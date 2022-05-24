Finance
FBAR and the IRS Penalty Appeal Process
You have to submit a report to the IRS if you have offshore financial accounts with an aggregate value in excess of $10,000 at any time during the calendar year. The deadline for filing the FinCEN Form 114, Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) is June 30 every year. Failure to file can incur huge civil or criminal penalties on those accounts. Both the IRS and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) have authority on the FBAR program but the IRS now has the responsibility for performing the assessment and enforcement of FBAR penalties for non-compliance. The important thing is that you have a legal right to appeal against the IRS decisions if you feel the penalty has been arbitrarily assessed. In this article, we will explore some key points on the FBAR appeal process.
IRS Office of Appeals
First of all, it is not at all necessary to make any payments on FBAR penalties until the appeal process ends. Also, note that the statute of limitations is different for FBAR assessments and FBAR collections. The assessment of an FBAR penalty is conducted by a local tax examiner but FBAR penalty appeals are handled at the IRS Office of Appeals in a centralized location where there will be an FBAR Coordinator who will ensure that resolutions are consistent nationwide. Since it is a coordinated issue, a referral to the International Operations department of the IRS is required before the first conference can be held.
Assessing the Penalty – Two types
Appeals Pre-assessment
If the taxpayer disagrees with the assessment of the FBAR penalty, then he or she has to appeal within 45 days. This will be considered a pre-assessment appeal. Pre-assessed FBAR penalties are eligible for Fast Track Settlement (FTS) and also for Fast Track Mediation (FTM), but only if the Letter 3709 has not been issued to the taxpayer. So remember, there is no better time than now to appeal.
Appeals Post-assessment
If there are fewer than 180 days remaining on the statute of limitations for the assessment, the IRS is allowed to assess FBAR penalties at the time your case is received by the appeals department. Does this mean that you can’t appeal anymore if the statute expiration date is approaching? Not at all; you can. In a scenario like this, you will be given post-assessment appeal rights. Post-assessment FBAR cases will be handled on expedited basis and need to be processed within 120 days of assignment. Fast Track Settlement (FTS) or Post Appeals Mediation (P.A.M.) rights are unavailable in post-assessment appeals cases.
Litigation Options
You can file a complaint in either the District Court or the Court of Federal Claims to challenge the assessed penalty. Once you have gone through a process known as “exhausting your administrative remedies” you are eligible to file a lawsuit in court, disagreeing with the record upon which the IRS claim is based. The involvement of a tax lawyer familiar with the nuances of the FBAR procedures (such as “willful” and “non-willful” penalties) could prove to be beneficial at this point and could help you to win your FBAR penalty appeal.
Finance
The Importance of Hospital Billing in the Medical Community
The medical industry is comprised of many divisions and sections which all work together to offer patients a positive experience. This is true whether services are provided through an emergency care center, doctor’s office or any of the many types of medical help offices available. While many will focus on procedures performed at various hospitals and treatment centers, medical service administrative functions are equally as important, including hospital billing.
Hospital billing brings together charges based upon patient stays or procedures performed at a hospital. By coordinating with doctors’ offices throughout the community, this financial department can ensure a smooth relationship between doctors and patients. Because the medical billing process can be complicated, it is important for all entities involved to check information and avoid any discrepancies the patient might find.
While many hospitals employ their own accounting departments, the practice of outsourcing accounting services has risen over the years. This practice can save money while offering a more streamlined process to keep errors to a minimum. Outside sources work hard to provide state-of-the-art technology that can keep transaction costs down while eliminating problems such as fraud. Finding a service that can balance the complexity of a medical network can be a cost saving option that is valuable in economic down times.
In order to maintain a smooth accounting process, doctors should be willing to coordinate their own billing practices with the medical community. If they choose not to participate, errors might occur due to inconsistencies between accounting sources. Doctors should consider being on the same system as community hospitals in order to experience the best value for money invested.
Many healthcare practice management companies exist to provide integrated accounts receivable services for medical communities. Offering professional services with highly experienced staff and management, they often provide a group package at considerable savings that can encompass the entire community’s needs for consistent accounting and collections. Through proven success with the companies they represent, healthcare billing services enable doctors and medical services to focus on their patients’ needs and provide excellent health care.
