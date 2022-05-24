Finance
Arizona Auto Insurance
Looking to pay Less for your Arizona Auto Insurance?
Wouldn’t we all.
The difference between those who pay less and those who continue to overpay may come down to a couple of small nuances. In the old days we would pick up the phone and call five or six different captive companies to get a quote.
What is a captive company?
A captive is an insurance company that hires their own agents who can only market, offer and sell for the one company – hence the term “captive”. The big bugaboo with using only captive companies is having to give your information (the same information) time and time again. Repeat, and repeat again and again. Who finds joy in that?
Once you find a captive with a lower Arizona Auto Insurance quote – you then wonder if you keep calling how many other companies can then beat the “current” new lowest rate?
What’s the alternative? Well there are independent insurance agents, for one. They may represent up to ten or twelve different carriers and have the ability to shop around with many carriers simultaneously. Most independent agencies represent mostly preferred carriers.
In the old days it was assumed an independent agent only represented the type of companies who only insured the worst drivers. Not true today.
An Arizona independent agent today might represent a company like MetLife, Travelers, The Hartford, and GMAC – all great preferred carriers.
The time-saving feature of using an independent agent is the fact that you make one phone call and get lots of quotes ran for you at the same time.
In essence, you save time AND money. Not a bad deal.
Finance
How to Retake the CPC Exam If You Fail the First Time
A grueling examination for would-be medical coders, taking nearly 6 hours long, the CPC or Certified Professional Coder certification exam by the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) is brutal and does not boast of a very high passing rate for first time test-takers. If you have failed the CPC exam, trust me, you are not alone. Even though the CPC exam is an open book exam, there are a great many factors to take into consideration.
First, you must get a passing rate of 70% to pass the CPC exam. It used to be that you need to get 70% on each of the 3 sections of the CPC exam, which means that should you fail to reach 70% on just one section you will not pass the CPC exam.
For this reason, there are plenty of study guides out there to help you get ready to retake the CPC exam. There are a few recommended by the AAPC, as well as online prep courses by experienced trainers and coders that can help you hone your coding skills.
You can retake the CPC exam within 12 months of your failed test without having the pay the hundreds of dollars that the first test cost. That alone should be a relief to you, so now not only do you have the opportunity to sit for the exam again but can do so at no further cost to you. The thing to remember is that you have to take the test within 12 months of the initial exam or you will be charged a fee. Don’t delay too long in retaking the test because all the study you did will still be fresh in your mind. If you have to wait longer before retaking the CPC exam, then you’ll have to maintain your study efforts at a high level to ensure you don’t forget and lose the information you’ve worked hard for.
When you receive your scores, you will be notified which sections were problematic for you, so you can focus your studies and improve on your weaknesses. Being able to fine tune your studies to pass the CPC exam is a great benefit to you. Not only will you see which areas you succeed in, but being able to target your low scores makes it much easier to focus all your energy and effort for the next round. Talk to other students as well as your mentor or coach so you can target the weak areas specifically.
Take more timed practice exams to get back into the rhythm and refine your study and question-answering strategies. When testing day rolls around again, you’ll be more at ease and be better prepared for the CPC exam. Don’t let your nerves get the better of you. Go in with a positive and confident mindset that you’ll do well this time around.
Finance
Hiring The Best Software Development Company
The importance of hiring the best software development company is quite huge. Software development is one of the major challenges of the modern day business houses. Even though a large number of successful firms have developed different turnkey applications for utilization throughout the business world, it’s not quite strange to run up against the tasks that are going to be better served by a committed solution. These days a large number of companies are functioning online which are looking for some custom made web development services. If you are one such company then this article would help you in hiring the best software development company.
The key instructions which you should follow in order to hire the best software development company are given below. You need to pay proper attention towards this article.
• First of all, you should consider speaking to your management team regarding the perfect software solution. Whether it is for finance, client tracking or data management, it is quite essential to seek the help of a professional company.
• You need to carefully mock up a custom program on the paper the proffers the firm you hire a great architecture to function with. In case you don’t really have any experience in this industry then you can put together all the major functionalities to choose the best company.
• Now, you need to craft specific time and budget objectives into this procedure so that you don’t have to invest in solutions you can’t really afford. It’s not strange for the companies to alter their budget projections as the project proceeds further.
• It is quite essential for you to outline all your safety requirements as precisely as you can and make all these demands paramount in the entire negotiation procedure.
• You need to generate the best possible results while hiring specialists. In case you are not able to find a suitable match then you can surf the net and look out for some fine options.
• Go for some sample software solutions if you want to hire the best company for software development. By opting for such services you can easily get an idea regarding the quality of services.
• You got to pursue all the major referrals and ask detailed questions regarding timing, communication, support and budget. Prior customers can prove to be your finest source of information.
• At last, you got to develop a proper estimate in concert with the firm you appoint and anticipate every deadline to be met. In case anything arrives incomplete or late, you will wish to have built – in assurances that the cost cannot change.
