News
Happy Birthday Buck! Mets crush Giants behind David Peterson’s solid outing, Amazin’s 13 runs
SAN FRANCISCO — This was a performance the Mets would take from any of their pitchers, let alone their seventh starter.
David Peterson, pitching in place of the injured Max Scherzer, once again impressed in his promotion to the big leagues by holding the Giants to two runs on three hits across six innings. He matched his season-high of six strikeouts, while allowing one walk, across 99 pitches for a 2.16 ERA.
Peterson’s solid outing was complemented by an offensive outburst from the lineup in the Mets’ 13-3 rout over the Giants on Monday night at Oracle Park. Manager Buck Showalter, who was celebrating his 66th birthday on Monday, gladly accepted the win as his gift.
The Mets offense overpowered Giants pitchers, including starting right-hander Alex Cobb, in the series opener. Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Mark Canha all homered in the club’s 18-hit effort. Alonso’s three-run home run in the third inning was his 11th of the season, good for a three-way tie for the most homers in the National League. The Mets first baseman also extended his NL-leading RBI count to 40 with the dinger.
The Amazin’s tabbed Cobb for six runs on 10 hits, with most of those runs against him coming in the third inning on a terrific sequence from the Mets lineup. Following J.D. Davis’ first single of the night and a pair of softly hit infield singles, Francisco Lindor ripped a well-placed two-run double just off the third base line to collect his 500th career RBI and put the Mets on the board. Alonso followed Lindor’s double with his home run to complete the five-run third-inning rally.
Peterson, making his first major-league outing in 20 days, brushed off the trouble he ran into in the second inning on a mistake to Brandon Crawford and bounced back to give the Mets a quality start. Crawford took Peterson’s belt-high fastball and parked it in left field for a two-run home run. But, rather than spiraling, Peterson settled down. In a flashback to his rookie season, when then-manager Luis Rojas would commend Peterson for his calm and composed attitude on the mound, the southpaw bounced back to end his outing by retiring 11 in a row.
If Peterson can deliver consistent performances and build off his Monday night outing against the Giants, he can help make the disappointment of losing Scherzer for the next several weeks that much less sour. Peterson also stepped up for the Mets rotation early last month, when Taijuan Walker hit the injured list and the left-hander delivered four encouraging outings. But now Peterson is showing promise, and giving new hope to a Mets starting staff that could certainly use it.
News
‘Big dog’ Jordan Lyles, Ramón Urías go deep in different ways as Orioles down Yankees, 6-4, to win fourth game in 5 days
After his previous start, Jordan Lyles made it clear that whenever he had the opportunity to spare the Orioles’ bullpen of an inning, he would happily claim it for himself.
Thus, having thrown 106 pitches through six innings Monday night at Yankee Stadium, Lyles took the mound for the seventh. He recorded two outs before the New York lineup turned over, and when Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde left the dugout for the mound, Lyles sent him back without a pitching change.
A flared Anthony Rizzo single on Lyles’ 117th pitch officially ended his night, but a day after the Orioles’ bullpen was asked to record all of Sunday’s 33 outs, Lyles went more than deep enough for Baltimore in a 6-4 victory to open their series with the Yankees, their fourth win in five games.
“He’s a dog,” said closer Jorge López, who finished off the victory with a scoreless ninth. “He cares a lot about us. We were, like, shocked. We never thought he was going to come back out. He’s a dog. He’s a big dog.”
It marked only the second time in Hyde’s managerial tenure that he tasked a starter with that many pitches. Sunday’s starter, Spenser Watkins, threw only 13 before exiting with a bruised right forearm, an injury that landed him on the injured list Monday amid a collection of roster moves as Baltimore tried to add fresh arms to its roster.
But Lyles worked to minimize the need. He allowed a home run to league leader Aaron Judge in the first inning and another in the fifth, with an unearned run in the second accounting for the only other offense against him. Judge’s latter blast, a two-run shot, tied the game at 4, but Ramón Urías put the Orioles (18-25) back ahead by sending a Gerrit Cole fastball over right field’s short porch in the top of the sixth.
