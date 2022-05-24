News
7th Pay Commission: Center told when will get DA arrears of 18 months, dues of employees are up to 2.18 lakh, know here details
7th Pay Commission: The biggest update has come out regarding the pending DA arrears of 18 months of central employees. The central government told the employees waiting for DA arrears when it would come.
New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission: The biggest update has come out regarding the pending DA arrears of central employees for 18 months. The central government told the employees waiting for DA arrears when it would come.
DA arrears of 18 months will not be issued
According to media reports, the central government has made it clear that the DA arrears of 18 months stuck from the year 2020 will not be given. This is from January 2020 to June 2021.
DA was frozen during the corona epidemic
Actually, due to Corona epidemic, the DA of central employees was frozen. Now it has been clarified by the Central Government that no consideration is being taken to give DA arrears.
Finance Ministry rejected the appeal
According to media reports, the Finance Ministry rejected the appeal of pensioners to release 3 installments of dearness relief stopped at the time of Kovid-19 epidemic for immediate relief work.
According to media reports, in the 32nd meeting of the Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies to review pension rules, a representative of the Department of Expenditure under the Union Finance Ministry made it clear that DA arrears would not be released.
Central employees got a setback
Let us tell you that if the Central Government had made one time settlement regarding DA arrears, then the employees would have made huge profits. The DA arrears of Level 1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554.
At the same time, the DA arrears of Level 14 employees varies from Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. But now the central government has made its stand clear regarding DA arrears. This has shocked the employees.
Noah Thompson wins ‘American Idol’ 2022: Did The People Decide Correctly? More Details!!
Recently, the results of American Idol 2022 came in front of the audience. It is delightful to watch Noah Thompson bag the winner’s trophy. Moreover, the result was reasonably expected as per the trend of the 20th season. But several contradictory issues arose after the declaration of the results. While one section of the audience feels the decision is correct, another section opposes it. So, the most significant question that arises now is whether the voters are right in giving the crown of American Idol 2022 to Noah Thompson.
Noah Thompson American Idol
The show aired on the ABC channel on 22nd May. The duration of the season finale was three hours. Apart from Noah, the positions of the runner-up were occupied by Hunter Girl and Leah Marlene. It was an overwhelming moment for Thompson and her fans, who surpassed both the singers and grabbed one of the prestigious awards.
This content deals with various information on Noah Thompson’s winning moment.
American Idol is one of the most talked-about musical reality shows right now. The audience witnessed the live show of the finale episode on Sunday.
The excitement reached a height when the three finalists stood on the stage, awaiting the final results. It was a rejoicing moment when Ryan Seacrest declared Noah Thompson the American Idol 2022. Before this declaration, the audience enjoyed several performances on the singing show. The best part was that the show came live. The contestants and the guest artists performed brilliantly on this Big Day.
The primary reason for Noah’s win was the real-time votes from the audience. According to the show’s rules, the final decision belongs to the viewers only. Therefore, after the judges choose the best participants for the final round, they leave the winner’s name to be declared from the voting results. After coming to the finals, there were rains of audience votes for Noah. Hence, the final trophy went to the hands of Thompson. The live show thus became a celebrated video for millions of people watching the competition on different media.
The Finale Performances
The celebrities who became the stars of the American Idol Grand Finale round included;-
· Sara Bareilles
· Ben Platt
· Michael Buble
· Wind & Fire
· Earth
Thus, the incredible songs of the individual artists and bands kept the show on a high note.
The finale performance of Noah was beyond comparison on this day. His hit numbers included One Day Tonight and On Fire. However, he received the maximum appreciation for the second song, On Fire, originally sung by Bruce Springsteen. The rendition was mesmerizing and impressed the judges very much also. Thus, there is no doubt that this performance simplified Thompson’s path to be the winner.
Social Media Flooded With Best Wishes
The singing sensation showed his incredible talent in the auditions only. Moreover, he successfully passed every challenge while going up in every round. With his beautiful voice, Thompson became the heartthrob of millions of girls across the globe.
It was indeed a challenging moment when he chose to sing the famous song Stay of Rihanna. Furthermore, the judges did not expect this young aspirant to finish it with such beautiful notes. It was a great surprise both for the judges and the audience. Such an unbelievable performance proved that this guy has the potential to be a fabulous singer in the future.
