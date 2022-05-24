Finance
Building The Professional Services Firm
Entrepreneurs starting or scaling a professional services firm should realize this type of business is different than a retail shop, manufacturing company or e-commerce store.
Instead of selling a tangible product directly to the end user, it involves marketing a defined set of skills based on experience and personal expertise.
The buyer can’t physically touch and feel that service but must rely on awareness, reputation, and trust before selecting a company for accounting, coaching, financial services, IT consulting, legal work and/or health care.
Our firm is currently in its 17th year. We offer developmental optometric services to clients, not only in our home base area of Glen Carbon, Illinois, but to others nationwide. Over the years we have tried various marketing strategies to grow the practice. Fortunately we have developed a winning combination resulting in an extremely large increase in both patient volume and net profits. Following are some lessons learned, ones that can be applied to anyone wishing to start or grow a professional services business.
1. It’s OK to be a small fish in a big pond.
When we first started we were in a very small rural area. We were the big fish in a small pond. Unfortunately it was a very small pond. While patients did visit us from the surrounding towns there just weren’t enough of them to sustain our practice. This triggered a move to a larger area, about one hour away. It was also a suburb of a major metropolitan area. Though competition was greater, we were able to carve its own niche and attract dozens of new patients. Moving to an area where there were more potential clients became the foundation for our dramatic growth.
2. Brand and Differentiate Your Firm.
Google any firm in any service category. It is challenging to determine how one firm is different than the next. That’s why professional services firms need to develop a marketing strategy that separates their business from the competition. In our case we were one of the first developmental optometry firms to use YouTube. It helped us educate the public on a variety of eye related issues that really were not being addressed. It also helped establish our firm as experts in the field. Since this medium is hugely popular, and relatively inexpensive to use, we were able to create a large of number of videos and reach a great number of potential clients most efficiently. Today we have hundreds of videos on YouTube, and a strong presence on various forms of social media. It has enabled us to reach potential patients not only in the U.S. but internationally as well.
3. Work in tandem with other professionals in your industry.
Since our firm is one of the few developmental optometric practices in the nation, we often are called upon by other eye doctors in remote locations for consultation regarding their patients. Some are even located in Europe and South America. This consultative approach holds true for practitioners in other industries as well. Attorneys who specialize in one area of the law can often serve as a referral source for those in other practice areas. The same is true for a financial planner who may wish to connect with an insurance professional or a real estate broker who can serve as a referral source for a mortgage lender. Developing relationships with those in complementary businesses can be a real boost for the growth of your firm.
4. Hire a business coach or consultant.
Few of us in professional services are trained in strategic business growth. It is not what we do. In order to ramp up our practice we engaged with a business consultant who has started and operated many large and small businesses. The consultant helped us set up many standard operating procedures, helped us create a higher functioning team and helped create benchmarks for growth. He has paid for himself many times over. Service firms can scale quicker and more efficiently by engaging with someone who has done it all before.
5. Consider new ideas for practice growth.
Those in professional services should research and analyze different ways to grow their firms. In our case, we started consulting with other eye doctors who wish to learn Developmental Optometry or wanted to add it as a service offering. The consulting piece has added to our revenue stream and increased profits. You can study industry trends and determine the right type of additional specialized services that best fit your practice, personality, and business goals.
Finance
The Easy Way to Balance Your Checkbook
Yes, you can balance your checkbook every month to the penny with a minimum amount of time and effort. It is very important to do so in today’s world to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of fraud and identity theft.
There are a few points to keep in mind when balancing your checkbook. First, the ending balance in your checkbook and the ending balance on the bank statement will not match due to timing. You are balancing your checkbook currently, the bank statement has a closing date which is usually printed at the top of the statement. Second, the only differences that occur between your bank statement and your checkbook are deposits in transit, deposits not recorded, outstanding checks, transfers, and adjustments. And, finally, remember that the bank is always right.
When you receive your bank statement, take your checkbook register and place them side by side. Begin with the ending balance on the bank statement. The bank statement will then list all the deposits made to your account during the time period you are reconciling for. Match the deposits on the bank statement against what you have recorded in your checkbook register. A deposit in transit is an amount that you have in your checkbook but is not listed on the bank statement due to the statement date. Add these amounts, if any, to the ending balance on the bank statement. A deposit that is not recorded is an amount that the bank shows but is not in your checkbook register. Add these amounts, if, any, to your checkbook register. This section is usually the easiest to balance since magical amounts of money don’t appear into your account. These amounts result from actual money you take to the bank, deposit transfers between accounts or payroll direct deposits.
