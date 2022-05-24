News
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Became The First Indian Ever To Open The Cannes Film Festival In 2005
The Cannes Film Festival of 2005 saw Indian diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a stunning look on the red carpet. However, this is not the first time the former Miss World has come on this red carpet. Her debutante year at Cannes was 2002.
In 2005, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made history as the first Indian actress to open the Cannes Film Festival
The graceful appearance of the gorgeous lady brightened up the whole scenario.
In 2002, Aishwarya participated in this grand ceremony, and her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the outstanding performance of their movie Devdas.
It has been 18 years, and Aishraya is the same piece of diamond adorning the prestigious event.
Achievement Of Aishwarya At Cannes 2005
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fascinated everyone with her exquisite appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2005. Furthermore, she was the first-ever actress from India who become a Jury member of this festival in 2003.
After that, 2005 became a remarkable year for the artist when she was the first-ever Bollywood star to open Cannes. The overall moment was phenomenal, and Aishwarya is praised even today for this achievement.
The awe-striking appearance of Mrs. Bachchan continued to woo the spectators in 2022 Cannes also. The gorgeous pink dress with a huge curve over her head captured the attention of many.
Although the netizens show mixed reactions to her looks, most people appreciate the beauty of this Indian celebrity.
A Lovely Throwback Of 2005
A throwback video from 2005 recently became viral on the internet. It declared the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2005 from the hands of the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
You can see the actress walking down the red carpet in a flattering black dress. It was the 58th year of Cannes, and the event was undoubtedly star-studded.
The festival continued for 12 days starting from 11th May to 22nd May. A white maxi dress was her first outfit in the show. The lady with blue eyes captivated hundreds of people with her incredible looks.
Giorgio Armani was the designer of this pretty dress. Later on, she also made a bombastic appearance in a black gown of Gucci.
The competition became quite intense with the presence of 20 movies. Thirteen countries were the proud participants of Cannes 2005.
By conducting the grand opening of Cannes, Aishwarya looked like a showstopper.
The breathtaking appearance surpassed all the Hollywood celebrities also. Being the first Indian woman ever to open a foreign film festival, she became the center of talkies for the media worldwide. Undoubtedly, such an event was a matter of great prestige for the whole of India.
Indian Beauty Stole The Show
After so many years, the young mom’s charms are still the same as we can see her in 2022 Cannes. The Valentino suit of the actress ensured that Ash looked arresting in the shimmering pink attire.
Presently, she is the brand ambassador of Loreal Paris and hence became a part of their 75th Anniversary Dinner ceremony. After completing around two decades, it will not be wrong to call the lovely maiden the Global Ambassador.
The extraordinary gown of the actress succeeded in grabbing the viewers’ attention when coming across the photos of Cannes 2022. Gaurav Gupta was the designer for her next look in a pink gown inspired by Venus.
This time, Rai Bachchan, opened up about her long journey of 20 years with The Cannes. The celebrity opined that joining such a film festival is often a matter of prestigious and excitement for her.
Furthermore, there is nothing to say separately about the experience. It is always a sign of positive progression and a deep bond between the world and Indian cinema.
Hence, for Aishwarya, becoming an essential part of Cannes indicated considerable growth in the global entertainment industry.
Thanking God, the actress said that she does not have anything to complain about as God has always been generous to her. Moreover, she has also been blessed to attend such significant events infusing positivity at every moment.
Thus, the 20 years of journey impacted Aishwarya and is continuing to do so till this date.
Forthcoming Projects Of The Actress
Hollywood has appreciated the talent of the stunning actress in various ways for decades now. However, people of India are still dying to get her in more movies in the coming days. After becoming the mother of a cute daughter, Aishwarya reduced the number of films considerably.
But this time, she is all set to make a comeback with a Mani Ratnam film. The South movie will soon be released in September 2022.
Although the tentative date is 30, no finalization has been made yet. Resources revealed that the famous artist will be sharing the screen with Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, and many others.
The Jayhawks, Low Cut Connie and members of Dire Straits to play free stage at Minnesota State Fair
The Jayhawks, Low Cut Connie and Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry are among the artists set to play the Minnesota State Fair’s largest free stage.
The newly announced lineup for evening shows at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell also includes Caitlyn Smith, DSL* Dire Straits Legacy and the Family Stone.
Longtime local favorites the Jayhawks released their 11th album, “XOXO,” in the summer of 2020. It’s the band’s first record with sole writing credits for each member and is also the first to feature each singing lead vocals. The current lineup includes band leader Gary Louris, drummer Tim O’Reagan, keyboardist Karen Grotberg and bassist Marc Perlman.
Philadelphia’s Low Cut Connie has a reputation as a must-see live act and counts the likes of Elton John, Bruce Springsteen and Howard Stern as high-profile fans. The group was set to play the Grandstand last summer as part of The Current’s Music On-a-Stick, but pulled out due to COVID protocol concerns.
Kentucky natives Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry were a constant presence on country radio during the ’00s, with a string of chart-toppers like “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew it All” and “Roll with Me.” Gentry died in a 2017 helicopter crash, but Montgomery has kept the duo’s music alive as a solo act.
A native of Cannon Falls, Caitlyn Smith has written songs for Garth Brooks, Meghan Trainor, Miley Cyrus, Jason Aldean and others. She has also released three solo albums and found some success with the singles “Long Time Coming,” “I Can’t” and “Downtown Baby.”
DSL* Dire Straits Legacy features five members who recorded and toured with the late British rock band Dire Straits, including keyboardist Alan Clark, who was in the lineup that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group bills themselves as “the closest you’re going to get” to the original band.
