Blockchain
DeFi and GameFi: Passive Income With Possibilities
Decentralized finance is gradually becoming a mainstay in users’ daily lives worldwide. With the help of blockchain technology, DeFi is getting closer to replacing traditional financial methods and revolutionizing the finance industry. According to a Coinshares report, an institutional crypto investing platform, more than $9.3 billion in annual institutional inflow occurred in the cryptocurrency space in 2021, indicating that bigger things are on the way in the DeFi sector.
DeFi enthusiasts believe that this is only the beginning of this innovative financial model, with constant innovation in the sector giving legacy institutions a run for their money. DeFi has eliminated the need for third parties by ensuring a trustless, permissionless financial system. One of the critical drivers of growth in DeFi has been incentives to onboard new users.
With the introduction of GameFi, also known as play-to-earn games, blockchain technology has made its way into the gaming industry. GameFi is a hybrid of gaming and DeFi that provides a new experience for gamers worldwide while also creating passive income streams thanks to the financial incentives available in the GameFi sector. This article will look at how to generate passive income in DeFi and GameFi as a whole and projects worth considering in the long run.
Passive Income Streams in DeFI and GameFi
There are numerous ways to earn passive income using cryptocurrencies. For example, some DeFi protocols offer yield farming and staking services to attract investors with APYs and APRs. Yield farming, also known as liquidity farming, allows users to deposit cryptocurrencies into their protocol to earn additional rewards.
The total value of liquidity pools in yield farming projects is around $5 billion. Protocols like Coinchange provide yield farming options. Another popular way to earn passive income is staking. Blockchain-based protocols encourage users to secure their tokens and earn a percentage of passive income. Cosmos is an example of these protocols.
In-game NFTs such as lands, avatars, and weapons can be traded or used to achieve new objectives, which can be pretty profitable for GameFi. Furthermore, as they explore the game and unlock new levels, active players earn rewards in tokens. Attack Wagon is one such project that is taking over the landscape.
Introducing Attack Wagon
Attack Wagon is a blockchain gaming development studio that focuses on free-to-play and pay-to-win games. Attack Wagon uses blockchain technology, DeFi, and NFTs to provide users with an immersive gaming experience. Attack Wagon recently released Scrap Guilds, a sci-fi RPG with direct in-game use of Attack Wagon’s native token, $ATK.
Attack Wagon aims to provide users with real-time value by allowing them to earn the same cryptocurrency passively across multiple games, increasing their chances of earning significantly more money. $ATK, the native token of Attack Wagon, is an ERC-20 polygon chain token. $ATK can be used for in-game purchases within the Attack Wagon ecosystem, such as NFTs and PVP entry fees. Scrap Guild, Attack Wagon’s first game, has a rich storyline and exciting features like multiplayer mode, quests, and PvP.
Attack Wagon Lands are divided into three plots: common plots, grand plots, and iconic plots. There are 6,975 common land plots, 1,000 grand land plots, and 30 iconic land plots. Each plot is an ERC-721 that generates revenue.
The Grand and Iconic plots receive a more significant portion of the fee and additional benefits. Iconic plots also allow for placing a customized banner on the station map. In addition, users can earn rewards for purchasing any of these plots, each with its own set of benefits.
These plots are a viable source of passive income because holders receive benefits such as a share of marketplace revenue and an increase in the amount of $ATK, the native token of Attack Wagon earned in-game. Other benefits include voting rights and a customized in-game NFT that can be traded on the marketplace for additional income.
Conclusion
GameFi and DeFi are futuristic approaches to the gaming and finance sectors. Creating diverse opportunities for passive income streams aligns with the future of a digital world and promotes decentralization and openness. GameFi is here to stay and, without a doubt, would propel the gaming sector to new highs.
Blockchain
Solana (SOL) Could Register An Upswing, Thanks To This Pattern
Solana has been currently trading within a consolidation phase. Despite a recovery on charts, the coin is trading at the level it last traded in the month of August, last year. Over the last few days, the coin observed lateral price movements.
Usually after a consolidated phase, it can be assumed that the altcoin could witness a change in the price movement. Technical outlook painted a positive price action for Solana on both its hourly as well as daily chart.
Solana has recovered by over 40% from its lowest price which was recorded mid month, this year. At the moment, Solana has been trading between $44 and $58 price level. If the coin has to invalidate the bears completely, a jump above the $70 will be required.
As the price of the asset started to note northbound movement, buyers regained confidence and started to re-enter the market.
Solana Price Analysis: One Day Chart
The altcoin was exchanging hands at $53 at the time of writing. Although, SOL was moving sideways, the technical pointed towards a possible bullish revival. Nearest resistance line for the coin stood at $60 and if the coin struggles too much to break past the aforementioned level then SOL could attempt to visit the next support line.
The next price floor for SOL was at $44.85 and then at $34. Solana has visited these levels almost over ten months ago when the coin was on a bullish price action.
Bullishness can be pointed out because SOL has just managed to bounce off the long standing support line (yellow) of $40 on the above chart. This particular price action can be attributed to a further upside movement.
Related Reading | Solana TVL Sees Sharp Decline, Reaches 2022 Low
One Hour Chart
An ascending triangle has been formed on the one hour chart. This formation is tied to a bullish price action in the market. Solana could soon break past $53 price level and challenge the $60 mark. If the buyers are consistent in the market, this could happen even sooner.
