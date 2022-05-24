News
Ahead Of Season 6: ‘I’m Forever Grateful’ S.W.A.T. Cast Member Lina Esco Is Leaving The Drama
S.W.A.T will now come in a new form in Season 6. Unfortunately, the fans of Lina Esco are going to miss the actress a lot in this upcoming Season. Yes, the news is absolutely true, and Esco confirmed it recently.
Although this has been a very difficult decision for the actress, for Esco, it was necessary. The exit of the favorite actress from such a cherishing series will surely upset the fans. Are you eager to know the real reason behind such an exit? Here are all the details about the news.
Lina Leaves S.W.A.T. With A Heavy Heart
On being asked about her role in the next season of S.W.A.T., Lina Esco remarked that she would remain grateful to the makers for making her an important part of the series. However, it will not be possible for her to continue appearing in Season 6.
The audience already understood the change in the storyline in the previous Season only with the new decision of Officer Alonso. Moreover, the scene showed that Chris is now more interested in supporting a social worker named Mama Pina. The lady is the owner of a safe house located in nearby regions to provide shelter to some helpless immigrant women.
However, due to some circumstances, this great lady is currently undergoing health disorders and admitted to a hospital. Amidst this scenario, Christine (Chris) wanted to be at her side. So, she has decided to bid goodbye to the S.W.A.T. team. Lina Esco told the story to Jim Street, her best friend. This sequence indicated that Esco would soon be leaving the show. It is heartbreaking news for all the fans admiring her outstanding performances in the series.
Statement Of Lina Esco
Esco, in an interview, revealed that although she is upset about leaving S.W.A.T., the current storyline of Mama Pina seems to be quite intriguing to the artist. After five years of continuous journey as Christ, Esco also felt a deep connection with the character. She thanked all her fans for being a great support system throughout.
This year, Esco took the director’s chair and made a debut in this new division of the entertainment industry with S.W.A.T. However, after being a successful director and actress, she now wants to come out of her comfort zone and try something more exciting. Lina believes that all her future endeavors will be successful if her admirers are with her always.
While discussing her character in S.W.A.T., Esco revealed that it was not a very easy task to portray a smart yet bisexual lady. Moreover, this intelligent personality appears to be very strong and confident. The character truly inspired Lina also as she played different shades. But now it is time to open a brand new chapter of life after this 5-year long journey.
Along with the fans, Esco also did not fail to show gratitude to every crew member of the S.W.A.T team and her fellow actors. The makers also showed immense respect and love towards the actress, specifying that no one can replace her in the show. Of course, everyone will miss Christ on the screen, but they have high hopes for the future of Esco.
The role of Christ is iconic among all the viewers of the show and so irreplaceable. Moreover, people already connected themselves with the thought-process and spectacular journey of the brave Officer. But every good thing comes to an end one day, and it is valid for the character of Chris too. Let us all wish all the luck to the fabulous artist and be with her forever.
Release Of The New Season
The sixth installment of S.W.A.T. took over the spotlight in April 2022. The Friday nights will be highly compelling as this Fall’s new episodes will begin to amaze the audience with the new adventures. Fire country and Blue Bloods are the two new series that will follow this entertaining show in the coming months.
Your journey will be very exciting as you continue to watch the show with the same enthusiasm. The thrills will be present in every episode of the new season, but there will be a vacuum for Chris. Undoubtedly, no one can take the place of Lina, but the storyline will have more twists awaiting you. Be with the makers and continue to support the show after its leave of Chris’s also. According to Esco, the viewers are the backbone of the show. Hence, let us all understand the reason for this change and appreciate Lina for her bright future.
News
As the Chicago Cubs move past the quarter-mark of the season, many big-picture questions remain: ‘Got to let guys continue to develop’
It took a moment for third baseman Patrick Wisdom to register how much of the Chicago Cubs schedule has been completed.
“Man, we’re already a quarter of the way through?”
This postgame question prompted his realization Monday night at Great American Ball Park: How would you assess the first quarter of the season and within the context of where this organization is trying to go?
“I think we’re trending in the right direction,” Wisdom said. “I love this team. I think we have a great clubhouse. It’s been a lot of fun to play with these guys, and I look forward to many more wins and many more games.”
Wisdom paused a few seconds.
“I mean, that’s pretty much all I’ve got on that,” he continued. “It’s hard for me to kind of say more since I’m still a new guy here, and I’m still just trying to get my feet wet with the team as well.”
He is not wrong, and that itself speaks magnitudes of the Cubs’ short-term and big-picture position.
Wisdom is just shy of the one-year anniversary of his 2021 call-up that turned into a fourth-place finish for National League Rookie of the Year and the franchise’s rookie home run record holder. But only one of the 15 players to appear in Monday’s 7-4 win against the Cincinnati Reds has spent more big-league time on the Cubs than Wisdom.