Led by founding member Jerry Martini, the Family Stone performs the music of Sly and the Family Stone, including the hits “Everyday People,” “Stand,” “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” and “Family Affair.”
Beyond the Leinie Lodge Bandshell, the State Fair features hundreds of free performances on multiple stages during the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together’s 12-day run. The full lineup with showtimes is online at mnstatefair.org.
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Tourette Syndrome’s Exhausting Experience
The confirmation of Billie Eilish about Tourette’s came to the limelight recently. However, the symptoms of such a disease are never prominent and would never come to the notice of most people. The world did not know about this disease of Eilish. But finally, the singer revealed everything about this disease and when she suffered from it.
To know all the information, please read the full content and understand the various symptoms of Tourette’s.
Billie Revealed Everything About Her Tourette Syndrome
The famous singer Billie Eilish confirmed that Tourette’s made her suffer a lot during her childhood. However, later on, the disease made a comeback in 2018. The singing sensation is only 20, and she did not hesitate to speak about her old condition.
In one of my Next Guest Needs No Introduction episodes, Billie told the whole world that Tourette’s caused her immense discomfort for many years. Furthermore, the related symptoms are also very exhausting. She also added that people must know about these symptoms to identify the disease and quickly start the treatment.
The host of the fabulous show streaming on Netflix is David Letterman. To begin the interview formally, Letterman asked about her current condition of Eilish. Jokingly, the singer described her condition to be “ticcing.” After the host apologized for his comments, Billie again said that more such tics would come in front of him if the interview continued for a long time.
All About Tourette’s Syndrome
There was a great inner meaning when Billie Eilish said she was “ticcing.” It is one of the primary symptoms of Tourette’s. According to one of the health-related magazines, a person can have a combined effect of vocal and physical tics due to Tourette’s.
Generally, this disease is commonly seen among children within the age group of two to fourteen years. The symptoms can be different in various people.
However, if a person is not lucky enough, this disease can return after growing up also. The tendency to get this in a mature stage of life is more if someone has already suffered from Tourette’s childhood.
To understand the pattern of the syndrome, you have to learn about the typical symptoms first. Some of them are:
· Jerking of head
· Limbs jerking
· Continuous blinking
· Clicking on Tongue
· Swearing
Out of these, swearing is not so common in every affected person. About one in ten Tourette’s patients get this rare symptom. Doctors can give hints about many more cases and signs for easy determination of the syndrome.
Opinions Of Eilish
At first, Letterman hesitated to ask the questions on Tourette’s to Eilish. However, the artist made herself comfortable while speaking on this topic. She answered that it could be funny to some while telling about the tics with a smile. Most of the time, such teasing and laughter from the other end made Billie upset. But describing such an attitude as wrong, she declared that the funnier part is something else.
In the opinion of Billie, it is weird to laugh about a disease when so many artists have it. However, the fact that everybody wanted to hide this truth amused Billie very much.
After hearing this, Letterman felt very bad and expressed his heartfelt apologies. He exclaimed that he did not have any idea about all these issues. Moreover, he never wanted to aggravate the topic to make the guests comfortable.
Interestingly, the behavior of Billie Eilish was absolutely stunning and shocked many. Instead of being nervous or reluctant to say anything about the private disease of childhood, Eilish handled the situation maturely. She told the host of the show that Billie did not have any issues with this disease. Additionally, the thing seemed to be fascinating to her. At the same time confusing thinking why so many people have problems due to this.
The famous music industry artist disclosed her Tourette’s on social media after a long time. The post on Instagram said that she did not disclose the matter earlier as, according to her, no one considered Billie to be a deadass. Hence, her voice is the only thing that can give her popularity, and not any disease. Although she never thought of sharing this topic with anybody, things automatically went in that direction.
Billie also stated that she did not want others to remember her as a sufferer of Tourette’s only. Furthermore, if any victim gets this disease, no one should connect him or her with Eilish in the future.
There are multiple techniques to bring tics under control. Such a health condition can create lots of disturbances and hazards in various situations. So, you have to be aware of all the necessary methods to reduce the effects of the disease.
7th Pay Commission: Center told when will get DA arrears of 18 months, dues of employees are up to 2.18 lakh, know here details
7th Pay Commission: Center told when will get DA arrears of 18 months, dues of employees are up to 2.18 lakh, know here details
7th Pay Commission: The biggest update has come out regarding the pending DA arrears of 18 months of central employees. The central government told the employees waiting for DA arrears when it would come.
New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission: The biggest update has come out regarding the pending DA arrears of central employees for 18 months. The central government told the employees waiting for DA arrears when it would come.
DA arrears of 18 months will not be issued
According to media reports, the central government has made it clear that the DA arrears of 18 months stuck from the year 2020 will not be given. This is from January 2020 to June 2021.
DA was frozen during the corona epidemic
Actually, due to Corona epidemic, the DA of central employees was frozen. Now it has been clarified by the Central Government that no consideration is being taken to give DA arrears.
Finance Ministry rejected the appeal
According to media reports, the Finance Ministry rejected the appeal of pensioners to release 3 installments of dearness relief stopped at the time of Kovid-19 epidemic for immediate relief work.
According to media reports, in the 32nd meeting of the Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies to review pension rules, a representative of the Department of Expenditure under the Union Finance Ministry made it clear that DA arrears would not be released.
Central employees got a setback
Let us tell you that if the Central Government had made one time settlement regarding DA arrears, then the employees would have made huge profits. The DA arrears of Level 1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554.
At the same time, the DA arrears of Level 14 employees varies from Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. But now the central government has made its stand clear regarding DA arrears. This has shocked the employees.
