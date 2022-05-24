News
As OTAs get underway, QB Lamar Jackson (and his contract status) is again among Ravens’ most interesting storylines
After a five-month wait, the Ravens are finally starting to get back to game speed.
Rookies and veterans will report Tuesday to the team facility in Owings Mills for the first of 10 days of voluntary organized team activities. No “live” contact will be allowed at the pad-free practices, but the Ravens will graduate from a walk-through pace to seven-on-seven, nine-on-nine and 11-on-11 drills. Wednesday’s practice will be the first of three open to local media over the next three weeks, offering the best look at the team since its 2021 season ended short of the playoffs.
Of course, it’s still unclear just how many of the Ravens’ most important players will be on hand. Some are recovering from injuries. Others prefer to train closer to home as they prepare for mandatory minicamp in mid-June. And then there’s quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose unique contract situation could prompt any number of outcomes. As OTAs get underway, he’s among the Ravens’ six most interesting people to follow.
QB Lamar Jackson
The Ravens undoubtedly want Jackson at OTAs, where he can work on his chemistry with a young receiving corps, help rookie center Tyler Linderbaum’s development in a more shotgun-heavy offense, meet the team’s other new faces and maybe answer a few questions about his occasionally hard-to-parse offseason.
But does Jackson want to be at a voluntary workout? And if he does, how many? Jackson showed up for OTAs last year, as almost all quarterbacks do, but the Ravens had already picked up the option on the fifth year of his contract. Now he’s down to the final year of that rookie deal, and there’s been no progress in negotiations for a record-breaking extension. Until Jackson says otherwise, all signs point to the Ravens placing the franchise tag on the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player after the coming season.
General manager Eric DeCosta said after the draft that the Ravens have gotten “great reports” on Jackson’s offseason workouts; he’s trained with private quarterback tutor Adam Dedeaux, whom he worked with last year, as well as a South Florida-based trainer. But if Jackson skips OTAs, as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is reportedly expected to, the focus will remain on his contract situation and future in Baltimore, not how well-positioned he might be for a bounce-back year.
WR Rashod Bateman
The 2021 first-round pick’s reaction to seeing leading wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown traded away last month? “All respect due to him … but it was like, ‘It’s my time,’” Bateman told Marlon Humphrey on the cornerback’s team-produced show recently.
This is the offseason to prove it. DeCosta said last month that Bateman “was our first-round guy, and I think he’s going to show you why.” After a groin injury ended his preseason and delayed his NFL debut, he’s healthy again. He’s also a step ahead of the team’s returning wide receivers, along with James Proche II, having worked out with Jackson at throwing sessions this offseason.
As a rookie, Bateman had 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. Considering the team’s injury situation at cornerback, a standout performance at OTAs might not mean much for him or projected starter Devin Duvernay. But it’d be better than the alternative.
OLB Odafe Oweh
One of the NFL’s better rookie seasons ended on a down note last year. After posting five sacks, three forced fumbles and 15 quarterback hits in 15 games, Oweh missed Week 17 and Week 18 with a foot injury. The Ravens missed him, too, recording just two sacks total in season-ending losses to the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers.
With Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo recovering from torn Achilles tendons, and Justin Houston still unsigned, Oweh could enter training camp this summer as the team’s top available pass rusher. Coach John Harbaugh said in March that Oweh was “doing great” after offseason shoulder surgery and that his recovery “should be no problem for training camp.” If he’s healthy enough for OTAs, it’d be a boon not only for his development but perhaps the offensive line’s as well.
S Kyle Hamilton
The first-round pick looked the part at rookie minicamp: long, lean, flying around the backfield. Now Hamilton will have to level up, as he goes from reading undrafted quarterbacks and defending undrafted wide receivers to taking on starting-level talents. He acknowledged earlier this month that the Ravens’ defense is “pretty different” from what Notre Dame ran, and there’s still a lot to learn. OTAs will throw even more lessons at him, from coverage shells to on-field communication.