After Noah became the winner officially, his Twitter accounts flooded with hundreds of good wishes for a fantastic future. Moreover, the top-class artists of the industry congratulated the budding artist. People expressed how happy they were about this win of Noah. Of course, this is only the beginning of a spectacular journey. The followers believe that Thompson will continue to amaze the listeners with his performance. Social media thus witnessed a blast with so many wishes for the winner.
But on the other hand, it was an unexpected moment for the Hunter Girl fans. However, everyone has to remember that this is only a singing competition and anything can happen at the end. One of the fans even declared on social media that he did not believe in this result and that Hunter Girl faced a big conspiracy. Another fan came up with the statement that undoubtedly, Hunter Girl was far better than Noah, and so the result was unfair.
However, in the Finale episode, Noah Thompson stole all the attention. From his looks, features, and dress, to his lovely voice, everything indicated success for the artist. Finally, a special moment arrived when the host declared that Noah was the winner of this year’s competition.
But there are no reasons to get upset with the other contestants. In many cases, it was seen that the non-winners became outstanding singers and managed to mesmerize the whole world. But it seems that their popularity of Noah will continue to increase if he adheres to the current standards. Only best wishes are there for the brighter future of all the hard-working contestants, including the winner and runners.
Employees retirement age increased: Big news! Increase in retirement age of employees, there will be a big increase in pension, know how
New Delhi, Universal Pension Income Program: : Good news can be available for government employees soon. A suggestion has been issued by the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Committee, in which it has been told that the age limit for people to work in the country should be increased. Along with this, the Economic Advisory Committee of the PM has said that along with increasing the retirement age in the country, Universal Pension System should also be started. For this the committee has also sent its proposal.
Senior Citizen Safety
According to the report, under this suggestion, a pension of at least Rs 2000 should be given to the employees every month. Let us tell you that the Economic Advisory Committee has recommended better arrangements for the safety of senior citizens in the country.
Skill development is also important
According to this report, there is a dire need to raise the retirement age if the working age population is to increase. This can be done to reduce the pressure on the social security system. The report also talked about skill development for persons above 50 years of age.
Governments should make policy
It has been said in the report that the central and state governments should formulate such policies so that skill development can be done. This effort should also include those living in the unorganized sector, remote areas, refugees, migrants who do not have the means to get training, but they must be trained.
World Population Prospectus 2019 Report
It is worth noting that according to the World Population Prospectus 2019, there will be around 32 crore senior citizens in India by the year 2050. That is, about 19.5 percent of the country’s population will go into the category of retired. In the year 2019, about 10 percent of India’s population or 140 million people are in the category of senior citizens.
Thomas Friedman: My lunch with President Biden
President Joe Biden invited me for lunch at the White House last Monday. But it was all off the record — so I can’t tell you anything he said.
I can, though, tell you two things — what I ate and how I felt after. I ate a tuna salad sandwich with tomato on whole wheat bread, with a bowl of mixed fruit and a chocolate milkshake for dessert that was so good it should have been against the law.
What I felt afterward was this: For all you knuckleheads on Fox who say that Biden can’t put two sentences together, here’s a news flash: He just put NATO together, Europe together and the whole Western alliance together — stretching from Canada up to Finland and all the way to Japan — to help Ukraine protect its fledgling democracy from Vladimir Putin’s fascist assault.
In doing so, he has enabled Ukraine to inflict significant losses on Russia’s invading army, thanks to a rapid deployment of U.S. and NATO trainers and massive transfers of precision weapons. And not a single U.S. soldier was lost.
It has been the best performance of alliance management and consolidation since another president whom I covered and admired — who also was said to be incapable of putting two sentences together: George H.W. Bush. Bush helped manage the collapse of the Soviet Union and the reunification of Germany, without firing a shot or the loss of a single American life.
Alas, though, I left our lunch with a full stomach but a heavy heart.
Biden didn’t say it in so many words, but he didn’t have to. I could hear it between the lines: He’s worried that while he has reunited the West, he may not be able to reunite America.
It’s clearly his priority, above any Build Back Better provision. And he knows that’s why he was elected — a majority of Americans worried that the country was coming apart at the seams and that this old war horse called Biden, with his bipartisan instincts, was the best person to knit us back together. It’s the reason he decided to run in the first place, because he knows that without some basic unity of purpose and willingness to compromise, nothing else is possible.
