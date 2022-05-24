News
Aaron Judge’s two-homer game not enough to beat lowly Orioles
Aaron Judge is going to get paid. It might not be from the Yankees, and it might not be as much as, say, Mookie Betts is paid, but it’s going to be an obscene amount of money.
Unfortunately for Judge, his two-homer effort on Monday night wasn’t enough to beat the Orioles. Gerrit Cole, who already received the type of record-setting free agent contract that might be in store for Judge, was not sharp enough to hold down Baltimore’s uninspiring lineup. And the Orioles beat the Yankees, 6-4, with Cole on the hook for five runs.
The Yankees’ ace was bested by Orioles’ starter Jordan Lyles, who, by Wins Above Replacement, is the worst pitcher of the last six years (over a min. 500 innings). Apart from Judge’s two homers, Lyles allowed only three other hits. He got pulled from the game before he was able to face Judge for a fourth time. Orioles’ manager Brandon Hyde wisely summoned Felix Bautista from the bullpen for Judge’s seventh-inning plate appearance.
Bautista ended up walking Judge with two outs and the O’s clinging to a one-run lead, but that’s much better than serving up a gopher ball that would have put the Yankees ahead. Instead, Anthony Rizzo moved up to second and Judge took his base at first while Bautista focused on Giancarlo Stanton. His first pitch to Stanton was 100 miles per hour, but called a ball, and a mound visit from catcher Robinson Chirinos seemed to help Bautista cross the difficult inning’s finish line. He eventually eliminated Stanton with a venomous slider below the knees, thwarting the Yankees’ final legitimate chance at stealing a win.
Once Stanton went down to end the seventh, the Yankees were left with a depleted lineup searching for the tying run. DJ LeMahieu started Monday on the bench after playing both games of Sunday’s doubleheader, including 18 innings of defense, in extreme heat, and Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka and Josh Donaldson were all on the COVID IL.
The Yankees had Gleyber Torres, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Aaron Hicks in the four, five, and six spots. When they went down sequentially to end the eighth inning, it was up to Estevan Florial, LeMahieu — who unsuccessfully pinch hit for Jose Trevino — and Marwin Gonzalez in the ninth. Florial’s leadoff walk set the door slightly ajar, but Gonzalez meekly grounded into a double play that ended things before the lineup could turn over.
Lyles threw an uncommonly high 117 pitches in his 6.2 innings before bowing out for Bautista. Cole nearly matched him, racking up 110 with 11 strikeouts over eight innings that ultimately got him a loss, his first of the season (4-1 in nine starts), and came just five days after beating these same O’s.
The man who drove the stake through Cole’s heart on Monday, 190-pound infielder Ramon Urias, was slashing .207/.258/.298 entering the game and had never recorded an extra base hit against Cole in five previous chances. But Yankee Stadium has a funny way of turning even the lightest banjo hitters into home run threats. Urias’ homer off Cole that broke the tie in the top of the sixth went 364 feet at a 27 degree launch angle. It’s only a home run in half of Major League Baseball’s stadiums, but Yankee Stadium is absolutely one of them.
A loss is never good. A loss to the Orioles is even worse. A loss to the Orioles when Cole goes eight innings and gets two bombs from Judge in support is nearly unthinkable. But as the radio voice of the Yankees is so fond of saying, that’s baseball. A sac fly from Chirinos in the ninth tacked on one extra run for the Birds to play with and from arguably the most unlikely source in the league, the Yankees were presented with their third straight L, the first time this season they’ve lost three times in a row.
()
News
Max Kepler’s grand night sends Twins to walk-off victory over Detroit
The 1,000th Twins home run at Target Field was grand, but it was a ninth-inning walk that set Minnesota up for its fifth straight victory. Both came courtesy of Max Kepler.
Kepler gave the Twins a 4-0 lead with a grand slam in the first inning and scored the winning run in the ninth as the Twins walked off Detroit, 5-4, on Monday in front of 16,361 at Target Field.
The Twins have won seven of their past eight games have extended their American League Central lead to 4½ games over idle Chicago.
The Tigers chipped away until they tied the score, 4-4, in the seventh inning on a run-scoring single by Miguel Cabrera off previously untouchable reliever Joe Smith and it stayed that way into the bottom of the ninth. Kepler started the inning with a walk off left-hander Andrew Chafin and went to third on Nick Gordon’s single to right field.
After a pop out to short by pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez, Gio Urshela hit a grounder that couldn’t be fielded by drawn-in shortstop Javier Baez to score Kepler with the winning run.
Jonathan Schoop doubled, homered and drove in two runs for Detroit lost for the fourth time in five games.
After Byron Buxton popped up to lead off the first, the Twins loaded the bases on a walk by Luis Arraez and singles by Carlos Correa and Jorge Polanco. Kepler then took a 2-0 pitch from Tigers starter Elvin Rodriguez over the home run porch in right field to give the Twins a 4-0 lead.
