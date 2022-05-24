News
Dr. Phillips’ Riley Kugel commits to Todd Golden’s Gators
With a long stroke of the wrist by Dr. Phillips’ shooting guard Riley Kugel, Florida coach Todd Golden scored another piece in the Gators’ rebuild.
Kugel chose UF over LSU and Georgia Monday evening, unzipping a jacket featuring the Panthers’ insignia to reveal a Gators T-shirt. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound Orlando product then put on a Florida hat and did the Gator Chomp.
“The whole coaching staff … showed love constantly every single day,” Kugel told recruiting analyst Joe Tipton of On3.com. “The ultimate end goal, they want me to get to the NBA, develop me. Obviously, I’m home. I’m here with my family and friends. Everybody can watch me play.”
Kugel is the No. 78 prospect and No. 8 among shooting guards, per 247Sports composite ranking, though the services itself ranks him No. 48 overall.
Kugel, who averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season, originally committed to Mississippi State but backed off after Ben Howland’s firing. Golden hired former Bulldogs assistant Korey McCray, who was Kugel’s primary recruiter.
Kugel will join high school teammate Denzel Aberdeen in the Gators’ 2022 class. Aberdeen averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists playing alongside Kugel in all 31 games for Dr. Phillips.
“The dynamic duo is back again,” Kugel said.
Golden’s 2022 transfer class also ranks No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 nationally, according to 247Sports.
Florida has one of 13 scholarships remaining.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
News
Heat’s Tyler Herro, Celtics’ Marcus Smart out for Game 4 of East finals
The Miami Heat took the rare step of announcing a player absence well in advance of tipoff Monday when coach Erik Spoelstra said guard Tyler Herro was out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals due to a groin strain.
At the morning shootaround at TD Garden, Spoelstra said it was a matter of protecting Herro against instinct to push through.
“We just had to really be responsible and take the decision out of his hands,” Spoelstra said, with team physician Harlan Selesnick consulting with Herro before Spoelstra addressed the media. “He really wants to be out there.
“The trainers and Dr. Selesnick don’t think that’s the best idea, because of the intensity and everything. But we’ll see. He’s young. We’ll treat him day to day and we’ll see what happens from there.”
By contrast, the Boston Celtics waited until 90 minutes before tip-off to announce that starting point guard Marcus Smart was out, due to an ankle sprain. Smart also missed the Celtics’ Game 1 loss, due to a mid-foot sprain.
As for Herro, winner of the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, the absence followed a rough patch, coming off a 4-of-15 shooting performance in Saturday night’s Game 3 victory over the Celtics that gave the Heat a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
It was a struggle that well may have been exacerbated by the groin issue.
“End of the first half,” Spoelstra said of the possible timing of Herro’s injury. “Think it was on a floater. He doesn’t totally remember. And then there was a closeout on Jaylen Brown on the very next possession. It could have happened during that sequence.”
Spoelstra said it is important the staff and trainers take a proactive approach in such situations.
“We have a lot of experience with it,” Spoelstra said. “I feel like I’ve been having these tough conversations with guys really the whole second half of the season, and then certainly in the playoffs.
“Guys want to make themselves available. This is the time of the year everybody wants to play. You play through more things than you would than if it was a November game. But there also is a responsibility to the athlete and their health, and we have to be disciplined to that. And sometimes these are tough decisions.”
Center Bam Adebayo said he felt for Herro.
“I feel like he has to be in some serious pain,” Adebayo said. “He’s our Sixth Man of the Year. In some games, he’s carried us. So that’s the biggest part on missing out on Tyler. He can score in bunches. He sees two shots go in and next thing you know he can have 10, 12 [points] in a quarter.”
Adebayo said this is when the veteran presence of Victor Oladipo stands so significant.
“Just because he’s worked so hard for this opportunity, going through injury, in and out of the lineup, and then we throw him in, he’s successful in his role. So we just need him to keep being successful in his role.”
Also on the side during the morning shootaround was starting power forward P.J. Tucker, who has been dealing with irritation of his left knee.
Despite Tucker wearing an inflatable sleeve over the knee and taking stimulation treatment, Spoelstra downplayed concern.
“I mean, he’s basically the same place he was in the shootaround before Game 3,”
The other prime injury concern going into Monday was the right-knee inflammation that kept starting small forward Jimmy Butler out for the second half of Saturday’s victory.
Spoelstra said Butler did not display any signs of restriction.
In addition, point guard Kyle Lowry was cleared to move forward, returning Saturday after missing eight of the previous 10 games due to a hamstring strain.
“He came through fine,” Spoelstra said.
News
St. Paul’s Sean Sweeney has risen to an NBA head coaching candidate. That doesn’t surprise his college coach.
Former University of St. Thomas athletic director and men’s basketball coach Steve Fritz was having a conversation last week centered on the Dallas Mavericks’ suffocating defensive performance in their Game 7 victory over Phoenix in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Specifically, they marveled at the game plan put together by Dallas’ defensive czar, Sean Sweeney.
“We were talking about the great job he did,” Fritz said. “They obviously had a great plan there of what they were going to take away, and they took away (Chris Paul and Devin Booker) pretty much. … That’s the kind of thing I’ve gotten used to with him.”
Sweeney is a St. Paul kid who play high school basketball at Cretin-Derham Hall, where he was a teammate of Joe Mauer’s. He went on to play college ball at Wisconsin-Green Bay, before transferring back home to play for the Tommies.
Fritz called that “the best thing for us that ever happened.”
“We were thrilled that he came back,” Fritz said. “There are just so many things that he would do. He was just a really good player with a really good team, and he just did what you wanted on a daily basis.”