Signed to a contract that will guarantee him $7 million — the largest deal the Orioles have given any free agent in the past four offseasons — Lyles was expected to provide stability to a Baltimore rotation that has generally lacked it in recent years. With John Means out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Lyles is the Orioles’ only starter who has spent a full year in a major league rotation.
“I’m here for a job,” Lyles said. “I’m here to do what I’m supposed to do. Let’s not get it … We know. That’s why I’m here. I’m here to help the team, these young guys not be overused.”
Lyles recorded the first two outs of the seventh quickly, bringing him 52 2/3 innings this year, a total ranking fourth in the majors and second in the American League. With Lyles at 113 pitches, Hyde visited the mound to check on the 31-year-old veteran.
“I said, ‘We’re good,’ or ‘What are we doing?’” Lyles said. “We got two quick outs, right? There wasn’t much conversation. He was like, ‘Hey, you good?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, for sure. I’m good. Here we go.’”
With Judge due up after Rizzo’s single, Hyde turned to Félix Bautista, one of six relievers who worked behind Watkins on Sunday. Bautista walked Judge before striking out Giancarlo Stanton, New York’s other hulking slugger, on a slider to strand both runners. He handled the eighth cleanly on eight pitches, and after a Robinson Chirinos sacrifice fly in the top of ninth, López had a scoreless bottom half despite walking the first batter he faced. After covering 11 innings, the bullpen smoothly handled 2 1/3 after Lyles’ work.
“I haven’t had a whole lot of veteran starting pitchers in the rotation in my years here,” Hyde said. “So a guy with track record, a guy that I believe in, a guy that’s going to be honest with me, I’m gonna have more trust obviously, and hopefully, we’ll keep building these guys to be that way.”
Before Urías’ homer, all of the Orioles’ offense came in the fourth, with consecutive doubles from Urías and Chirinos plating their first run. Austin Hays, who delivered a game-tying, pinch-hit single in Sunday’s ninth inning, smacked a go-ahead, two-run knock into center later in the inning, eventually scoring as Ryan Mountcastle beat out the back end of a double play. Hyde called his club’s offensive approach against Cole, who has received the largest contract for a pitcher in league history, “outstanding.”
“I thought we grinded out at-bats really well,” Hyde said. “Gerrit Cole has got great stuff. He’s an ace. He’s an ace for a reason. Being able to put some runs up on the board against him, proud of our hitters.”
New Sulser in town
When the Orioles claimed Beau Sulser on waivers from Pittsburgh earlier this month, he had a great source to learn about the organization: his brother, Cole.
Cole Sulser pitched for Baltimore the previous two seasons and was slotted in as the Orioles’ closer before being traded during spring training along with Tanner Scott to the Miami Marlins. Beau Sulser was one of three pitchers the Orioles added to their roster Monday after Sunday’s pseudo-bullpen game.
Hyde said before the game he didn’t know much about Beau, though he figured the Dartmouth product must have done well on his SAT. But Beau said there are a lot of similarities between him and Cole; in addition to attending the same college, both had Tommy John surgery while there, were drafted as fifth-year seniors and endured lengthy minor league careers before reaching the majors.
Beau taught Cole the split-changeup that made him such a weapon against left-handers for Baltimore. Cole taught Beau to “just stick with it.”
“It would have been really easy for a lot of people to walk away with a mechanical engineering degree from Dartmouth, getting a second [Tommy John surgery] in pro ball in Single-A, walk away and go make some real money,” said Beau, who majored in psychology. “Watching him grind through that to achieve his dream just made me want to do the same and keep going until they obviously tell me not to.”
Around the horn
- In his third major league game, Adley Rutschman again hit fifth and served as the Orioles’ designated hitter, going 0-for-4. Hyde said before the game that Rutschman will likely catch the rest of the series.