Medical accounts receivable services will cover all aspects of hospital billing. This includes insurance transactions and follow-up as well as self-pay with follow-up and third-party payments. All aspects of the process will be scrutinized and followed through so that patients can enjoy a more relaxed experience at potentially trying times. Allowing for a more personal patient/doctor relationship, the right hospital billing service can work with the medical community to put an end to financial headaches while making doctors’ practices and hospitals’ procedures more profitable.
Finance
Jeff Herring – Article Marketing Master
N.B. This is the author’s twelfth teleseminar report from the “Seminars with the Experts” series hosted by Hilary Stewardson.
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, article marketing specialist Jeff Herring has used the power of words to build an information empire. His resume includes a nationally syndicated column, various telecourses and coaching programs, and of course his own traffic generating articles. Jeff specializes in live, café-style video recordings and is a strong proponent of audio-visual promotion of writing services.
The Accidental Internet Marketer?
In his previous life, Herring built up a thriving family therapy practice over two decades. So how does a successful marriage therapist/relationship coach migrate to the forefront of Internet Marketing? In Jeff’s case, the seed was planted in 1994 with a first look online while writing his newspaper column. In 2005, he decided to bundle collections of his columns and sell them in e-book form. Initial success whetted his e-commerce appetite, and Herring proceeded to systematize a ready-made subscriber list to offer motivational quotes. A few months later, after setting up his first websites, Jeff became a full-time Internet Marketer and has never looked back.
Jealously Guarding Your Own Voice.
Consider Herring’s clever play on words that reveal his philosophy:
“Write with your mouth, not with your hands.”
Jeff says NO to private label rights (PLR) articles, because of mass duplication and their general lack of quality and relevance. By succumbing to recycled articles, you lose your voice and are not credible with prospects and customers anymore.
Does the same apply to outsourcing; i.e., ghostwriting (a.k.a. writing in another person’s voice)? Herring agrees that outsourcing is acceptable when you are not an expert in the chosen topic, but points out the inherent risk of abandoning original, personal work.
Jeff Herring agrees that we can use article marketing to drive readers to affiliate websites. However, at some point you need to look beyond other people’s products and claim full ownership of your words. After all, you’re doing all this work writing articles – why not promote yourself first?
Common Mistakes, Pitfalls of New Article Marketers.
Becoming a proficient article marketer like Jeff Herring takes practice, as well as avoiding some traps:
- Procrastination
- Belief that you don’t have anything worth saying; lack of writing confidence and self-esteem.
- Trying to say too much at once.
- Listening to the wrong people.
- Going on a buying frenzy for article generators, submission software, external aids, etc.
- Word count hang-up, especially at the low-end (250 words).
To generate writing topics, Jeff Herring recommends that you create “Tips” articles, in which you enumerate 7 ways to solve a specific problem. Then, take each tip and create a more specific article. As a result, one topic will allows you to create a total of 8 articles.
A perceived weakness often cited by beginners – that their article category is too crowded – in fact indicates its great potential. Competitors, potential customers, social networkers, and joint venture seekers are all on the lookout for quality writers, even the next superstar.
Spreading your Articles to the World.
Jeff Herring believes that article marketing is the best “free” way to generate traffic. However, simply being a great writer is not enough. Your goal is to plant “Evergreen” articles, articles that will drive traffic to your sites over and over again on autopilot. So, you must have a solid, systematic article submission strategy. Jeff offers an article submission hierarchy to follow:
- The best 1-2 article directories.
- Other top article directories.
- Niche article directories.
- Your own article directory or blog.
Jeff Herring’s 3 Power P’s.
Every article marketer is looking for the winning elements that will lead to a life-changing breakthrough. In short, we need:
- Prospects: Targeted traffic generation via articles to get eyeballs in front of your website. Now it’s up to you to encourage action!
- Publicity: High page rankings (PR), ideally the first page of Google for your keywords and key phrases.
- Profits: Money is great and justifies your hard work. However there are other indirect (i.e. back links) and direct (e.g. article repurposing) benefits of posting a steady stream of quality articles.
How to Make More Money from an Article than a Book.
On the surface, it may seem far fetched that individual articles can be a catalyst for recurring income. Yet, consider some of the possibilities:
- Converting a 7 Tips article into a 7-part autoresponder or e-course.
- Creating video and/or audio articles from the written word.
- Teleseminar series based on article tips.
