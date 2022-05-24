Finance
Grow Your Business With SAP Users List
Use SAP Users List to fulfill your marketing endeavor. Connect with SAP users and convey your message with little hassle. Get your traffic high with brilliant result driving database that we assimilate for you. Our culture and techniques assure that our data quality is never compromised. Leaving you with the choice to choose your targeted audience and obviously your fate. B2B Scorpion is an experienced bunch. Also, we also understand how well this data service can serve for your business growth. So, why waste time, start your broadcasting strategically, understanding the audience behavior and implement your multi-channel marketing campaign.
What are the sources of SAP Users Mailing List?
Publications
Memberships
Yellow pages
Public filings
Tradeshows
And more…
Salient features of SAP Users List from B2B Scorpion
Assuring verified SAP Mailing Lists
Customized data list, that suits your marketing strategies
Highly experienced market researchers, that concludes a high-quality email list
We have authentic sources making sure that our database includes valid and relevant details
He recent results show that there are more than 86,200 contacts of SAP Users across the globe
With 95% of customer retention capability, B2B Scorpion is the top provides the best SAP Email List. Also, our clients’ feedback is what we wait for. Our customer services are one of the key factors, that helps our clients to manage their data list and make the rightful decisions. Our customer supports will analyze your business and guide you with the best-customized email list for your brand promotion. So, why wait? When you can start now!
Compilation of the SAP Users List
We compile our database from multiple valid sources that assure better lead generation. The details are cross verified to assure better accuracy. Therefore, you increase your opportunity to find the potential leads and share your message. However, we have a dedicated data team who makes sure that the details are valid and assimilated from an authentic source. Thus, making your job easy and time-saving.
We Source our SAP Users List from:
B2B Scorpion collects verified information from the trusted source. We double-verify the information through emails and calls. Also, we study the stock market fluctuations of different companies to understand the target market trends. Our data partners connect with different PR agencies and mandatory public disclosures to derive quality contact details.
Why will SAP Email List by B2B Scorpion be the right choice?
B2B Scorpion helps you to expand your business in different countries by offering verified and well-segmented SAP users mailing list. In addition, we make sure you easily connect with the top professionals in different companies using the SAP solutions. Since most of the Fortune companies utilize SAP for customer relationship you can easily connect with them as we help you with that through our qualified email lists. So, join us today to get a free quote of the top-quality List Of Companies Using Sap based on your business requirements.
The Appropriate Discount Rate For Residential Real Estate Analysis
The investment value of a property can only be measured against other investment opportunities available to an investor. If investors can earn 4.5% by investing in government treasuries, they will demand a higher return to invest in an asset as volatile and as illiquid as residential real estate. The rate of return an investor demands is called a “discount rate.”
The discount rate is different for each investor as each will have different tolerances for risk. During the Great Housing Bubble discount rates on most asset classes were at historic lows due to excess liquidity in capital markets. The discount rate used in the analysis is the variable with the greatest impact on the investment value. Because of the risks of investing in residential real estate, a strong argument can be made that a low discount rate is unwarranted and investors would typically demand higher rates of return for assuming the inherent risks. A low discount rate exaggerates the investment premium and makes an investment appear more valuable, and a high discount rate underestimates the investment premium and makes an investment appear less valuable.
The US Department of the Treasury sells a product called Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). The principal of a TIPS increases with inflation, and it pays a semi-annual interest payment providing a return on the investment. When a TIPS matures, they buyer paid the adjusted principal or original principal, whichever is greater. This is a risk-free investment guaranteed to grow with the rate of inflation. The rate of interest is very low, but since the principal grows with inflation, it provides a return just over the rate of inflation. Houses have historically appreciated at just over the rate of inflation as well; therefore a risk-free investment in TIPS provides a similar rate of asset appreciation as residential real estate (approximately 4.5%). Despite their similarities, TIPS are a much more desirable investment because the value is not very volatile, and TIPS are much easier and less expensive to buy and sell. Residential real estate values are notoriously volatile, particularly in coastal regions. Houses have high transaction costs, and they can be very difficult to sell in a bear market. It is not appropriate to use a 4.5% rate similar to the yield on TIPS or the rate of appreciation of residential real estate as the discount rate in a proper value analysis.
