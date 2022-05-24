Bitcoin, Ethereum Exchange Inflows Suggest Sell-Offs Are Far From Over

- Ripple has recently announced a $100 million contribution to tackle climate change.
- According to the company, carbon credits may now be tokenized with Ripple’s help.
During his time in Davos, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Vice Prime Minister Levan Davitashvili, according to an official tweet from the prime minister’s Twitter account.
Great talks w/ @Ripple CEO @bgarlinghouse! Shared 🇬🇪’s vision on future of blockchain & regulation. W/ business centric environment & innovative approach, we aim to evolve as a tech & innovations hub. Shared 🇬🇪’s story as the 1st country to bring #Blockchain in public services. pic.twitter.com/x6NHoRLqml
— Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) May 23, 2022
The prime minister allegedly encouraged Ripple’s CEO to open a corporate service center in Georgia, citing the country’s good economic climate and stable political environment, according to the Georgia Online news website. While Georgia has been a leader in blockchain, it has also pioneered public service implementations, notably concerning land registration.
Problem With Regulatory Clarity in Crypto Sector
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is still yet to reveal how long the meeting lasted, as nothing is updated on the CEO’s Twitter page. CEO of Ripple spoke on a panel at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday about remittances and digital money.
There is a problem with regulatory clarity in the crypto sector, and the United States is lagging in setting clear rules for the crypto business, according to Garlinghouse when discussing the issue. This comes at a time when Ripple is being sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States over the 2013 sale of its digital token, XRP.
Ripple has recently announced a $100 million contribution to tackle climate change. The nine-figure investment will help improve the carbon credit market’s performance. Trading carbon credits may mitigate CO2 emissions that certain enterprises in the carbon markets cannot avoid. According to the company, carbon credits may now be tokenized with Ripple’s help.
Ripple and FINCI, a Lithuanian online money transfer platform, established cooperation last week to develop a new payment corridor between Europe and Mexico.