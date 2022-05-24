News
Dolphins Q&A: What can we expect of Josh Boyer as defensive coordinator without Brian Flores?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: Without [Brian] Flores being part of the defensive play-calling, what can we assume or expect with how well Josh Boyer will be now that this is his defense moving forward? — Dan Giunta on Twitter
A: Much like how it’s a “prove-it” year for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa because he has everything he should need to succeed heading into his third season, this could also be viewed as the season when the pressure is on Josh Boyer as defensive coordinator.
This will be the true test for him — with defensive personnel that offers him all the tools he needs — to show he can do it without leaning on ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores, whom he’s had a longstanding relationship with going back to their decade-plus together as assistants with the New England Patriots.
As new coach Mike McDaniel reshaped the Dolphins’ offensive staff, he retained Boyer in his same defensive coordinator role as last season, along with other defensive assistants in linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and defensive line coach Austin Clark.
With all 11 starters and several rotational pieces on defense returning, if the Dolphins defense takes a step back in 2022, the blame will land on Boyer, who no longer has Flores with him or former defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander. Alexander, according to Sun Sentinel sources, took on added responsibilities in leading the defense in the second half of last season as the unit turned the team’s fortunes around for eight wins in the last nine games following a seven-game losing streak.
Early on upon being named head coach, McDaniel pursued former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio for the defensive coordinator role, as the Sun Sentinel reported, but a deal couldn’t be reached. With Boyer retained, maintaining as much continuity as possible on a successful defense became the evident goal.
With the defense now nearly entirely his, Boyer already has the blueprint of what makes it work.
Bring exotic blitzes. Let cornerbacks Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Nik Needham play man coverage. Allow safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones to be versatile. Utilize multiple defensive fronts with the versatility that many in the front seven possess. And the addition of Melvin Ingram as another pass rusher helps.
Boyer, speaking recently with media at team facilities, said “a lot” of his time is consumed with the internal debate of how much to keep the same with the defense and what he’ll tinker with.
“Even the things that we do and we’ve done consistently, you’re always trying to tweak or do it better,” Boyer said. “There’s always variables that go into that: What teams are doing to you and what you’re looking to do to teams.”
One aspect that McDaniel, offensively, can facilitate for Boyer and the defense is to take some of the pressure off by installing an effective run game in Miami. The better the Dolphins can run the football under McDaniel, who led a consistent rushing attack for years in San Francisco, the more Miami can win the time of possession battle, keeping the defense fresh and not having to get run back out onto the field time and time again following three-and-outs from the offense.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @OmarKelly or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
Where will Dolphins add another veteran free agent?
Is Christian Wilkins next for multi-year extension?
What could Dolphins’ draft strategy be?
How should Dolphins fill out O-line around Armstead?
Could AFC’s young guns at QB affect Dolphins’ commitment to Tua?
Why not throw downfield to Waddle more?
What do Dolphins think of practice squad rookie RB Gerrid Doaks?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
News
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins drank ‘heavily’ before dying on South Florida interstate
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died with alcohol and ketamine in his system and had been out at a South Florida club and drank “heavily,” records from the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office released Monday say.
Haskins, 24, died April 9 after he was hit by two drivers on Interstate 595 near the Fort Lauderdale airport, first by a dump truck driver and then by the driver of a Subaru Outback, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Haskins died from multiple blunt-force injuries, and his manner of death was an accident, the report says.
The Medical Examiner’s Office report says Haskins had been training in South Florida with his teammates and they all went to dinner. Then Haskins and a relative went to a club, possibly in Miami, where they “drank heavily” and separated after a fight.
Haskins’ alcohol levels were at 0.20 and 0.24, the toxicology report found from two separate samples. A driver is considered to be driving under the influence in Florida if the blood-alcohol content is at 0.08 or more.
The urine sample also came back positive for ketamine and norketamine, which is found in the body after ketamine is metabolized. Ketamine is “a dissociative anesthetic,” according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, that can be used as a sedative and pain reliever and may also cause hallucinations.
The report does not say how much of the drugs were detected in the sample. It notes that Haskins’ medical history was unknown, but he did not take daily medications.
Drivers reported seeing Haskins “waving cars down” while in the shoulder on the westbound side of the interstate, the report says.
