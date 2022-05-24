News
Breaking down Robin Lod’s record-setting goals for Minnesota United
Odds in 2019 that Robin Lod would become Minnesota United’s leading scorer in MLS regular-season games would have been a mile long.
The Finnish attacking midfielder had arrived from Sporting Gijon in Spain’s second division that August and didn’t score a single goal in 582 league minutes his first season with the Loons. There was sticker shock toward his nearly $1 million salary.
But Lod has become the team’s most-consistent scorer over the past three seasons. The 29-year-old Finn lacks flash, but his fundamentals are refined, especially if he gets the ball on his favored left foot in the 18-yard box.
Lod broke a four-way club-record tie for most MLS regular-season goals in Sunday’s 2-1 victory at FC Dallas. He has 22 total goals: seven in 2020, nine in 2021 and already six this season.
“He’s a quality player, quality man, great professional,” manager Adrian Heath said Sunday. “… He’s been a terrific pick up for us. I couldn’t thank him enough for what he has done for us all.”
Heath defended Lod’s early struggles in 2019, which came on the heels after the Spanish season which ran from August 2018-May 2019. But Heath also seemed to do Lod a disservice by playing the left-footer on the left side of the attack, where it’s more difficult to cut inside and be goal dangerous.
Lod was later flipped to the right side as part of a three-man attacking midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation, and has stepped in to a striker role both now and during the club’s run to the Western Conference final in 2020. Minnesota also has asked Lod to play central midfield sporadically.
Here’s a look at Lod’s key goals while wearing Minnesota’s black and blue colors:
OPENING HOPE
Lod’s first goal for Minnesota came in a massive moment in the 2019 U.S. Open Cup final. Trailing 2-0 to start the second half, he made a near-post run to get on the end of Kevin Molino’s cross and his right-footed finish gave the Loons hope they could raise the first trophy of its MLS era.
The Loons couldn’t find a second goal and lost 2-1 to Atlanta United. While this goal doesn’t count for his MLS totals, it gave a reason to believe Lod could finish in front of net in future years.
SPARK A RUN
In the first round of the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Lod slotted in a left-footed shot inside the post to stake the team to a 2-0 lead over Colorado Rapids. It’s his go-to shot.
While it was Lod’s only goal of the three-game playoff run, it put the momentum in the Loons’ direction.
WINNERS
Minnesota infamously started 0-4 last season, but Lod built his team-high nine goals in some big moments to get them back in the playoffs.
Lod’s 94th-minute goal was the difference in a 1-0 win over FC Dallas in May; his 81st-minute finish led to a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders in July, and his 85th-minute goal was instrumental in a 2-1 win over Portland Timbers a week later.
On Decision Day, Lod was lurking at the back post and roofed a shot on a corner kick that helped lead to a 3-3 draw with L.A. Galaxy and a spot in the playoffs for a third straight season.
FASTEST
The Loons sliced open the Houston Dynamo with Lod’s lethal run and goal only 51 seconds into a 2-0 win last September. It stands as the quickest goal scored in the club’s MLS era.
SOME FLASH
Lod has only one goal outside of the 18-yard box with MNUFC, and the majority of his tallies are left-footed finishes or doorstep tap-ins that are not in contention for goal of the week awards. But he did nutmeg former Loons defender Wyatt Omsberg before a goal in April.
WHAT AND WHERE
Lod has scored 71 percent of his MNUFC goals with his left foot, 25 percent with his right foot and 4 percent with his head.
Exactly one-third (33 percent) of Lod’s goals have come inside the 6-yard box, with 63 percent elsewhere in the 18-yard box and 4 percent from long range.
He has scored 46 percent of his goals in open play, 29 percent on counter attacks and 25 percent on set pieces, including his record-breaker off a rebound from Emanuel Reynoso’s free kick.
BIGGER RECORD
When counting goals in the U.S. Open Cup and MLS Cup Playoffs, Lod still has some work to do to reach No. 1 in Loons records.
Darwin Quintero scored six goals in the club’s run to the Open Cup final and won the national tournament’s golden boot for top scorer. But the player known as the Scientist did not score in the MLS Cup Playoffs. He leads MNUFC’s list with 27 total goals in all competitions.
Kevin Molino scored four times in the 2020 playoff run but didn’t get on the score sheet in the Open Cup, putting him second in all competitions with 25 goals.
