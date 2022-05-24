Finance
Blank WordPress Dashboard Screen?
When you log in to your WordPress dashboard, are you seeing a blank white screen, with only the dashboard menu items on the left hand side?
Possible Cause: Your hosting company may have recently upgraded to the latest PHP version.
Contributing cause: You may be running a version of WordPress that has not been updated in a long time, perhaps more than a year or two.
To fix it, try the process outlined below.
IMPORTANT: In order to use these steps, you must have FTP access to your website. It is highly recommended that you have a backup copy of your website downloaded to your computer before beginning this process. Our backup plugin of choice is Backup Buddy. We have included the backup procedure in the steps below:
Here are the general steps we have successfully used on several occasions to solve the issue:
- Log into your WordPress dashboard so that you can view the blank screen.
- Log in to your website through FTP.
- Change the name of your htaccess file to x-htaccess. (We will change it back later)
- Refresh the browser window where you viewed the blank screen. It should no longer be blank. (Your website may not function properly at this point. Usually the home page works fine, but the internal pages don’t.)
- Purchase the Backup Buddy plugin from iThemes. If you already own it and have a reliable backup on your computer, skip to step 10.
- Install the Backup Buddy plugin by uploading the “backupbuddy” folder into your WordPress plugins folder via FTP. (The plugins folder location is: /wp-content/plugins)
- In your WordPress dashboard, navigate to the plugins folder and activate the Backup Buddy plugin.
- Once activated, click BackupBuddy/Backup (bottom left of your WordPress dashboard).
- Backup and download a zip copy of your “Complete Backup” (not Database only) to your computer desktop.
- Upgrade to the latest version of WordPress (with the confidence of knowing you have a backup.)
- With your FTP program, rename the x-htaccess file back to htaccess.
You should now be able to view your entire WP dashboard. You have a quality backup of your website and your website should be functioning properly.
We have successfully used this process numerous times. If your website or dashboard still does not function properly, restore it with your backup copy and continue to diagnose the problem.
Your hosting company’s technical support team should also be a good source of information.
Finance
Important Aspects to Remember When Writing a Will
One of the things that troubles some persons about the certainty of death is not only about the uncertainty of what happens to them after they pass on, but also what’s going to happen to their loved ones when they die. However, you can at least be certain that the persons you love will be the ones who will benefit from or be the owner of the property and assets you’ll be leaving behind. And you can do this by writing a will.
A will is a legal declaration by which someone names one or more persons to manage his estate and states how his property is going to be distributed after his death.
There are important things to remember when doing a will, and here are some of them:
You can be general, specific or both – When writing a will, it’s entirely up to you if you want to be either general or specific in your will, or you can do both. You can apportion your property to everyone you name or have someone to specifically manage or inherit certain pieces of your property. You can also indicate there how and when your beneficiaries can make use of the property you’ll leave them.
Choose your executors – Executors are those that are responsible for dealing with your estate according to your specific instructions. Be careful whom you choose, as this role can involve handling huge amounts of money. Appointing your spouse as the sole executor is not advisable because it may cause a huge issue if you die together.
Know what you should include in your will – To do this, you need to determine first how much money and assets you have. These would include your property, savings, pensions, bank accounts, shares, and even insurance policies. You will then specify which of these things will be distributed and to whom. You can also indicate there if you want all or a portion of your property to be given to charity.
Review your will – After writing your will, you need to revisit it every now and then in case you feel the need to update it. There may be major changes or circumstances in your life that could warrant a change in your stipulations in the will. These major changes can be anything from getting separated or married or having more children.
Finally, get the assistance of a lawyer. This is because your will can only be valid if it satisfies legal requirements. Your lawyer can also make recommendations regarding certain legal concerns you may not be aware of.
Finance
Cloud Hosting – Accurate Answer To Enterprise Hosting Needs
Cloud hosting is the need of the hour for enterprise hosting needs. It addresses the extended hosting requirements of large enterprises with proper scalability and robustness. When in need, it helps enterprises in building a robust and reliable IT infrastructure for their enhanced hosting needs within no time. Through emergence of cloud computing, it has become a possibility for large organizations to serve their extended hosting needs during peak requirements in most cost effective manner.