In addition, consider the possibilities from combining article marketing and joint ventures. Many top entrepreneurs swap lists and cross promote. To make such alliances work for you, look for people in your niche – not necessarily heavy hitters – that are doing similar things and share your marketing outlook.
To work once and get paid over an over again, you must optimize each part of an article, i.e.:
- Title: Start with keywords that highlight the benefits of your article to the reader.
- Body: Manageable chunks of information that engage readers and leave them wanting more.
- Resource Box: Take advantage of your audience’s heightened sense of awareness to promote yourself. Should flow easily from your conclusion and not feel apart from the article body.
Conclusion.
Writing is a basic communication skill that is cultivated from the essence of your personality. The beauty of article marketing lies in its simplicity, no matter what technological advances are in store for the world. Jeff Herring embraces Internet technology, but hasn’t forgotten the essence of being successful – making things simple. To that end, it does not hurt to have guts, i.e.:
Go Use This Stuff!
Finance
Bespoke Software Development – Outsourcing Web Development
Custom Application Development – Web Applications That do More
Today, web application development is big business. The amounts of investment funds being poured into web applications is staggering yet one wonders whether this investment is generating the desired results. A web application generally has to work harder than to be a passive application that doesn’t get visitors engaged. Clearly, in today’s tough economic times, web applications development must be aligned with a company’s marketing goals.
Application developers are notorious for ignoring the marketing and customer experience needs of their clients. Backroom programmers may have no comprehension of who is using the web site and what the application is to achieve. Examples of quality web application development are those applications that allow customers to log into a secure area of the site to review progress on work being done on their site.
Web applications need to help you save time and money. Allowing customers to log in, find relevant information, conduct business, or report problems saves your staff time. If your applications are unattractive or too complicated for users to utilize, then it’s time to hire developers who can deliver the right solutions.
Web application developers should provide services in a number of programming languages and platforms, yet many will not. They are one trick ponies. Programmers might choose from Unix, Opensoftware, Windows or Mac based solutions and they may have to use several of them. Amateur’s inability to deliver applications in the appropriate development platforms can leave clients vulnerable in many ways. First of all the application may be in a platform that is not compatible with the client’s customers needs or for plug in ecommerce applications. Porting the incompatible platforms can result in substantial ongoing costs and downtime.
Good programmers will also be using the latest development software, not pirated versions that are years out of date. Some cheap application developers use outdated development software such as old versions of Microsoft Visual Basic. New applications may not even work because the cheap developer didn’t have access to updated tools, documentation, and fixes. The development software firms keep their most current software relevant by making changes that frustrate users of the old software or pirated software. Developers must download the latest versions or have access to the help files to make their applications work.
Since applications have to work with database backends, access to real time information is very important. Using leading database software applications including Oracle, MS Sql, My Sql, and RedHat is best chosen because it suits your application, not because it is the only one they know how to program. Some will have helpful specialties in the web based platforms that are most used such as Microsoft .Net, Adobe ActionScript and PHP. This leaves you with some options that respect your budget.
Security is an issue too. Access to real time security updates and development documentation is critical to ensuring your site can’t be hacked. The release of private customer information can result in expensive lawsuits.
Those using pirated software or who don’t have access to the latest support, are working in the dark. If your application developers are creating bespoke or custom software, then referencing old programming can make your site unusable.
Professional web application developers have an intelligent, consultative approach that begins with a face to face consultation of needs. Users, staff and managers are interviewed to generate all relevant information on how the application will be used. Off the shelf solutions may not deliver needed results, yet customer programming can respond to all user’s requirements. Then a proposal is submitted to you. After the application is up live, the application developer needs to provide training on its use. Or, well stated instructions are built in to help web users use the software. However, a well designed intuitively designed software is a solution that limits the learning curve.
If you’re considering outsourcing Web application development to third world countries where you may seemingly get a price break, consider how ruinous the language barriers might be. Also, what you mean when you web conference them long distance to a different time zone, whether your intended meanings really register with them. Working with developers over a phone without meeting with them frequently in person can result in substantial program errors. The application’s purpose may not be met and it could be treated with contempt by your business partners. Visitors to your site may find it “foreign looking” and just not comfortable.
There’s an old saying that you should keep your web application developers close enough to get your hands around their neck. This is so true. You need that good communication and a developer who can create the right feel and get feedback on how customers are using the applications. The final goal is quality. When you’re pouring money into a web application, it has to be done right.
