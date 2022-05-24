Blockchain
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 24
- On May 24, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $46791.25.
- BTC’s bearish market price analysis for May 24, 2022, is $35096.98.
- Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on May 24, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain.
Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin.
When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
BTC price analysis on May 24, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. this is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels form in periods of price consolidation. Buying and selling forces are similar in a horizontal channel until a breakout or breakdown occurs.
Currently, the price of BTC is $28,449.10. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $30747.5 and the buy level of BTC is $47800. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $28635.5, and the sell level of BTC is $29673.
Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average
The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies above 50 MA (short-term), but it lies below 200 MA. Possibly, BTC can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Ethereum Dips But Here’s Why ETH Could Start Fresh Increase
Ethereum failed to clear the $2,085 resistance and declined against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above $1,920 to start a fresh increase in the near term.
- Ethereum failed to clear the $2,085 and $2,100 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading below $2,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $2,000 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could continue to move down towards the main $1,920 support zone.
Ethereum Price Trades Below $2K
Ethereum attempted to clear the $2,085 and $2,100 resistance levels. However, ETH failed to gain strength and formed a short-term top near the $2,085 level.
There was a bearish reaction below the $2,050 support level. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $2,000 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. There was a move below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,920 swing low to $2,085 high.
Ether price is now trading below $2,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It even tested the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,920 swing low to $2,085 high.
The price is now consolidating near the $1,980 level. The first major resistance is near the $2,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The main resistance is now forming near the $2,085 level. A close above the $2,085 level could open the doors for a decent increase.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, ether price might rise towards the $2,150 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps send it towards the key $2,200 resistance zone.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $2,000 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,960 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,920 level. A close below the $1,920 level might restart downtrend. In the stated case, the price could dive towards the $1,900 level. The next major support might be near the $1,800 and $1,780 levels in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,920
Major Resistance Level – $2,085
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Stuck In Key Range, Why Dips Might Be Limited
Bitcoin failed again to clear the $30,600 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is declining, but the bulls might remain active near $28,500.
- Bitcoin failed to gain strength for a move above the $30,600 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading below the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was break below a major bullish trend line with support near $29,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could continue to move down towards the main $28,700 support zone.
Bitcoin Price Tops Again
Bitcoin price attempted a fresh increase from the $28,500 support zone. There was a clear move above $30,000 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the bears were again active near the $30,600 resistance zone. A high was formed near $30,630 and the price started another decline. There was a sharp reaction below the $30,000 support zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Bitcoin traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $28,700 swing low to $30,630 high. Besides, there was break below a major bullish trend line with support near $29,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The price even spiked below the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $28,700 swing low to $30,630 high. It is now consolidating, with an immediate resistance near the $29,500 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $29,650 level and the 100 hourly SMA. The first key resistance is near the $30,000 level. A clear move above the $30,000 resistance level might send the price towards the main $30,600 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $29,650 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $29,000 level.
The first major support is near the $28,850 level. The main support sits near the $28,500 level. A clear move below the $28,500 support zone may perhaps start a major decline. In the stated case, the price could dive to $27,800.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $28,850, followed by $28,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $29,650, $30,000 and $30,600.
Blockchain
XRP Has Broken Below Its Long Standing Support, What’s Next?
XRP flashed lateral price movement at the time of writing. The coin register some gains over the last 24 hours however, it was quite minor. Bulls are not completely back in the market yet. For bulls to be back in the market, it is essential for XRP to move above the $0.60 mark.
Technical outlook of XRP hasn’t completely pointed towards a recovery because the bears are still in charge of the price. The one day chart of the XRP has continued to depict bearishness on the chart. Over the last week, XRP fell by almost 7%.
Although the coin has printed a symmetrical pattern on the chart, which also means that XRP has a chance of moving on the upside it is uncertain if the altcoin will be able to hold onto its current price action.
This directional breakout from the symmetrical triangle could either make the altcoin trade towards the north or towards the south.
XRP Price Analysis: One Day Chart
The altcoin was trading at $0.41 on the one day chart. XRP was also trading beneath its long standing support line of $0.42. The asset hadn’t gone below the aforementioned price level in almost over a year. A push below the current price mark will make the coin trade beneath the $0.30.
A break below the $0.30 price mark could push XRP near the $0.24 price level. Since the coin registered a small symmetrical triangle and it can be so that XRP can either go up or down from here, the overhead resistance for XRP was at $0.48.
For bearish thesis to be invalidated the coin needs to trade above the $0.56 resistance mark.
Technical Analysis
XRP recovered on the chart and the coin moved away from the oversold region. The Relative Strength Index was above the 20-mark, which meant that the coin wasn’t undervalued. Buying strength came back in the market but the altcoin was still in the grasps of the sellers.
If continued selling pressure remains then the coin might trade close to the immediate resistance mark. The asset was also below the 20-SMA line and this is in accordance with sellers being in control. This reading meant that sellers were responsible for the price momentum in the market.
Suggested Reading | Ripple (XRP) Plunges To $0.43 With Bears In Full Swing
Bollinger Bands are used to depict the price volatility of the asset. On the one day chart, Bollinger Bands were seen wide open. This reading meant that the coin was not about to witness immediate price fluctuations in the market.
It can be so that the coin might continue consolidating over the next trading sessions. Awesome Oscillator depicted green signal bars as price momentum was slowly registering a bullish change.
The green signal bars also mean that there is a buy signal in the market which correlates to positivity in terms of price action. If buyers act on it then the coin might manage to move upwards but it is still uncertain if that would be the case.
Related Reading | Ripple Price Falls Below $0.43 As Bears Take Control Of The Market
