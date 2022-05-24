Blockchain
Ethereum Dips But Here’s Why ETH Could Start Fresh Increase
Ethereum failed to clear the $2,085 resistance and declined against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above $1,920 to start a fresh increase in the near term.
- Ethereum failed to clear the $2,085 and $2,100 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading below $2,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $2,000 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could continue to move down towards the main $1,920 support zone.
Ethereum Price Trades Below $2K
Ethereum attempted to clear the $2,085 and $2,100 resistance levels. However, ETH failed to gain strength and formed a short-term top near the $2,085 level.
There was a bearish reaction below the $2,050 support level. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $2,000 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. There was a move below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,920 swing low to $2,085 high.
Ether price is now trading below $2,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It even tested the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,920 swing low to $2,085 high.
The price is now consolidating near the $1,980 level. The first major resistance is near the $2,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The main resistance is now forming near the $2,085 level. A close above the $2,085 level could open the doors for a decent increase.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, ether price might rise towards the $2,150 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps send it towards the key $2,200 resistance zone.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $2,000 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,960 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,920 level. A close below the $1,920 level might restart downtrend. In the stated case, the price could dive towards the $1,900 level. The next major support might be near the $1,800 and $1,780 levels in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,920
Major Resistance Level – $2,085
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Stuck In Key Range, Why Dips Might Be Limited
Bitcoin failed again to clear the $30,600 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is declining, but the bulls might remain active near $28,500.
- Bitcoin failed to gain strength for a move above the $30,600 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading below the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was break below a major bullish trend line with support near $29,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could continue to move down towards the main $28,700 support zone.
Bitcoin Price Tops Again
Bitcoin price attempted a fresh increase from the $28,500 support zone. There was a clear move above $30,000 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the bears were again active near the $30,600 resistance zone. A high was formed near $30,630 and the price started another decline. There was a sharp reaction below the $30,000 support zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Bitcoin traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $28,700 swing low to $30,630 high. Besides, there was break below a major bullish trend line with support near $29,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The price even spiked below the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $28,700 swing low to $30,630 high. It is now consolidating, with an immediate resistance near the $29,500 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $29,650 level and the 100 hourly SMA. The first key resistance is near the $30,000 level. A clear move above the $30,000 resistance level might send the price towards the main $30,600 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $29,650 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $29,000 level.
The first major support is near the $28,850 level. The main support sits near the $28,500 level. A clear move below the $28,500 support zone may perhaps start a major decline. In the stated case, the price could dive to $27,800.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $28,850, followed by $28,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $29,650, $30,000 and $30,600.
Blockchain
XRP Has Broken Below Its Long Standing Support, What’s Next?
XRP flashed lateral price movement at the time of writing. The coin register some gains over the last 24 hours however, it was quite minor. Bulls are not completely back in the market yet. For bulls to be back in the market, it is essential for XRP to move above the $0.60 mark.
Technical outlook of XRP hasn’t completely pointed towards a recovery because the bears are still in charge of the price. The one day chart of the XRP has continued to depict bearishness on the chart. Over the last week, XRP fell by almost 7%.
Although the coin has printed a symmetrical pattern on the chart, which also means that XRP has a chance of moving on the upside it is uncertain if the altcoin will be able to hold onto its current price action.
This directional breakout from the symmetrical triangle could either make the altcoin trade towards the north or towards the south.
XRP Price Analysis: One Day Chart
The altcoin was trading at $0.41 on the one day chart. XRP was also trading beneath its long standing support line of $0.42. The asset hadn’t gone below the aforementioned price level in almost over a year. A push below the current price mark will make the coin trade beneath the $0.30.
A break below the $0.30 price mark could push XRP near the $0.24 price level. Since the coin registered a small symmetrical triangle and it can be so that XRP can either go up or down from here, the overhead resistance for XRP was at $0.48.
For bearish thesis to be invalidated the coin needs to trade above the $0.56 resistance mark.
Technical Analysis
XRP recovered on the chart and the coin moved away from the oversold region. The Relative Strength Index was above the 20-mark, which meant that the coin wasn’t undervalued. Buying strength came back in the market but the altcoin was still in the grasps of the sellers.
If continued selling pressure remains then the coin might trade close to the immediate resistance mark. The asset was also below the 20-SMA line and this is in accordance with sellers being in control. This reading meant that sellers were responsible for the price momentum in the market.
Suggested Reading | Ripple (XRP) Plunges To $0.43 With Bears In Full Swing
Bollinger Bands are used to depict the price volatility of the asset. On the one day chart, Bollinger Bands were seen wide open. This reading meant that the coin was not about to witness immediate price fluctuations in the market.
