Blockchain

ADDX Received $120M From Singapore Venture Capital

Published

2 mins ago

on

ADDX Received $120M From Singapore Venture Capital
  • Thai stock exchange SET is the new investor in the pre-Series B round to raise funds of around $120 million.

The Singapore-regulated exchange for blockchain and smart contract-based security tokens, ADDX formerly known as iSTOX, has raised $58 million (USD in the pre-Series B round, to bring its total funding to nearly $120 million.

The venture right arm of Thailand’s stock exchange (SET) and Thailand’s third-largest bank Krungsri, as well as Hamilton Lane and UOB, are among the new investors in the pre-Series B round, and the total funds raised by ADDX are around $120 million. Singapore Bank UOB recently partnered with ADDX to issue a tokenized bond for SingTel worth $100 million.

How Tokenization Will Work 

According to the announcement, ADDX tokenizes and fractionalizes private markets including such as pre-IPO equity, private equity, hedge funds, and bonds using blockchain technology and smart contracts. Through tokenization, ADDX can reduce the minimum investment sizes for such private investments.

One of the primary goals of tokenization is to lower entry barriers by making it less expensive to raise funds and lowering the minimum investment amount. ADDX has done $150 million in transactions in 2021.

The platform, ADDX, effectively reduces the minimum investment limit in private markets from $1 million to $10,000. Furthermore, as part of the investment, SET gains the authority to hire an ADDX board member.

Also, ADDX aims to reroute some of the new funding to other strategic priorities, such as expanding partnerships with issuers and helping with the launch of ADDX Advantage, a private market service for wealth managers.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) and state-owned Temasek’s investment and Heliconia Capital are among the early investors in the ADDX. Its supporters include the Development Bank of Japan, Tokai Tokyo Financial, and Hanwha Asset Management of Korea.

Blockchain

Phemex Mobile App Offers First Class Crypto Trading Even When You’re On The Go

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Phemex Mobile App Offers First Class Crypto Trading Even When You're On The Go
Every crypto trader knows how frustrating it can be when there is an opportunity for a great trade but they aren’t by their computer. This is the reason why Phemex has launched its mobile app on both the Android and iOS platforms. The app offers a premium trading experience even when you are on the go. It is a powerful tool for making important market moves; all in the palm of your hands!

Unlike most crypto trading apps in the space, which offer clunky and hard-to-navigate UIs, the Phemex mobile app features an intuitive UI designed exclusively with the needs of the users in mind. It’s so simple to use that even beginners have no problem navigating through the app. It offers all functions a user might need including spot trading, deposits, trading bonus, derivatives markets, etc, all right on the Home Screen. This saves users the hassle of having to figure out where these features are.

The Best Of Crypto, All In One App

The Phemex mobile app offers everything that a trader can think of. It facilitates various types of trading accounts as well as one of the fastest and most seamless deposits and withdrawal options. For example, a user can simply click Deposits straight from the Home Screen, fund their wallets, and begin trading with no hassle. Instead of just offering an option to copy a wallet address for deposits, it also offers the option of simply scanning a QR code to make a deposit.

When it comes to trading activities such as shorting or longing for a digital asset, no one does it better than Phemex. The crypto exchange offers traders the option to long and short a single asset if they desire. On the cross-margin side, users can create sub-accounts from which they can easily transfer coins in and out. This protects the user from having their entire portfolio liquidated if a trade goes wrong since a sub-account is a completely different portfolio that is unaffected by the main account or other sub-accounts.

The app also features a crypto converter feature. What this does is allow users to be able to quickly convert any cryptocurrency into USD. They are also able to send the funds directly to the contract trading wallet, which makes Phemex one of the only platforms to allow this.

For contract trading, traders can easily access it by clicking the Contract button provided on the Home Screen. Users can also see all of the trading charts in this feature which they can use for asset analysis and trading decisions. It features a variety of order types including stop limits and other advanced trading options.

Why You Should Use Phemex

Using Phemex is one of the best decisions a crypto trader can make. It features a highly competitive fee structure alongside offering a wide range of token listings and deep liquidity for traders. Designed with the community in mind, Phemex provides quick order execution alongside its intuitive interface.

The crypto exchange is also putting on events and offers where traders are able to benefit massively. Trading competitions are held yearly where traders are able to share from a large prize pool. And that’s not all–Phemex users are able to benefit just by referring others to the platform thanks to our bonus reward referral system.

Using the Phemex mobile app keeps traders afloat on everything that is happening in the crypto market. It updates them on the latest news and events, as well as notifying them of what offers are live.

Traders should note though that certain tokens can attract high withdrawal fees. This varies based on the token. The Phemex derivatives market also does not carry the same level of liquidity due to the fact that it is still a relatively young exchange.

However, given the age of the crypto exchange, it is quite impressive the wide range of features and benefits it offers. It features an excellent and accessible customer support desk that is available 24/7 to handle any issues that traders might run into.

The exchange has since grown to more than two million active users across over 200 countries. With its mobile app, it provides even more access to crypto traders and investors, regardless of whether they are beginners or experts. It was the first major exchange to introduce an optional membership model for zero spot trading fees.

