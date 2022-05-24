Finance
Disadvantages of ERP Software
ERP software is very very essential to handle modern businesses. ERP refers to the tools and software that businesses can use to manage and process information from all parts of the company. ERP solutions make it easier to track the workflow across various departments, store information in one database and give businesses a simplified look at how all their systems are running. Although ERP is like a nervous system for a business it has some disadvantages too.
1. Expensive
The cost of ERP Software, integration, customization, planning, testing, implementation, training, consultants, configuration, data analysis and conversion, etc. is too high. It is very expensive to purchase and even more so to customize. Very few companies can afford the cost and effectively use ERP right out of the box. Modification is must to suit their needs, and this process is both tedious and expensive. There may be additional indirect costs due to ERP implementation – like upgrading the WAN links, new IT infrastructure etc.
2. Time Consuming
ERP deployments are highly time-consuming – projects may take 1-3 years or more to get completed and fully functional. The present business processes have to be rethought to make them synchronize with the ERP and this processing kills a lot of time. It involves an ongoing, sometimes never ending process for implementation.
3. Impact on business processes
ERP systems very often demand changes to business process, which is complicated to implement. In order to assure that each part of the business fits into the ERP structure, it is unlikely that individual policies and processes can be maintained. Too little customization may not integrate the ERP system with the business process & too much customization may slow down the project and make it difficult to upgrade.
4. Lack of flexibility and adaptability
The ERP software can work well for established businesses that have defined practices and processes, but an ERP can be very inflexible for businesses that are looking to significantly change what it is that they do. They are unable to adapt to the new things even relatively small changes can be complicated to implement and very costly. Dynamic businesses, constantly looking to make changes in direction would not feel the same benefit from an ERP
5. Lack of Security
Integrating an ERP system with other software might need the software to be modified. As a result of integration, data leaks and security breaches might appear. The impact of such data leaks can be disastrous for business.
6. Hard to Customize
ERP systems are not very customizable. Its customization involves a lot of resources, money and time. Few systems are ready to use out-of-the-box. Some systems also require other software programs, an unavoidable fact that might make the processes more complicated, unmanageable and sometimes even impossible in some cases.
7. Issues of ongoing support
ERP systems are very often supported by third-party vendors. Once an ERP system is implemented it becomes a single vendor lock-in for further customization, upgrades, etc. Companies have to depend on a single vendor and may not be able to negotiate effectively for their services. Security of data held within the ERP can also be a concern where third-party vendors are concerned and many businesses utilizing an ERP feel ‘at the mercy’ of the vendor with no real control over the availability and stability of the system.
8. Effectiveness can be eroded by the business
An effective ERP relies on the right business processes to maintain and support the architecture Where businesses work in a very ring-fenced manner, an ERP system will not realize its full potential. Businesses that don’t invest in the appropriate training of staff members will not see the benefits of the implementation. The architecture is dependent on a very integrated business model and failure to share data between departments will limit effective working. In order to get full benefit from an ERP system, a business must be prepared to work in a certain way.
In sum, Enterprise resource planning systems have a mixed reputation on the market. Some businesses have consumed strong benefits from the implementation systems, whereas others feel that the results is not justified for the initial investment. This is time consuming and cost effective system development and one that should be carefully considered.
Making Your Working Capital Work
The more rapidly that your business expands, the greater the need for working capital becomes. If you have insufficient working capital – the money necessary to keep your business functioning – your enterprise is doomed to fail. Many businesses, that are profitable on-paper, are forced to “close their doors” due to their inability to meet short-term debts when they come due. However, by implementing sound working capital management strategies, your enterprise can flourish; in other words, your assets are working for you!
At one time or another, most businesses have the need to borrow money in order to finance their growth. The ability to obtain a loan is based on the credit worthiness of a business. The two major factors that determine credit worthiness are the existence and extent of collateral and the liquidity of the business. Your company’s balance sheet is used to assess both of these factors. On your balance sheet, working capital represents the difference between current assets and current liabilities – the capital that you currently have to finance operations. That number, plus your key working capital ratios, indicates to your creditors your ability to pay your bills.
By definition, working capital is a company’s investment in current assets – cash, marketable securities, accounts receivable, and inventory. The difference between a company’s current assets and current liabilities is known as net working capital. Current liabilities include accounts payable, accrued expenses, and the near-term portion of loan or lease payments due. The term “current” is generally defined as those assets or liabilities that will be liquidated within the course of one business cycle, typically a year.