It can be so that the coin might continue consolidating over the next trading sessions. Awesome Oscillator depicted green signal bars as price momentum was slowly registering a bullish change.
The green signal bars also mean that there is a buy signal in the market which correlates to positivity in terms of price action. If buyers act on it then the coin might manage to move upwards but it is still uncertain if that would be the case.
Related Reading | Ripple Price Falls Below $0.43 As Bears Take Control Of The Market
Blockchain
DeFi and GameFi: Passive Income With Possibilities
Decentralized finance is gradually becoming a mainstay in users’ daily lives worldwide. With the help of blockchain technology, DeFi is getting closer to replacing traditional financial methods and revolutionizing the finance industry. According to a Coinshares report, an institutional crypto investing platform, more than $9.3 billion in annual institutional inflow occurred in the cryptocurrency space in 2021, indicating that bigger things are on the way in the DeFi sector.
DeFi enthusiasts believe that this is only the beginning of this innovative financial model, with constant innovation in the sector giving legacy institutions a run for their money. DeFi has eliminated the need for third parties by ensuring a trustless, permissionless financial system. One of the critical drivers of growth in DeFi has been incentives to onboard new users.
With the introduction of GameFi, also known as play-to-earn games, blockchain technology has made its way into the gaming industry. GameFi is a hybrid of gaming and DeFi that provides a new experience for gamers worldwide while also creating passive income streams thanks to the financial incentives available in the GameFi sector. This article will look at how to generate passive income in DeFi and GameFi as a whole and projects worth considering in the long run.
Passive Income Streams in DeFI and GameFi
There are numerous ways to earn passive income using cryptocurrencies. For example, some DeFi protocols offer yield farming and staking services to attract investors with APYs and APRs. Yield farming, also known as liquidity farming, allows users to deposit cryptocurrencies into their protocol to earn additional rewards.
The total value of liquidity pools in yield farming projects is around $5 billion. Protocols like Coinchange provide yield farming options. Another popular way to earn passive income is staking. Blockchain-based protocols encourage users to secure their tokens and earn a percentage of passive income. Cosmos is an example of these protocols.
In-game NFTs such as lands, avatars, and weapons can be traded or used to achieve new objectives, which can be pretty profitable for GameFi. Furthermore, as they explore the game and unlock new levels, active players earn rewards in tokens. Attack Wagon is one such project that is taking over the landscape.
Introducing Attack Wagon
Attack Wagon is a blockchain gaming development studio that focuses on free-to-play and pay-to-win games. Attack Wagon uses blockchain technology, DeFi, and NFTs to provide users with an immersive gaming experience. Attack Wagon recently released Scrap Guilds, a sci-fi RPG with direct in-game use of Attack Wagon’s native token, $ATK.
Attack Wagon aims to provide users with real-time value by allowing them to earn the same cryptocurrency passively across multiple games, increasing their chances of earning significantly more money. $ATK, the native token of Attack Wagon, is an ERC-20 polygon chain token. $ATK can be used for in-game purchases within the Attack Wagon ecosystem, such as NFTs and PVP entry fees. Scrap Guild, Attack Wagon’s first game, has a rich storyline and exciting features like multiplayer mode, quests, and PvP.
Attack Wagon Lands are divided into three plots: common plots, grand plots, and iconic plots. There are 6,975 common land plots, 1,000 grand land plots, and 30 iconic land plots. Each plot is an ERC-721 that generates revenue.
The Grand and Iconic plots receive a more significant portion of the fee and additional benefits. Iconic plots also allow for placing a customized banner on the station map. In addition, users can earn rewards for purchasing any of these plots, each with its own set of benefits.
These plots are a viable source of passive income because holders receive benefits such as a share of marketplace revenue and an increase in the amount of $ATK, the native token of Attack Wagon earned in-game. Other benefits include voting rights and a customized in-game NFT that can be traded on the marketplace for additional income.
Conclusion
GameFi and DeFi are futuristic approaches to the gaming and finance sectors. Creating diverse opportunities for passive income streams aligns with the future of a digital world and promotes decentralization and openness. GameFi is here to stay and, without a doubt, would propel the gaming sector to new highs.
5 Mistakes To Avoid With Your Ecommerce Website
Ethereum Dips But Here’s Why ETH Could Start Fresh Increase
How Can I Start A Blog Of My Own?
Failed Corporate Leadership – Lessons in Corporate Greed
Happy Birthday Buck! Mets crush Giants behind David Peterson’s solid outing, Amazin’s 13 runs
Blank WordPress Dashboard Screen?
Important Aspects to Remember When Writing a Will
Cloud Hosting – Accurate Answer To Enterprise Hosting Needs
Auto Insurance Rates: Do They Rise As We Age?
Executive MBA for Experienced Personnel
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