Enterprise Hosting Requirements
Enterprise hosting requirements are more complex than the needs of small-scale e-Businesses, personal hosting, and web hosting needs of small and medium enterprises. Large-scale enterprises need hosting for the following reasons:
- To implement their ERP/CRM solutions,
- To host SaaS (Software as a service applications)
- To share resources and data across the globe
- To create centralized information database
- To instantly increase resources on-demand
To serve these requirements, large organizations need comparatively more resources than usual. At times, their requirements are multiplied than usual days, and it can be handled effectively only through cloud hosting.
Cloud Hosting Benefits
For an organization, there are several benefits of cloud hosting. Its advantage is not limited to ease of extending the resources on-demand. Other salient benefits of subscribing a cloud-hosting package are as follows:
- Cost Control and Savings – The concept of cloud computing reduces the need for IT expenses over buying hardware, software, and its maintenance costs. Organizations can surprisingly control their hosting costs through this modern and innovative approach of enterprise hosting.
- Scalability – The best feature of cloud computing is scalability. Organizations can add or remove resources based on the increased or decreased requirements whenever required. They do not build their IT infrastructure by estimating the maximum possible traffic for their hosting server.
- Focused Business Approach – Cloud hosting provides peace of mind to business owners. They do not need to worry over the strength of their web server while planning expansion of their business or addition of components or services being offered by their website or web applications hosted on a cloud.
The increased demand of cloud hosting by large organizations clearly illustrates universal liking of its enormous benefits. Nowadays, modern businesses give stress on maximum usability and affordability to increase their profit margins for a limited investment. By utilizing cloud hosting, they are able to achieve their goal. Undoubtedly, the cloud concept is going to rock and will serve all the hosting need with total effectiveness.
Finance
Auto Insurance Rates: Do They Rise As We Age?
The auto insurance industry realizes that the senior population has a lot of driving experience under its belt. That does go a long way as far as safety is concerned, and, seniors are rewarded in good measure with low premiums on their policies. But, by the same token, no one can deny the fact that as the years go by, eyesight becomes weaker and people are not as quick to react as before. In addition, compromised health situations tend to develop, necessitating medication.
Studies indicate that all this can translate into car accidents – a significantly large amount of these involve tragic fatalities. The insurance companies know about the resulting damages, injuries and death because of related claims that are submitted by policyholders. And claims are an expensive drawback that triggers rates to go up.
Before you begin to panic, allow us to reassure you that the premium hike for seniors at a certain stage is rather slight and it can be countered by savings rewarded to those who attend approved safety driving classes, as well as discounts that many insurance carriers offer.
For clarity, please view the following synopsis of the varying insurance developments in the course of the senior’s driving life.
• If you are in the fifties, you will essentially enjoy lower premiums than those older and younger than you. This is because you typically are still in good health and you still have quick reflex reactions.
• From sixty years of age to sixty-five, you still will be getting the less expensive auto insurance premiums – something that may shift afterwards.
• If you are in the 65-69 year old category, you might see your auto policy increase in rate. In this case, it is in your interest to seek an insurance agency that has the ability to shop the network to see if you can get a cheaper policy.
• Between the ages of seventy and seventy-nine you will generally see an increase in premiums. This is related to a higher risk of an accident. It does not mean, however, that you will not find a cheaper plan elsewhere with a company that understands you still may be in good physical shape and are not personally prone to a collision.
• Once you hit eighty, you will be viewed as a high-risk to the auto insurance industry and retroactively be billed higher rates. If you choose to continue driving at this age, speak to an experienced independent agency that has the ability to shop for cheaper premiums and get applicable discounts to lower your premium.
Whatever your situation, remember to take all precautions in driving safely. After all, it’s your well-being and others on the road that is at stake.
Blank WordPress Dashboard Screen?
Important Aspects to Remember When Writing a Will
Cloud Hosting – Accurate Answer To Enterprise Hosting Needs
Auto Insurance Rates: Do They Rise As We Age?
Executive MBA for Experienced Personnel
‘Big dog’ Jordan Lyles, Ramón Urías go deep in different ways as Orioles down Yankees, 6-4, to win fourth game in 5 days
Mobile Payments – Ten Years on, What Has Changed?
6 REASONS for Investing in Florida Real Estate Investment Property NOW
How Do I Center a YouTube Video in WordPress?
You Have Two Kinds of Car Insurance
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