Fritz said Sweeney was “a coach on the floor.” Fritz would put Sweeney, his point guard, in charge and Sweeney would run the show.
“It doesn’t surprise me that he went into coaching,” Fritz said, “and, obviously, he’s done great for himself.”
Indeed, Sweeney has developed a reputation around the NBA for being one of the game’s top defensive minds. Dallas ranked 21st in defense during the 2020-21 season. Then Sweeney showed up alongside new head coach Jason Kidd, and the Mavericks surged to the league’s seventh-best defense this season.
It has been that end of the floor that propelled Dallas to the Western Conference Finals, where it trails Golden State 3-0 and will attempt to keep its season alive in Game 4 on Wednesday.
Fritz doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that Sweeney has gravitated to the defensive end of the floor. He said the guard was a “feisty” player in college — a trait he exemplified on a daily basis.
“He was hard into it all the time,” Fritz said. “I think that’s why he’s more on the defensive side of the ball, too. That feistiness, and a little bit of demanding, is there all the time.”
Fritz doesn’t take much credit for Sweeney’s ascension. He does, however, believe the coach has managed to pick things up from every one of his basketball stops as part of his evolution — St. Thomas included.
“We had a certain way of doing things on a daily basis. We didn’t move on from much until we got the details done, and I see a little bit of that in him,” Fritz said. “But he worked with a lot of good people that he picked things up from.”
Even if the Mavericks’ road ends here, Sweeney’s mark has been made. His performance has pushed the coach into the head coaching candidate pool. He reportedly has interviewed for Charlotte’s head coach opening already this offseason.
Fritz has closely followed Sweeney’s career. He attended the Mavericks’ game at Target Center this season, as well as one of the games in which Sweeney served as head coach when filling in for Kidd, when the bench boss was out with COVID-19.
“He’s done it the right way where he’s served (in a lot of roles). Started with the film stuff, then attached himself to Jason Kidd, which is really good,” Fritz said. “We’re proud of him.”
News
When purple reigned: A 1985 Prince concert finds a new life
NEW YORK — The first thing you hear is a familiar voice over the sound of thousands of screaming fans.
“Hello, Syracuse and the world. My name is Prince and I’ve come to play with you.”
The Purple One soon arrives, rising up through the stage — wearing an animal print jumpsuit with a ruffled white frock, a guitar slug across his back — as “Let’s Go Crazy” starts. “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today…” he says.
It’s the electric beginning of a high-energy concert in upstate New York held more than three decades ago, reworked and re-released on video and audio capturing Prince & The Revolution at their peak.
“It was as amazing as I remember it was,” says Lisa Coleman, a Revolution member who was there that night singing and playing keys. Adds drummer Bobby Z: “The next generation needs to see this because this is what it was all about.”
The March 30, 1985, concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, included the songs “Delirious,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Take Me Home,” “Let’s Pretend We’re Married,” “Computer Blue,” “When Doves Cry” and “I Would Die 4 U,” among others.
It closes with a sensual, knock-out “Purple Rain,” with Prince in a shimmering cloak delivering a solo that lasts several minutes and shows off an immensely talented guitarist.
“You can tell that he knows what he’s doing there — he is lighting up the world. He always played it like there was no tomorrow. But that one is especially moving,” says Bobby Z.
“Prince and The Revolution: Live” will be released June 3 in a variety of formats, including digital streaming platforms, a three-LP vinyl version, a two-CD version and a Blu-ray of the concert film.
There’s also a limited edition box set featuring three colored LPs, two CDs, the Blu-ray video, a 44-page book with never-before-seen photos of the Purple Rain Tour, and new liner notes penned by all five members of the Revolution.
“I was so proud of him and the band we put together and everything at that moment and the fact that it lives on and that this beautiful project is coming out is something special,” says Bobby Z, a Prince friend since they met in 1976. “That band is cooking like a freight train.”
Prince fans have another reason to be happy this summer: “Prince: The Immersive Experience” makes its worldwide debut on June 9 in Chicago. It offers visitors the chance to explore his wardrobe, music influences and hits.
The Syracuse concert came at the end of a 100-odd date tour and Prince and the band are by this time a tight and sleek machine, piggybacking off the wild success of the film “Purple Rain.”
“I do feel like it was a pearl amongst a really great necklace,” says Wendy Melvoin, a guitarist and singer in the Revolution. “The only difference was that it was being televised worldwide. And there was a bit more pressure on us to kind of up our game.”
Over the course of the performance, Prince makes several costume changes, jumps around the set’s scaffolding, strips down to just pants and necklaces, writhes suggestively in a bathtub and drives the crowd crazy with such lines as: “Do you want me?”
The gig was an early pay-per-view event and was nominated for a Grammy Award for best longform music video. The concert was later put out on VHS but the quality of the audio and visuals were poor.
“I’m really excited for a next generation of Prince fans to see what it was all about. He wasn’t, you know, just some average guy. This was a seriously talented, unbelievable dancer, singer, bandleader, showman, composer, musician. This was a one-in-a-billion individual,” says Bobby Z.
Melvoin says die-hard Prince fans may have already seen bootleg versions but hopes that the new album and film can inspire other artists.
“I think the people that I’d want to have see it are people that want to learn how to put on a really great show,” she says. “Other artists should see it.”
Melvoin and Coleman say they recently rewatched the two-hour concert and found themselves saying “wow!” periodically.
“We were sitting next to each other watching a big screen version of it, and we both had forgotten certain parts of it, and it was really quite something to behold,” says Melvoin. “I think one of the things that I said to Lisa was, ‘Jesus, we were really good!’”