- In addition to placing Watkins on the IL and recalling Sulser, the Orioles recalled right-handed pitchers Logan Gillaspie and Marcos Diplán and optioned infielder-outfielder Tyler Nevin and right-hander Mike Baumann to Triple-A Norfolk.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Winderman’s view: All that matters is what’s next, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Monday night’s 102-82 NBA playoff loss to the Boston Celtics:
– Because this is who the Heat largely have been for most of the season.
– When good, very good.
– When not, very not.
– Even in advancing 4-1 against the Hawks in the first round, there were uneven moments.
– There were more of those moments in closing out the 76ers 4-2 in the second round.
– And now, arguably again their first opponent of championship-level talent, it has been even more uneven in what now stands at 2-2.
– At times, very good.
– At times, moments like Monday, when you wonder about age, injury and the lack of pure scoring.
– And this was about more than Tyler Herro being out.
– Because nothing from Herro to this stage created an impression that he could have salvaged this.
– For weeks, there has been scoring-binge Jimmy Butler.
– And there has been sore and banged up Butler.
– We have witnessed dominance by Bam Adebayo.
– And dormancy from Adebayo.
– P.J. Tucker as a revitalizing force.
– And Tucker as every bit of his 37 years.
– Max Strus shooting star.
– And Strus as a struggling supporting player.
– Then there’s Kyle Lowry, the little engine that could.
– Or the injured Lowry who can’t.
– A bench that can boost.
– And a bench that can go bust.
– During the regular season, flaws can be masked.
– Because there are plenty of bad teams.
– During the opening round, the opponents had their own issues.
– But now this has gotten very real.
– Arguably, the Heat’s 2021-22 season will be defined in what now is best-of-three against the Celtics.
– And that’s the thing, even with Monday’s mess, the Heat are two wins from the NBA Finals.
– Merely needing to win their two remaining home games in the series.
– The opportunity is there.
– Of course, it could have been there Monday, the chance to seize a moment when the Celtics were without Marcus Smart.
– Opportunity lost.
– So back to Boston for a Friday Game 6, regardless of the outcome in Wednesday’s Game 5 at FTX Arena.
– What matters most for the Heat . . . begins now.
– For as much as the Heat had to deal with when it was announced at the morning shootaround that Herro would be out with a groin strain, the biggest thunderbolt came 90 minutes before tip, when the Celtics announced that Smart was out due to an ankle sprain.
– Celtics coach Ime Udoka had spoken of considerable swelling for Smart, who had been listed as questionable throughout the day.
– That had Derrick White starting in place of Smart, just as he did in the Celtics’ Game 1 loss at FTX Arena.
– Robert Williams III (who also had been questionable, due to the knee soreness that kept him out of Game 3), Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown rounded out the Celtics’ starting lineup.
– The Celtics entered 5-8 this season in Smart’s absence, including 1-1 in the playoffs.
– The Heat opened with Adebayo, Tucker, Strus, Butler and Lowry.
– Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo then entered before the Heat scored their first basket.
– Duncan Robinson and then Caleb Martin entered, with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra having no issue going 10 deep even without Herro.
– With the start, Tucker tied Derek Harper, Paul Millsap and Richardson Jefferson for 100th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– With the start, Lowry moved past Terry Porter for 79th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– With the start, Butler tied Tim Hardaway for eighth on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– And then the game started.
– And then it was over.
News
Heat feebly stumble to 102-82 loss in Boston to fall into 2-2 East finals tie
The odd part of all of this is that these Eastern Conference finals are tied 2-2.
Even though the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics both have dominated and been dominated over the past week.
When good, both have been very good.
And when bad, either has been very bad.
On Monday night, it was good Boston Celtics and bad Miami Heat.
Actually, very good Boston Celtics and very bad Miami Heat.
Falling behind 18-1 at the outset and by 32 later, the Heat failed to capitalize on Saturday night’s victory at TD Garden, this time falling 102-82 on the Celtics’ home court.