Decisions relating to working capital and short term financing are referred to as Working Capital Management. These decisions involve managing the relationship between a company’s short-term assets and its short-term liabilities. The goal of Working Capital Management is to ensure that your company is able to continue its operations and that it has sufficient cash flow to satisfy both maturing short-term debt and upcoming operational expenses.
The true test of a company’s ability to manage its financial affairs rests on how well it manages its conversion of assets into cash that will ultimately pay the bills. The ease with which your company converts its current assets (accounts receivable and inventory) into cash in order to meet its current obligation is called, “liquidity.” Relative liquidity is calculated in terms of a ratio—a ratio of current assets to current liabilities. The rate at which accounts receivable and inventory are converted into cash affect liquidity. All other things being equal, a business that has a higher ratio of current assets to current liabilities is more liquid than a company with a lower ratio.
Most business activities affect working capital either by consuming working capital or by generating it. A company’s cash passes through a series of stages in the working capital cycle. The working capital cycle begins by converting cash into raw material, then converting raw material into product, converting product into sales, converting sales into accounts receivable, and finally converting accounts receivable back into cash.
The primary objective of Working Capital Management is to minimize the length of time that it takes for money to pass through the working capital cycle. Obviously, the longer it takes a company to convert its inventory into accounts receivable, and then, convert their receivables into cash, the greater the cash flow difficulties. Conversely, the shorter a company’s working capital cycle, the faster cash and profits are realized from credit sales.
Proper cash flow forecasting is essential to successful Working Capital Management. In order to understand the magnitude and timing of cash flows, plotting cash movement with the use of cash flow forecasts, is critical. A cash flow forecast provides you with a clearer picture of your cash sources and their expected date of arrival. Identifying these two factors will help you to determine “what” you will spend the cash on, and “when” you will need to spend it.
The management of working capital includes managing cash, inventories, accounts receivable, accounts payable, and short-term financing. Since the following five working capital processes are interrelated, decisions made within each one of the disciplines can impact the other processes, and ultimately affect your company’s overall financial performance.
- Cash Management: Cash Management is the efficient management of cash in a business for the purpose of putting cash to work more quickly and to keep the cash in applications that produce income. The use of banking services, lockboxes and sweep accounts, provide both the rapid credit of funds received, as well as, interest income generated on deposited funds. The lockbox service includes collecting, sorting, totaling, and recording customers’ payments while processing and making the necessary bank deposits. A sweep account is a prearranged, automatic “sweep” – by the bank – of funds from your checking account into a high interest-bearing account.
- Inventory Management: Inventory Management is the process of acquiring and maintaining a proper assortment of inventory while controlling the costs associated with ordering, storing, shipping, and handling. The use of an Economic Order Quantity (EOQ) system and the Just-In-Time (JIT) inventory system provides uninterrupted production, sales, and/or customer-service levels at the minimum cost. The EOQ is an inventory system that indicates quantities to be ordered – which reflects customer demand – and minimizes total ordering and holding costs. EOQ inventory system employs the use of sales forecasts and historical customer sales volume reports. The JIT inventory system relies on suppliers to ship product for just-in-time arrival of raw material to the manufacturing floor. The JIT system reduces the amount of storage space required and lowers the dollar level of inventories.
- Accounts Receivable Management: Accounts Receivables Management enables you, the business owner, to intelligently and efficiently manage your entire credit and collection process. Greater insight into a customer’s financial strength, credit history, and trends in payment patterns is paramount in reducing your exposure to bad debt. While a Comprehensive Collection Process (CCP) greatly improves your cash flow, strengthens penetration into new markets, and develops a broader customer base, CCP depends on your ability to quickly and easily make well-informed credit decisions that establish appropriate lines of credit. Your ability to quickly convert your accounts receivable into cash is possible if you execute well-defined collection strategies.
- Accounts Payable Management: Accounts Payable Management (APM) is not simply, “paying the bills.” The APM is a system/process that monitors, controls, and optimizes the money that a company spends. Whether or not it is money that is spent on goods or services for direct input, such as raw materials that are used in the manufacturing of products, or money spent on indirect materials, as in office supplies or miscellaneous expenses that are not a direct factor in the finished product, the objective is to have a management system in place that not only saves you money, but also controls costs.
