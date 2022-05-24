Connect with us

Blockchain

Encryptus Donates to the Fight Against Plastic Pollution With Plastiks

Published

47 seconds ago

on

Encryptus Donates to the Fight Against Plastic Pollution With Plastiks
Encryptus, a leading licensed and transparent approach to crypto assets has joined Plastiks in the campaign to efficiently reduce plastic pollution. To further this objective, Encryptus donated to the cause in Ivory Coast for a cleaner environment.

By ensuring that a portion of the sale of each NFT goes to the country’s green initiatives that have a direct impact on waste reduction and improving the lives of waste pickers, Encryptus hopes to help people in developing countries become more involved and committed to the movement for a plastic-free environment.

Encryptus has been a leader in championing any project that aims at organic and recycled plastic packaging for the past few years. This is because they believe that these products have a valuable role in creating a sustainable future.

Invariably, Encryptus is dedicated to reducing plastic pollution, protecting aquatic life and preserving the environment for future generations. 

Encryptus is a platform that offers institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, venture capitalists, asset management companies, high net worth individuals and fund managers a secured desk to buy and sell crypto assets. 

Plastiks is a blockchain-based recycling NFT platform which aims at cutting down, recycling and reusing plastic waste to form a sustainable environment. They are committed to building an innovative recycling system centred around blockchain technology.

The Plastiks platform provides a smart contract approach to a marketplace where single-use package producers and waste recovery and recycling companies can come together to mint, acquire and sell plastic disposal guarantees analogous to NFTs.

The Art of Recycling: a sustainable initiative by Plastiks hopes to make a big difference in reducing plastic pollution. It is a simple, durable and sustainable way to get rid of plastic pollution and create transparency in the waste management process.

This initiative aims to create an ecosystem that enables brands and consumers to turn their waste into a valuable asset, thereby providing everyone with the opportunity to be part of a circular economy in a transparent and traceable way.

About Encryptus

Encryptus launched as a crypto advisory company in London in 2020 and later got approval from DMCC in 2021 for “Proprietary Trading in Crypto Commodities”. Encryptus operates on the four pillars of expertise, simplicity, compliance, and ecosystem sharing. Our mission is to empower licensed financial services companies in crypto adoption.

About Plastiks

Plastiks is the latest creation of Nozama – a pioneer startup in digitalization of sustainability and the first NFT (Non Fungible Token) that demonstrates the commitment of companies to plastic recovery and recycling. Plastiks has managed, for the first time, to incorporate NFTs in recycling processes and at the same time offers companies committed to the environment the possibility of demonstrating it in a totally innovative way: The NFTs, backed by plastic recovery guarantees, demonstrate a more transparent value chain, while also presenting the possibility of being merged with artwork to create a more emotional link between companies, art collectors, and citizen-consumers.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Approaches Bullish Cross

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Ratio
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin taker buy/sell ratio is now approaching a crossover with the “1” level, a sign that could be bullish for the crypto’s price.

Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Observes Rise, Almost Reaches A Value Of 1

As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, signs may suggest that a local top could soon be coming for the crypto.

The “taker buy/sell ratio” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the Bitcoin long volume and the short volume.

When the value of the metric is greater than one, it means the taker buy volume is higher than the sell volume right now. This trend indicates that a bullish sentiment is dominant in the market at the moment.

Related Reading | Bitcoin NUPL Touches Lows Not Seen Since COVID Crash, Rebound Soon?

On the other hand, the ratio being below one implies the majority sentiment is bearish currently as taker sell volume is more than the long volume.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin taker buy/sell ratio over the last few months:

The value of the indicator seems to have observed a surge recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin taker buy/sell ratio has been rising over the past month and is now approaching a crossover with the “1” level.

In the past, an increase in the indicator’s value above this line has usually been a bullish signal for the crypto’s price.

Related Reading | Long Liquidations Continue To Rock Market As Bitcoin Struggles To Settle Above $30,000

The quant also points out that the volume has been going up and is about to cross above a positive value. The below chart shows this trend.

Bitcoin Volume

Looks like the BTC volume has been going up in recent weeks | Source: CryptoQuant

The analyst believes that these two trends together (if they continue on and the respective crosses take place) may indicate that the price of Bitcoin could see an increase soon and form a local top.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $30.3k, up 2% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 24% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The price of the crypto looks to have observed a rise over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Bitcoin seems to have gained some footing above the $30k level in the past two days, but the coin has still been stuck in an overall trend of consolidation for a couple of weeks now.

At the moment, it’s unclear when the coin may escape this rangebound market and show some real price movement.

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Blockchain

Tron (TRX) Overtakes Shiba Inu (SHIB) As the 14th Largest Cryptocurrency

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Tether (USDT) on TRON Crosses $41.7 Billion Market Cap
google news

