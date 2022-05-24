Forex Trading Robots – Play Golf

Share Pin 0 Shares

Who said “The Robots are coming?” Maybe Paul Revere muttered a few words like that – and now they have arrived. Brigades of Automated Forex Trading Troops have descended upon the trading world.

There are many variations of work:

There is the standard drudge – trudging off to the pits every day or night; eking out a pittance. And there is a life of leisure, letting a robot work for you instead while you do other things. You might expect when a new craze hits the streets that every man and his robot are now trading the Forex market. However not all robots are equal. Just like buying a horse – make sure you get a good one

Trading robots now make it possible for the average person to be a full-time trader. You can earn a permanent income playing golf – unless you are like Tiger Woods and have given that up for awhile. Just turn on your Forex trading robot and head for the first tee.

You can give up your day job for a round of golf while your fully automated Forex trading robot slaves away at the coal face making money for you. And with remote hosting you never have to even visit the office or touch your computer. Just go to the bank and collect the money which the trading robots can shovel in to your account..

That is due to the fact that the robot is not human – and is not itself creative. Therefore on its own it will not find solutions which a human mind sometimes can to solve problems. A robot is essentially just a data processor. One that can do a far quicker job than the human brain – but it can only process the garbage according to the system it is programmed for. On the occasions of cataclysmic events – world shattering news and market panic a trading robot probably should not be left alone in the room. However for 99 percent of the time a trade robot should be able to perform better than a human.

This is for two reasons.

1) Robots are devoid of emotion. Where a human is manually trading it is impossible to avoid emotion – and that can be a killer at times.



2) Robots can process far more data than a human and respond much faster – place orders quicker to enter and to exit markets at an instant. When it comes to speed trading robots are like lightning – unless the data coming to it is confusing. (The rare occasions when they can not perform)

Bottom line: do not try to compete against the trading robots. Professional traders use trading robots. That is not to say that there is not still a lot of manual trading activity. But the Big Boys now play with robot Toys – and let the Robots do the number crunching and order execution.

Irrespective of whether you use a trading robot or stick to manual trading the essential ingredient for successful Forex trading is money management. Never trade with more money than you can afford to lose. Risk as little money as possible in each trade – so you conserve your capital Take your losses quickly – limit the amount that you give up to the market so your capital is not depleted significantly by any one trade. If you are in a slump – a losing streak – take time off from the markets. Go play a round of golf and clear your head for awhile so you can come back fresh another day. The same applies if your trading robot does not perform well on a particular occasion.

You never know with the development of cybernetics – maybe the robots will be able to play your sand shots for you soon.