But with every passing day, every mass shooting, every racist dog whistle, every defund-the-police initiative, every nation-sundering Supreme Court ruling, every speaker run off a campus, every bogus claim of election fraud, I wonder if he can bring us back together. I wonder if it’s too late.
I fear that we’re going to break something very valuable very soon. And once we break it, it will be gone — and we may never be able to get it back.
I am talking about our ability to transfer power peacefully and legitimately, an ability we have demonstrated since our founding. The peaceful, legitimate transfer of power is the keystone of American democracy. Break it, and none of our institutions will work for long, and we will be thrust into political and financial chaos.
We are staring into that abyss right now. Because it is one thing to elect Donald Trump and pro-Trump candidates who want to restrict immigration, ban abortions, slash corporate taxes, pump more oil, curb sex education in schools and liberate citizens from mask mandates in a pandemic. Those are policies where there can be legitimate disagreement, which is the stuff of politics.
But the recent primaries and the investigations around the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol are revealing a movement by Trump and his supporters that is not propelled by any coherent set of policies, but rather by a gigantic lie — that Biden did not freely and fairly win a majority of Electoral College votes and therefore is an illegitimate president.
Thus, their top priority is installing candidates whose primary allegiance is to Trump and his Big Lie — not to the Constitution. And they are more than hinting that in any close election in 2024 — or even ones that aren’t so close — they would be willing to depart from established constitutional rules and norms and award that election to Trump or other Republican candidates who didn’t actually garner the most votes. They are not whispering this platform. They are running for office on it.
In short, we are seeing a national movement that is telling us publicly and loudly: WE WILL GO THERE.
And that terrifies me because: I HAVE BEEN THERE.
My formative experience in journalism was watching Lebanese politicians go there in the late 1970s and plunge their frail democracy into protracted civil war. So don’t tell me that it can’t happen here.
Not when people like Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano — an election denier who marched with the Jan. 6 crowd at the Capitol — just won the GOP primary to run for governor. Have no doubt: These people will never do what Al Gore did in 2000 — submit to a decision of the courts in an extremely close election and recognize his opponent as the legitimate president. And they will never do what principled Republicans running for office or acting as elections officials did after the 2020 election — accept the votes as they were tabulated in their states, accept the court orders that confirmed that there were no significant irregularities and permit Biden to legitimately take power.
It is stomach-turning to watch the number of Trump Republicans running for office affirming his Big Lie, when we know that they know that we know that they know that they do not believe a single word of what they are saying. That’s Dr. Oz and J.D. Vance and so many others. Nevertheless, they are ready to hitch a ride on the Trump train to gain power. And they do it without even blushing.
It reached its nadir, in my view, when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, so obsessed with becoming speaker of the House at any cost, actually lied about telling the truth.
McCarthy publicly denied the fact that immediately after Jan. 6 he explicitly (and on tape) told his Republican colleagues that he expected Trump to be impeached for inspiring the insurrection and that McCarthy intended to tell him he should resign.
Who in your life have you ever encountered who lied about telling the truth?
And this brings me back to my lunch with Biden. It clearly weighs on him that we have built a global alliance to support Ukraine, to reverse the Russian invasion and to defend core American principles abroad — the right to freedom and self-determination of all peoples — while the GOP is abandoning our most cherished principles at home.
That is why so many allied leaders have privately said to Biden, as he and his team have revived the Western alliance from the splintered pieces that Trump left it in, “Thank God — America is back.” And then they add, “But for how long?”
Biden cannot answer that question. Because WE cannot answer that question.
Biden is not blameless in this dilemma, nor is the Democratic Party — particularly its far-left wing. Under pressure to revive the economy, and facing big-ticket demands from the far left, Biden pursued expansive spending for too long. House Democrats also sullied one of Biden’s most important bipartisan achievements — a giant infrastructure bill — by making it hostage to other excessive spending demands. The far left also saddled Biden and every Democratic candidate with radical notions like “defund the police” — an insane mantra that would have most harmed the Black and Hispanic base of the Democratic Party had it been implemented.
To defeat Trumpism we need only, say, 10% of Republicans to abandon their party and join with a center-left Biden, which is what he was elected to be and still is at heart. But we may not be able to get even 1% of Republicans to shift if far-left Democrats are seen as defining the party’s future.
And that is why I left my lunch with the president with a full stomach but a heavy heart.
Thomas Friedman writes a column for the New York Times.
