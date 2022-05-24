Finance
7 Scholarships for Sonography Education
Earning a certificate or degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography can lead to a rewarding career. An important consideration for students is finding a way to pay for their education or cut down their education cost. Sonography scholarships are popular because they do not have to be repaid like student loans or federal grants. Following are some of the quality scholarships funding students taking classes for sonography.
AMVETS Scholarships
Deadline: April 15
Description: Numerous scholarships are available to active military and veterans, and their children and grandchildren. Scholarships include six $4,000 scholarships for high school seniors attending 4-year undergraduate programs or accredited technical schools; three $4,000 scholarships for veterans attending a 4-year undergraduate program or technical school certificate/degree program; and one $1,000 scholarship for a JROTC high school senior. There are numerous other scholarships available for veterans and active military attending accredited schools and are listed on the AMVETS site.
Contact Address: 4647 Forbes Boulevard Lanham, MD 20706
Contact Phone: 877-726-8387
Alan D. Waggoner Sonographer Student Scholarship Award
Deadline: November 30
Description: The scholarship award includes $1,000, registration fee for the Foundation’s Annual Scientific Session, and an amount up to $500 to fund travel expenses to attend the conference. Students must be enrolled in a CAAHEP accredited echocardiography or cardiac ultrasound program. Membership in the ASE is required for scholarship eligibility.
Contact Address: 2100 Gateway Centre Boulevard, Ste. 310, Morrisville, NC 27560
Contact Phone: 919 – 861-5574
Jerman-Cahoon Student Scholarship
Deadline: February 1, 2014
Description: The scholarship awards $2,500 to several entry-level students each year. Students must be enrolled in one of several accredited areas of study, and one of them is sonography. It is a renewable scholarship if students meet requirements each year.
Contact Address: 15000 Central Ave. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-3909
Contact Phone: 800-444-2778
IFSER Scholarship
Deadline: June 30, 2014
Description: The foundation with the acronym IFSER awards scholarships in an amount up to $500 to students enrolled in a CAAHEP accredited Diagnostic Medical Sonography program.
Contact Address: 929 East Main Street #175, Mount Joy Pa. 17552
Contact Phone: 520 300-2222
Ingham County Medical Society Alliance Health Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2014
Description: This is a good example of the many scholarships available to local residents. Two $1,500 scholarships are awarded annually to residents of Michigan’s Clinton-Eaton-Ingham tri-county area or to graduates of the tri-country schools who will enroll in designated Allied Health Programs, one of which is Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Students looking for scholarships should check with local foundations, businesses, and community organizations. Many scholarships are not well-published because they are designed to assist local community residents.
Contact Address: 10034 Oak Island Dr., Laingsburg, MI 48848-8718
Contact Person: Dee Loge-Wacker
Royce Osborn Minority Student Scholarship
Deadline: February 1, 2014
Description: Five $4,000 scholarships are awarded annually to entry-level minority students majoring in sonography or one of several other allied health programs.
Contact Address: 15000 Central Ave. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-3909
Contact Phone: 800-444-2778
SDMS Foundation Sonographer Advanced Degree Scholarship
Deadline: June 30
Description: Students who have already worked for at least two years as sonographer may be eligible for a $2,500 scholarship to complete sonography training online that leads to a degree. Eligibility requirements include being a SDMS member who is in good standing and who is accepted into or enrolled in an accredited ultrasound technology program.
Contact Address: 2745 Dallas Pkwy Ste 350, Plano, Texas 75093-8730
Contact Phone: 214-473-8057
Summer Weight Loss Activities
Do You Hate The Gym?
I can’t lie. There are some days I absolutely hate having to head down to the gym. It’s 80 degrees and sunny outside with the slightest breeze. I want to be out there, not in a basement. How can I take my cardio activities outside? People get fixated on running and forget about all of the everyday activities we love to do that also double as intense calorie burners. After reading through an article published by the Mayo Clinic regarding calorie expenditure, I decided I needed to share the best ways to enjoy the sun AND burn calories in one hour.
Basketball
I’m 6’2″, pasty white, and have never played a real game of basketball in my life. Remember Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in “White Men Can’t Jump”? Story of my life. A lot of my friends at school love to head down to the park and play pickup games. We’re in West Philly so there’s always a game going.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 584
200 pounds: 728
240 pounds: 872
Canoeing
My family used to camp a lot my brother and I were younger. Our canoe is still under our deck, but I definitely remember having a lot of fun going out on the lake and canoeing to the best fishing spots. A lot of the kids I met from PA regularly go camping with their friends. Not sure I’d trust them on a canoe with a 30 rack but you gotta do what you gotta do.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 256
200 pounds: 319
240 pounds: 382
Golfing
Cigars, beer, and golf go hand in hand. It’s counterproductive to drink while out in the heat and playing golf but to each his own. My friends and I are starting to get back into playing. It’s a chill way to spend a day outside with a little bit of competition. The calories listed below are for carrying your clubs, but it is also only 1 hour’s worth of activity. Think how long it takes you to play a round. Yea, that’s a nice little workout.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 314
200 pounds: 391
240 pounds: 469
Hiking
I’m not in the woods or anything but a lot of people love hiking when it’s nice out. Personally, I hate getting eaten alive. Hiking can be an awesome workout though because you’re climbing different surfaces with varying inclines.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 438
200 pounds: 546
240 pounds: 654
Running at 8mph
I have a mud run coming up in a week. It’s called Muck Ruckus MS and it’s for an awesome cause. Nowadays I don’t run at a 7:30 pace on level surfaces so I sure as hell won’t be trucking at that pace in the mud, but running is always a good choice for summer cardio.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 861
200 pounds: 1074
240 pounds: 1286
Softball or Baseball
Living right across the street from baseball and softball fields all of my life means I’ve seen my fair share of adult leagues playing late into the night. These guys and gals are out there having a great time and, when there’s a little bit of competition to it, getting a decent workout while catching up with their friends.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 365
200 pounds: 455
240 pounds: 545
Swimming
My pool isn’t big enough for laps but swimming is an AMAZING workout. I had never really swum for exercise until my sophomore year of college. I thought I was going to sink to the bottom midway through my 4th 50m lap. Sure, I was sprinting them…but it was still pretty pathetic. Water has so many therapeutic benefits and is a great alternative to high-impact cardio activities such as running.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 423
200 pounds: 528
240 pounds: 632
How Will YOU Get Fit?
