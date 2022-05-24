News
Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date
Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg created Cobra Kai as a sequel to the real Karate Kid film by Robert Mark Kamen. Cobra Kai premiered on May 2, 2018, and all four seasons of the comedy-drama series are completed on December 31, 2021. The series has been updated for the fifth season, which is expected to release this year itself. Sony Pictures Television does the distribution of this martial arts drama.
Season 5 Release
Cobra Kai season 4 came to an end right before the new year, with a lot to unfold. Netflix officially announced that season 5 would be airing on September 9, 2022, much earlier than expected. The official trailer of season 5, released two weeks ago, sparked the fans to go back to their favorite show.
All About Cobra Kai
Being a sequel to the Karate Kid, Cobra Kai gained popularity worldwide, and it was a piece of great news for Karate Kid fans to know about the arrival of Cobra Kai. All the Cobra Kai characters are returning to us on September 9, 2022. It will be fun with all your favourite characters, Johnny, Daniel, Miguel, Samantha, and Robby, as a part of your September days.
We have witnessed the rival turned buddies DanielLaRusso and Johnny Lawrence’s bromance in the past seasons of Cobra Kai. They even trained at Daniel’s dojo together, where they taught each of their specialities, Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang. They came together based on fighting a common enemy JohnKreese’s Cobra Kai.
Kreesealso started to recruit some members in his dojo and called his old friend Terry Silver for help. The ending of season 4 is screwed up when Terry Silver’s misdeeds led John Kreese into prison, and Silver took whole control of the Cobra Kai. Daniel seeks help from Chozento to fight against the incoming threat from Cobra Kai. We can hope that season five will be able to give us more thrilling and fantastic episodes with little fights and, above all, the dreams and hopes of your favorite characters.
Where To Watch
Netflix resurrected the Karate Kid. It is also available on YouTube Red.
Also available (2 seasons) on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.
The Cast
Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso, XoloMaridueña as Miguel Diaz, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Jacob Bertrand as Eli Moskowitz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory Nicholas, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz, Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, Pat Morita as Mr Miyagi
Show Rating
Cobra Kai has become one of the most popular TV shows; which has come to an equal level to The Karate Kid.
The show has got really good ratings. It has got a rating of 8.6/10 on IMDb and a rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Tua Tagovailoa, out sick at Tuesday practice, receives praise from Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel during OTAs
Some highlights from Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s press conference ahead of Tuesday’s practice in the team’s second week of organized team activities:
McDaniel offered a rousing endorsement of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was out sick at Tuesday drills with a non-COVID-related illness, during the team’s offseason OTA stretch.
“A guy that’s attacking the moment,” McDaniel described of the third-year quarterback’s approach. “A guy that really likes to play football.”
McDaniel lauded how instinctive Tagovailoa is as a quarterback.
“You can tell the player has played the position for a long time, and he thinks about the game of football through the lens of the quarterback position,” McDaniel said.
Tagovailoa was the Dolphins’ practice player of the day on Tuesday of the first week of OTAs. Because of that, he was team DJ for Miami’s ensuing practice and wore an orange jersey for the distinguished honor. McDaniel said the idea was one that originated from tight ends coach and assistant head coach Jon Embree.
McDaniel noted offseason offensive line addition Connor Williams, who has played guard throughout his NFL career, possesses “inside flexibility” and could be an option at center.
Williams has played center in preseason games. Williams himself has noted that he has experience snapping the football in his first web conference with reporters since his signing.
“You don’t want to put a ceiling and decide where they’re going to play,” McDaniel said. “You want players to decide that for you.”
McDaniel didn’t want to touch on the addition of edge rusher Melvin Ingram last week because his signing wasn’t yet done, but with Ingram now officially with the team, he praised his experience and veteran presence.
“Veteran player that’s been very productive in this league,” McDaniel said. “Very excited to have the opportunity to add him to the team. … Guy that’s been in big games.”
This story will be updated.
FBI International Season 1 Episode 21: May 24 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
FBI International is a crime, action, and drama series by the Emmy-winning Executive Producer Dick Wolf. The show is third in the FBI franchise, with FBI (2018) and FBI: Most Wanted (2020). It premiered on September 21, 2021, and is 20 episodes in.
Release Date And Time
Episode 21 of season 1 would air on 24 May 2022 on Tuesday at 9 PM Eastern standard time, 6:30 AM Friday, Indian Standard Time (IST), and 1:00 AM Saturday, Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
Where To Watch It?
The show could be watched on CBS TV and other than that the official CBS website, Amazon prime video, VUDU, Spectrum TV, Vudu Movie & TV Store, Paramount Plus, Apple TV, CBS, Pluto TV, etc.
About The Show
The show by Derek Haas and Dick Wolf follows an elite internationally operational team of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as its fly team. This team flies around the world to neutralize the threats against the United States of America and its citizens. Their headquarter is in Prague as they circle back from time to time. These are trained against criminals and use their skills to solve crimes and work for America beyond the US soil. The show follows a different case format each week whereas the team and its members remain the same. The FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International are in the same universe where the characters from any three shows interact with characters of different shows.
Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester. An FBI Supervisory Special Agent and head of the International Fly Team. Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett. An FBI Special Agent who is the team’s second-in-command, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines. An FBI Special Agent on the team with a background in accounting. Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo. An FBI Special Agent, she is a West Point grad who is the team’s newest member. Christiane Paul as Katrin Jaeger. However, a multilingual Europol agent from Germany was also there to act as a liaison for the team. Green as Tank. A black Giant Schnauzer trained in Schutzhund and retired cadaver dog that obeys Scott Forrester’s commands. Music is by Atli Örvarsson and cinematography by Attila Szalay along with an amazing team of the crew.
