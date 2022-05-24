Finance
Health Care Reform – History of Fiscal Folly
As Statesman and Philosopher Sir Edmund Burke once stated “Those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it.” This quote speaks volumes when you put into perspective of the present day fiasco of Massachusetts attempt at Health Care Reform and the past Health Care Reform efforts in Tennessee.
As spectacular failures go, it’s hard to do worse than Tennessee. The Volunteer State’s early attempt to dramatically increase health insurance coverage, dubbed TennCare, started off promisingly, says Peter Suderman, an associate editor at the Reason Foundation.
· In 1994, the first year of its operation, the system added half a million new individuals to its rolls.
· Premiums were cheap — just $2.74 per month for people right above the poverty line — and liberal policy wonks loved it.
· The Urban Institute, for example, gave it good marks for “improving health coverage of the uninsurable or high-risk individuals with very limited access to private health insurance coverage.”
· At its peak, the program covered 1.4 million individuals — nearly a quarter of the state’s population and more than any other state’s Medicaid program — leaving just 6 percent of the state’s population uninsured.
But those benefits came at a high price, says Suderman. By 2001, the system’s costs were growing faster than the state budget. The drive to increase coverage had not been matched by the drive to control costs. Vivian Riefberg, a partner at consulting firm McKinsey & Company, described it as having “almost across the board, no limits on scope and duration of coverage.” Spending on drug coverage, in particular, had gone out of control:
· The state topped the nation in prescription drug use, and the program put no cap on how many prescription drugs a patient could receive.
· The result was that, by 2004, TennCare’s drug benefits cost the state more than its entire higher education program.
· Meanwhile, in 1998, the program was opened to individuals at twice the poverty level, even if they had access to employer-provided insurance.
In other words, the insurance program’s costs were uncontrolled and unsustainable, says Suderman:
· By 2004, the budget had jumped from $2.6 billion to $6.9 billion, and it accounted for a quarter of the state’s appropriations.
· A McKinsey report projected that the program’s costs could hit $12.8 billion by 2008, consuming 36 percent of state appropriations and 91 percent of new state tax revenues.
Source: Peter Suderman, “Health Care’s History of Fiscal Folly; Expanding health coverage busted state budgets. Will it bust the federal budget too?” Wall Street Journal, April 23, 2010.
Health insurance companies are taking advantage of you and you are allowing it to happen. 92% of Americans are paying 30-40% higher health insurance premiums than is necessary. The higher health insurance premiums equate to an average of $2,208.44/year.
Consumer Debt Help: Guide to Your Options for Debt / Credit Relief
Are you having trouble keeping up with bills? Starting to get fed up with receiving notices from creditors? Are you concerned that your accounts might be turned over to debt collectors? It’s time to start looking for consumer debt help. There are various services out there that are aimed at helping people whose debts are getting beyond their control. Consumers really do have rights in the credit industry. It can be a daunting task to try to handle everything on your own.
Not to say that it isn’t possible. You can begin to try develop a budget. This is the first step toward taking control of your current and future financial situation. You can’t change the past but you can take measures to try and change the future. Make a list of your debts and prioritize them. Paying on mortgage and child support should obviously be at the top of the list, as well as any taxes and ongoing medical care. These are the debts and expenses that are absolutely essential. Credit card debt can be lower on the list. Cut out any expenses you don’t need, either, like entertainment, junk food, and useless stuff that isn’t essential to you and your family’s wellbeing.
Next, consider acquiring professional consumer debt help from debt relief / consolidation programs. You should be able to get higher savings with the right program. Some of your debts might even be dismissible, meaning that you would only have to pay fees. If you are contemplating bankruptcy, a reputable credit relief company will help you determine if it’s the best course of action and, if it is, will help you get through the entire process as quickly and smoothly as possible.
Another Option for Consumer Debt Help
Another option is a consolidation loan – this is especially helpful if your primary problem is that you have too many debts with which you have trouble keeping up.
Regardless of which route you take, you might be required to obtain credit counseling or debt management consultation. Check with your state’s laws regarding debt relief services. Understanding the rules and laws will help you avoid falling for a scam.
