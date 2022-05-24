Finance
Downloads For IPhones – Download Unlimited Media For IPhones
I found out that there are hundreds of searches for “downloads for iPhones” at Google and Yahoo. This is not surprising and is expected to surge with the launch of the 3G version.
Ranked as a Top 10 technology gadget, it is sold across the globe fetching millions of dollars in sales. What is so special about it? Technically a phone, it is also a video iPod, meaning both an MP3 and MP4 player. It is also good for web browsing and doing a whole lot of stuff online. Downloads for iPhones are a perfect fit for such a powerful gadget.
What kind of downloads can you install on your phone?
As an MP3 and MP4 player, you can enjoy and listen to hours of songs and music or watch the latest movie while working out or on the move. There are video conversion and viewing utilities you can use on the gadget.
Doubling as a smart personal digital assistant, you can schedule and organize your meetings, work out your balance sheet with financial tools, and manage your investments with portforlio management software.
What if you are a social animal? Connect with hundreds of friends and chat over networks with an uncanny appearance to MSN and Yahoo Messenger. Or visit Facebook and Twitter to rant about your day. All these can be done using software applications for the iPhone 3G.
Where to get these downloads for iPhones?
iTunes do offer a limited list of such applications. You can also try out other sites like Sony, Walmart, Rhapsody and Napster if you want to find music, songs and movies.
If you are looking for software applications that can perform specific functions, visit specialized services like Shape Services, Warelex and more. Run a Google search and you are bound to find tons of utilities and tools, business and finance software, messaging software and others that are compatible with your device.
Services that offer a lifetime membership are great places to search. After you pay your registration fee, you can access and download any file you find. There are millions of downloads for iPhones such as songs, music, music videos, videos, TV shows, movies and even games and software available. Of course, you will also find ringtones there.
Considerations To Make When Choosing A Conveyancing Firm
Selling and buying property can be challenging, especially if you do not use a competent conveyance attorney to help you with the process. There are however so many conveyancing firms that offer services that can make the process pleasant and smooth for you and you can hire an attorney with ease. However, even with the many firms offering the conveyance services, you must ensure that the firm you choose has what it takes to offer you excellent results.
The cost
It is important but should never compromise the quality of services that you get from your lawyer. When thinking about the cost of service, strive to get value for the money you spend. Conveyancing costs vary from one firm to another, depending on the value of the property and the amount of work the process requires. It is also important to remember that some conveyancers charge additional charges referred to as disbursements. It should be a good idea to find out upfront what the charges will be before agreeing to the services. It is much better when you work with an estimate.
Your security
Remember that the firm’s lawyers will be working on your behalf in the sensitive property matter and you therefore should have some sense of security when working with them. It is advisable to settle for a conveyance that is regulated and insured to keep you protected from any legal defects that could occur during the sale or after completion. It is always better to know that you can turn to some sort of authority for compensation using the indemnity insurance of the firm or individual attorney.
The track record and experience
Not all conveyancers have experience in the field and yet this is important when you want a smooth process. Even without experience, you should at least get someone who is competent and qualified in that they are familiar with their duties and the process. You can gauge the potential of your lawyer by asking questions such as how long they have practiced, how many clients they have represented and accreditation. It is also good to know whether you will be handled by a team or an individual and what to expect. The secret here is to make sure that you are comfortable and you can trust the conveyancer you end up with.
The location
It might not seem like a big deal because transactions and businesses can today be handled successfully remotely but it is still important to get a conveyancing attorney from a local firm because they know the area much better and also understand the laws and regulations quite well to keep you off any legal trouble. Local attorneys will leave no stone unturned and you therefore can’t expect any nasty surprises when the process is underway or after completion. Working with a local firm also puts you in a much better position to schedule meetings for update and any consultations that could be sensitive in the process.
India’s Booming Retail Sector
The year 2006 marked the beginning of the `retail revolution’ through the entry of big names such as Reliance with the announcement of huge investments. But what really grabbed attention was Bharti Group’s announcement of its tie-up with the world’s largest retail chain, Wal-Mart. Local companies and local-foreign joint ventures are expected to more advantageously positioned than the purely foreign ones in the fledgling organised India’s retailing industry.
India has topped the AT Kearney’s annual Global Retail Development Index (GRDI) for the third consecutive year, maintaining its position as the most attractive market for retail investment. The Indian retail market — one of India’s fastest growing industries — is expected to grow from US$ 350 billion to US$ 427 billion by 2010. According to Euromonitor International, the Indian Retail market will grow in value terms by a total of 39.6 per cent between 2006 and 2011, averaging growth of almost 7 per cent a year.
India’s first true shopping mall – complete with food courts, recreation facilities and large car parking space – was inaugurated as lately as in 1999 in Mumbai. (this mall is called “Crossroads”). The prospects are very encouraging. The first steps towards sophisticated retailing are being taken, and “Crossroads” is the best example of this awakening. More such malls have been planned in the other big cities of India. An FDI Confidence Index survey done by AT Kearney, retail industry is one of the most attractive sectors for FDI (foreign direct investment) in India and foreign retail chains would make a great impact.
