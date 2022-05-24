Blockchain
Bullieverse Announces Chainlink VRF Integration To Boost Transparency And Fairness In Distributing its Bear NFTs
Decentralized gaming platform, Bullieverse is set to launch the integration of Chainlink’s VRF, the Verifiable Random Function, on Polygon and Ethereum to help fairly distribute the Bear NFTs, the latest addition to the Citizens of Bulliever Island (COBI) collection. Set to launch later in the week, the integration of Chainlink’s VRF will help in the distribution of Bear NFTs in a fair and completely transparent manner.
Bullieverse is a metaverse offering an immersive, captivating and rewarding gaming experience using tokens and NFT pieces. The Bear NFTs were recently launched as rare assets with traits that grant holders more utility in the metaverse. As such, having a tamper-proof, auditable and random distribution process to help ensure that they’re distributed in a provably random manner. This is the key to making sure every gamer and NFT collector has a fair chance of winning. Additionally, integrating Chainlink’s VRF will allow users to verify that everyone has equal access to the most valuable Bear NFTs.
“Providing our community with complete transparency is essential to the Bullieverse, which is why it was imperative that we integrated Chainlink VRF. We’re not only focused on creating a highly immersive gaming experience, we want it to be fair for our users as well,” said Srini Anala, Co-Founder & CEO of Bullieverse”.
The Bear NFTs are the latest line of NFT collection, adding to the Bull NFTs, which allows players to join and play in the first location of the Bulliever Island. The NFT also gives them a unique bull avatar they can use to explore the island and play games with. In time, the island will be filled with an ever-expanding collection of games. With the launch of the Quest: Bear Hunt, bulls will be able to hunt bears on Bulliever Island and win Bear NFTs in the process.
Given the Bear NFTs are a rare item in the game, offering unique traits, distributing them in a provably fair way is key to supporting the integrity and trust of the Quest; Bear Hunt game. By integrating Chainlink’s VRF, the game offers the community a transparent platform, which sets the standard for the future of the metaverse.
“This transparency is especially critical as we plan to evolve into a community-owned DAO in the future,’ a statement from the Bullieverse team reads”.
According to the statement, Bullieverse selected the Chainlink VRF due to its cutting edge technology, academic research behind it, and its longevity in providing randomness. Bullieverse needed a secure random number generator (RNG) that any user could independently audit. Chainlink’s VRF is secured by generation and on-chain verification of cryptographic proofs that prove the integrity of each random number supplied to smart contracts, ensuring the randomness remains provably fair.
How the Chainlink VRFworks (Image: Chainlink)
To ensure total randomness and fairness, Chainlink’s VRF combines block data that is still unknown when the request is made with the oracle node’s pre-committed private key to generate both a random number and a cryptographic proof. Once generated, the VRF sends the random number to the Bullieverse smart contract, which only accepts the number if it has a valid cryptographic proof, and the cryptographic proof can only be generated if the VRF process is tamper-proof.
In the near future, Bullieverse plans to expand its collection of NFTs and allow users to purchase land on the Island. The Chainlink VRF integration is expected to play a big role in ensuring these assets are fairly distributed across players and the wider community.
Coinbase – The first crypto firm in the 2022 Fortune 500
Early today, FORTUNE revealed the 68th 2022 FORTUNE 500 annual list for all the leading and largest companies in the U.S. Interestingly, the ranking of these corporations depends on the revenue rate for the 2021 fiscal year. One among the list is Coinbase, largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States.
Furthermore, FORTUNE shares the difference of over 19% spike in the revenue threshold for FORTUNE 500 list for 2022. In addition, the profit rate is $6.4 billion compared to last year. More so, the companies in the top 500 list holds the pride for representing 2/3 of the U.S market.
To be more interesting, all the 500 companies in the list are empowering the U.S marketplace. As a woman it is proud to share that among the FORTUNE 500, 44 companies are managed by women CEOs—an inspiring fact.
Coinbase enters 2022 FORTUNE 500
Significantly, Coinbase is ranking in 437th position and proudly presents as the first cryptocurrency company. Operating as the largest crypto trading platform in the U.S marketplace, Coinbase enters the list despite the bearish trend.
According to CoinMarketCap, Coinbase is in the top three positions, holding the third place. Additionally, the overall market cap of the exchange is more than $1 billion, thereby leading the U.S crypto space. Besides, Coinbase is also remarkable to be the leading cryptocurrency exchange due to its high trading volume.
As a note, the addition of Coinbase in the top 500 list might surprise the viewers. Besides the bearish market conditions, Fortune lists Coinbase in the FORTUNE 500. This is because of the evaluation of the 2021 revenues of the company. As per Fortune data, Coinbase’s 2021 revenue value was $7.8 billion.
However, Crypto plunge continues and trading volumes are falling across all exchanges. Thus the current crypto winter has affected the revenue of Coinbase. Due to this, the revenue reflected a downfall from $5.6 billion from $6.7 billion.
Anyhow, Coinbase owns the name to be the first cryptocurrency company in the 2022 FORTUNE 500 list.