A debt settlement program is ideal option for many consumers who are in over their heads. Through this program, a debt relief company will negotiate with your creditors to permit you to pay a settlement to resolve the debt in the form of a lump sum that is less than what you owe. You will be expected to set aside a certain amount of money every month and transfer it into an escrow account in order to accumulate enough savings to pay off the settlement that is reached. You might be instructed to stop making monthly payments to the creditor.
To find out which of these solutions is best for your needs, you can get consumer debt help through CuraDebt. This organization takes a unique approach for each and every client.
Artificial Intelligence: A Reality Check
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the new black, the shiny new object, the answer to every marketer’s prayers, and the end of creativity. The recent emergence of AI from the arcane halls of academia and the backrooms of data science has been prompted by stories of drones, robots and driverless cars undertaken by tech giants like Amazon. Google and Tesla. But the hype exceeds the day-to-day reality.
AI has a fifty-year history of mathematical and computer science development, experimentation and thought. It’s not an overnight sensation. What makes it exciting is the confluence of large data sets, improved platforms and software, faster and more robust processing capabilities and a growing cadre of data scientists eager to exploit a wider range of applications. The prosaic day-to-day uses of artificial intelligence and machine learning will make a bigger difference in the lives of consumers and brands than the flashy applications touted in the press.
So consider this AI reality check:
Big Data is Messy. We are creating data and connecting big data sets at extraordinary rates, which are multiplying each year. The growth of mobile media, social networks, apps, automated personal assistants, wearables, electronic medical records, self-reporting cars and appliances and the forthcoming Internet of Things (IoT) create enormous opportunities and challenges. In most cases, there is considerable and lengthy work to align, normalize, fill-in and connect disparate data long before any analysis can be started.
Collecting, storing, filtering and connecting these bits and bytes to any given individual is tricky and intrusive. Compiling a so-called “Golden Record” requires considerable computing power, a robust platform, fuzzy logic or deep learning to link disparate pieces of data and appropriate privacy protections. It also requires considerable skill in modeling and a cadre of data scientists capable of seeing the forest rather than the trees.
One-to-One is Still Aspirational. The dream of one-to-one personalized communication is on the horizon but still aspirational. The gating factors are the need to develop common protocols for identity resolution, privacy protections, an understanding of individual sensibilities and permissions, the identification of inflection points and a detailed plot of how individual consumers and segments move through time and space in their journey from need to brand preference.
Using AI, we are in an early test-and-learn phase led by companies in the financial services, telecom and retail sectors.
People Prize Predictive Analytics. Amazon trained us to expect personalized recommendations. We grew up online with the notion, “if you liked this, you’ll probably like that.” As a result we expect favorite brands to know us and to responsibly use the data we share, knowingly and unknowingly, to make our lives easier, more convenient and better. For consumers predictive analytics works if the content is personally relevant, useful and perceived as valuable. Anything short of that is SPAM.
But making realistic, practical data-driven predictions is still more art than science. Humans are creatures of habit with some predictable patterns of interest and behavior. But we are not necessarily rational, frequently inconsistent, quick to change our minds or change our course of action and generally idiosyncratic. AI, using deep learning techniques where the algorithm trains itself, can go some of the way to making sense of this data by monitoring actions over time, aligning behaviors with observable benchmarks and assessing anomalies.
Platform Proliferation. It seems that every tech company is now in the AI space making all manner of claims. With more than 3500 Martech offerings on top of countless installed legacy systems, it’s no wonder marketers are confused and IT guys are stymied. A recent Conductor survey revealed that 38 percent of marketers surveyed were using 6-10 Martech solutions and another 20 percent were using 10-20 solutions. Cobbling together a coherent IT landscape in service to marketing objectives, finessing the limitation of legacy systems and existing software licenses while processing massive data sets isn’t for the faint of heart. In some cases, AI needs to work around installed technology platforms.
Artificial Intelligence is valuable and evolving. It’s not a silver bullet. It requires a combination of skilled data scientists and a powerful contemporary platform directed by a customer-centric perspective and a test-and-learn mentality. Operated in this fashion, AI will deliver much more value to consumers than drones or robots.
9 Ways To Outsmart An Identity Thief
Identity theft statistics are shocking, to say the least. And it’s not going to get better any time soon. But there is no need for you to become a statistic. Here is what you can do to avoid identity theft.
