American Dollar is Still the King – But For How Long?

This is great advice isn’t it? But whose retirement account wasn’t affected by recent losses in the market besides people in CDs or bonds?

The market crash of 2008 hit nearly everyone with a traditional retirement plan, and millions of people sustained losses of as much as 50% or more, wiping out trillions of dollars in value. Even people using purely “safe” mutual fund investments were hit very hard and it will take many years of constant positive returns just to get back to 2008 account balances.

For millions of people about to retire, the recent market crash in both stocks and real estate along with rising income taxes has become the perfect storm, devastating long term financial security, independence and retirement lifestyle.

To add insult to injury, almost every employer sponsored 401k plan in the country holding mutual fund investments has been the victim of usury level hidden fees and commissions. In many documented cases these outrageous fees were 10X the amount actually disclosed to the employees. The U.S. Department of Labor’s website warns every 401k account holder that a very small change in fees from 0.5% to 1.5% will slash the amount of your retirement nest egg by 28%! Hidden fees inside 401k mutual funds are a serious threat to your financial security, and most funds have hidden charges of 3% with many exceeding 5%!. The vast majority of mutual funds inside American’s 401k accounts are hiding fees double the amount the Department of Labor demonstrates as excessive. If just 1.5% will reduce your account balance by 28%, what kind of damage do you think 3, 4, 5% or more can do to your retirement?

The only benefit received in return for these confiscatory fees is the professional money management skills of the fund manager in charge of your money, hopefully resulting in lots of gains for your account; if your 401k didn’t take a hit during 2008, maybe 3% fees on all of your money every year is worth it?

Before you put another dime into your 401k, search YouTube, keyword “401k fee” and view a few of the mainstream media specials on how widespread the abuse of the American retirement plan has been. Then, if you have the stomach for it, open your most recent 401k statement and look at the mutual funds in your own account. If you are like most American’s, you are the victim of these hidden fees as well.

Then there is the future risk of rising income taxes further eroding your 401k power. At retirement you will pay taxes on every dime in your 401k based on future income tax rates. Most experts today agree that income taxes have to go up in the future to pay for many of the unfunded social programs in addition to Social Security. This is a huge problem, unfortunately for most people there seems to be no other answer for tax advantaged long term savings than a 401k plan.

But there is an answer! A tax friendly financial tool approved by the IRS and designed to help you accomplish your retirement goals with market based gains but at absolutely no market risk, it is called a 7702 Private Plan.

People who properly established their own 7702 Private Plan still have all of their money after the 2008 market crash, even though they earned above average gains during the market bull-run. Wouldn’t it be nice if your 401k mutual fund manager guaranteed that your account balance and any credited interest you earned could never be lost, regardless of the market conditions?

Every 7702 Private Plan is administered by a State licensed institution, by law that institution must maintain dollar for dollar cash reserves, the company must also guarantee your 7702 Private Plan will never earn less than 0% interest eliminating the possibility of loss.

Interest credits in a 7702 Private Plan are based on upward movements in a market index such as the S&P 500 index or a fixed interest rate. You have a choice, if you think the index is going to be down the next year you can choose to take the guaranteed interest rate (usually ranges from 4-7%) or you can choose a blend of any ratio between the market index and guaranteed rate, this blending strategy will ensure a positive return in your account regardless of market performance.

The company administering a 7702 Private Plan is also required by law to provide a minimum amount of life insurance death benefit in the plan, which is generally close to what you would have saved had you lived to retirement. In a 7702 Private Plan not only are your savings absolutely guaranteed from market losses, if you were to pass away for any reason prior to retirement your family’s financial future remains secure, no 401k, IRA, Mutual Fund or other high risk retirement saddled with worthless hidden fees can offer the financial security to you and your family of a 7702 Private Plan.

While the internal components of a 7702 Private Plan investment vehicle are very complicated (think of all the parts in your car complicated) the actual investment vehicle is highly regulated and has been in existence for more than 12 years. Representatives offering the 7702 Private Plan are typically independent and have sophisticated software that will clearly show you what you can expect to have at retirement compared to the after tax income you will receive from your current 401k or other retirement plan. It is critically important and often forgotten, that you don’t get to keep all the money in a 401k when you retire, there will be a huge income tax bill to pay every time income is taken out, further any 401k income taken also triggers punitive taxes on your Social Security income, up to 85%!

A 7702 Private Plan is an IRS approved method to safely replace your company 401k, it will create 100% tax free income that does not trigger punitive taxes on Social Security income and can never lose value due to market losses.

This truly unique retirement plan has protected the savings of millions of Americans throughout the country for over a decade, earning above average returns without risk. It has also proven itself a very safe vehicle, passing the stress test of 2001 and 2008 market crashes with flying colors. If you own a 401k, 403b, IRA, CD, Bond or other long term retirement plan, you owe it to yourself to find out all you can about the 7702 Private Plan before you make another contribution.