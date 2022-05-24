News
Cheryl Reeve knows why the Lynx are last in the WNBA standings — they’re last in defense
It’s not hard for Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve to identify why exactly her team is currently at the bottom of the WNBA standings heading into Tuesday’s home tilt with New York.
Minnesota is last in the WNBA in defensive efficiency, allowing 108.7 points per 100 possessions.
“They go hand in hand,” Reeve said of that number and the team’s 1-6 record.
So often, the culprit for Minnesota is one particularly bad quarter. In its loss Saturday to Dallas, it was the third quarter. In those 10 minutes, the Wings sported an offensive rating of 200 — meaning they averaged two points per every trip down the floor. That’s about as bad as you can be defensively.
Similar quarter-long meltdowns have occurred in losses to Las Vegas, Indiana and Seattle.
“It’s historically bad,” Reeve said. “This is not like once in seven games this happened. The number of times we’ve given up that level of, just fall apart … that’s what we’re working on. That’s what we’re hoping to do better with.”
That was the primary focus of Monday’s practice — a needed day of work to shore up what Reeve identified as slippage on the defensive end over the team’s recent road trip that featured only travel days between games.
But what’s concerning to Reeve is the primary struggles have come in effort departments. It’s rebounding and transition defense. Minnesota isn’t good at either. So often those categories are determined by will. That’s why the coach has questioned whether her team has enough of that.
“And that’s what we’re trying to find out. That’s what we said, ‘Hey, if you don’t have it, it’s really going to show itself, and you’re probably not going to have a job,’” Reeve said. “People lose jobs when you don’t do your job. That’s just how it works. I don’t want to be in that situation. I want this team to understand. … We’re not understanding the impact of our lack of passion for what we’re doing. We’re so pedestrian in so many elements of what we do. We’re just out there. And you can’t win like that.”
At any level.
“It’s not that you have to do extraordinary things. You do ordinary things very well, at a high level, passionately,” Reeve said. “And we lack passion a lot. And so, I always do that, where I look around individually and go, ‘OK, who is it? Who is not passionate about what they do?’ And I have a hard time finding people who aren’t passionate about what they do. They love the game. But they’re not performing passionately, with their teammates.”
The good news for Minnesota was Reeve thought the Lynx took a step in the right direction in Monday’s practice.
“It doesn’t matter, though,” Lynx guard Aerial Powers said. “We have to play and do the right things (Tuesday).”
After blown deadline, uncertainty about whether tax breaks, spending plans will happen
No one knows.
No one knows whether $4 billion in tax breaks agreed to by both parties and Gov. Tim Walz will ever become a reality for Minnesotans.
Or whether $450 million in public safety investments, from local grants to hiring more cops, will happen.
Or whether nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, battered by the pandemic, will get aid funds many say they need to avoid closing.
Or whether Minnesota will be able to access hundreds of millions of dollars in federal infrastructure funds.
No one knows these things because lawmakers blew past their overnight deadline Sunday without hammering out agreements on the details, leaving a big question mark over what will happen to the bulk of a record $9 billion surplus.
For now, $8 billion of that projected cash pile sits unspent, the casualty of a state government whose control is divided among Democrats and Republicans in an election year. Each side blamed the other for being unwilling to compromise enough.
On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz summoned House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, to his office to push for work to continue.
They’re the same threesome who, a week prior, agreed on a broad-strokes plan for $4 billion in tax breaks and $4 billion in spending — a simple compromise that proved problematic for lawmakers of opposing sides when push came to shove on details. They came close, although how close was a matter of dueling adverbs, with Democrats suggesting they were closer to agreement than Republicans.
Walz’s pitch, endorsed by Hortman, was for key lawmakers to keep negotiating. Once they locked down agreements, he would call the Legislature back for a brief special session, similar to what occurred in 2019.
While Walz, a Democrat, called it a “good meeting,” it wasn’t clear what Miller thought of it. He left the building without speaking to reporters and headed home.
Hours earlier, Miller had said he was “always willing to listen,” but it was clear that many fellow Senate Republicans were willing to walk away from further talks.