The home run was the 1,000th by the Twins at Target Field since the team began playing here in 2010.
Willi Castro drew a leadoff walk off Twins starter Chris Archer in the second and scored on a fielder’s choice by No. 9 hitter Daz Cameron. Schoop cut the Twins’ lead to 4-2 with a solo home run in the fifth, his fourth this season, off Griffin Jax in the fifth inning, and Spencer Torkelson doubled and scored on a single by Eric Hasse of Jax to make it 4-2 in the sixth.
The Tigers chipped away at that lead until they tied the score, 4-4, on Miguel Cabrera single to right off reliever Joe Smith in the seventh inning. Jonathan Schoop, who had hit a one-out double, scored from second.
It was the first earned run Smith had allowed in 17 appearances (14 innings) this season.
News
Jordan Lyles, Ramón Urías go deep in different ways as Orioles down Yankees, 6-4, to win fourth game in five days
After his previous start, Jordan Lyles made it clear that whenever he had the opportunity to spare the Orioles’ bullpen of an inning, he would happily claim it for himself.
Thus, having thrown 106 pitches through six innings Monday night at Yankee Stadium, Lyles took the mound for the seventh. He recorded two outs before the New York lineup turned over, and when Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde left the dugout for the mound, Lyles sent him back without a pitching change.
A flared Anthony Rizzo single on Lyles’ 117th pitch officially ended his night, but a day after the Orioles’ bullpen was asked to record all of Sunday’s 33 outs, Lyles went more than deep enough for Baltimore in a 6-4 victory to open their series with the Yankees.
It marked only the second time in Hyde’s managerial tenure that he tasked a starter with that many pitches. Sunday’s starter, Spenser Watkins, threw only 13 before exiting with a bruised right forearm, an injury that landed him on the injured list Monday amid a collection of roster moves as Baltimore tried to add fresh arms to its roster.
But Lyles worked to minimize the need. He allowed a home run to league leader Aaron Judge in the first inning and another in the fifth, with an unearned run in the second accounting for the only other offense against him. Judge’s latter blast, a two-run shot, tied the game at 4, but Ramón Urías put the Orioles (18-25) back ahead by sending a Gerrit Cole fastball over right field’s short porch in the top of the sixth.
With Judge due up after Rizzo’s single, Hyde turned to Félix Bautista, one of six relievers who worked behind Watkins on Sunday. Bautista walked Judge before striking out Giancarlo Stanton, New York’s other hulking slugger, on a slider to strand both runners. He handled the eighth cleanly on eight pitches, and after a Robinson Chirinos sacrifice fly in the top of ninth, Jorge López had a scoreless bottom half despite walking the first batter he faced.
Before Urías’ homer, all of the Orioles’ offense came in the fourth, with consecutive doubles from Urías and Chirinos plating their first run. Austin Hays, who delivered a game-tying, pinch-hit single in Sunday’s ninth inning, smacked a go-ahead, two-run knock into center later in the inning, eventually scoring as Ryan Mountcastle beat out the back end of a double play.
Around the horn
- In his third major league game, Adley Rutschman again hit fifth and served as the Orioles’ designated hitter, going 0-for-4. Hyde said before the game that Rutschman will likely catch the rest of the series.
- In addition to placing Watkins on the IL, the Orioles recalled right-handed pitchers Logan Gillaspie, Marcos Diplán and Beau Sulser, optioning Tyler Nevin and Mike Baumann to Triple-A Norfolk.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Willson Contreras remains out of the Chicago Cubs lineup, but manager David Ross says an IL stint is unlikely
The last thing the struggling Chicago Cubs need is catcher Willson Contreras sidelined by an injury.
Contreras was not in the lineup for Monday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, still considered day to day while nursing a tight right hamstring. However, manager David Ross was confident Contreras won’t go on the 10-day injured list.
“We’ll give him a couple of days to rest up, but, yeah, he’s good,” Ross said. “Status quo.”
That would be the best outcome after Contreras exited Saturday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning after feeling something in his hamstring when he stole second base. Teams can backdate a player on the IL up to three days, making Tuesday important for Contreras’ progress if he indeed will avoid the IL.
While the Cubs want Contreras, their hottest hitter, in the lineup, there’s no reason to rush him back. Hamstring issues have bothered Contreras in the past, landing him on the IL in 2017 and 2019. This type of injury can be particularly troublesome for a catcher with the flexibility and movement needed behind the plate.
The Cubs can ease Contreras back into the lineup as the designated hitter, a spot they’ve used to manage his defensive workload. It doesn’t help either party if Contreras returns too quickly and potentially worsens the ailment.
Even with uncertainty about when Contreras will be back in the lineup, the Cubs are moving closer to a healthy roster. Infielders Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal, outfielder Clint Frazier and left-hander Sean Newcomb are all eligible to come off the 10-day IL when ready. Hoerner (right ankle sprain) took batting practice Monday at Great American Ball Park and is expected to take grounders Tuesday.