Plot Speculation For “The Crestfallen”
Following the same format of a different case every week, episode 21, named the crestfallen, would also have a complete case in one single episode. It would be about a private jet, carrying American citizens, is shot down and the team is sent to investigate. However, the team looks for clues as to why the incident happened and checks into the man who missed the flight. Meanwhile, as we dig into the lives of these agents we explore their character. Like Forrester as he is conflicted when he receives information from his mother. The case would be solved by the end of the episode and the team would be off on another new mission.
Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel
By JESSICA GRESKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court’s police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work.
Her most public role was supposed to be in the courtroom, where the Marshal bangs a gavel and announces the entrance of the court’s nine justices. Her brief script includes “Oyez! Oyez! Oyez!” — meaning “hear ye” — and concludes, “God save the United States and this Honorable Court.”
Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment, overseeing an unprecedented breach of Supreme Court secrecy, the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. Leaks to Politico suggest that the court seems ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that women have a constitutional right to abortion. That has sparked protests and round-the-clock security at justices’ homes,demonstrations at the court and concerns about violence following the court’s ultimate decision.
People who know Curley, 53, described the former Army colonel and military lawyer as possessing the right temperament for a highly charged leak investigation: smart, private, apolitical and unlikely to be intimidated.
“I’m confident that if the truth can be found out here, she’ll find it out and present it in an unbiased manner,” said retired Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Huston, her direct supervisor at the Pentagon in her last military job before the Supreme Court. Huston said he was incredibly impressed by Curley and that she had a tremendous reputation as a leader, but even as her boss of two years he didn’t know if she had a spouse or children.
Through a court spokeswoman, Curley declined an interview request. She is the court’s 11th Marshal and the second woman to hold the post. She is also in some ways constrained in her investigation by her position, which was created just after the Civil War, in 1867. Experts say leaking the draft opinion likely wasn’t a crime, and Curley’s investigative tools are limited. She could theoretically hire an outside law firm to assist, and in other judicial records cases the FBI has been called in. But it isn’t clear if she or others have the power to issue subpoenas to get material from journalists or the fewer than 100 people in the court — including justices — with access to a draft opinion.
The investigation doesn’t appear to have any real precedent. In 1973 the outcome in the Roe case leaked several hours ahead of its announcement. The chief justice at the time was furious and threatened lie detector tests, but the leaker quickly came forward and explained it had been an accident.
Even if the circumstances are different, overseeing an investigation isn’t new to Curley. In her military career she routinely oversaw a dozen or more criminal and administrative investigations and supervised large numbers of attorneys and paralegals, Huston said. She was an authority on international law and laws surrounding armed conflict, but the investigations she oversaw throughout her career could range broadly, from criminal matters involving service members to contract issues. Huston described her as “not the sort of person who would ever be intimidated by anything.”
Curley began her military career at West Point, where just under 10% of her 1991 graduating class was women. Lisa Freidel, a member of the same 25-member company as Curley, remembered her as kind and studious but also a “pretty serious person.”
“She didn’t like the tomfoolery of some of the boys, some of the guys, in our company. They were young men. They do stupid stuff. She did not like that,” Freidel remembered, adding Curley “wanted to be surrounded with intellectuals, people that were smart to challenge her.”
Curley was dubbed “Swirlin’ Curl” in West Point’s yearbook, which listed her hometown as Baltimore. She was something of an introvert, Freidel said, adding that she never met Curley’s parents, just an aunt and uncle, and couldn’t remember her talking about siblings.
In school, Curley was interested in American politics and government, an interest that coincided with one West Point requirement: being knowledgeable about current affairs. The New York Times was delivered every morning and cadets were supposed to be able to talk about four articles in the paper every day, Freidel remembered.
“You had to make sure your shoes were shined, your belt buckles were all shined and everything before formation and try to memorize the paper,” she said.
Still, Curley found time for extracurricular activities. A domestic affairs club she was a member of took a trip her senior year to Washington that included a meeting with Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. “See you in the White House someday!” her yearbook entry reads.
After graduating, she joined the Army’s Signal Corps, which is responsible for setting up communication systems in the field.
“I’ve been very fortunate in my career,” Curley said of that time according to a 2017 news article. “As a young Army signal officer I was able to lead a large platoon in Europe during my first assignment … that was at a time when women were not allowed to serve as platoon leaders in certain jobs.”
She eventually went on to earn a law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law and become an Army lawyer. Her career took her around the United States but also to Afghanistan for a year. Later, she spent three years in Germany as the chief legal adviser to the commander of U.S. Army Europe, first Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, who is now retired, and then Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli. Cavoli, now a four-star general, was nominated earlier this month to serve as the Supreme Allied Commander for NATO.
In Germany, Curley was the senior Army attorney overseeing some 300 legal officials throughout Europe. She also provided “legal review and advice on the millions of things we were doing,” Hodges said in an interview.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever met anybody more with more integrity,” Hodges said, adding that Curley also had a sense of humor and “a real dose of humility.”
The three-star general said because he liked and respected her so much, he would sometimes tease her. She had no problem holding her own, he said.
“She had the confidence of knowing that her IQ was about 40 points higher than mine,” he said. “And so she could afford to be self-confident.”
___
AP reporter Ben Fox in Washington and AP researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.