Next, you will want to see what checks cleared the bank that you wrote from your account. These are listed on your bank statement in numerical order. Follow this order and place a checkmark next to the check listed in your checkbook register that cleared the bank. Those checks in your register that do not have marks next to them, otherwise known as outstanding checks, should be subtracted from the bank statement balance. Be alert because the check can clear for a different amount than what it was written for. Either the writing on the check was unclear or the numbers were transposed.
Other withdrawals that can occur during the statement period are debit card purchases, automatic debit payment and ATM withdrawals. Make sure that all reductions on your bank statement are entered in your check register. It is important to check this section on your bank statement and make sure it matches your checkbook since this is the area where fraud is widespread. If you know where you shopped and utilized your debit card or when and where you stopped and made an ATM withdrawal, then those transactions are the only ones that should appear on your bank statement. If other withdrawals appear on your statement that you cannot justify, contact your bank immediately!
There can be adjustments to your account such as interest, service fees and the occasional bank adjustment. Yes, I realize that I stated that the bank is always right. Well, it is. Each and every employee of a bank that comes in contact with money must balance at the end of the day. Trust me, they will find their mistake. And, they often find your mistakes too! Remember to subtract your fees and add the interest to your checkbook register.
The ending balance of your statement should now match the ending balance in your checkbook register. If the amounts are not the same, I find it is usually in the withdrawals. Specifically go over the cleared checks and the amounts they cleared for.
You work hard for your money! By following these easy directions, you can have less frustration and a better understanding of where that money goes and you can protect yourself from the many occurrences of fraud in today’s society.
Finance
Interesting Factors On How Credit Limit Impact Your Credit Score
What is Credit Limit?
Credit cards come with a credit limit; this limit varies from one card type to another and is dependent on various factors. The income of the applicant is one of the main factors that determine the credit limit when one applies for a card apart from a host of factors. Credit limit is the maximum amount that is a card user can spend on the issued card.
Thus if a card has a limit of Rs. 100,000 then the user can spend up to that amount in a billing cycle. Once the dues are repaid then the limit is again set to Rs. 100,000 for the next billing cycle. Details about all your active cards along with their limits are mentioned in the CIBIL Report.
Impact of Credit Limit on Credit Score:
Now let us explore the impact of credit limits on credit rating if any. As we discussed above credit utilization is one of the five factors that impact the credit score. Credit utilization in turn is affected by the credit card limit and the card usage.
Credit Utilization = Card Usage/ Credit Limit
This is calculated for each card and also all cards put together. Thus if there is a credit card with a limit of Rs. 100,000 and the average billing for that card is Rs. 35,000 then the utilization for that card is 35%. If there is another card with 150,000 and the average usage for that card is also Rs. 35,000 the utilization ratio for that card is 23.33% and for both the cards put together the utilization ration is 28%.
Thus when the score is being calculated then the credit utilization of all cards individually and collectively is taken into account. A high credit utilization ratio is not good for the credit rating. So if someone has a constantly high credit card usage (more than 30% of the sanctioned limit then they should look at getting a bigger card limit sanctioned.
Getting a bigger limit will help the user deal with the high utilization ratio; a constantly high credit utilization ratio could result in low CIBIL score. This aspect after repayments history is the biggest contributor to the credit score.
However do remember a higher limit for your credit card will only help if you are able to pay your credit card dues on time and keep your spending in check. A higher limit is not an excuse to spend more, as this will defeat the purpose of getting it increased and may lead to bigger problems if you fail to pay the dues on time.
Why is High Credit Utilization a Problem?
One may wonder if he/she can repay the dues on time for their credit card and the spending is within the sanctioned limit then why is high utilization a problem? It is a problem because it reveals credit hungry behavior on part of the card user. It also indicates a high risk profile for the card user, both of which are not good signs for credit health.
Finance
The Importance of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Factors to Current Investment Trends
When did ethical and sustainable investment strategy become a serious consideration for shareholders, investors and asset managers?
Global investment focus of shareholders, investors, and investment managers is shifting. We are currently seeing the transfer of wealth to millennials, environmental disasters, costs and risks increasing, and improved performance of operations through sustainable practices.
The importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, in investment decision making, as Boston Consulting Group point out in their recent article;Investors Care More About Sustainability Than Many Executives Believe, that 75% of senior executives in investment firms see ESG factors as materially important to their investment decision. The disconnect is evident that only 60% of companies have a sustainability strategy, and just 25% have developed a clear business case for sustainability.[1]
ESG incorporates a wide range of impacts on the risk and return values of an investment. These issues may be surrounding regulation changes, business ethics, or direct impacts on financial, operational, strategic or reputational risks. Examples of such risks are:
Environmental: natural resources, waste, climate change, pollution, and clean technology.
Social: health and safety, local community, human rights, and human resources.
Governance: compliance, regulation, reporting, conflict of interest in employee, shareholder or board levels.
The transition from purely fundamental investment approaches, to consider the medium to long-term impacts of our business decisions in environment, social and governance will affect the market from small to medium business, suppliers, manufacturers, supply chain, agribusiness, healthcare, large corporates, and listed business all the way up to multinationals. Investment and flows of capital are what drive our economy and the complex ecosystem of the global economy understands the value of sustainable ESG strategy in where they want to invest their funds.
The Australian market has typically struggled when coming to terms with how to evaluate environmental, social and governance business policy, and often does not consider it cost effective. Reporting on ESG in Australia up until recently, was not an important process for listed business, and investment into internal ESG risk reduction strategy minimal.
The range of environmental impacts on businesses and their operations can vary significantly and some organisations are better placed to take advantage of these more than others. To quantify environmental risk is a challenging process to put in terms of monetary value, however, the transition to a low carbon economy is a key driving force. To achieve a low carbon economy requires investment into improving operational efficiencies within energy, waste and water usage by utilising clean technologies.
Social impacts and risks require analysis into a business’s immaterial characteristics and not found on a balance sheet, such as culture, employee productivity, relationships with customers, health and safety, community engagement and sustainable supply chains. Social business decisions often surround ethics working in conjunction with profits. Although not often a direct impact on business performance, social and ethics are an important process of modern business practices.
External analysis on business governance processes can also present its challenges. Corporate behaviour, decision making and policy require listed business to report extensively usually wrapped up in large volumes of data. One clear example of governance risk was Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal in 2015. In EY’s report, Tomorrow’s investment rules: How global institutional investors are using ESG to inform decision-making in 2015, (2015) mentioned that ‘nearly two thirds of those surveyed believe that companies do not adequately disclose ESG risks.'[2]
Harvard Sustainability Review, (2012), did a direct comparison between High Sustainability organisations to Low Sustainability organisations of similar size, operations and sectors. ‘In particular, we track corporate performance for 18 years and find that High Sustainability firms outperform Low Sustainability firms both in stock market as well as accounting performance.'[3]
The opportunity to improve ESG performance is at a crux for both listed and private business. Investments into sustainable practices improve long term bottom-line performance, mitigate risk and now represent an important part of business. Although driven by investors, companies need to realise the importance of comprehensive ESG reporting, creating sustainable strategy and building ethical business culture. The 21st century, educated, ethical investor and consumer is here, and they see value in sustainability.
[1] Unruh, Kiron, Kruschwitz, Reeves, Rubel, Meyer Zum Felde, G.U., D.K., N.K., M.R., H.R., A.F., 2016.Investors Care More About Sustainability Than Many Executives Believe. 1st ed. Global: Boston Consulting Group.
[2] Bell, Gordon, M.B., J.G., 2015. Tomorrow’s investment rules: How global institutional investors are using ESG to inform decision-making in 2015. 1st ed. Global: Ernst and Young.
[3] Eccles, Ioannou, Serafeim, R.E. I.I. G.S., 2012. The Impact of Corporate Sustainability on Organizational Processes and Performance. 1st ed. USA: Harvard Business School.
Building The Professional Services Firm
The Easy Way to Balance Your Checkbook
Here are 2 things you should watch for at Jets’ OTAs this week
Phemex Mobile App Offers First Class Crypto Trading Even When You’re On The Go
Interesting Factors On How Credit Limit Impact Your Credit Score
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26000! Update on fitment factor, decision may come tomorrow
The Importance of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Factors to Current Investment Trends
Ahead Of Season 6: ‘I’m Forever Grateful’ S.W.A.T. Cast Member Lina Esco Is Leaving The Drama
Hard Money Lenders of California
As the Chicago Cubs move past the quarter-mark of the season, many big-picture questions remain: ‘Got to let guys continue to develop’
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News2 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online