Can You Use Closed Questions to Sell More Insurance?
The quick answer is absolutely. Now let me explain.
You’ve been told you should use open ended questions. Open ended questions are questions that can’t be answered with a simple “yes” or “no”. These are your typical newspaper story questions: who, what, when, where, why, and how.
You absolutely want to use open ended questions in your sales conversation because open ended questions get your prospect talking. As they respond to open ended questions you learn what’s important to the prospect and why. The information you get from these questions helps you understand exactly what the prospect wants and how to give it to them.
You also need a good mix of closed questions, questions that can be answered with a simple “yes” or “no”. There’s an important reason you must include at least some closed questions. These closed questions are what step your prospect to a buying decision.
However, you must be very careful not to try and manipulate the prospect when you ask a closed question. Some of you will ask, “Mr. Prospect you love your family don’t you?” To which the prospect has to respond “yes”. Then you follow-up by saying something like, “Well as a man who loves your family it only makes sense that you’d want to make sure you have enough insurance to take care of them if you can’t, right?”
Wrong. That kind of a set-up is like a punch in the face. The prospect instantly dislikes your question and YOU.
The closed questions you want to use reinforce what the prospect has already told you. When the prospect says “yes” they are confirming their own words. And the funny thing is those words sound even better when they hear them from you.
So you might say, “Mr. Prospect if I’ve heard you correctly you want to get enough insurance to take care of your family and you don’t want to overspend taking dollars you need today out of circulation, is that right?” Now, if you did in fact get it right, the prospect will agree and you can take the next step determining exactly how to accomplish that goal.
The more little “yeses” you get throughout the conversation the more likely you are to get the ever important “yes” at the end of the conversation. Use closed questions to make sure you’re both on the same page. Use closed questions to get the little “yeses” that result in a sale.
Health Care Reform – History of Fiscal Folly
As Statesman and Philosopher Sir Edmund Burke once stated “Those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it.” This quote speaks volumes when you put into perspective of the present day fiasco of Massachusetts attempt at Health Care Reform and the past Health Care Reform efforts in Tennessee.
As spectacular failures go, it’s hard to do worse than Tennessee. The Volunteer State’s early attempt to dramatically increase health insurance coverage, dubbed TennCare, started off promisingly, says Peter Suderman, an associate editor at the Reason Foundation.
· In 1994, the first year of its operation, the system added half a million new individuals to its rolls.
· Premiums were cheap — just $2.74 per month for people right above the poverty line — and liberal policy wonks loved it.
· The Urban Institute, for example, gave it good marks for “improving health coverage of the uninsurable or high-risk individuals with very limited access to private health insurance coverage.”
· At its peak, the program covered 1.4 million individuals — nearly a quarter of the state’s population and more than any other state’s Medicaid program — leaving just 6 percent of the state’s population uninsured.
But those benefits came at a high price, says Suderman. By 2001, the system’s costs were growing faster than the state budget. The drive to increase coverage had not been matched by the drive to control costs. Vivian Riefberg, a partner at consulting firm McKinsey & Company, described it as having “almost across the board, no limits on scope and duration of coverage.” Spending on drug coverage, in particular, had gone out of control:
· The state topped the nation in prescription drug use, and the program put no cap on how many prescription drugs a patient could receive.
· The result was that, by 2004, TennCare’s drug benefits cost the state more than its entire higher education program.
· Meanwhile, in 1998, the program was opened to individuals at twice the poverty level, even if they had access to employer-provided insurance.
In other words, the insurance program’s costs were uncontrolled and unsustainable, says Suderman:
· By 2004, the budget had jumped from $2.6 billion to $6.9 billion, and it accounted for a quarter of the state’s appropriations.
· A McKinsey report projected that the program’s costs could hit $12.8 billion by 2008, consuming 36 percent of state appropriations and 91 percent of new state tax revenues.
Source: Peter Suderman, “Health Care’s History of Fiscal Folly; Expanding health coverage busted state budgets. Will it bust the federal budget too?” Wall Street Journal, April 23, 2010.
Consumer Debt Help: Guide to Your Options for Debt / Credit Relief
Are you having trouble keeping up with bills? Starting to get fed up with receiving notices from creditors? Are you concerned that your accounts might be turned over to debt collectors? It’s time to start looking for consumer debt help. There are various services out there that are aimed at helping people whose debts are getting beyond their control. Consumers really do have rights in the credit industry. It can be a daunting task to try to handle everything on your own.
Not to say that it isn’t possible. You can begin to try develop a budget. This is the first step toward taking control of your current and future financial situation. You can’t change the past but you can take measures to try and change the future. Make a list of your debts and prioritize them. Paying on mortgage and child support should obviously be at the top of the list, as well as any taxes and ongoing medical care. These are the debts and expenses that are absolutely essential. Credit card debt can be lower on the list. Cut out any expenses you don’t need, either, like entertainment, junk food, and useless stuff that isn’t essential to you and your family’s wellbeing.