These are some of the finest things which you should know about hiring the best software development company. It is quite essential for you to plan each step carefully and take your business to a new level. With a little bit of help and guidance you can easily make the most out of the web development services. Make sure that you appoint the best company for your business.
Finance
What’s the Difference Between Venture Capital and Working Capital?
It is not uncommon for business owners suffering through a cash flow crunch to determine that bringing on an equity partner or investor, such as a venture capitalist or angel investor, will solve all their problems. Unfortunately, during my 28 years in the alternative business finance industry, I have seen many businesses fail due to this kind of thinking.
Specifically, these owners did not understand the difference between equity financing and working capital. I’ve seen good, profitable businesses blow themselves up because of cash flow problems, and entrepreneurs lose ownership and control of their companies before they had a chance to succeed. A lot of this grief could have been prevented had the owners opened their minds and taken the time to seriously look at all the financing options that are available to them.
Often, what these businesses really need is simply a boost in or access to more working capital. “There is a big difference between increasing working capital and bringing on an equity partner,” says Davis Vaitkunas, an Investment Banker and President of Bond Capital in Vancouver, BC.
“While owners suffering from cash flow problems may think their only solution is a large injection of cash from an equity investor, that could very well be the worst possible thing to do,” says Vaitkunas. “In fact, the math will demonstrate that the owner who funds 100 percent of his or her working capital with equity earns a lower return on owner’s equity.”
Working Capital vs. Equity Financing
At this point it might be helpful to clarify some terms. For starters, “working capital” is the money used to pay your business bills until the cash from sales (or accounts receivable) has actually been received. Terms for sales vary among industries, but normally a business can expect to wait somewhere between 30 and 60 days to be paid. Therefore, as a general rule, your business should retain two times its monthly sales in the form of working capital. You can increase the amount of available working capital by retaining profits, improving supplier credit, or using alternative financing vehicles.
“Equity financing,” meanwhile, is money a business acquires by selling some of the ownership shares in the business. In many cases, this can also involve giving up control in some or all of the most important business decisions. This can be a good thing if the investor brings in some unique expertise or synergy to the relationship. However, the terms of an equity investment can be complicated, so it is important to completely understand them and have good legal counsel. Think of it as a business marriage.
According to Vaitkunas, “Businesses should use equity to finance long-term assets and working capital to finance short-term assets. You want to apply the matching principle and match the length of the asset life to the length of liability life.” A long-term asset takes more than one 12-month business cycle to repay, while a short-term asset will normally be repaid in less than 12 months.
When to Dilute Equity
“Equity is a precious commodity,” Vaitkunas stresses. “It should only be sold when there is no other option. The equity partner should bring experience and/or contacts that cannot be found elsewhere.” The best strategy is to secure equity financing at a time when you can negotiate and preferably dictate some of the terms. Ideally, absolute control should remain with the owner.
Timing is everything when it comes to equity financing, Vaitkunas continues. “Sometimes it’s best to simply take your time and wait for the best value proposition. While you’re waiting, you can grow within your means using short-term liabilities.”
It’s usually not a good idea to look for equity when a business is new, struggling to earn a profit or suffering from a setback. Unfortunately this is exactly the time when many business owners start thinking they need to “find an investor.” This process can take a lot of time and consume a lot of energy, which are taken away from the business, and this can have an aggravating and compounding effect on the existing problems.
As a rule of thumb, equity partners should only be sought once a company has a proven track record of sales and profitability and there is an identifiable and specific need for the money. Then, it is important to show how an injection of capital will create even greater profits and higher sales. A business that has a proven level of profitability, some historical sales growth and even more future sales growth potential is a much more attractive investment to potential equity partners.
Financing Working Capital
Working capital shortages are a short-term problem that can be financed with senior debt or mezzanine debt. In the alternative, short-term financing is also available from factoring or A/R financing providers who look to certain accounts receivable and inventory assets as collateral. A combination of these types of alternative strategies can boost available working capital to the point where the need for an equity partner disappears.
So how do you decide which financing tool to use for the job? “If you are tempted to consider an equity injection to resolve growing pains, you must also consider possible partnership risk along the way and the true cost that equity can bring down the road,” says Vaitkunas. The best working capital solution may be an accounts receivable line of credit, which costs less than equity and does not introduce partnership risk.
The bottom line:There are many alternative options available to businesses in need of a cash infusion other than taking on a partner or shareholder. It is important for every business owner to know and understand all of the options before making such an important decision. Knowing about all the options that are available-and understanding when it’s best to use which one-could prevent a lot of grief and hardship for a lot of business owners.
How to Retake the CPC Exam If You Fail the First Time
Arizona Auto Insurance
Indiana pastor admits ‘adultery’; woman says she was a teen
Tylor Megill plays long toss; thin Mets rotation one step closer to recovering
Solana (SOL) Could Register An Upswing, Thanks To This Pattern
Hiring The Best Software Development Company
What’s the Difference Between Venture Capital and Working Capital?
How Luis Guillorme is taking advantage of his increased playing time: ‘There’s not a lot of people like him’
Grow Your Business With SAP Users List
The Appropriate Discount Rate For Residential Real Estate Analysis
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