He had run out of gas, pulled over to the side of the highway and got out in search of fuel about 6:15 a.m., the Medical Examiner’s report says. The 911 calls started pouring in about 6:33 a.m.
One woman who saw Haskins waving cars down told investigators she saw a man wearing all black, standing on the right shoulder of the road waving at cars. By the time she pulled over, parked and went to help him, he had already been hit, the report says.
Troopers found the abandoned car on the side of the highway with a woman inside. The report does not say what Haskins relationship to the woman who was waiting inside the car was.
Haskin’s wife, Kalabrya, told a 911 operator that her husband told her he was “stuck on the side of the highway” and would call her back once he got gas, according to the call released by FHP in April. But he never did.
“I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you,” the 911 operator said. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”
Both drivers stopped and no criminal charges are expected to be filed in his death. Fire rescue crews pronounced Haskins dead at the scene at 6:48 a.m.
Staff writers David Fleshler and Chris Perkins contributed to this report.
This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.
News
Lawmakers couldn’t reach deal to legalize sports gambling in Minnesota
A push to legalize sports betting in Minnesota failed to pass the Legislature before its regular session ended late Sunday night, despite bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.
Bills in both chambers would have allowed the state’s tribal casinos to run in-person and mobile sports betting for people 21 and older in Minnesota and set priorities for the modest state tax revenues the gambling would generate. But a disagreement over whether to allow two Twin Cities-area horse racing tracks to also host betting ultimately derailed the push.
The Senate’s version of the bill would have allowed Canterbury Park in Shakopee and Running Aces in Columbus to get in on sports betting. But the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association opposed that bill, and Gov. Tim Walz said he would not sign sports betting legislation not supported by the state’s tribal nations.
A Senate committee Thursday advanced that bill toward a vote of the full Senate. The next day, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said the inclusion of horse tracks threw a “monkey wrench” into the process and that she didn’t think the bill could move forward.
Although the House was able to pass its version May 12, the Senate bill never got a vote from the full chamber.
Minnesota is surrounded by states that allow legal sports betting in some form. More than 30 states have legalized it since 2018, when the Supreme Court threw out a federal law banning the practice outside of Nevada.
The odds of Minnesota legalizing sports betting appeared better than ever this year. Before lawmakers convened in January, Democrats and Republicans in key leadership positions in both the House and Senate expressed interest in getting a bill passed. In March, the tribal gaming association expressed support for the House bill to legalize sports betting.
Reps. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, and Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, led legal sports betting efforts in the House. Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, sponsored a bill in the Senate that had the support of DFL Sen. Karla Bigham of Cottage Grove.
Garofalo expressed frustration that a proposal with bipartisan support in both chambers did not reach the governor’s desk to be signed into law.
“(There are) too many legislators focused on short-term political considerations instead of thinking about what is best for the whole state,” he said. “The sports gambling issue is symbolic of how screwed up the lawmaking process is in Minnesota.”
News
Would Malcolm Brogdon make sense with the Knicks or Nets?
If the reports suggesting the Knicks are interested in trading for Pacers’ PG Malcolm Brogdon are true, they would be in the company of at least seven other teams who could benefit from a deal for Indiana’s floor general – including their rival across the Brooklyn bridge.
In what projects to be an NBA offseason period mirroring a game of musical chairs, Brogdon is the most interesting trade target in all of basketball. As talented as the veteran guard is on both ends of the floor, all indications point to the rebuilding Pacers dealing Brogdon to a playoff contender this summer. He has three more years left on his contract worth $67.6M, but entering age 30, does not fit into Indiana’s ostensible rebuilding timeline.
Brogdon fits for any team, however, that needs a player who can do three specific things: run the offense, hit open threes and defend multiple positions. If it sounds like a dream come true, here’s Brogdon’s nightmare: injuries. His games played sheet looks more like a lottery ticket (36, 56, 54, 64, 48) than a player available for a full 82-game season.