Hamilton could benefit from having Chuck Clark around, but the veteran starting safety’s future in Baltimore is unclear. With Marcus Williams, another top safety, added to the secondary in free agency, Clark’s once-unquestioned role in the Ravens’ defense is set to shrink. If Clark is traded this offseason, Hamilton would have to pick up some of the slack.
P Jordan Stout
Inclement weather forced Stout inside for the lone rookie minicamp practice open to reporters, where he worked mainly on his holding. But with only a small chance of rain in Wednesday’s forecast, Stout can get back to doing what he couldn’t do earlier this month: crushing punts.
After Sam Koch’s retirement last week, Stout finds himself in a spotlight unusual for a punter. At least he seems like the type to make good first impressions. Earlier this month, Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz recalled executive vice president Ozzie Newsome telling him before a Senior Bowl practice, as they watched Stout “just banging balls,” that he “might be the best player on the field.” A couple of scouts told Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy that Stout’s pregame performances last season left them wowed.
The fourth-round pick averaged 46.5 yards per punt at Penn State, booted 12 touchbacks and, according to Pro Football Focus, led the country in average hang time (4.36 seconds per punt) last year. Stout will enter his first season in Baltimore with help — Koch has signed on as a special teams consultant — and high expectations.
Coach John Harbaugh
What will OTAs under Harbaugh look like after one of the most injury-marred seasons in recent NFL history? Definitely different. Harbaugh said in March that the Ravens “turned over every stone” after last year in search of a safer approach. Ravens players didn’t find that their first week of the offseason workout program was drastically different from those in previous years, but practices might be.
“We’ve changed a lot of what we’re doing,” Harbaugh said at the NFL owners’ meetings. “We’re going to approach OTAs differently. We’re going to approach training camp, some big-picture schedule differently in terms of the way we ramp and in terms of the way we time practices, how long we’re on the field and what we’re doing on the field and how we pace the rhythm of the practices — and even within the practices, what we do early and how we pace the rhythm of our practices. We think we have some really good ideas, and I’m excited about it.”
Man Of Steel 2 Release Date: Henry Cavill Will Reprise His Role As Superman In Man Of Steel 2
Superman is one of the favorite characters of millions of people all over the globe. In 2013, Man of Steel was released based on this amazing character and won so many hearts. The film came under the banner of Warner Bros, with co-producers being Syncopy and Legendary Pictures. The viewers appreciated the performance of Henry Cavill a lot in that 2013 movie.
Man Of Steel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer
To date, people are waiting for a sequel to come for this Spiderman movie. However, there was no news from the production team about whether they were planning for a sequel or not. Finally, you will get a lovely movie to watch in the coming days.
As per the resources, Man of Steel 2 is going to hit the theaters soon. Although nothing has been revealed about the cast and crew, you can expect a high-voltage scenario in this part.
For further details, please check out this article and find out the release date of this interesting plot.
Man Of Steel 2 Storyline
Man of Steel 2 will definitely come with a bang and give lots of happiness to the viewers. But no one knows what the actual storyline is. You can only wait patiently for the upcoming film and predict that the performances of the actors will keep you engrossed this time also.
We will make an effort to let you know some important information in this regard. The plot may begin from the string the first Season left. However, the new movie doesn’t need to be a continuation of the old plot. A fresh story can also come to impress you in a different tone. Hence, only time can give the answer, which will be the actual story for the new movie.
Release Date of Man of Steel 2
According to the makers, the DC Comics superhero film will entertain you in 2022. Furthermore, the probable release date is somewhere in November. But nothing has been finalized, so the fans have to hold their breath until the final announcement. This time, you can find Zack Synder in the role of the director.
In the previous film, people got connected with Henry Cavill, and so the fans of the superhero only wanted him to play the character of Superman. But the actor has not shared any ultimate news in this respect. When asked about his comeback as Superman, Cavill replied that he would be more than happy to be part of this fantastic movie.
Moreover, he still feels that a lot is there to explore in the character of Superman. In his words, the closet always remains the ideal place for the cape. Hence, several opportunities are still left to come for Cavill to play Superman and connect with the different traits of the character.
After the interview, it became more confusing for the audience to predict whether they could watch Henry in this movie or not.