Lod has one goal apiece in Open Cup and MLS Cup Playoffs, so he has climbed to 24 total, putting him four away from taking the overall mark.
Lod has five goals in his previous six games and leads the team with six overall this season. He is well on his way to putting separation between himself and the rest of Loons’ scorers.
TWENTY CLUB
Minnesota United’s 20-goal scorers across all competitions since 2017:
(Player: regular season + U.S. Open Cup + MLS Cup Playoffs = career total)
Darwin Quintero: 21 + 6 + 0 = 27
Kevin Molino: 21 + 0 + 4 = 25
Robin Lod: 22 + 1 + 1 = 24
Christian Ramirez: 21 + 0 + 0 = 21
Ethan Finlay: 19 + 1 + 0 = 20
Violent fight at Newark Airport that left employee bloodied is caught on camera
Turbulence unfolded at Newark Liberty International Airport when a man, reportedly identified as a former NFL player, and a United Airlines employee got into a violent altercation, video shows.
Several clips of the fight that began circulating on social media on Sunday appear to show different stages of the fight, with TMZ reporting Monday that former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was one of the men involved.
One video seems to show the employee hit the man identified as Langley, who then struck the employee. The employee then fell over a United Airlines desk and landed on the ground before getting up and continuing the confrontation.
It’s unclear who started the altercation, or what caused it. Police said Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault, according to TMZ.
The United staffer, who has not been identified, appeared to suffer a bloodied face in the video. The employee works for United Ground Express, a subsidiary of United Airlines.
“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or onboard our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter,” United Airlines said in a statement obtained by the Daily News.
Langley, 27, played for the Broncos in 2017 and 2018. He later changed positions to wide receiver, and now plays for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.
Column: All eyes are on MLB’s investigation into — and ruling on — the Josh Donaldson-Tim Anderson incident
Modern baseball is boring.
That was Tim Anderson’s feeling in the spring of 2019 when the Chicago White Sox shortstop spoke to Sports Illustrated for a lengthy profile.
Anderson told SI writer Stephanie Apstein he felt like “today’s Jackie Robinson” in crossing what he called the “have-fun barrier,” hoping to make the game interesting to today’s fans.
“That’s huge to say,” he said of the Robinson reference. “But it’s cool, man, because he changed the game and I feel like I’m getting to a point where I need to change the game.”
The quote was a small part of a long-form article on Anderson’s emergence as a star. It came out on May 6, 2019, when the Sox still were rebuilding and the 25-year-old was beginning to make a name for himself in a season he later would win the American League batting title.
Three years later, MLB is investigating an incident from Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium in which New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson called Anderson “Jackie” multiple times, precipitating a clearing of both teams’ benches and a war of words after the game.
On paper, it appears to be a cut-and-dried case, with only the punishment to be determined.
Donaldson surely is guilty. But of what, exactly? And what’s the penalty for instigating during a major-league game?
Donaldson admitted to calling Anderson “Jackie,” explaining it was in reference to the 2019 SI interview. Donaldson’s defense was that he called Anderson “Jackie” during a previous series when he was with the Atlanta Braves, calling it an “inside joke.”
That series took place Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2019 — about four months after the SI article appeared. The Braves swept the Sox, who already were out of contention. There were no reported flare-ups and Donaldson signed with the Minnesota Twins after the season.
Anderson didn’t speak to the media Sunday in New York and hasn’t been asked whether he recalled the “inside joke” Donaldson said they share. Anderson is expected to address the media before Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Donaldson also did not speak to the media Sunday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone gently suggested the remark was inappropriate, saying that mentioning Robinson’s name to Anderson “is just somewhere, in my opinion, he should not be going.” Boone said it was a “sensitive” issue and “you’ve got to read the room.”
After hearing Donaldson’s explanation, Boone said: “I sit here, as a white guy, that did change the context for me. But I also understand how it can be offensive or upsetting.”
Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who admittedly dislikes Donaldson from their days as Toronto Blue Jays teammates, called the inside joke defense “utter bull(bleep),” saying you don’t joke around with someone with whom you “don’t get along at all.”
Was it a “racist” comment, as Sox manager Tony La Russa alleged? Or just a poor choice of words that had no “malicious intent,” as Boone believed?
That’s what MLB must determine.
