Forex Trading Robots – Play Golf
Who said “The Robots are coming?” Maybe Paul Revere muttered a few words like that – and now they have arrived. Brigades of Automated Forex Trading Troops have descended upon the trading world.
There are many variations of work:
There is the standard drudge – trudging off to the pits every day or night; eking out a pittance. And there is a life of leisure, letting a robot work for you instead while you do other things. You might expect when a new craze hits the streets that every man and his robot are now trading the Forex market. However not all robots are equal. Just like buying a horse – make sure you get a good one
Trading robots now make it possible for the average person to be a full-time trader. You can earn a permanent income playing golf – unless you are like Tiger Woods and have given that up for awhile. Just turn on your Forex trading robot and head for the first tee.
You can give up your day job for a round of golf while your fully automated Forex trading robot slaves away at the coal face making money for you. And with remote hosting you never have to even visit the office or touch your computer. Just go to the bank and collect the money which the trading robots can shovel in to your account..
That is due to the fact that the robot is not human – and is not itself creative. Therefore on its own it will not find solutions which a human mind sometimes can to solve problems. A robot is essentially just a data processor. One that can do a far quicker job than the human brain – but it can only process the garbage according to the system it is programmed for. On the occasions of cataclysmic events – world shattering news and market panic a trading robot probably should not be left alone in the room. However for 99 percent of the time a trade robot should be able to perform better than a human.
This is for two reasons.
1) Robots are devoid of emotion. Where a human is manually trading it is impossible to avoid emotion – and that can be a killer at times.
2) Robots can process far more data than a human and respond much faster – place orders quicker to enter and to exit markets at an instant. When it comes to speed trading robots are like lightning – unless the data coming to it is confusing. (The rare occasions when they can not perform)
Bottom line: do not try to compete against the trading robots. Professional traders use trading robots. That is not to say that there is not still a lot of manual trading activity. But the Big Boys now play with robot Toys – and let the Robots do the number crunching and order execution.
Irrespective of whether you use a trading robot or stick to manual trading the essential ingredient for successful Forex trading is money management. Never trade with more money than you can afford to lose. Risk as little money as possible in each trade – so you conserve your capital Take your losses quickly – limit the amount that you give up to the market so your capital is not depleted significantly by any one trade. If you are in a slump – a losing streak – take time off from the markets. Go play a round of golf and clear your head for awhile so you can come back fresh another day. The same applies if your trading robot does not perform well on a particular occasion.
You never know with the development of cybernetics – maybe the robots will be able to play your sand shots for you soon.
American Dollar is Still the King – But For How Long?
Something happened in November 2008, which had not happened at any time before in history. An upstart Euro, which started to be used as the official currency in some 17 countries in Europe in as late as 1995, upstaged the megalithic US Dollar. The euro had been earlier adopted by the financial markets in 1999. The US Dollar slipped from the high pedestal and lost its numero uno position as the world’s premier currency in circulation to the Euro in November 2008. The significance of this happening was not lost on anyone.
The Euro was valued first at 1.18 against one dollar. It started losing ground fast. The trend continued until it plummeted to 0.8 per one dollar in October 2000. When the national currencies of member countries of European Union were replaced by the Euro, it took a roll reversal and started appreciating steadily. It achieved parity with the dollar in July 2002. It has since risen in value. Its career graph shows it surpassed its initial value in May, 2003 and hit 1.3 against dollars. That was the time when dollar was going through its difficult phase and was losing against all major currencies. After a period of uncertainty, Euro again rose to its highest value of $1.5 in July 2008 but plunged back to $1.25, though still higher than its initial value. As of now, i.e. Nov 2009, it stands at a respectable $1.48.
The American Dollar is truly the international currency exchangeable anywhere on the Earth. Countries like British Virgin Islands, Bermuda and Equador either use the dollar as their official currency or along with their national currencies. Still others, like Lebanon and Iraq have notified the dollar as their de facto currency.
