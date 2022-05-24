Bullieverse Announces Chainlink VRF Integration To Boost Transparency And Fairness In Distributing its Bear NFTs

Decentralized gaming platform, Bullieverse is set to launch the integration of Chainlink’s VRF, the Verifiable Random Function, on Polygon and Ethereum to help fairly distribute the Bear NFTs, the latest addition to the Citizens of Bulliever Island (COBI) collection. Set to launch later in the week, the integration of Chainlink’s VRF will help in the distribution of Bear NFTs in a fair and completely transparent manner.

Bullieverse is a metaverse offering an immersive, captivating and rewarding gaming experience using tokens and NFT pieces. The Bear NFTs were recently launched as rare assets with traits that grant holders more utility in the metaverse. As such, having a tamper-proof, auditable and random distribution process to help ensure that they’re distributed in a provably random manner. This is the key to making sure every gamer and NFT collector has a fair chance of winning. Additionally, integrating Chainlink’s VRF will allow users to verify that everyone has equal access to the most valuable Bear NFTs.

“Providing our community with complete transparency is essential to the Bullieverse, which is why it was imperative that we integrated Chainlink VRF. We’re not only focused on creating a highly immersive gaming experience, we want it to be fair for our users as well,” said Srini Anala, Co-Founder & CEO of Bullieverse”.

The Bear NFTs are the latest line of NFT collection, adding to the Bull NFTs, which allows players to join and play in the first location of the Bulliever Island. The NFT also gives them a unique bull avatar they can use to explore the island and play games with. In time, the island will be filled with an ever-expanding collection of games. With the launch of the Quest: Bear Hunt, bulls will be able to hunt bears on Bulliever Island and win Bear NFTs in the process.

Given the Bear NFTs are a rare item in the game, offering unique traits, distributing them in a provably fair way is key to supporting the integrity and trust of the Quest; Bear Hunt game. By integrating Chainlink’s VRF, the game offers the community a transparent platform, which sets the standard for the future of the metaverse.

“This transparency is especially critical as we plan to evolve into a community-owned DAO in the future,’ a statement from the Bullieverse team reads”.

Bullieverse introduces Chainlink VRF

According to the statement, Bullieverse selected the Chainlink VRF due to its cutting edge technology, academic research behind it, and its longevity in providing randomness. Bullieverse needed a secure random number generator (RNG) that any user could independently audit. Chainlink’s VRF is secured by generation and on-chain verification of cryptographic proofs that prove the integrity of each random number supplied to smart contracts, ensuring the randomness remains provably fair.



How the Chainlink VRFworks (Image: Chainlink)

To ensure total randomness and fairness, Chainlink’s VRF combines block data that is still unknown when the request is made with the oracle node’s pre-committed private key to generate both a random number and a cryptographic proof. Once generated, the VRF sends the random number to the Bullieverse smart contract, which only accepts the number if it has a valid cryptographic proof, and the cryptographic proof can only be generated if the VRF process is tamper-proof.

In the near future, Bullieverse plans to expand its collection of NFTs and allow users to purchase land on the Island. The Chainlink VRF integration is expected to play a big role in ensuring these assets are fairly distributed across players and the wider community.