Another convenient discount rate to use when assessing the value of residential real estate is the interest rate on the loan used to acquire the property. Borrowed money costs money in the form of interest payments. A homebuyer can pay down the loan on the property and earn a return on that money equal to the interest on the loan as money not spent. Eliminating interest expense provides a return on investment equal to the interest rate. Interest rates during the Great Housing Bubble on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages dropped below 6%. An argument can be made that 6% is an appropriate discount rate; however, 6% interest rates are near historic lows, and interest rates are likely to be higher in the future. Interest rates stabilized in the mid 80s after the spike of the early 80s to quell inflation. The average contract mortgage interest rate from 1986 to 2007 was 8.0%. If a discount rate matching the loan interest rate is used in a value analysis, it is more appropriate to use 8% than 6%.
Investors in residential real estate (those who invest in rental property to obtain cashflow) typically ignore any resale value appreciation. These investors want to receive cash from rental in excess of the costs of ownership to provide a return on their investment. Despite their different emphasis for achieving a return, the discount rates these investors use may be the most appropriate because it is for the same asset class. Cashflow investors in rental real estate have already discounted for the risks of price volatility and illiquidity. Historically, investors in cashflow producing real estate have demanded returns of near 12%. During the Great Housing bubble, these rates declined to as low as 6% for class “A” apartments in certain California markets. It is likely that discount rates will rise back to their historic norms in the aftermath of the bubble. If a discount rate is used matching that of cashflow investors in residential real estate, a rate of 12% should be used.
Once money is sunk into residential real estate, it can only be extracted through borrowing, which has its own costs, or sale. Money put into residential real estate is money taken away from a competing investment. When buyers are facing a rent versus own decision, they may choose to rent and put their down payment and investment premium into a completely different asset class with even higher returns. This money could go into high yield bonds, market index funds or mutual funds, commodities, or any of a variety of high-risk, high-return investment vehicles. An argument can be made that the discount rate should approximate the long-term return on high yield alternative investments, perhaps as high as 15% or 18%. Although an individual investor may forego these investment opportunities to purchase residential real estate, it is not appropriate to use discount rates this high because many of these investments are riskier and more volatile than residential real estate.
The discount rate is the most important variable in evaluating the investment value of residential real estate. Arguments can be made for rates as low as 4.5% and as high as 18%. Low discount rates translate to high values, and high rates make for low values. The extremes of this range are not appropriate for use because they represent alternatives investments with different risk parameters that are not comparable to residential real estate. The most appropriate discount rates are between 8% and 12% because these represent either credit costs (interest rates) or the rate used by professional real estate investors.
Project and Portfolio Management – Align Projects With Corporate Strategy
Project Portfolio Management is not just about managing several projects. Harvey Levine describes PPM as the “management of the project portfolio so as to maximize the contribution of projects to the overall welfare and success of the enterprise.” He continues to explain that for PPM to be effective, projects must:
- Be aligned with the firm’s strategy and goals
- Be consistent with the firm’s values and culture
- Contribute (directly or indirectly) to a positive cash flow for the enterprise.
- Effectively use the firm’s resources-both people and resources
- Not only provide for current contributions to the firm’s health but must help to position the firm for future success.
Over the next few days I will be discussing each of these steps in detail. First, let’s talk about some ideas to help align projects with a firm’s strategy and goals.
Align Projects with a Firm’s Strategy and Goals
In a 2004 survey by Pricewaterhouse Coopers, only 2.5 percent of global businesses achieve 100 percent project success. Another research report from Business Improvement Architect’s found that the chief reason for project failure is that most organizations do not ensure that all projects they implement align with their organization’s core strategies. In fact, 80 percent of organizations had no formal business case for the development of Project Management Offices.
So how do you align projects with corporate strategies and goals? Michael Stanleigh suggests three things to help:
- Undertake a review of all the projects that are currently under way within the organization as well as those completed over the past year.
- Ask every department to list all of the projects that they are currently working on. What is the goal of each? What is the strategic alignment, if known?
- Create an inventory of all projects in the organization, regardless of size or scope, that are currently on the go within all departments and within the whole organization.
- Measure each of these projects. Are they are on time and on budget according to the original scope? Are they meeting customer requirements as defined? Or, are there no measurements in place?
- Identify projects completed over the past year and measure their success rate. These lessons learned will help to identify project prioritization in the next step. For example, if many projects were unsuccessful because of a lack of resources then resources required to complete future projects should be considered a criteria for determining project viability. If a project requires many resources, they may rate low on this criteria. If you decide that it is a strategically important project, you will have to ensure that the right resources must be made available or the project might fail.