A large section of the viewers wants to see only Henry and no one else as Superman. They say that it will not be easy to accept any other actor in the sequel movie of Man of Steel. But, the cast, of course, is not in the hands of the actors.
After the declaration of the movie, social media is full of various requests to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman. Let us now see whether the makers agree to this request and think accordingly.
You can easily predict by now that the movie’s shooting has already started by now and is going to end soon. Only the final release date is yet to be announced.
Man of Steel 2 Trailer
The official trailer of Man of Steel is already there. So, you can get a glimpse of the marvelous charters from this short video. Hopefully, this time also, the sequel will be streaming on HBO Max. So, if you plan to catch the awesome film online, the chances are very high.
Apart from the hero, the most talked-about character of any show is its villain. We can also predict Brainiac to be the main villain of this movie, as you can see in most Superman comics.
The action movie will be packed with multiple intriguing sequences that will not let you blink. Keep waiting, and the movie will hit the big screens pretty soon.
Cancellation Of The Sequel
This made the makers think once again about releasing a Superman movie in such a scenario. The apprehensions and doubts led to the wait for so many years.
Several questions are already arising about why the producers took such a long time to bring the Part 2 of Man of Steel. However, if you get back to 2017, you will find that there was an announcement to launch this movie in that year only. But, unfortunately, Batman Vs. Superman failed to become a block office hit in 2017.
Orioles minor league report: Kyle Stowers, Jordan Westburg break out of cold spells; Grayson Rodriguez impresses again
Adley Rutschman’s delayed debut has provided the Orioles at least one benefit.
MLB Pipeline updated its prospect rankings this week, with several players near the top of the list falling off after spending enough time in the majors to no longer qualify. That group includes top five prospects in Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson and Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez.
But it doesn’t include Rutschman, who — as those players did for their clubs — might have started the year on Baltimore’s season-opening roster if not for a right tricep strain early in spring training. He’s still prospect eligible for the time being, meaning the Orioles have two of the game’s top three prospects with right-hander Grayson Rodriguez moving up to No. 3.
Rodriguez was one of several players in the upper levels of the Orioles’ system who stood out last week. Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Triple-A Norfolk outfielder Kyle Stowers
Entering the finale of the Tides’ most recent homestand, Stowers had hit .136/.222/.210 over the previous month, with one home run and a 28.6% strikeout rate. He homered in the final game of that series with Memphis, though, and he carried whatever momentum he created and then some into last week against Charlotte. In six games, Stowers homered five times — including thrice Sunday — and slugged 1.200 to earn International Player of the Week honors. With six home runs in an eight-day span, he’s tied High-A Aberdeen’s Coby Mayo for the system lead with nine.
2. Double-A Bowie infielder Jordan Westburg
Over the past two weeks, Westburg has raised his batting average almost 50 points and his OPS more than 100. Hitting .298 with a 1.004 OPS over two series will do plenty to improve a .187/.308/.396 batting line, though he’s struck out in 36.5% of plate appearances in that time. Still, Westburg’s done well when putting the ball in play. This past week, he recorded four two-hit games, with five of those eight knocks going for extra bases.
3. Triple-A Norfolk right-hander Grayson Rodriguez
With Rutschman up to the majors, Rodriguez is presumably next to watch. In two starts last week, the 22-year-old struck out 20 batters against four walks in 11 1/3 innings, allowing two runs. He struck out 11 in 5 1/3 scoreless frames last Tuesday. Statcast tracked the last of his 86 pitches Sunday at 98.6 mph, his hardest-thrown offering of the day to secure his ninth strikeout. The Orioles have a couple of openings in their rotation this weekend, but given how executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias spoke about managing Rodriguez’s workload over the weekend, it seems unlikely he’ll be called upon to fill them.
4. Double-A Bowie infielder Gunnar Henderson
Henderson has taken 160 plate appearances this year for the Baysox. Not one has come against a pitcher younger than him. The 20-year-old continues to tear through a level at which he is three years younger than the average player. Last week, his success came in the form of a 1.268 OPS with as many home runs (three) as strikeouts. Henderson is bound to be promoted at some point this season, but there’s no need to rush a player so young this early in the season.