Regardless, it was certain that nothing was imminent. Walz said that both Hortman and Miller wanted their fellow lawmakers to have some time — “a day or two” or “at least a couple of days,” he said — to return to their families and “decompress” after a marathon finale of negotiations.
Walz said he was confident that, especially with the prospect of tax breaks looming, constituents would pressure lawmakers to return to St. Paul to finish the job.
“Go home, talk to your neighbors,” he said to reporters, summarizing his words to Miller and Hortman. “You’re gonna hear what I hear: ‘You guys just go back, compromise a little bit, and send those things forward.’”
The tax deal called for eliminating the state income tax on all Social Security income, a top GOP priority. It also included a modest permanent income tax rate cut for all taxpayers — up to $70 a year for singles and $103 for married couples — that was smaller than what Republicans originally proposed. And Democrats would have won the tax relief they sought for homeowners and renters. However, Hortman followed through on a threat to prevent a vote on the tax bill unless everything else got done.
Failure is an option. The state is operating under a two-year, $52 billion budget approved last year, so there’s no risk of parts of the government shutting down if no additional legislation passes this year.
MENTAL HEALTH DEAL LAUDED
One bright spot in the wake of the stalled negotiations was nearly $93 million in new funding for mental health programs that was tacked onto a related bill and approved in the last minutes of the legislative session. A spokeswoman for Walz on Monday said he plans to sign it.
The package was put together by a bipartisan group of moderate lawmakers and provides a boost in money for everything from training providers to helping children in crisis.
“I think overall it’s good,” said Sue Abderholden, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “It contains a lot of our priorities.”
However, Abderholden and other advocates hold out hope that lawmakers eventually will approve education and health and human services budgets with more funding. Much of the money proposed to help schools deal with students’ mental health challenges was left out of the last-minute compromise.
“There’s a lot of good stuff in the education bill we would like to see passed,” she said. “Everyone knows there is a mental health crisis. I think these are good investments.”
HITS AND MISSES
Among the biggest hits of the session, which convened Jan. 31, was a deal that rolled back an increase in unemployment insurance taxes, which Republicans wanted, in return for bonuses to reward front-line workers for their service during the pandemic, a priority for Democrats.
Lawmakers also agreed on a $700 million extension of the state’s reinsurance program, which holds down premiums for residents who buy health insurance on the individual market.
Other bipartisan successes included a $25 million bill to fund ALS research, which was authored by Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm, who’s been battling the neurological disease. Also, the Legislature mandated that state government divest of its investments in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Those deals and others left close to $7 billion of the state’s original $9.25 billion budget surplus available to be spent or returned to taxpayers.
A few more successes were recorded over the weekend. Walz signed 21 bills Sunday, including a “free the growler” measure that will let Minnesota’s six largest breweries sell 64-ounce jugs known as growlers directly to customers. Another bill directs more than $159 million from the Outdoor Heritage Fund to protect natural resources. Another makes Minnesota National Guard members with more than 12 years of service eligible for reenlistment bonuses.
The House and Senate also sent the governor an $18.4 million drought relief and broadband Internet package that was the product of weeks of negotiations.
But sports betting will remain illegal after key lawmakers didn’t agree on whether it should be allowed only at tribal casinos, or at horse racing tracks, too.
Josh Donaldson gets a 1-game suspension for ‘inappropriate comments’ to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson received a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine Monday for what Major League Baseball described as “inappropriate comments” made to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium.
“There is no dispute over what was said on the field,” Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, said in a statement. “Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions.
“In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams and warrants discipline.”
Donaldson has elected to appeal.
Donaldson was running between second and third base after Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s flyout to right ended the third inning when Anderson said Donaldson “made a disrespectful comment.”
“Basically tried to call me Jackie Robinson: ‘What’s up, Jackie?’” Anderson said Saturday. “He made the comment and it was disrespectful and I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary.”
Donaldson and Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal exchanged words before Donaldson’s fifth-inning at-bat, and the benches cleared.