Expanding the scope of the Cubs’ roster, 10 players — including those on the injured list — are longer tenured than Wisdom, who first appeared for the organization in September 2020 in two games as a pinch hitter. One is an impending free agent (Willson Contreras), one will hit free agency after next season (Ian Happ), two have guaranteed contracts that end after 2023 (Kyle Hendricks and Jason Heyward), two will reach arbitration in the offseason for the first time (Nico Hoerner and Rowan Wick) and four are on the 60-day IL (David Bote, Alec Mills, Adbert Alzolay and Brad Wieck).
In theory, the Cubs’ main offensive producers in Monday’s victory are mainstays, to varying degrees, on future teams. Wisdom homered in his fourth consecutive game, the first Cub to accomplish the feat since Anthony Rizzo in 2015. Happ’s torrid career numbers in the city he played college baseball continued with an RBI double, three-run homer and nearly another extra-base hit that was robbed at the wall. Seiya Suzuki doubled, scored two runs and walked twice.
However, the Cubs (17-24) still need clarity and answers on numerous roster spots. This is part of the rebuilding process, but not an enviable position. For a second consecutive year, the Cubs are positioning to be major trade deadline sellers. Count Happ, though, among those who have no interest in entertaining any speculation of how different this roster could again look post-trade deadline.
“We’ve all seen it happen every year, something that starts way too early and it makes no sense,” Happ said of trade deadline speculation after Monday’s win.
Whether he would be shocked to see another Cubs sell off, Happ replied: “That’s not a question I want to answer.”
Generally, the Cubs have been competitive in the first two months with more than one-third of their games decided by one run. But they are 4-10 in those situations; only four teams have played more one-run games.
In assessing his team’s first-quarter performance, manager David Ross believes he’s seen the Cubs consistently getting better every day. When stating “a lot of good progress has been made,” Ross specifically mentioned Happ, Hoerner’s performance at shortstop and Wisdom implementing offseason adjustments. He’s also pleased with the Cubs’ base-running improvement and getting more consistency from the rotation.
In a long season, Ross doesn’t want to judge the first 41 games without examining it within the full season. Although it was a very different roster, Ross pointed to last year’s 19-8 May as an example of what happens when a team gets written off too soon. The early 2021 performance had the Cubs trending toward buyers before an 11-game losing streak at the end of June into July cemented their seller status at the trade deadline.
Ross is staying focused on evaluating the daily process, explaining “I don’t go there too often” with big-picture timelines.
“I think it’s hard to talk big picture without knowing what holes you need to fill,” Ross said Monday. “You’ve got to let guys have their season and continue to develop into being major-league players? Are they a fit on our roster, and then where those holes are to fill on a championship-caliber team.
“We’re working toward that every day and every day trying to get better. The only way to know that is for those guys continue to work to get better and look up at the end of the season and see where we’re at.”
Ross called it a growth season for the Cubs. He noted how the roster features a mix of guys getting their first opportunities, veterans and older inexperienced players trying to make big-league careers for themselves like Wisdom, Rafael Ortega and Frank Schwindel. None of this is reassuring to Cubs fans who expect more wins than losses after a stretch of five postseason appearances in six years on the heels of a rebuild that was supposed to ensure sustained success.
A promising farm system is just that: merely potential until it yields results. The seemingly lack of cornerstone players on the Cubs’ big-league roster is concerning — it’s part of the reason they face another painful summer.
“I don’t want to be repetitive, but I think it’s about trying to get better every single day,” Ross said. “What’s important for us is to stay focused on the daily grind of the season and try to continue to get better and evaluate things as they come.
“I don’t think anybody’s punting — I haven’t in any way to give up on a team that I have a ton of confidence in, is going to come work hard every single day and give me their best. That’s all I can ask for as a manager.”
()
News
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Became The First Indian Ever To Open The Cannes Film Festival In 2005
The Cannes Film Festival of 2005 saw Indian diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a stunning look on the red carpet. However, this is not the first time the former Miss World has come on this red carpet. Her debutante year at Cannes was 2002.
In 2005, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made history as the first Indian actress to open the Cannes Film Festival
The graceful appearance of the gorgeous lady brightened up the whole scenario.
In 2002, Aishwarya participated in this grand ceremony, and her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the outstanding performance of their movie Devdas.
It has been 18 years, and Aishraya is the same piece of diamond adorning the prestigious event.
Achievement Of Aishwarya At Cannes 2005
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fascinated everyone with her exquisite appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2005. Furthermore, she was the first-ever actress from India who become a Jury member of this festival in 2003.
After that, 2005 became a remarkable year for the artist when she was the first-ever Bollywood star to open Cannes. The overall moment was phenomenal, and Aishwarya is praised even today for this achievement.
The awe-striking appearance of Mrs. Bachchan continued to woo the spectators in 2022 Cannes also. The gorgeous pink dress with a huge curve over her head captured the attention of many.