5. Triple-A Norfolk outfielder Robert Neustrom
The upper minors dominate this week’s recap. Like Stowers, Neustrom is a Tides outfielder who’s not on the 40-man roster, meaning his path to playing time in Baltimore is a difficult one — for the moment — given the presence of Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander. But should an opportunity present itself, Neustrom is doing just as much as Stowers to grab it. He hit .308/.333/.741 last week, with his three homers bringing him to eight for the season to go with a .497 slugging percentage.
The top prospect not featured so far
No. 3 prospect DL Hall threw 69 pitches in his lone start last week for Norfolk, his most as he works to build up after a stress fracture in his left elbow ended his 2021 season after seven starts. But all those pitches led to only nine outs, as Hall allowed five hits, three walks and four runs in three innings. His stuff was excellent — almost half his pitches were 97 mph or harder with a couple of 99s mixed in — but as has long been the case for Hall, he needs to hone it to eventually reach the majors.
International acquisition of the week
There wasn’t a standout player in this category this week, so we’ll give the nod to César Prieto, who earned a promotion to Bowie not necessary by what he did last week — slashing .278/.278/.333 — but what he’s done for High-A Aberdeen so far this year, hitting .340 with an OPS of 1.000. He was not the lone promotion this week, with Darell Hernaiz and Alex Pham joining Aberdeen and Carter Baumler and Elio Prado going from extended spring training to Low-A Delmarva.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
With a former Oregon State teammate in Rutschman reaching the majors this week, Cadyn Grenier claims the title this week. Drafted 37th overall in 2018, Grenier has been known for his glove over his bat. That’s been the case this season, as well; he leads the Tides in games played on the middle infield, but he came into last week hitting .185. Perhaps his .296/.367/.370 showing in Charlotte can carry forward.
Time to give some shine to …
A collection of Aberdeen pitchers had solid outings, with Ignacio Feliz, Connor Gillispie and Peter Van Loon among them. Carlos Tavera registered the most strikeouts of the group, recording nine in 4 2/3 innings while allowing one run on two hits. Tied with Baumler for being the highest-drafted pitcher of Elias’ tenure as a fifth-round pick, Tavera, 23, has a 3.21 ERA through seven starts, striking out a third of the batters he’s faced with a 1.000 WHIP.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Except today, no forecast for ‘significant’ weather in next 4 days in J&K: Met
Except today, no forecast for ‘significant’ weather in next 4 days in J&K: Met
Rains Bring Night Temp Down At Most Places Including Twin Capitals
Srinagar, May 24 (GNS): Weatherman on Tuesday said that there was no significant weather barring today in Jammu and Kashmir for next four days.
“Currently weather is cloudy with light rain/snowfall (over higher reaches) at scattered places of J&K. Today, the same weather (generally cloudy with a brief spell of rain at scattered places) is likely to continue till evening,” an official of the local meteorological department said, adding, “Except today, there’s no forecast of any significant weather till next 4 days.” He said on May 29 and 30th, the weather is likely to be cloudy with possibility of light rain at scattered places of Kashmir and hot and dry in Jammu division till ending May.
A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.8°C against 12.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, is above normal by 0.1°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 10.3°C against 10.7°C on the previous night. The temperature is normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 9.6°C against 9.3°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 6.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 4.2°C ‘below’ normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.1°C against 9.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C below normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 18.2°C against 21.9°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 6.2°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 9.4°C, Batote 9.1°C and Bhadarwah 10.0°C, the official said.
Regarding rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received 3.0 mm, Qazigund 7.2 mm, Pahalgam 2.8mm, Kupwara 0.1mm, Kokernag 5.2mm, Gulmarg 8.0 mm, Jammu 4.5 mm, Banihal 16.2mm, Batote 36.4 mm and Bhadarwah 21.8 mm. (GNS)
The post Except today, no forecast for 'significant' weather in next 4 days in J&K: Met appeared first on JK Breaking News.