There is no one right answer to the question “How do I lose fat and/or get fit?” You need to do activities that interest you if you want to increase your adherence to your program. If you’re afraid of water you probably won’t stick to a swimming routine very long. Do what you love, work hard, and you’ll see results.
Mayo Clinic article available here:
http://www.mayoclinic.com/health/exercise/SM00109
IRS Tax Debt to Be Collected by Third Party Agencies
If you currently owe the IRS back taxes, now would be a good time to contact a tax professional to determine if you qualify for the IRS fresh start program. Recently, the IRS released information pertaining to their decision to enlist the assistance of four third party collection firms to assist in the recovery of approximately $138 billion dollars in tax debt. What this could mean for tax payers who owe is the beginning of multiple phone calls, harassing letters, and less time to financially prepare for repayment due to faster collection enforcement technique.
The probability of program success is hindered by well documented occurrences of harassment by third party agencies. Collection agencies are subject to the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act (FDCPA), which protects consumers from abusive debt collection practices. However, collectors often ignore these rules due to pressure to produce a certain level of revenue and/or earn bonuses in addition to regular pay. This could prove to be toxic due to potential harassment law suits that could cost the IRS millions.
In addition, this is not the first time the IRS has implemented such a program. According to the New York Times, “Twice before, in 1996 and 2006, the I.R.S. has tried to farm out some of its collection duties. Both times, the programs were shut down and deemed failures”. However, not before causing significant stress to millions of tax payers. Most famous was the elderly couple that received over 150 calls in less than a month.
The IRS currently offers resolution programs that could assist tax payers resolve outstanding tax liability without exposure to harsh collection practices conducted by third party agencies. To ignore the opportunity to protect yourself and possibly resolve your tax issue for less than what is expected (Offer-In-Compromise), is the same as staying in a house that’s on fire. No one in their right mind would do that… right?
The IRS Fresh Start Program provides the opportunity to resolve your tax debt in many different ways. Depending on your assets, you may be able to enter into an Installment Agreement (IA) that is conducive to your financial capability, or save money by paying a lessor amount through Offer-In-Compromise (OIC). If you choose to research the above mentioned resolution options, make sure that you take note of the following in choosing your tax professional:
1. Tax professional must be licensed as an Enrolled Agent, CPA, or Attorney.
2. Check with the BBB for rating
3. Check or ask for testimony from previous clients
Don’t ignore the time given to secure your opportunity to resolve your tax debt issue without additional unwanted harassment. Contact your tax professional today.
3 Ways Aspirin Can Kill You – Just Because It’s Over-the-Counter Doesn’t Make it Safe
Did you know aspirin can kill you?
Despite frequent reminders, many patients are still of the opinion that Tylenol, aspirin, and ibuprofen are all about the same. It makes me cringe every time I hear it. Were you aware that if aspirin were presented to the FDA today it would not be approved for over-the-counter sale? It’s much too dangerous! It might not even be condoned as an anti-inflammatory medication, although its properties as a blood thinner would probably warrant approval as such (i.e., to prevent heart attacks.)
So how can aspirin kill you? Here are the top 3 ways, which are seen regularly in every emergency room.
1. Stomach bleeding. Aspirin is acetylsalicylic acid. Even though the stomach makes hydrochloric acid on its own, it is not necessarily able to tolerate the introduction of additional acid. Imagine pouring acid on your hand all day. Sooner or later you’d burn a hole through your skin. The same can happen in the stomach, creating an ulcer. Sometimes rather than create an ulcer, the entire lining of the stomach becomes irritated (gastritis). The tiny blood vessels just beneath the surface can be eroded and then bleed. The use of aspirin is one of the most common causes of stomach and other gastrointestinal bleeding. You may not think you could bleed to death from this, but it happens every day. Fortunately, emergency care and blood transfusions have prevented most deaths due to stomach erosion by aspirin.
2. Aspirin allergy. Although nearly everyone understands that a person can be allergic to penicillin, because aspirin is available without prescription, it is perceived as safe. However, many people are allergic to aspirin. A mild case may cause itching and perhaps hives. A moderate case may also cause angioedema, or swelling of the face, hands, and other areas of the body. A severe case can cause swelling in the bronchial tubes and subsequent airway obstruction. This can be a medical emergency that, untreated, leads to suffocation and death.
3. Acidosis. When an overdose of acetylsalicylic acid is ingested, it may poison cellular metabolism, leading to high blood acid levels (metabolic acidosis). Eventually this may result in multiple organ failure and collapse. If the drug is not removed via dialysis, a person can easily die of an accidental or intentional aspirin overdose.
Clearly, taking excess aspirin is like playing with fire. Because a little may not hurt you does not mean taking more is safe. Consult your doctor if you require aspirin on a regular basis. There are many safer alternatives.
Copyright 2010 Cynthia J. Koelker, MD
