Except today, no forecast for 'significant' weather in next 4 days in J&K: Met
Except today, no forecast for ‘significant’ weather in next 4 days in J&K: Met
Rains Bring Night Temp Down At Most Places Including Twin Capitals
Srinagar, May 24 (GNS): Weatherman on Tuesday said that there was no significant weather barring today in Jammu and Kashmir for next four days.
“Currently weather is cloudy with light rain/snowfall (over higher reaches) at scattered places of J&K. Today, the same weather (generally cloudy with a brief spell of rain at scattered places) is likely to continue till evening,” an official of the local meteorological department said, adding, “Except today, there’s no forecast of any significant weather till next 4 days.” He said on May 29 and 30th, the weather is likely to be cloudy with possibility of light rain at scattered places of Kashmir and hot and dry in Jammu division till ending May.
A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.8°C against 12.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, is above normal by 0.1°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 10.3°C against 10.7°C on the previous night. The temperature is normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 9.6°C against 9.3°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 6.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 4.2°C ‘below’ normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.1°C against 9.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C below normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 18.2°C against 21.9°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 6.2°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 9.4°C, Batote 9.1°C and Bhadarwah 10.0°C, the official said.
Regarding rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received 3.0 mm, Qazigund 7.2 mm, Pahalgam 2.8mm, Kupwara 0.1mm, Kokernag 5.2mm, Gulmarg 8.0 mm, Jammu 4.5 mm, Banihal 16.2mm, Batote 36.4 mm and Bhadarwah 21.8 mm. (GNS)
Twitter Slams Sunil Gavaskar For Distasteful Remark On Shimron Hetmyer's Wife
The famous commentator and the former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar often invite trouble by giving controversial remarks on the commentary box. He did it again, this time during the ongoing IPL season he made an impudent comment related to a West Indian cricketer’s wife.
During the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on May 20 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Sunil made a comment about Shimron Hetmyer’s wife. The Caribbean cricketer who some time ago left bio-bubble for the birth of his first baby is back and playing for RR in the IPL 2022, he was a part of the squad which played against MS Dhoni-led CSK.
Mr. Gavaskar’s comment on his wife was not taken lightly by the audience and many urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to sack him.
When RR needed 47 runs off 31 balls to win the match, Shimron Hetmyer came to the field to bat for his team at the number six position. Just at that moment, the ‘Little Master’ Sunil Gavaskar commentated and said,
“Hetmyer’s wife delivered; will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?”
This comment was enough to start a controversy and the viewers started reacting to it.
Check the Twitter post by RVCJ media on the same:
Sunil Gavaskar reacts on Hatmyer.. pic.twitter.com/yyIioN1ibL
— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) May 21, 2022
The fans took to social media and slammed the former Indian cricketer. Take a look at some of their reactions:
You have a reason to fire him now @IPL
— Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) May 20, 2022
Sunil Gavaskar regularly reminds us not to choose our life heroes on the basis of professional exploits.
Someone can be a world beater skillfully but to have a right moral compass is a totally different thing
— Dr Sagar Garg (@DrGumsNProbes) May 21, 2022
One user found it so disappointing that he wrote, “Sunil Gavaskar should be kicked out from commentary panel. First he should learn to respect others players.”
Sunil Gavaskar should be kicked out from commentary panel. First he should learn to respect others players.#CSKvsRR #IPL2022
— Arjit Gupta (@guptarjit) May 20, 2022
Sunil Gavaskar shd be kicked out from com box, he is getting royalty for being one of the best test batsmen of all time while our ears bleed
— Kartik (@indicpolymath) May 20, 2022
Another used this hilarious tweet to shut Gavaskar’s mouth:
Dedicated to Mr. Sunil Gavaskar – pic.twitter.com/gEKlEhE39a
— Pallavi Anand (@PallaviSAnand) May 20, 2022
Sunil Gavaskar is one of the worst and most shameless commentators around. He has no sense of reality and still living in the 80s making these crass jokes. He should be banned immediately. And please have a woman commentator in the booth so these old men can learn some respect.
— Himansh (@HimanshSingla_) May 20, 2022
Ban this guy Sunil Gavaskar from commentary, he is a tharki budha dragging everyone’s wife
— Yasir. (@The_Introverty) May 20, 2022
There are 4 stages of life.