Next, consider acquiring professional consumer debt help from debt relief / consolidation programs. You should be able to get higher savings with the right program. Some of your debts might even be dismissible, meaning that you would only have to pay fees. If you are contemplating bankruptcy, a reputable credit relief company will help you determine if it’s the best course of action and, if it is, will help you get through the entire process as quickly and smoothly as possible.
Another Option for Consumer Debt Help
Another option is a consolidation loan – this is especially helpful if your primary problem is that you have too many debts with which you have trouble keeping up.
Regardless of which route you take, you might be required to obtain credit counseling or debt management consultation. Check with your state’s laws regarding debt relief services. Understanding the rules and laws will help you avoid falling for a scam.
A debt settlement program is ideal option for many consumers who are in over their heads. Through this program, a debt relief company will negotiate with your creditors to permit you to pay a settlement to resolve the debt in the form of a lump sum that is less than what you owe. You will be expected to set aside a certain amount of money every month and transfer it into an escrow account in order to accumulate enough savings to pay off the settlement that is reached. You might be instructed to stop making monthly payments to the creditor.
To find out which of these solutions is best for your needs, you can get consumer debt help through CuraDebt. This organization takes a unique approach for each and every client.
Artificial Intelligence: A Reality Check
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the new black, the shiny new object, the answer to every marketer’s prayers, and the end of creativity. The recent emergence of AI from the arcane halls of academia and the backrooms of data science has been prompted by stories of drones, robots and driverless cars undertaken by tech giants like Amazon. Google and Tesla. But the hype exceeds the day-to-day reality.
AI has a fifty-year history of mathematical and computer science development, experimentation and thought. It’s not an overnight sensation. What makes it exciting is the confluence of large data sets, improved platforms and software, faster and more robust processing capabilities and a growing cadre of data scientists eager to exploit a wider range of applications. The prosaic day-to-day uses of artificial intelligence and machine learning will make a bigger difference in the lives of consumers and brands than the flashy applications touted in the press.
So consider this AI reality check:
Big Data is Messy. We are creating data and connecting big data sets at extraordinary rates, which are multiplying each year. The growth of mobile media, social networks, apps, automated personal assistants, wearables, electronic medical records, self-reporting cars and appliances and the forthcoming Internet of Things (IoT) create enormous opportunities and challenges. In most cases, there is considerable and lengthy work to align, normalize, fill-in and connect disparate data long before any analysis can be started.
Collecting, storing, filtering and connecting these bits and bytes to any given individual is tricky and intrusive. Compiling a so-called “Golden Record” requires considerable computing power, a robust platform, fuzzy logic or deep learning to link disparate pieces of data and appropriate privacy protections. It also requires considerable skill in modeling and a cadre of data scientists capable of seeing the forest rather than the trees.
One-to-One is Still Aspirational. The dream of one-to-one personalized communication is on the horizon but still aspirational. The gating factors are the need to develop common protocols for identity resolution, privacy protections, an understanding of individual sensibilities and permissions, the identification of inflection points and a detailed plot of how individual consumers and segments move through time and space in their journey from need to brand preference.
Using AI, we are in an early test-and-learn phase led by companies in the financial services, telecom and retail sectors.
People Prize Predictive Analytics. Amazon trained us to expect personalized recommendations. We grew up online with the notion, “if you liked this, you’ll probably like that.” As a result we expect favorite brands to know us and to responsibly use the data we share, knowingly and unknowingly, to make our lives easier, more convenient and better. For consumers predictive analytics works if the content is personally relevant, useful and perceived as valuable. Anything short of that is SPAM.
But making realistic, practical data-driven predictions is still more art than science. Humans are creatures of habit with some predictable patterns of interest and behavior. But we are not necessarily rational, frequently inconsistent, quick to change our minds or change our course of action and generally idiosyncratic. AI, using deep learning techniques where the algorithm trains itself, can go some of the way to making sense of this data by monitoring actions over time, aligning behaviors with observable benchmarks and assessing anomalies.
Platform Proliferation. It seems that every tech company is now in the AI space making all manner of claims. With more than 3500 Martech offerings on top of countless installed legacy systems, it’s no wonder marketers are confused and IT guys are stymied. A recent Conductor survey revealed that 38 percent of marketers surveyed were using 6-10 Martech solutions and another 20 percent were using 10-20 solutions. Cobbling together a coherent IT landscape in service to marketing objectives, finessing the limitation of legacy systems and existing software licenses while processing massive data sets isn’t for the faint of heart. In some cases, AI needs to work around installed technology platforms.
Artificial Intelligence is valuable and evolving. It’s not a silver bullet. It requires a combination of skilled data scientists and a powerful contemporary platform directed by a customer-centric perspective and a test-and-learn mentality. Operated in this fashion, AI will deliver much more value to consumers than drones or robots.