To return to the tickling question of Euro gaining an upper hand internationally and replacing dollar, there are all kinds of speculations flying around. The downward trend took shape during President Nixon’s time when the administration started spending more money than it received as revenue. The OPEC came to its rescue and made up for the deficit. It also bought US Treasury Bonds. Japan followed suit and unloaded its substantial financial baggage in the US to buy the Bonds.
Euro-denominated bonds are in circulation and are posing a real threat to US Bonds. OPEC is looking to invest in Euro bonds. This will complicate the matter further for the dollar and the interest rates in the US are bound to raise. This is because the demand is increasing enormously and the supply may not be forthcoming from Japan and the OPEC.
Let this not dishearten the Americans because the world economy will completely collapse without dollar holding its prime position. At least that is the perceived position for now. The economies of the world will not like to be left in the lurch and left holding the bag. But for how long?
How To Generate Passive Income From A Photo Blog?: Some Ideas For Travelogue Owners!
Have you ever thought about making money from a photo blog? Did you ever know that you can make passive income from a blog that only has images on it? Well, there are thousands of such blogs making a decent passive income for the bloggers. These blogs often refer to a specific category – travelogues! Though there are numerous other blog genres that can also follow the same concept. However, the travelogues work better with this concept than any other types. If you love to travel a lot and snap photos, you will be able to generate decent income just by publishing your captures on the blogs. Here, you will discover how to generate passive income from a photo blog! The method is pretty simple, however, you will explore some ideas that worth your time and money!
How to generate passive income from a cool travelogue using photo content only!
Setting up a travelogue is fairly simple; with the basic knowledge about coding and the popular blogging platforms, anyone can easy create a cool travelogue in a few minutes. However, the biggest challenge is to make the travelogue popular and get visitors for the blog. Once you have started getting some traffic from different sources, you can easily monetize the traffic and start making a decent income from the travelogue.
#1 advertising revenues
First of all, you can make money from the advertising units shown on the pages on your blog. You can use different types and styles of advertising units and can embed them inside your blog posts if you prefer. You have to do some research to get better click through rates. However, you should include a few lines or sentences to get relevant advertisements and make more money from relevant traffic. You can make a decent passive income from the advertising revenues!
#2 donations
Many travelogues make a lot of money from donations. You may find there are lots of travellers who get financial support from the followers. These donations come from their travelling blogs. They can make a decent amount of passive income just by sharing the glimpses of their journey around the world. For some of them travelling is not only their passion, but also their way to make money. They have taken travelling as their job! Yes, they make money just for travelling around the world! Just put a donation button on your website and there you go!
#3 premium members’ section
Finally, there is always an option to start a premium section for your members. You can share the best images with your premium members who would pay you a regular fee. This can be also a very powerful method to monetize the travelogues. However, you have to be very professional and focused towards your visitors and explore what they’ve been looking for. And at the same time, you have to make sure that you are highly skilled for the photography niche you’ve chosen. This way, you will not only make passive income online, but will also be able to brand yourself and make more money as a professional photographer specialized in travelling shoots!
When it Comes to Your 401k Or IRA Rollover, Get Advice From Someone Who Still Has All Their Money
This is great advice isn’t it? But whose retirement account wasn’t affected by recent losses in the market besides people in CDs or bonds?
The market crash of 2008 hit nearly everyone with a traditional retirement plan, and millions of people sustained losses of as much as 50% or more, wiping out trillions of dollars in value. Even people using purely “safe” mutual fund investments were hit very hard and it will take many years of constant positive returns just to get back to 2008 account balances.
For millions of people about to retire, the recent market crash in both stocks and real estate along with rising income taxes has become the perfect storm, devastating long term financial security, independence and retirement lifestyle.
To add insult to injury, almost every employer sponsored 401k plan in the country holding mutual fund investments has been the victim of usury level hidden fees and commissions. In many documented cases these outrageous fees were 10X the amount actually disclosed to the employees. The U.S. Department of Labor’s website warns every 401k account holder that a very small change in fees from 0.5% to 1.5% will slash the amount of your retirement nest egg by 28%! Hidden fees inside 401k mutual funds are a serious threat to your financial security, and most funds have hidden charges of 3% with many exceeding 5%!. The vast majority of mutual funds inside American’s 401k accounts are hiding fees double the amount the Department of Labor demonstrates as excessive. If just 1.5% will reduce your account balance by 28%, what kind of damage do you think 3, 4, 5% or more can do to your retirement?