1) Childhood
2) Youth
3) Old age
4) Childhood
Sunil Gavaskar is on 4th stage of his life.
— Karan (@karannpatelll) May 20, 2022
Sunil Gavaskar on Tv – “Hetmyer’s wife delivered, will he deliver?”
Not sure whether we have commentators or troll on tv.#IPL2022 #CSKvsRR #SunilGavaskar
— Bjp slayer (@BjpSlayer) May 20, 2022
‘So’ called legend Sunil gavaskar some words during commentary today-: “Now Hetmyer’s wife has delievered, now he has to deliver today”. Are you kidding me?? These are the words of a commentator who is commentating in world’s best league. That’s Pathetic.
— Vaibhav Mishra (@heyy_vaibhav) May 20, 2022
This is not the first time Sunil Gavaskar commented on a cricketer’s wife, he was dragged into controversy when he commented about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.
As far as Shimron Hetmyer’s performance is concerned, the West Indian batter managed only 6 runs in 7 deliveries which included a boundary. CSK managed to put 150/6 on the scoreboard.
In response, RR chased the target successfully with 5 wickets in hand and 2 balls remaining in its innings. R Ashwin was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his performance.
What are your reviews on the comment made by Sunil Gavaskar? Let us know in the comments.
Petrol Diesel Prices: Are the prices of petrol and diesel reduced even today? Check your city's latest rate
Petrol Diesel Prices: Are the prices of petrol and diesel reduced even today? Check your city’s latest rate
Petrol and diesel prices have come down after tax cuts by the central and state governments. Due to this, the public has also got relief from rising inflation. However, the government petroleum companies are also under pressure from rising crude oil prices.
New Delhi. Giving relief from inflation, the central government has made a big cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel, after which the prices came down. After the center, the states have also started reducing the prices of oil.
While the central government has given relief to the public by cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel, the states have also reduced the VAT on their behalf and made the prices of oil cheaper. At present, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 in Delhi and Rs 109.27 in Mumbai as the Maharashtra government has also reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 a liter and diesel by Rs 1.44 a liter. Earlier in March-April, oil companies had increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10.20 per liter.
Prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros
– Delhi petrol Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 per liter
– Mumbai petrol Rs 109.27 and diesel Rs 95.84 per liter
– Chennai petrol Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 per liter
– Kolkata petrol Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76 per liter
New prices are also issued in these cities
- Petrol in Noida has become Rs 96.79 and diesel Rs 89.96 per liter.
- Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per liter.
- In Patna, petrol has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per liter.
- Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per liter.
New rates are released every morning at 6 o’clock
Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
You can know today’s latest price like this
You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.
WATCH VIDEO: Umran Malik's delivery hits Mayank Agarwal in the ribs, and goes down on the ground in pain
WATCH VIDEO: Umran Malik’s delivery hits Mayank Agarwal in the ribs, and goes down on the ground in pain
WATCH VIDEO: Umran Malik’s delivery hits Mayank Agarwal in the ribs, and goes down on the ground in pain
Umran Malik had the cricketing world take notice of him by bowling with sheer pace during Indian Premier League 2022. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer has troubled some of the best batsmen with his speed and his ability to pick up wickets consistently earned him a maiden call up to the national team.
Umran Malik’s fiery delivery hit Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal on the ribs in the last league-stage match of IPL 2022. The fastest bowler of India in the cash-rich league has impressed many this season with his fierce bowling.
It happened in the eighth over of Punjab’s chase. Umran banged a short delivery around middle and leg as Mayank looked to swipe it through the square leg region. But the ball instead hit his ribs. And even though he took off for a single, he was visibly in pain with one hand on his ribs. And on reaching the non-striker’s end, he went down on the floor. The team physio was immediately out on the field to have a look at the injury, which caused a delay in the match as well.
However, before the incident, Agarwal and Malik has some exchange when the SRH pacer umran Malik had walked out to bat. After losing early wickets, Mayank Agarwal came to the crease and Umran Malik welcomed the PBKS skipper on the pitch with a fiery delivery which Agarwal failed to negotiate properly and the ball hit him in the ribs.
