least some of these philosophical tenants, regardless of whether it is called “naturopathic” or “holistic” or “alternative”. It is also likely that many integrative practitioners differ on some philosophies, treatments and approaches. Having an underlying shared philosophical approach combined with different styles, opinions, ideas and discoveries fuel evolution, progress and change. As such, the philosophy and practice of Naturopathic Medicine is a part of the evolving consciousness and paradigm shift towards a more holistic and integrative approach to healthcare that will soon become the new standard for conventional medicine.
– Dr. Stacey Kupperman, ND