The Food Retail and Mobile Retail is growing at a high pace. Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based petroleum gaint Reliance Industries, has opened around 100 fruit and vegetable stores under “Reliance Fresh” brand in less than a year, already invested around Rs:2500 crore (US$ 0.637 billion!) and plans to invest about Rs:90,000 crore ($22.99 billion!) in setting up retails stores in various formats- hyper markets-supermarkets, speciality stores, discount stores…etc. Also Bharti Wal-Mart is setting up itself to enter into this sector soon. So look out for more billion dollar investments in these sector in coming year 2008.
Rural retailing also gained momentum with Godrej growing stronger through its Adhaar initiative. Clearly, with 70 per cent of the 1,095-million-strong population in rural areas, mainly consisting of farmers, retailers have realised that this is the fastest way forward – be it ITC’s e-Choupal initiative or DCM Consolidated’s Hariyali Stores. Reliance’s retail venture too is targeting this segment and has plans to spend a large amount of money in setting up the market. India will continue to be the most attractive retail market for global investors.
How To Start Trading Your New Business
So you’ve decided to start a small business and you’re ready to get started but how do you start trading your new business?
Here are some things that you will need to consider to get your new business idea off the ground.
Sole Trader or Limited Company?
The first thing to consider is whether you are going to trade as a sole trader or a limited company. The type of small business that you are going to start will largely determine which option that you choose.
A sole trader is a business that is owned by one person (with no staff) who is solely liable for the company’s debts and fulfilment of contracts. This type of business tends to be favoured by traditional skilled tradesmen like gardeners, plumbers, decorators, plasterers etc.
The advantages of being a sole trader are:
Having full control over the business.
It is easy to set up as there are fewer regulations to comply with. You will just need to ensure that you contact the Inland Revenue to advise them that you are self employed within 3 months of starting the business.
You won’t have to complete a lot of forms unlike limited companies, but you will nevertheless, need to have accounts prepared ready for your annual self assessment tax return to declare annual profits and tax liabilities.
As there are no staff you will keep all of the profits yourself, which can remain private as you will not have to declare them to Companies house.
You will not have to register the company and therefore can be known as anything hence why so many sole traders refer to themselves as “trading as…”
You can build up a more personal rapport with the customer.
It will be cheaper for you as accountants will charge you less as they will only need to complete a profit and loss account for you.
The main disadvantages to this type of company are:
You will be solely liable for any failures or liabilities such as your business failing or property being damaged.
It can be harder to compete with larger companies who have more staff and can therefore complete work quicker.
If you become sick you will have no income. Even though you can take out critical illness insurance, some will not pay out until after 1 month.
If your business fails you could be forced to sell your personal assets, such as your house, to fulfil your liabilities.
However, as your business becomes more successful you can minimise the risks by forming a corporation or limited liability company instead.
Limited Company
Unlike being a sole trader, when you form a private limited company your are registered in such a way as to ensure that you have limited liability, with your company and personal finances being kept separate. A limited company is owned by shareholders and operated by directors. By registering your company as a limited company you will need to consider the following:
You will be subject to corporation tax.
If you anticipate turning over £77k or more per annum you must register for VAT.
As a director you will have more legal, financial and administrative responsibilities.
You will have less control over the overall running of your business as you will be answerable to the shareholders.
You will need to register with Companies House and will be required to submit an annual return along with annual accounts to them each year.
N.B.The difference between a private limited company and a public limited company is that in a private limited company all of the company shares are in private hands whereas in a public limited company the shares are owned by the public.
The main advantage of registering a business as a limited company is that directors and shareholders only have “limited liability” and therefore their personal assets cannot be touched, unlike being a sole trader.
Staffing
When you start a small business you are in effect becoming self employed and will therefore need to inform the Inland Revenue that your income may change. Even if you keep an existing job you must still inform the Inland Revenue.
The same applies if you are going to employ staff. You have an obligation to collect and pay their PAYE contributions to the Inland Revenue. The Inland Revenue will them provide your new business with a PAYE number and an account office reference number.
You can either do this yourself or you can appoint an accountant to all of this for you and to pay the wages and salaries on your behalf, which is what I do with one of my larger businesses.
Choosing a small business name
Creating a good name for your business is important. When choosing a name for a business, it is important to make sure that the name is not already in use, otherwise you could be sued.
You can either check with Companies House whether the name you have chosen is available or if you are considering an online business or having a website for your business you can go online using sites such as Go daddy to check whether the domain name that you want is available.
I personally used to think that when naming a company you should make sure that the name reflects what your business is about, but many people argue that the name should be something that is easy to remember or one that is unusual and leaves a lasting impression like “confused.com” or “funkypigeon.com”. After all who would have imagined that these types on names would turn into multi million pound enterprises?
If you plan to start a limited company, then you will need to register a company name with Companies House. They in turn will issue you with a company registration number that will be unique to your new company.
Companies House will then keep details of your new business including account and address details, for third parties to be able to view.
Small Business insurance
Regardless of what small business you start, you will need to take out a small business insurance to protect your business and your customers. There are many specialist insurance brokers who can put a package together to suit your company’s requirements.
Make sure that you have your insurance cover already set up before you start your small business venture to ensure that your equipment and your premises are insured whilst you are setting up your business.
Once you have implemented the above points, you will be ready to start trading your new business.