That’s the risk a team’s going to have to take: A bet on Brogdon being healthy is a bet on a winning season. It also might be a bet on the piece that lifts a team to championship contention. Here are the teams that should be at least putting out feelers on what it would take to acquire the Pacers’ point guard in a trade:
NEW YORK KNICKS
If the last two seasons under head coach Tom Thibodeau told you anything about the Knicks, it’s that they, like many other teams, need a stable answer at their point guard spot. The Knicks have been eyeing incumbent Mavericks free agent Jalen Brunson, but Brogdon brings more size with a 6-foot-5, 220-pound, 6-foot-10 wingspan versus Brunson’s diminutive stature.
The Knicks have been monitoring Brogdon since last season, but he was ineligible to be traded because he signed a contract extension last offseason. A home-run deal with the Pacers also includes Myles Turner in a Brogdon deal, but it’s unclear if the Knicks have the assets to pull off such a move.
BEST OFFER: Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and a first-round pick (top-10 protected in 2023, top-8 in 2024) for Brogdon – add Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish and additional pick consideration to include Turner
BROOKLYN NETS
James Harden’s quick exodus from Brooklyn exposed one of the Nets’ biggest flaws: Harden was their point guard, and without that floor general on the floor, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were forced to both feed themselves and their teammates.
Ben Simmons could be the point guard in Brooklyn, but don’t be surprised if the Nets pop up in Brogdon trade rumors, either. A lineup with both Brogdon and Simmons sharing point guard responsibilities and defending the opposing team’s best perimeter scorers makes life easier for both Seven and Eleven to focus on what they’re best at: supercharging an offense and hitting big shots.
BEST OFFER: Joe Harris, Cam Thomas and a second-round pick
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS
Assuming Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy next season, the Clippers need the same thing the Nets do: a floor general who can also defend multiple positions and hit threes.
Reggie Jackson flourished with George and Leonard out with injuries, but his best role is coming off the bench as a scoring punch for a playoff contender. The Clippers have multiple chips they can use to put together a trade this summer and have already been linked to a potential deal with Houston for John Wall. They can use those same chips on Brogdon if they’re seeking a different flavor.
BEST OFFER: Luke Kennard, Nic Batum and Jason Preston
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
The Russell Westbrook trade to the Lakers was never a good idea, and to compound matters, Westbrook’s contract makes him difficult to trade: He will earn $47M after one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. But the Lakers have already proven they don’t need a third star: They won in the bubble with LeBron James and Anthony Davis – and a bunch of other pieces that fit.
The Pacers have those pieces and should be able to trade Westbrook elsewhere for additional assets closer to the trade deadline or find an additional suitor to make this a three-team deal.
BEST OFFER: Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, Top-4 protected first-round pick in 2025 or 2026 for Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield
PHOENIX SUNS
If Chris Paul is retiring from basketball and the Suns still want to compete for a championship next season, their next best bet is a trade for Brogdon, because even though Paul won’t earn his $75M guaranteed salary over the next three years, it’ll still hit the Suns’ cap sheet. That’s not money they’ll be able to spend elsewhere. The collective bargaining agreement ensures it.
BEST OFFER: Landry Shamet, Dario Saric and a first-round pick
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
The Pelicans have accomplished objective No. 1: Build a team competitive enough to make Zion Williamson want to stay and play. Now it’s time for objective No. 2: Build a team that can compete for a championship.
Acquiring CJ McCollum legitimized the Pelicans as a playoff contender. Bringing Williamson back into the fold will make New Orleans scary, but not as scary as they’d be with a true point guard running the offense. Devont Graham is a flamethrower from downtown, but acquiring Brogdon shores the Pelicans’ defense and brings a high I.Q. playmaker into the fold.
BEST OFFER: Devonte Graham, Larry Nance and a second-round pick
UTAH JAZZ
The Jazz have to shake things up, and Mike Conley is one of the likely suspects for a trade. Conley lacks size, which is especially detrimental on the defensive end because franchise cornerstone Donovan Mitchell also lacks size as the two guard. Conley grew up in Indianapolis and could be a mentor for Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker can play minutes for the Pacers immediately.
BEST DEAL: Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and second-round pick consideration
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
A high I.Q. player like Brogdon paired with the league’s highest I.Q. coach in Gregg Popovich sounds like a match made in basketball heaven. The Spurs are also armed with cap space and could make a run at a player like Deandre Ayton this offseason. A deal for Brogdon could bring San Antonio back to the playoffs.