Although the netizens show mixed reactions to her looks, most people appreciate the beauty of this Indian celebrity.
A Lovely Throwback Of 2005
A throwback video from 2005 recently became viral on the internet. It declared the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2005 from the hands of the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
You can see the actress walking down the red carpet in a flattering black dress. It was the 58th year of Cannes, and the event was undoubtedly star-studded.
The festival continued for 12 days starting from 11th May to 22nd May. A white maxi dress was her first outfit in the show. The lady with blue eyes captivated hundreds of people with her incredible looks.
Giorgio Armani was the designer of this pretty dress. Later on, she also made a bombastic appearance in a black gown of Gucci.
The competition became quite intense with the presence of 20 movies. Thirteen countries were the proud participants of Cannes 2005.
By conducting the grand opening of Cannes, Aishwarya looked like a showstopper.
The breathtaking appearance surpassed all the Hollywood celebrities also. Being the first Indian woman ever to open a foreign film festival, she became the center of talkies for the media worldwide. Undoubtedly, such an event was a matter of great prestige for the whole of India.
Indian Beauty Stole The Show
After so many years, the young mom’s charms are still the same as we can see her in 2022 Cannes. The Valentino suit of the actress ensured that Ash looked arresting in the shimmering pink attire.
Presently, she is the brand ambassador of Loreal Paris and hence became a part of their 75th Anniversary Dinner ceremony. After completing around two decades, it will not be wrong to call the lovely maiden the Global Ambassador.
The extraordinary gown of the actress succeeded in grabbing the viewers’ attention when coming across the photos of Cannes 2022. Gaurav Gupta was the designer for her next look in a pink gown inspired by Venus.
This time, Rai Bachchan, opened up about her long journey of 20 years with The Cannes. The celebrity opined that joining such a film festival is often a matter of prestigious and excitement for her.
Furthermore, there is nothing to say separately about the experience. It is always a sign of positive progression and a deep bond between the world and Indian cinema.
Hence, for Aishwarya, becoming an essential part of Cannes indicated considerable growth in the global entertainment industry.
Thanking God, the actress said that she does not have anything to complain about as God has always been generous to her. Moreover, she has also been blessed to attend such significant events infusing positivity at every moment.
Thus, the 20 years of journey impacted Aishwarya and is continuing to do so till this date.
Forthcoming Projects Of The Actress
Hollywood has appreciated the talent of the stunning actress in various ways for decades now. However, people of India are still dying to get her in more movies in the coming days. After becoming the mother of a cute daughter, Aishwarya reduced the number of films considerably.
But this time, she is all set to make a comeback with a Mani Ratnam film. The South movie will soon be released in September 2022.
Although the tentative date is 30, no finalization has been made yet. Resources revealed that the famous artist will be sharing the screen with Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, and many others.
News
The Jayhawks, Low Cut Connie and members of Dire Straits to play free stage at Minnesota State Fair
The Jayhawks, Low Cut Connie and Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry are among the artists set to play the Minnesota State Fair’s largest free stage.
The newly announced lineup for evening shows at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell also includes Caitlyn Smith, DSL* Dire Straits Legacy and the Family Stone.
Longtime local favorites the Jayhawks released their 11th album, “XOXO,” in the summer of 2020. It’s the band’s first record with sole writing credits for each member and is also the first to feature each singing lead vocals. The current lineup includes band leader Gary Louris, drummer Tim O’Reagan, keyboardist Karen Grotberg and bassist Marc Perlman.
Philadelphia’s Low Cut Connie has a reputation as a must-see live act and counts the likes of Elton John, Bruce Springsteen and Howard Stern as high-profile fans. The group was set to play the Grandstand last summer as part of The Current’s Music On-a-Stick, but pulled out due to COVID protocol concerns.
Kentucky natives Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry were a constant presence on country radio during the ’00s, with a string of chart-toppers like “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew it All” and “Roll with Me.” Gentry died in a 2017 helicopter crash, but Montgomery has kept the duo’s music alive as a solo act.
A native of Cannon Falls, Caitlyn Smith has written songs for Garth Brooks, Meghan Trainor, Miley Cyrus, Jason Aldean and others. She has also released three solo albums and found some success with the singles “Long Time Coming,” “I Can’t” and “Downtown Baby.”
DSL* Dire Straits Legacy features five members who recorded and toured with the late British rock band Dire Straits, including keyboardist Alan Clark, who was in the lineup that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group bills themselves as “the closest you’re going to get” to the original band.
Led by founding member Jerry Martini, the Family Stone performs the music of Sly and the Family Stone, including the hits “Everyday People,” “Stand,” “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” and “Family Affair.”
Beyond the Leinie Lodge Bandshell, the State Fair features hundreds of free performances on multiple stages during the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together’s 12-day run. The full lineup with showtimes is online at mnstatefair.org.