MLB has dealt with racial and ethnic slurs in the past. Former Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott was suspended one year and fined $25,000 in 1993 for “racially and ethnically offensive language” for making anti-Black and anti-Jewish slurs.
MLB’s decision on Donaldson, however, could have an effect on what is acceptable language in the game, even if it’s not an overt slur. If Donaldson gets off lightly, it would suggest MLB believed his intent was not malicious. If Donaldson is suspended, it would send the message MLB won’t tolerate language that others can interpret as racist.
Anderson was involved in a similar incident in 2019 over a remark he made during a brawl to a Kansas City Royals pitcher. Anderson received a one-game suspension from MLB for “conduct” stemming from the undisclosed remark to Mitch Keller, who received a five-game suspension for throwing at Anderson in apparent retaliation for an epic bat flip following a home run.
In the 2019 SI article, Anderson admitted he called Keller a “weak-ass (bleeping N-word).” He said he did not regret calling Keller, who is white, the N-word.
“That’s a word in my vocabulary,” Anderson said. “When’s the last time (then-MLB disciplinarian Joe Torre) heard that word?”
Michael Hill, a former Miami Marlins executive, currently holds the job of MLB disciplinarian. Anderson received a one-game suspension and fine from MLB on April 22 for making an obscene gesture toward fans during a game in Cleveland. But he appealed and won, receiving only an undisclosed fine. Now Donaldson faces the music for allegedly disrespecting Anderson.
Anderson is the face of the Sox organization and the undisputed leader of the clubhouse. He leads the AL again with a .359 average and finally is getting his due from the national media.
What’s more, Anderson seems to thrive on being in the spotlight, as evidenced by his walk-off home run in last season’s Field of Dreams game and his three-run blast Sunday night after being booed all night and called “Jackie” by Yankees fans.
Modern baseball may be boring.
But you can’t say the same about the White Sox.
what Is Ben Is Back About?
In the television show “Ben Is Back,” which is set in a quaint; snowy hamlet in the state of New York; the protagonist, Ben, comes from a wealthy family. Holly has two more children with her second husband and Ben, and Iv; Ben’s younger sister and is played by Kathryn Newton (Courtney B. Vance).
The excitement caused by the children’s performances during the Christmas Eve service can be heard throughout the expansive family house. At the beginning of this year, “Beautiful Boy” served as a timely reminder that the disease of addiction may affect anyone, anywhere.
By excessively laughing and buzzing around the kitchen; Hollis attempts to give the impression that Ben’s unexpected appearance does not stand out. Consequently, she is aware that she has to quickly and discretely take all of the pills from her medicine cabinet and the jewelry from her jewelry box.
In addition to Ben’s natural ability to enchant and engage in conversation with youngsters; it is clear that he is making a concerted effort to ensure that their return to their home will be a positive experience.
Directors’ View On Ben Is Back
Peter Hedges, the writer, and director of “Ben Are Back,” depicts this phenomenon in a manner that draws you in and helps you empathize with the character. Addiction to opioids is shown in the film, which follows a young guy.
He takes a short break from treatment on Christmas Eve to spend time with his loved ones. For his sponsor’s approval, the man claims he did it. There’s a big difference between the first half of Hedges’ film and the second half; which focuses on a made-up criminal thriller.
Storyline Of Ben IS Back
Ben Burns, a young man nineteen years old who lives in the suburbs; shows up unannounced at his family’s home on the evening of Christmas Eve. Ben’s mother, Holly, is relieved and happy, but she is worried about her son because of his history of drug misuse.
The unwavering devotion of a mother is put to the test as her child struggles through a turbulent day; while she does all in her power to keep him clean.
What Is The Release Date?
Peter Hedges directed the film Ben Is Back, released on December 5th, 2018. If you have a membership to the over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform, you may watch the movie on Prime Video. Ben Is Back gets a bingeing rating of 6.6 out of 10 and is highly recommended by this viewer for those who like drama.
Reviews
According to the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, 81 percent of reviewers have given the film a good review based on 221 reviews, with an average rating of 6.9/10. The website’s reviewers’ consensus states, “Refreshingly subtle, Ben Is Back subverts family drama conventions – and gives a venue for outstanding performances from Lucas Hedges and Julia Roberts.
The post what Is Ben Is Back About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