Donaldson admitted after the game, “I called him Jackie,” later adding: “I thought that was a joke between him and I because we have talked about it before. … He’s called himself Jackie Robinson. That’s why I thought it was funny between us.”
Donaldson referred to a 2019 Sports Illustrated article that came out soon after Anderson’s bat flip against the Kansas City Royals and subsequent plunking made news.
The article discussed a “have-fun barrier.”
“I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson,” Anderson said in the article. “That’s huge to say. But it’s cool, man, because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game.”
Anderson expanded later, telling reporters on May 1, 2019: “Just more so on the side of I’m trying to have fun — and they don’t want me to have fun. So I think it’s cool when you bring excitement to the game and you bring something different. I think I bring something different to the game, and that’s a lot of energy and a lot of excitement.”
Donaldson added on Saturday: “My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter. It was just off of an interview. … Just trying to defuse it, make light like, ‘Hey, we’re not trying to start any brawls or anything like that.’ Obviously he deemed that it was disrespectful and if he did, I apologize. That’s not what I was trying to do by any manner.”
Sox closer Liam Hendriks on Sunday said Donaldson’s explanation was “complete bull(bleep).”
Saturday’s bench-clearing incident was the second between the teams this season.
On May 13 at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox loaded the bases with one out in the first. Gavin Sheets struck out and Yankees catcher Jose Trevino threw to third to try to get Anderson.
Anderson made it safely by diving, but Donaldson, playing third, tried to nudge him off the base. The benches and dugouts briefly cleared.
()
St. Paul man arrested, charged in Friday’s fatal shooting on a downtown light-rail platform
A 33-year-old St. Paul man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a man on a downtown light-rail platform early Friday.
Shawn M. Tillman was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder with intent-not premeditated for the killing of 37-year-old Demitri G. Ellis-Strong, of St. Paul, at the Green Line Central Station on Fifth Street between Cedar and Minnesota streets.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Ellis-Strong had six gunshot wounds, according to the criminal complaint against Tillman.
Tillman was seen by Metro Transit police in St. Paul around 7 p.m. Saturday and arrested with assistance from St. Paul police. He is scheduled to make a first court appearance on the charge Tuesday morning.
The killing was the third fatal shooting during a six-hour span in St. Paul on Thursday night into Friday morning. Police continue to investigate the two other killings.
Officers were sent to the Green Line Central Station around 4:15 a.m. Friday on a shooting and found Ellis-Strong lying on the light-rail platform with gunshot wounds to his head and body. About 10 minutes later, he was pronounced dead.
A witness told police he heard two gunshots followed by two more gunshots. The witness said he looked outside and saw a man with a handgun standing over another man and that the gunman fired three times before fleeing on foot.
Officers located a man who had been with the gunman before the shooting. He told police he does not know the shooter’s name, just knows him from around the area and that the shooter and the victim “have a beef,” the criminal complaint read.
Surveillance video captured the shooting and shows Tillman approach Ellis-Strong and pull out a handgun, according to the complaint. As Ellis-Strong took a few steps backward, Tillman raised the gun and fired it, sending Ellis-Strong backward into a sign and then to the ground.
Tillman then walked closer and fired twice more, according to the complaint. As Ellis-Strong shielded himself with an arm, Tillman fired at his head.
Investigators found a face covering that fell from Tillman’s pocket as he fled the scene, the complaint alleges.
An officer who watched the surveillance video believed the shooter was possibly Tillman, who was a suspect in two indecent exposure cases and a criminal sexual conduct case that the officer was investigating. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension examined the face covering and the DNA profile matches Tillman’s convicted offender sample, the charges state.
Tillman has three prior felony convictions: indecent exposure in the presence of a minor, fourth-degree assault and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.
After Saturday’s arrest, Tillman declined to provide a statement to investigators.
In a Monday statement, Metro Transit noted how the shooting happened just before Green Line service was scheduled to begin for the day.
“We commend the officers, staff and law enforcement partners who responded to this incident and are grateful that a suspect was quickly identified and arrested,” Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra said in the statement.