“He’s progressing well every day,” Ross said. “Hopefully in a few days. We’ll see. He’s close.”
Madrigal (lower back strain) did agility work in the outfield pregame. Ross said Madrigal had a really good day Sunday and the team will continue to monitor him. Ross indicated a rehab assignment might be coming up for Madrigal.
Ross did not have an update on the return of Frazier (appendectomy), who has played five games on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa. Newcomb (left ankle sprain) will begin a rehab assignment with Iowa on Tuesday.
P.J. Higgins’ moment to shine caps 2 weeks of uncertainty
Life on the big-league taxi squad can create unexpected free time for a player in limbo.
P.J. Higgins joined the Cubs taxi squad May 9 in San Diego and spent the next eight days with the team. That meant no game action until he rejoined Triple-A Iowa on May 17 in Des Moines, appearing in four games before the Cubs called him up Sunday.
Higgins promptly hit a three-run triple in his first at-bat.
“It feels like I’ve been constantly packing my suitcase going here and there, here and there,” Higgins told the Tribune. “But, honestly, I didn’t think too much of it. Being on the taxi squad and not getting at-bats was unfortunate, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. … I don’t know if there’s any real trick to doing it. Just kind of go with the flow.”
Higgins tried to maintain his typical hitting routine during his time on the taxi squad. He continued his cage work and hit on the field if he got the opportunity. He also caught bullpen sessions and worked with catching coach Craig Driver to maintain his catching form.
Higgins’ preparation during his eight days away from Triple A worked: He went 7-for-11 with three doubles and seven RBIs in the four games with Iowa before getting promoted.
“I just tried to prepare myself the way I did before when I wasn’t playing and just mentally get myself going,” Higgins said. “But I’ll be honest, the first couple of games, I was tired, especially catching. My legs were a little tired, so that was a bit of adjustment.”
Returning to the majors is particularly satisfying for Higgins, whose first big-league call-up ended after nine games last June because of season-ending surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right forearm. He began a throwing program in November and was fully cleared about two weeks before spring training.
“Having that little bit of experience does help a lot to calm your nerves because you’ve been in Wrigley, you’ve been in big-league stadiums, you’ve been around the locker room, you know the travel schedule,” Higgins said. “So a little experience does a lot more than you think, even though it was a short period of time.”
Barring an IL move, Higgins might not see much playing time, but he gives the Cubs insurance for catcher Yan Gomes while Contreras is unavailable. After the work Higgins put in over the offseason to come back from surgery, the 2015 12th-round pick is grateful for every opportunity.
“It means a lot that they have the trust in me to bring me up and fill in for Willson while he’s out,” Higgins said. “It shows that they’ve paid attention throughout all these years.”
Wade Miley is used to returning ‘home’
By now, left-hander Wade Miley is no stranger to returning to a ballpark he used to call home.
The Cubs are Miley’s eighth team in 12 big-league seasons. This week’s four-game series at Great American Ball Park is his first trip to Cincinnati since the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Reds in November.
Miley stopped by the Reds weight room before Monday’s game to say hi to former teammates and staff. He bear-hugged infielder Mike Moustakas, a teammate during both of Miley’s seasons in Cincinnati (2020-21), at the top of the visitors dugout steps during Reds batting practice.
“We got really close over there, spent so much time together,” Miley told the Tribune. “The whole COVID thing, like, we were together in the hotels — you could slip out to play some golf, that’s about it — so you’d spend a lot of time with those guys and we got really close, learned a lot about each other. It was really cool.”
Miley won’t get to face his old team this week after starting against the Diamondbacks on Sunday at Wrigley Field. But the Cubs and Reds are slated to play 15 more times after this series, giving Miley good odds of squaring off against his ex-teammates at some point this season.
And when that time comes, who will have the edge between Miley and Reds hitters?
The only matchup Miley has an eye on is if he faces a Reds catcher who caught him.
“He literally knows what I’m about to do, but it’s more fun,” Miley said. “Like, if it’s Kyle Farmer, he’s going to give you the best bat of the night because we’re so close. He doesn’t want to get the text after it. I don’t want to get the text either. So we’re going to go after each other pretty hard.”
()
Summer Weight Loss Activities
Aaron Judge’s two-homer game not enough to beat lowly Orioles
IRS Tax Debt to Be Collected by Third Party Agencies
Max Kepler’s grand night sends Twins to walk-off victory over Detroit
Jordan Lyles, Ramón Urías go deep in different ways as Orioles down Yankees, 6-4, to win fourth game in five days
3 Ways Aspirin Can Kill You – Just Because It’s Over-the-Counter Doesn’t Make it Safe
What Is Windows Azure and What Are Its Benefits?
The Process of Medical Coding Certification
XRP Has Broken Below Its Long Standing Support, What’s Next?
Using the 5th P in Your Marketing Mix to Expectceed
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