Short-Term Financing: Short-Term Financing is the process of securing funds for a business for a short period, usually less than one year. The primary sources of short-term financing are trade credit between companies, loans from commercial banks or finance companies, factoring of accounts receivable and business credit cards.
Trade credit is a spontaneous source of financing in that it arises from ordinary business transactions. In a prearranged agreement, suppliers ship goods or provide services to their customers, who in turn, pay their suppliers at a later date.
It is a wise investment of your effort/time to prearrange and to establish a revolving line of credit with a commercial bank or finance company. In the event that a need to borrow cash should arise, the funds would then be readily available. By arranging a line of credit prior to the capital (cash) need, your company will not experience sales or production interruptions due to cash shortages.
Factoring is short-term financing that is obtained by selling or transferring your Accounts Receivable to a third party – at a discount – in exchange for immediate cash. The percentage discount depends upon the age of the receivables, how complex the collection process will be, and how collectible they are.
A business credit card is quick and easy and eliminates funds approval. Using your business credit card will also protect you from losses if, perhaps, you receive damaged goods or fail to receive merchandise that you have already paid for. Depending on the type of credit card that you choose for your business, you can earn bonuses, frequent flyer miles, and cash back. However, keep a close watch on your spending and pay most, if not all, of your debt each month.
In order to effectively manage working capital, it is prudent to measure your progress and control your processes. A good rule of thumb is- – – If you cannot measure it, you cannot control it. The five working-capital ratios that help you assess and measure your progress are:
- Inventory Turnover Ratio (ITR): ITR = Cost of Goods Sold / Average Value of Inventory. The ITR indicates how quickly you are turning over inventory. This ratio should be compared to averages within your industry. A low turnover ratio implies poor sales, and therefore, excess inventory. A high ratio implies either strong sales or ineffective buying.
- Receivables Turnover Ratio (RTR): RTR= Net Credit Sales / Receivables. The RTR indicates how quickly your customers are returning payments for products/services rendered. A high ratio implies that either a company operates on a cash basis or that its extension of credit and collection of accounts receivable is efficient. A low ratio implies that the company should re-assess its credit policies in order to ensure the timely collection of imparted credit that is not earning interest for the firm.
- Payables Turnover Ratio (PTR): PTR = Cost of Sales / Payables. Calculate this ratio to determine how quickly you are paying your vendors. If you are consistently beating the industry norm, then you may have developed leverage which will facilitate in negotiating discounts or other favorable terms.
- Current Ratio (CR): CR = Total Current Assets / Total Current Liabilities. The CR is used primarily to determine a company’s ability to pay back its short-term liabilities (debt and payables) with its short-term assets (cash, inventory, accounts receivable). The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
- Quick Ratio (QR): QR = (Total Current Assets – Inventory) / Total Current Liabilities Also known as the “acid test ratio,” the QR predicts your immediate liquidity more accurately than the current ratio because it takes into account the time needed to convert inventory to cash. The higher the QR, the more liquid the company is.
Working Capital Management is critically important for small businesses because a large portion of their debt is in short-term liabilities versus long-term liabilities. Small business may minimize its investment in fixed assets by renting or leasing plant and equipment. However, there is no way of avoiding an investment in accounts receivable and inventory. Therefore, current assets are particularly significant for the owner of a small business. By effectively shortening the working capital cycle, you become less dependent on outside financing. In other words, your working capital is truly working for you.
Corporate Case Management Software – Ideal to Solve Legal Matters
Looking for a single and secure window to meet your company’s legal operations? Lex Mantra is a smart corporate legal solution exclusively designed to restructure the legal workflow of a corporate with wide-ranging reporting within ease. Case management software solution is ideal for facilitating management, employees and corporate counsels and helps in solving legal status of cases and next plan of actions. It also helps in mechanizing and restructuring the processes of calendaring the events and deadlines concerned to legal matters.
Case management software offers complete legal case management and assists you to come out of reporting needs. This very powerful and smartly designed software is truly a boon for the contemporary law firm and other corporate organizations. This full-featured tool provides combined detailing of everything starting from preventive management, contact management, matter management to closure & results through easy inputs & reporting.