The only benefit received in return for these confiscatory fees is the professional money management skills of the fund manager in charge of your money, hopefully resulting in lots of gains for your account; if your 401k didn’t take a hit during 2008, maybe 3% fees on all of your money every year is worth it?
Before you put another dime into your 401k, search YouTube, keyword “401k fee” and view a few of the mainstream media specials on how widespread the abuse of the American retirement plan has been. Then, if you have the stomach for it, open your most recent 401k statement and look at the mutual funds in your own account. If you are like most American’s, you are the victim of these hidden fees as well.
Then there is the future risk of rising income taxes further eroding your 401k power. At retirement you will pay taxes on every dime in your 401k based on future income tax rates. Most experts today agree that income taxes have to go up in the future to pay for many of the unfunded social programs in addition to Social Security. This is a huge problem, unfortunately for most people there seems to be no other answer for tax advantaged long term savings than a 401k plan.
But there is an answer! A tax friendly financial tool approved by the IRS and designed to help you accomplish your retirement goals with market based gains but at absolutely no market risk, it is called a 7702 Private Plan.
People who properly established their own 7702 Private Plan still have all of their money after the 2008 market crash, even though they earned above average gains during the market bull-run. Wouldn’t it be nice if your 401k mutual fund manager guaranteed that your account balance and any credited interest you earned could never be lost, regardless of the market conditions?
Every 7702 Private Plan is administered by a State licensed institution, by law that institution must maintain dollar for dollar cash reserves, the company must also guarantee your 7702 Private Plan will never earn less than 0% interest eliminating the possibility of loss.
Interest credits in a 7702 Private Plan are based on upward movements in a market index such as the S&P 500 index or a fixed interest rate. You have a choice, if you think the index is going to be down the next year you can choose to take the guaranteed interest rate (usually ranges from 4-7%) or you can choose a blend of any ratio between the market index and guaranteed rate, this blending strategy will ensure a positive return in your account regardless of market performance.
The company administering a 7702 Private Plan is also required by law to provide a minimum amount of life insurance death benefit in the plan, which is generally close to what you would have saved had you lived to retirement. In a 7702 Private Plan not only are your savings absolutely guaranteed from market losses, if you were to pass away for any reason prior to retirement your family’s financial future remains secure, no 401k, IRA, Mutual Fund or other high risk retirement saddled with worthless hidden fees can offer the financial security to you and your family of a 7702 Private Plan.
While the internal components of a 7702 Private Plan investment vehicle are very complicated (think of all the parts in your car complicated) the actual investment vehicle is highly regulated and has been in existence for more than 12 years. Representatives offering the 7702 Private Plan are typically independent and have sophisticated software that will clearly show you what you can expect to have at retirement compared to the after tax income you will receive from your current 401k or other retirement plan. It is critically important and often forgotten, that you don’t get to keep all the money in a 401k when you retire, there will be a huge income tax bill to pay every time income is taken out, further any 401k income taken also triggers punitive taxes on your Social Security income, up to 85%!
A 7702 Private Plan is an IRS approved method to safely replace your company 401k, it will create 100% tax free income that does not trigger punitive taxes on Social Security income and can never lose value due to market losses.
This truly unique retirement plan has protected the savings of millions of Americans throughout the country for over a decade, earning above average returns without risk. It has also proven itself a very safe vehicle, passing the stress test of 2001 and 2008 market crashes with flying colors. If you own a 401k, 403b, IRA, CD, Bond or other long term retirement plan, you owe it to yourself to find out all you can about the 7702 Private Plan before you make another contribution.
How To Generate Passive Income From A Photo Blog?: Some Ideas For Travelogue Owners!
When it Comes to Your 401k Or IRA Rollover, Get Advice From Someone Who Still Has All Their Money