Volume of the coin was seen in the green which is again directly related to bullish strength in the market. It is possible that the coin might consolidate over the immediate trading sessions and then finally break past the sideways trading pattern.
Technical Analysis
Buying strength returned on the charts for Solana. As the coin regained some of its vigour back, investors are also back in the market. As seen on the Relative Strength Index, the indicator noted an uptick. Solana was not oversold anymore, however, the coin still witnessed more selling pressure compared to buying pressure in the market.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence noted green signal bars after noting a bullish crossover. The green signal bars highlight a change in the price momentum along with depicting that selling pressure was declining. With decline in selling pressure, Solana would again attempt to move past its immediate resistance mark.
Related Reading | LUNA Records 100% Growth In A Single Day. More Upside Coming?
Blockchain
Crypto starts week Positive, Bitcoin Bulls Prep For A Breakout
On Monday, the cryptocurrency and Bitcoin market turned positive, attempting to break out of its current downturn, with market capitalization rising 1.5% to $1.37 trillion. The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin , reached $30,554, up 1.2%.
Bitcoin Price Sheds Gains
The Bitcoin price’s downhill movement is becoming increasingly apparent. A rally towards $33,700 is possible.
For nearly two weeks, the Bitcoin price Fear and Greed indicator has been at high fear levels. Because more investors are afraid to invest in the present BTC price, this Index can be utilized as a contrarian positive indicator, allowing smart money to accumulate huge orders.
On the 6-hour chart, what was formerly deemed to be a confusing sideways market is now coiling into a very bullish pattern, indicating smart money involvement.
The price of bitcoin is creating a sideways triangle. From an Elliott wave standpoint, the lengthy sideways action justifies a wave B pattern. Since the initial countertrend rally on May 13th around $31,200, it has spent disproportionate time in the $30,000 zone. If the technicals hold, another countertrend profit-taking rise with targets of $33,700 and $34,000 will occur before significant bearish resistance returns.
A breach below wave A at $28,630 invalidates the bullish premise. If the bears succeed in breaking through this barrier, the next target might be $23,500, a 20% drop from the current BTC price.
The United States’ macroeconomic conditions aided the rise of crypto markets on May 23. President Joe Biden announced intentions to reduce trade tariffs with China before the market opened, bolstering investor confidence.
Related Reading | Eight Consecutive Red Closes: Is Bitcoin Headed For A Recovery?
Miners’ Stocks Up And Down
Bitcoin’s network difficulty is expected to decrease by 3.3 percent during its next automated readjustment this week, according to the latest projections. The drop will be the biggest since July 2021, and it’s apparent that Bitcoin’s slump has put miners’ profits in jeopardy.
Despite the fact that their wallets’ moves to exchanges touched a 30-day low on May 23, according to on-chain monitoring platform Glassnode, miners are not displaying indications of capitulation.
At the start of a new trading week, bitcoin miner stocks were up and down in equal measure.
Related Reading | Long Liquidations Continue To Rock Market As Bitcoin Struggles To Settle Above $30,000
Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Is Bitcoin Headed For A Recovery?
Bitcoin for the past two months has been closing consecutive weeks in the red. The previous week had seen it close its seventh consecutive weekly candle for the first time in history, and although investors hoped that this would end with a reversal, the digital asset has gone on to mark another week in the red. This makes it the first time ever for bitcoin to see eight consecutive weekly closes, causing major panic among crypto investors.
Eight Weeks Red Not Bad?
Normally when a large digital asset such as bitcoin is closing multiple weeks in the red, it points towards a massive bear market on the horizon. Now, it can be safely assumed that the crypto market has successfully made its way into the bear market. This has been the reason for the low and negative momentum among investors over the last couple of months. But with bitcoin closing so many weeks in the red, it is expected to get worse.
Related Reading | Long Liquidations Continue To Rock Market As Bitcoin Struggles To Settle Above $30,000
One thing that has been consistent when bitcoin has closed multiple weeks in the red has been the downtrend that has usually followed the market. Even though there are those who see this as a time to accumulate, the massive sell-offs triggered by these red closes have simply won out in the end. These types of consecutive negative weekly closes have become known as an unavoidable part of being in a bear market.
BTC marks eight consecutive red close | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
However, the market has never seen anything like this. It would be natural to want to use historical context when something alarming occurs but with no point of reference, there is no way to tell where the market might go from here.
Bitcoin In For A Bear?
Even though there is no historical context to compare the current market conditions to, the opposite has happened before. Last year, bitcoin had recorded eight straight weeks of green closes. What followed this was multiple bull rallies that saw the price of the digital asset eventually hit its all-time high of $69,000.
If this were to be taken and compared to current market conditions, with the eight consecutive red closes, the digital asset is likely in for multiple dips and crashes that will likely send it back into the $20,000 territory. So it is very likely that the bottom of the market is not as many would like to believe.
Related Reading | MicroStrategy Will Not Dump Any Of Its Bitcoin, CFO Reveals
There are indicators that suggest otherwise though, such as bitcoin trading above its 5-day moving average. But this is only a good indicator for the shorter term as longer-term indicators remain bearish.
Small investors are also picking up the pace when it comes to accumulating BTC. The number of Bitcoin wallets with more than 1 BTC on their balance had recently touched a new high, now sitting at 844,906. While this points to positive sentiment among these investors, in the grand scheme of things, these smaller investors hold too little to actually move the market. So if there is to be any recovery, the digital asset would need some movement from larger holders.
Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