1. If your mail box doesn’t have a lock yet, put one on.
If you had any official letters missing recently from your mail box, the chances are somebody has stolen them to find out things about you, and possibly assume your identity. If it didn’t happen to you yet, count yourself lucky and put the lock on the mail box anyway.
2. Consider renting a PO Box at your local post office. Use it as a postal address for most or all mail. This will be particularly useful when you go away for a few days, or if there is no one home for most of the day.
3. Invest in a good paper shredder, preferably a cross-cut type.
You should never just tear up important documents. But what may not be so obvious is that the pre-filled offers you get from banks, credit card companies, insurance companies and the like, also contain sensitive details about you that would be of interest to identity thieves. Shred all of these before throwing them out.
4. Never give any financial details over the phone, unless you initiated the call.
The most common scenario: Someone calls you pretending to be from a local charity. You agree to donate a small amount to a “good cause”. Not suspecting anything, you give them the credit card details over the phone and the rest, as they say, is history. Next time you get your credit card statement, it will be full of unauthorized transactions.
Do you give them credit card numbers over the phone? Never! Either ask them to send you some leaflets in the mail, or get their phone number so you can verify they are who they say they are, before donating any money.
Another scenario: Someone calls you “from a local bank”. All they want to do is verify your financial details. Again, I don’t care what they tell you, don’t do it. Ask them to leave their name and contact number so you can call them back. Next, get your local bank’s phone number from a phone book and give the bank a call (don’t use the number they gave you, as the thieves maybe just waiting on the other end). Ask people at the bank if someone was trying to contact you. You may find out they know nothing about it! The fact is, your bank already has all the details they need about you, in the vast majority of cases.
5. A fake “charity worker” knocking on your door? He or she may even have an authentic-looking id. What do you do? Well, if you give them some small change, then this is all you’ve lost. But if you donate the money using your credit card, you just became a victim of identity fraud.
Of course, many times a real charity worker will be knocking on your door. What do you do if you really want to help? Ask them to leave a leaflet with you, so you may read it when the time is a bit more convenient. Or ask them for a phone number and the charity name so you can call them. If it turns out to be genuine, you can always send them the money later.
6. Consider changing your phone number to a silent number. This will considerably minimise the number of calls you get from both tele marketers and identity thieves. There are other advantages to having a silent number as well. Generally a silent number tends to increase your privacy.
7. Never store you PIN numbers or passwords near you plastic cards or account details.
Yes, I know. You want to keep your PIN number close to your plastic card, just in case you forget it. You may even disguise it as another number. Guess what. If a thief gets hold of your wallet, they will try any numbers they can find in it, to steal the money from your plastic card account. It’s true, after a few unsuccessful attempts the account is usually locked. But even that would inconvenience you, to say the least. And why risk losing your hard-earned money?
8. Don’t use credit cards in restaurants or other places where your credit card can be taken away from your sight for even a minute. Before you know it, your card could be scanned and used by thieves to buy all sorts of goods, particularly via telephone shopping, mail order, and online shopping.
9. And finally, there is a huge and growing subject of Internet identity theft. You can read our article on Internet identity theft at www.credit-report-a-z.com/internet-identity-theft.html.
We obviously didn’t cover everything here. But hopefully this article opened your eyes to some easy, common-sense, ways to prevent someone from stealing your identity and/or your money.
Will it guarantee that you never fall a victim? No, but it will go a long way towards making a life of a thief very difficult. Usually, if you make life difficult for them they will move on to an easier target.
There is one more thing you should seriously consider. Checking your credit report regularly. It’s not uncommon for an identity thief to apply for a loan, or a credit card, under your name. Of course, they have no intention of ever paying it back. All other issues aside, this will affect your credit rating and borrowing capacity for years, unless you clean it up quickly.
There are inexpensive services available that will monitor your credit files all year round and notify you the minute anything in your credit file changes. Or you may prefer to check your credit report yourself every few months.
Oh, and those shocking statistics I mentioned earlier? According to recent studies, up to 7,000,000 people became a victim of identity theft in the past 12 months. That’s more than 19,000 people a day. Don’t become a statistic! Do something about it today.