So what started as best-of-seven has been reduced to best-of-three for the right, most likely, to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, with the Warriors up 3-0 in the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks.
No Heat started scorer in double figures, with all five pulled by the start of the fourth quarter.
Forward Jimmy Butler, who sat out the second half of Saturday’s victory with knee pain, closed with six points on 3-of-14 shooting, failing to get to the foul line.
Center Bam Adebayo, coming off a 31-point performance Saturday, was limited to nine.
And point guard Kyle Lowry, in his second game back after missing eight of the previous 10 with a hamstring strain, closed with three points on 1-of-6 shooting.
With sixth man Tyler Herro sidelined by a groin strain, the Heat bench essentially was limited to Victor Oladipo’s 23 points.
The Celtics, who played in the injury absence of point guard Marcus Smart, were led by Jayson Tatum’s 31 points, with Tatum outscoring the Heat’s entire starting lineup by 13.
Game 5 is 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at FTX Arena, with an 8:30 p.m. Friday Game 6 at TD Garden now also assured.
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s game:
1. Lost at start: The Heat opened 0 for 14 from the field, their first basket not coming until Oladipo converted a 3-pointer with 3:22 left in the first quarter, after the Heat had fallen behind 18-1.
The Heat’s start included 0 for 4 by Butler and 0 for 3 by Adebayo.
That Heat’s first basket did not come until coach Erik Spoelstra subbed out Adebayo, Lowry and Max Strus in favor of Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent and Oladipo.
According to ESPN, the Heat’s one point through eight minutes was the lowest total by a team in the playoffs during that span in the last 25 years.
The Heat then fell to 1 of 16 from the field before Butler converted a 15-foot jumper with 1:50 left in the period. Butler later converted a layup, the Heat’s only other basket of the period that saw them close the 12 minutes 3 of 20 from the field and down 29-11.
It was the Heat’s lowest-scoring postseason first quarter in the franchise’s 34-year history.
And still, it was not the Heat’s worst quarter against the Celtics this season. That came in a nine-point second period in a 17-point loss to Boston in November.
2. Staying alive: Amid all that was awful, Oladipo opened 3 of 3 from the field, 2 of 2 on 3-pointers and 5 of 6 from the line, at that point with 13 of the Heat’s first 18 points.
Oladipo effectively was cast in Herro’s role, as both primary scorer and facilitator.
If nothing else, it was somewhat of a showcase for the impending free agent.
He stood with 18 of the Heat’s 33 points at the intermission, the only Heat player other than Butler to make more than one shot before the intermission.
3. Scoring heft: Unlike Oladipo’s first-half scoring, Tatum’s early barrage contributed to something significant, up to 24 points at the intermission, when the Celtics led 57-33.
It was an aggressive Tatum from the outset, at 12 of 14 from the line at the intermission, at a stage the Heat were 6 of 9 on free throws.
It was the third time in the series’ four games that Tatum scored 20 or more in the first half.
4. Herro prudence: The Heat made the call early with Herro’s groin strain.
At the morning shootaround at TD Garden, Spoelstra said it was a matter of protecting Herro against instinct to push through.
“We just had to really be responsible and take the decision out of his hands,” Spoelstra said, with team physician Harlan Selesnick consulting with Herro before Spoelstra addressed the media. “He really wants to be out there.
“The trainers and Dr. Selesnick don’t think that’s the best idea, because of the intensity and everything. But we’ll see. He’s young. We’ll treat him day to day and we’ll see what happens from there.”
5. Smart choice: The Celtics, by contrast, waited until about 90 minutes before tipoff before announcing that Smart was out, unable to contain the swelling around the ankle sprain that briefly took him out of Game 3.
That had Derrick White starting for the second time in the series, after filling in for Smart in Boston’s Game 1 loss, when Smart was out with a midfoot sprain.
White, who missed Boston’s Game 2 victory for the birth of his son, promptly went out and scored the game’s first seven points, up to 11 at the intermission.