Develop a systematic approach to prioritizing all projects.
- Develop criteria against which to prioritize all projects. Include impact on corporate strategy and customers. This is best done with a subcommittee of senior management.
- List all projects along with their goal, purpose and strategic alignment and the identified criteria necessary for determining the expected impact each project will have on the organization, its departments and its customers. This process will allow you to rank each project quantitatively and determine its level of priority.
- Establish a committee of senior management to review and assess project prioritization on a monthly basis. This committee will provide final approval on all project implementation priorities.
Align projects to corporate and departmental strategic plans.
- Review the corporate and departmental strategic plans and if none exist meet with the senior executive team to gain an understanding of the key strategic priorities.
- Examine all projects to determine their alignment with the corporate strategic goals. This strategic alignment will demonstrate how each project’s successful execution will support the corporate and/or departmental strategic plan.
- Terminate projects that are of low priority or not somehow linked to corporate and/or departmental strategy. Their immediate termination will ensure they stop costing the organization money, resources, time and lost customers. Projects not linked to corporate or departmental strategy add no measurable value to the organization.
I hope these ideas help your organization achieve better project alignment. As Harvey Levine suggests, this is only one of five important factors in project portfolio management. My next article will focus on helping projects become more consistent with the firm’s value and culture.
Integrated Social Media – CRM – Analytics Model
Social Media is the buzz word in today’s world. There has been an increased participation across the world on this web-based and mobile based communication medium. This provides an interactive platform among communities, organizations and individuals where people can share and interact with their view points, feedback, criticism and accolades about their various experiences on various products and services.
As the social media has become a new channel of information exchange among individuals, this has become a modern channel for various companies to understand and serve their customers and manage their customer’s experience proactively.
The need of the hour for the companies is to engage with the customers over social websites (micro blogging sites like Twitter or social networking sites like Facebook, Google+ etc.)
1) Listen to customers what they say in the public forum
2) Gather data related to the customer issues and concerns or detect the customer’s perception about the company
3) Mapping the gathered data to the existing/ new customer information
4) Analyze the data available from social media
5) Provide solution to the customer
6) Analyze the information to develop proactive actions and measure the effectiveness of the engagements.
This emphasizes the companies to have an integrated model of “Social Media – CRM – Analytics”.
Integrated Model
Setting up Social network platform
Step I: The first step is to establish the Social network ecosystem to gather the data from various social platforms. The platforms can be widely classified as:
- Company owned Social Webs – these are the social web platforms which the company has built in for collaboration, support, new idea generation, product marketing or branding
- Third Party Social Webs – these are publicly available social websites like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Flickr etc.
For example:
Scenario 1: If a person writes a comment on twitter about a company, the information needs to be identified and captured.
Scenario 2: The Company has created a dedicated social web where the users of the company’s products/ services are enrolled – and one of the members posts an enquiry or comment. This information needs to be categorized and captured in the system
Processing the data in CRM
Step II: The data from the social network is extracted and transferred to the CRM system
Step III: The data is classified as Query or Comment in the CRM system
Step IV: Based on the query/ comment type, a service request is created in CRM
Step V: The case is auto assigned to a Customer service representative
Step VI: Query knowledgebase is created. Service reps refer the knowledge base to solve the query and post the solution to the social network as a reply
Analytical insights
The following analytical insights can be built up:
- Measure the success across the social channels – identifying the social web which is attracting maximum customer footprint. Evaluate between the web communities, blogging sites and social networking sites and measure the customer attraction rates by each web communities.
- Evaluate the average answer rate – the time taken to post the reply to the social network from the time the query is posted
- Proactive incident communication – Based on the comment/query, communicate the customer or the community about any failure/ incident in advance
- Proactive identification of customer dissatisfaction and identification of potential churn candidate
- Evaluating customer behavior after interacting in the social media
Management Reporting
The following management reports can be built around the integrated model:
- Call deflection rate – the reduction in the call levels in the Call centers due to diversion of customer queries to the social community self service
- Average response time – the average time taken to respond a customer query or customer comment.
- Customer participation rate – the rate at which the customers participate in the social web discussions. This will gauge the popularity or usability of the social media by the customers.