If you are sure about the growth of your business, it’s the time to choose right case management software. Users will find arrays of benefits of using such software and those include:
• Hassle-free management of deadlines
• Easy organization of client files
• Smart automation of time and billing entries
• Better communication coordination
• Easy document retrieval
• Flexibility to work from anywhere
Case management software is suitable for all those corporate houses that are in need to manage their litigation. It improves your business legal workflows;achieve greater control and increase speed & efficiency.
Legal departments needs a legal matter management software that aid system to record and act as single source of truth for long. Being a renowned name in providing legal management solution, Lex Mantra has been providing such solutions to legal department and industry segments including manufacturing industry, automotive industry, pharmaceutical industry, food & FMCG industry, hospitals and engineering products. The solutions demonstrate legal’s value to the corporation by driving down costs and protecting from certain risks. The software is easy to use and beneficial in maintaining a copy of old versions so that you could review the files later on. You even can manage your documents easily by creating many folders. Also it facilitates you with easy movement and access to your folders.
When it comes to matter management software, Lex Mantra offers comprehensive litigation management software to help you right from preventive management, contact matter management to conclusion and results via simple inputs & reporting. Matter management is one of a complete module that helps users to identify matters of early stage. Reporting is done generating the status of Pending Notices, Close Notices, Yet to respond and more.
A legal matter management solution solves most of the challenges many of the industries are experiencing through. The solutions establish a single source of truth and provide a centralized location so that users can solely access to better data, and identify trends and proactively mitigate risk. With user-friendly features, matter management software save time and resources and keep your clients satisfied.
Big corporations focus on a wide variety of issues ranging from contracts and compliance to litigation. Added to these, they handle myriad administrative functions. To manage all these main concerns, corporate legal departments need the right litigation management software. Designed smartly, such software help corporate legal departments handle their daily tasks and responsibilities with ease. These powerful tools are easy to use and even do not need any technical background. It helps corporate counsel and other department to increase effectiveness and reduce costs.
Instead of having much office management solution, case management software provides all the features that are ideal to run your corporate legal department with ease. So, manage all your corporate legal departments’ needs at reasonable cost.
About MYOB – Mind Your Own Business Accounting Software
If you are looking for accounting software for small to medium sized businesses, you have several options to choose from.
MYOB has a large market share in the Australian, New Zealand and United Kingdom markets and now has successfully moved into the U.S.A market also. MYOB has several products available to cater for the size and requirements of your business. Part of the product family includes:
o Business Basics
o Accounting
o Accounting Plus with Payroll
o Premier
o Payroll
o Account Edge (for Mac users only)
to name a few.
MYOB Business Basics software has been designed for businesses that want to record and print sales invoices, keep a card file of the people they sell to and purchase from, and do regular bank reconciliations from their bank statements.
MYOB Accounting software is a step up from Business Basics and has the added features such as recording purchases /creditors with the relevant aging reports, recording inventory as stock or as a purchase to on sell, being able to link to Microsoft Office such as Word or Excel, where you are able to send out letters or notifications to your creditors or work in excel using the spreadsheet option to change figures, add formats, etc. There are 100+ reports available in MYOB Accounting as opposed to Business Basics where there are 70 reports.
Stepping up from MYOB Accounting is MYOB Accounting Plus. This software package includes the added features of Payroll and Time Billing. Payroll obviously is for businesses that have employees and want to be compliant with salary and wages legislation and Time Billing is for businesses that charge for their time. This could include professions such as lawyers, consultants, accountants but can also include service industries such as plumbers, electricians etc. The reports available with this program are 140+.
MYOB Premier is the next step up. This program has all of the above with added features such as the ability to use multiple currencies. This is especially helpful if you have foreign currency accounts and are involved in the export / import market. MYOB converts foreign currency into your local currency for accounting purposes. MYOB Premier also allows you to have multiple users. This allows you to have more than one person at any given time being able to access the common data file and use it simultaneously. Reports availability is 165+.
Payroll can be purchased on its own if you chose to use another form of accounting software but still need to maintain employees on salary and / or wages.
Account Edge for Mac only is the equivalent of MYOB Premier and includes all of the same features except Payroll.
To chose what product best suits your business, you need to list down what features you need and then download the appropriate product from your MYOB site and use the trial period to ensure it suits your needs. Learn more about MYOB Versions here.