ADDX Received $120M From Singapore Venture Capital
- Thai stock exchange SET is the new investor in the pre-Series B round to raise funds of around $120 million.
The Singapore-regulated exchange for blockchain and smart contract-based security tokens, ADDX formerly known as iSTOX, has raised $58 million (USD in the pre-Series B round, to bring its total funding to nearly $120 million.
Singapore-based digital securities platform ADDX raises $58M in pre-Series B funding round.
— AMBCrypto (@CryptoAmb) May 24, 2022
The venture right arm of Thailand’s stock exchange (SET) and Thailand’s third-largest bank Krungsri, as well as Hamilton Lane and UOB, are among the new investors in the pre-Series B round, and the total funds raised by ADDX are around $120 million. Singapore Bank UOB recently partnered with ADDX to issue a tokenized bond for SingTel worth $100 million.
How Tokenization Will Work
According to the announcement, ADDX tokenizes and fractionalizes private markets including such as pre-IPO equity, private equity, hedge funds, and bonds using blockchain technology and smart contracts. Through tokenization, ADDX can reduce the minimum investment sizes for such private investments.
One of the primary goals of tokenization is to lower entry barriers by making it less expensive to raise funds and lowering the minimum investment amount. ADDX has done $150 million in transactions in 2021.
The platform, ADDX, effectively reduces the minimum investment limit in private markets from $1 million to $10,000. Furthermore, as part of the investment, SET gains the authority to hire an ADDX board member.
Also, ADDX aims to reroute some of the new funding to other strategic priorities, such as expanding partnerships with issuers and helping with the launch of ADDX Advantage, a private market service for wealth managers.
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) and state-owned Temasek’s investment and Heliconia Capital are among the early investors in the ADDX. Its supporters include the Development Bank of Japan, Tokai Tokyo Financial, and Hanwha Asset Management of Korea.
Phemex Mobile App Offers First Class Crypto Trading Even When You’re On The Go
Every crypto trader knows how frustrating it can be when there is an opportunity for a great trade but they aren’t by their computer. This is the reason why Phemex has launched its mobile app on both the Android and iOS platforms. The app offers a premium trading experience even when you are on the go. It is a powerful tool for making important market moves; all in the palm of your hands!
Unlike most crypto trading apps in the space, which offer clunky and hard-to-navigate UIs, the Phemex mobile app features an intuitive UI designed exclusively with the needs of the users in mind. It’s so simple to use that even beginners have no problem navigating through the app. It offers all functions a user might need including spot trading, deposits, trading bonus, derivatives markets, etc, all right on the Home Screen. This saves users the hassle of having to figure out where these features are.
The Best Of Crypto, All In One App
The Phemex mobile app offers everything that a trader can think of. It facilitates various types of trading accounts as well as one of the fastest and most seamless deposits and withdrawal options. For example, a user can simply click Deposits straight from the Home Screen, fund their wallets, and begin trading with no hassle. Instead of just offering an option to copy a wallet address for deposits, it also offers the option of simply scanning a QR code to make a deposit.
When it comes to trading activities such as shorting or longing for a digital asset, no one does it better than Phemex. The crypto exchange offers traders the option to long and short a single asset if they desire. On the cross-margin side, users can create sub-accounts from which they can easily transfer coins in and out. This protects the user from having their entire portfolio liquidated if a trade goes wrong since a sub-account is a completely different portfolio that is unaffected by the main account or other sub-accounts.
The app also features a crypto converter feature. What this does is allow users to be able to quickly convert any cryptocurrency into USD. They are also able to send the funds directly to the contract trading wallet, which makes Phemex one of the only platforms to allow this.
For contract trading, traders can easily access it by clicking the Contract button provided on the Home Screen. Users can also see all of the trading charts in this feature which they can use for asset analysis and trading decisions. It features a variety of order types including stop limits and other advanced trading options.
Why You Should Use Phemex
Using Phemex is one of the best decisions a crypto trader can make. It features a highly competitive fee structure alongside offering a wide range of token listings and deep liquidity for traders. Designed with the community in mind, Phemex provides quick order execution alongside its intuitive interface.
The crypto exchange is also putting on events and offers where traders are able to benefit massively. Trading competitions are held yearly where traders are able to share from a large prize pool. And that’s not all–Phemex users are able to benefit just by referring others to the platform thanks to our bonus reward referral system.
Using the Phemex mobile app keeps traders afloat on everything that is happening in the crypto market. It updates them on the latest news and events, as well as notifying them of what offers are live.
Traders should note though that certain tokens can attract high withdrawal fees. This varies based on the token. The Phemex derivatives market also does not carry the same level of liquidity due to the fact that it is still a relatively young exchange.
However, given the age of the crypto exchange, it is quite impressive the wide range of features and benefits it offers. It features an excellent and accessible customer support desk that is available 24/7 to handle any issues that traders might run into.
The exchange has since grown to more than two million active users across over 200 countries. With its mobile app, it provides even more access to crypto traders and investors, regardless of whether they are beginners or experts. It was the first major exchange to introduce an optional membership model for zero spot trading fees.
Phemex has been breaking barriers since its inception in 2019 and it does not intend to stop anytime soon.
