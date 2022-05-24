News
Best Buy lowers outlook as Q1 results show inflation’s bite
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy Co. posted first-quarter results that showed shoppers pulled back on spending, while higher costs ate into profits.
The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain also cut its annual outlook, noting a deteriorating macro economic environment.
Best Buy was among a handful of big winners in the pandemic, as shoppers splurged on tech equipment like laptops to create home offices to help them with remote work or cater to the needs of their children for virtual learning. But like many retailers, Best Buy is struggling with rising costs for everything from labor to shipping. The electronics chain also had to navigate global chip shortages. Another round of COVID-19 lockdowns in China is only worsening the problem. And soaring fuel costs and the return of promotions are hurting the bottom line.
Meanwhile, Best Buy, like other retailers, is also adjusting to changing shopping behavior. Demand for electronics is cooling as consumers go back to the office and resume normal lives. Inflation is also making shoppers scrutinize their purchases. In particular, CEO Corie Barry told reporters on a call Tuesday that purchases by lower-income shoppers, who were new Best Buy customers during the pandemic, have recently fallen off.
Best Buy follows other major retailers like Walmart and Target in reporting that inflation has taken a bite out of earnings. The other big discounters also reported shifts in spending. Target said that it didn’t anticipate a lightening quick return by consumers to more normalized spending. Purchases of big TVs and appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that must be marked down to sell.
Barry said she expected this year’s results to be weaker than last year as it lapped stimulus payments and other government support and planned for higher costs in its supply chain. But she noted macro economic conditions worsened since it provided its financial outlook in early March, which resulted in its sales being slightly lower than its expectations.
“Sustained high levels of inflation is having an impact broadly again on the consumer, who we feel is pulling back at a faster, deeper pace than we initially assumed,” Barry said.
Barry said Best Buy has a healthy inventory of products, though she noted there are still some isolated areas where there is a shortfall.
Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, said given the multitude of challenges, Best Buy fared reasonably well. It noted that while Best Buy has suffered from out-of-stocks because of supply issues, it still has better availability than others because of its size and its strong relationship with vendors. That has helped it retain customers and spending, he noted.
Still, Saunders said he’s worried about the consumer psyche.
“Electronics are highly discretionary, big-ticket items,” he said. ”This puts them directly in the firing line of households looking to trim expenditure.” He also noted that the general demand for electronics is also taking a hit from society returning to normality.
“People are home less, many have returned to the office and classroom, and leisure activities such as attending sports events and movies has risen,” he added.
Best Buy, based in Richfield, Minnesota, reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $341 million, or $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.57 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.
But consumer electronics retailer posted revenue of $10.65 billion in the period, down 8.5% from the year-ago period. But revenue still topped topped analysts’ forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.43 billion.
The company saw comparable sales decline across almost all categories, with the largest drivers being computing and home theater. The metric, a key measure of a retailer’s health, measures sales in stores open at least a year.
Domestic online revenue was down 4.9% on a comparable basis, and as a percentage of total domestic revenue, online revenue was 30.9% versus 33.2% last year.
Best Buy expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.40 to $9 per share, with revenue in the range of $48.3 billion to $49.9 billion. Previously, it expected per-share results of $8.85 to $9.15 and revenue of $49.3 billion to $50.8 billion
Analysts expected $8.88 per share on $50.17 billion for the year.
Best Buy shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has fallen 17%. The stock has decreased 37% in the last 12 months.
Shares rose about 1.4% to $73.62 in morning trading.
FBI Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 22: May 24 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
FBI Most Wanted is a famous American detective drama television program that premiered on January 7, 2020. René Balcer conceived this tv show, which has been produced by Wolf Entertainment. After only a few episodes, the sitcom became so popular that it was renewed for a second season.
CBS extended the sitcom for season 3 in March 2021, which will be broadcast on September 21, 2021. The majority of the episodes of FBI Most Wanted Season 3 have already aired. The viewers are amazed by this program and are desperate to learn when the next episode, FBI Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 22, will be released. If you are also waiting then, you’ve come to the perfect spot. On this page, we have updated all of the information regarding FBI Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 22.
What is the Story About?
“The plot primarily revolves around the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, a small and unorthodox squad designed to track down and apprehend infamous individuals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted List.” The research team is led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, who is also a crime analyst and adept stalker. Special Investigator Sheryl Barnes, a former investigator with a background in behavioral science and the group’s second in leadership, is an Army veteran, and a technology genius. Other group members include the squad’s intelligence specialist, Special Agent Clinton Skye, a highly skilled sharpshooter with a law background and one of LaCroix’s most accomplished operatives, and his brother-in-law.”
When will FBI Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 22 Be Released? And What is its Plot Speculation
The next episode is called “A Man Without a Country.” The episode would premiere on CBS on May 24, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET. It is also available to watch online. The show portrays the crew as they pursue an oligarch who embarks on a horror rampage to leave an untenable position.
Where to watch FBI Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 22?
The upcoming episode of FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 would run on CBS the following Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET. Paramount+ allows you to view episodes streaming. You may also follow the series live on CBS’s online site. FBI: MW season 3 episodes premiere once a week on the channel and digitally.
There is also a plethora of different viewing and VOD services where you may enjoy the series digitally. Season 3 is now available for viewing on Paramount Plus, Spectrum On-Demand, Paramount+ Amazon Channel, and Pluto TV for free with advertisements. Season 3 are also available on Apple iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Amazon Video, and Google Play Movies.
Recap of FBI Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 21
In the FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 21, the teacher told her customer about the school. Along with this, she cleared up the financial difficulties building following an in-home yoga lesson. The teacher granted a loan by his wife. On that day, the pair arrived at the instructor’s house and demanded the funds refunded. The instructor returned the payment and inquired as to why her spouse mentioned a school from her background. Then she brutally slaughtered them!
The post FBI Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 22: May 24 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
JKSSB Driving Test notice for various posts
JKSSB Driving Test notice for various posts
Check Below Image For Details
Also Read : JKSSB Junior Statistical Assistant Final Selection list PDF
Also Read : JKSSB Releases Selection Lists for Various Posts, Check here
The post JKSSB Driving Test notice for various posts appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki hired by MSNBC
By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has officially landed at MSNBC, where she is expected to make appearances on the network’s cable and streaming programs as well as host a new original show.
The program, set to debut in the first quarter of 2023, will “bring together her unique perspective from behind the podium and her deep experience in the highest levels of government and presidential politics,” the network said in a statement Tuesday.
Psaki will also appear on NBC and during MSNBC’s primetime special election programming throughout the midterms and 2024 presidential election.
Psaki most recently served as White House spokesperson for the first 16 months of the Biden administration. She previously served as White House communications director under former President Barack Obama and as the spokeswoman for the Department of State.
“Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in a statement. “She’s a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season.”
At MSNBC, on-air personalities are mostly sympathetic to Biden and the Democrats. During Psaki’s White House tenure, Democrats saw her as a champion of their causes, while conservatives found her combative and standoffish.
MSNBC has also hired Symone Sanders, former chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris. NBC News has taken pains to draw distinctions between its journalists and MSNBC, which has beefed up its opinion programming.