Phemex has been breaking barriers since its inception in 2019 and it does not intend to stop anytime soon.

For more info;

Download Phemex app on Android

Download Phemex app on iOS

 

Blockchain

How to buy and use crypto- a guide for beginners

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

How to buy and use crypto- a guide for beginners
Cryptocurrency has been a trend for a while now, and many people either own crypto or are interested to get some. Some even believe that cryptocurrency will be the payment method of the future, and the early buyers have earned a lot by just purchasing and holding. If you are interested in learning how to buy and use cryptocurrency, then keep on reading. 

What is crypto?

First things first, what is a cryptocurrency, and what makes it so special? There must be a reason why so many people purchase it, and why it has become such a big deal. Cryptocurrencies are decentralized currencies, which means that they are not controlled by a national bank or a financial Institute. Furthermore, the coins are only to be found digitally, and the value of them is set only from supply and demand. The prices of crypto can fluctuate a great deal, and if you want to learn how to buy bitcoin in France, you should first look at the price of bitcoin now. Bitcoin is the biggest and most valuable cryptocurrency to this date, and many want to buy this as their first one. 

How to buy crypto 

The process of purchasing cryptocurrencies is super easy. The process is quite like buying stocks in the stock market, but you do it in a different place. Since cryptocurrencies are decentralized currencies, you cannot buy them on the regular stock market, but you do need to locate a crypto exchange. There are many different ones out there, and it can be a good idea to choose a large and well-known one. Also, make sure that the exchange you want to use offers the cryptocurrencies you are interested in. It can, for example, be Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc.  

Once you have found a crypto exchange you would like to use, you can start by creating your profile. You do this by providing the site with the needed information, to verify you as a user. When the profile is created, you need to choose a payment method and make your first deposit. Now you can have a look around and find your way to the first cryptocurrency you want to purchase. Once you have found it, you simply input the amount of fiat currency you would like to spend on it and proceed with the purchase. Easy as that!

Before you buy

While it has become very easy to buy crypto, it does not mean you should do so right away. It is important to know just what you are buying, as with any investment. The value of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate greatly, and it is important to be aware of the risks when investing. Also, there are thousands of different cryptos out there, that all differ from each other. By investigating your many crypto options, it will be easier for you to choose the one you believe will be a success. 

How to store cryptocurrency 

Since cryptocurrencies are decentralized, you cannot store them in your regular wallet with fiat currency. However, other wallets are specifically made to store crypto. These crypto-wallets can be either digital or analogue and are often referred to as hot or cold wallets. Hot wallets are software that can be found on your digital devices. Most crypto exchanges have a wallet built into them, where your tokens are placed after purchase. This is a quick and easy way to store crypto, and you can access them to use or monitor with a few taps. 

However, if you own large amounts of crypto, it might not be a good idea to store them like this, as they can be hacked. Therefore, many store them in cold wallets, which is a kind of hardware, like a USB stick. This requires some time when you want to retrieve your crypto, but you can always rest easy knowing that no one can access your crypto online via hacking. 

Using crypto

This is a quick and easy guide to buying and using crypto. If you are interested in the phenomenon and want to invest, you should look into it further, find your preferred crypto exchange, and research some cryptocurrencies.
Blockchain

Amount of Bitcoin Held in Exchanges Hit Its 2-Year Lowest –

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Amount of Bitcoin Held in Exchanges Hit Its 2-Year Lowest
Bitcoin News
  • Bitcoin hit its 1-year low at $26,350 USD on May 12.
  • Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is 12 exhibiting “extreme fear”.

The recent rally of the largest cryptocurrency towards the $30k support level in the green zone raised speculations among investors. Bitcoin hit a high of $30,590 USD on Monday, relieving the panic since early May when the crypto market significantly began to crash. In case Bitcoin sustained or surged above the support level, a bull run was expected. But everything was short-lived as BTC failed to hold its spot at $30k. 

Bearish BTC in Exchange Reserves

The amount of Bitcoin (BTC) held in various crypto exchanges reached a 2-year low of 2,476,141 BTC on 15 May. Nearly 3.05 million BTC were held by major exchange reserves in early March 2020, establishing an all-time high. This accumulation gradually declined and reached its low of 2.52 million BTC held across exchanges in November 2020. 

Amount of Bitcoin Held in Exchanges Hit Its 2 Year Lowest
Source: Exchange Reserve – CryptoQuant

According to data from CryptoQuant, in the past 24 hours, 53,600 BTC outflows were tracked moving out from major cryptocurrency exchanges. As per the data, 6,457 withdrawal transactions were recorded in the last 24h.

As per the market data from CMC, the trading volume of BTC/USD pair in the following exchanges stood at: FTX ($756.7M), Coinbase ($654.3M), Binance US ($41.9M) and Gemini ($40.65M). 

According to CMC, at the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $29,284 USD down by 3.38% with a market cap of $557.8 billion USD. Even the second largest crypto declined from its bullish mark of $2,080 USD to $1,963 USD, at the time of writing.

