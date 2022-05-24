News
Heat feebly stumble to 102-82 loss in Boston to fall into 2-2 East finals tie
The odd part of all of this is that these Eastern Conference finals are tied 2-2.
Even though the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics both have dominated and been dominated over the past week.
When good, both have been very good.
And when bad, either has been very bad.
On Monday night, it was good Boston Celtics and bad Miami Heat.
Actually, very good Boston Celtics and very bad Miami Heat.
Falling behind 18-1 at the outset and by 32 later, the Heat failed to capitalize on Saturday night’s victory at TD Garden, this time falling 102-82 on the Celtics’ home court.
So what started as best-of-seven has been reduced to best-of-three for the right, most likely, to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, with the Warriors up 3-0 in the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks.
No Heat started scorer in double figures, with all five pulled by the start of the fourth quarter.
Forward Jimmy Butler, who sat out the second half of Saturday’s victory with knee pain, closed with six points on 3-of-14 shooting, failing to get to the foul line.
Center Bam Adebayo, coming off a 31-point performance Saturday, was limited to nine.
And point guard Kyle Lowry, in his second game back after missing eight of the previous 10 with a hamstring strain, closed with three points on 1-of-6 shooting.
With sixth man Tyler Herro sidelined by a groin strain, the Heat bench essentially was limited to Victor Oladipo’s 23 points.
The Celtics, who played in the injury absence of point guard Marcus Smart, were led by Jayson Tatum’s 31 points, with Tatum outscoring the Heat’s entire starting lineup by 13.
Game 5 is 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at FTX Arena, with an 8:30 p.m. Friday Game 6 at TD Garden now also assured.
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s game:
1. Lost at start: The Heat opened 0 for 14 from the field, their first basket not coming until Oladipo converted a 3-pointer with 3:22 left in the first quarter, after the Heat had fallen behind 18-1.
The Heat’s start included 0 for 4 by Butler and 0 for 3 by Adebayo.
That Heat’s first basket did not come until coach Erik Spoelstra subbed out Adebayo, Lowry and Max Strus in favor of Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent and Oladipo.
According to ESPN, the Heat’s one point through eight minutes was the lowest total by a team in the playoffs during that span in the last 25 years.
The Heat then fell to 1 of 16 from the field before Butler converted a 15-foot jumper with 1:50 left in the period. Butler later converted a layup, the Heat’s only other basket of the period that saw them close the 12 minutes 3 of 20 from the field and down 29-11.
It was the Heat’s lowest-scoring postseason first quarter in the franchise’s 34-year history.
And still, it was not the Heat’s worst quarter against the Celtics this season. That came in a nine-point second period in a 17-point loss to Boston in November.
2. Staying alive: Amid all that was awful, Oladipo opened 3 of 3 from the field, 2 of 2 on 3-pointers and 5 of 6 from the line, at that point with 13 of the Heat’s first 18 points.
Oladipo effectively was cast in Herro’s role, as both primary scorer and facilitator.
If nothing else, it was somewhat of a showcase for the impending free agent.
He stood with 18 of the Heat’s 33 points at the intermission, the only Heat player other than Butler to make more than one shot before the intermission.
3. Scoring heft: Unlike Oladipo’s first-half scoring, Tatum’s early barrage contributed to something significant, up to 24 points at the intermission, when the Celtics led 57-33.
It was an aggressive Tatum from the outset, at 12 of 14 from the line at the intermission, at a stage the Heat were 6 of 9 on free throws.
It was the third time in the series’ four games that Tatum scored 20 or more in the first half.
4. Herro prudence: The Heat made the call early with Herro’s groin strain.
At the morning shootaround at TD Garden, Spoelstra said it was a matter of protecting Herro against instinct to push through.
“We just had to really be responsible and take the decision out of his hands,” Spoelstra said, with team physician Harlan Selesnick consulting with Herro before Spoelstra addressed the media. “He really wants to be out there.
“The trainers and Dr. Selesnick don’t think that’s the best idea, because of the intensity and everything. But we’ll see. He’s young. We’ll treat him day to day and we’ll see what happens from there.”
5. Smart choice: The Celtics, by contrast, waited until about 90 minutes before tipoff before announcing that Smart was out, unable to contain the swelling around the ankle sprain that briefly took him out of Game 3.
That had Derrick White starting for the second time in the series, after filling in for Smart in Boston’s Game 1 loss, when Smart was out with a midfoot sprain.
White, who missed Boston’s Game 2 victory for the birth of his son, promptly went out and scored the game’s first seven points, up to 11 at the intermission.
()
News
Aaron Judge’s two-homer game not enough to beat lowly Orioles
Aaron Judge is going to get paid. It might not be from the Yankees, and it might not be as much as, say, Mookie Betts is paid, but it’s going to be an obscene amount of money.
Unfortunately for Judge, his two-homer effort on Monday night wasn’t enough to beat the Orioles. Gerrit Cole, who already received the type of record-setting free agent contract that might be in store for Judge, was not sharp enough to hold down Baltimore’s uninspiring lineup. And the Orioles beat the Yankees, 6-4, with Cole on the hook for five runs.
The Yankees’ ace was bested by Orioles’ starter Jordan Lyles, who, by Wins Above Replacement, is the worst pitcher of the last six years (over a min. 500 innings). Apart from Judge’s two homers, Lyles allowed only three other hits. He got pulled from the game before he was able to face Judge for a fourth time. Orioles’ manager Brandon Hyde wisely summoned Felix Bautista from the bullpen for Judge’s seventh-inning plate appearance.
Bautista ended up walking Judge with two outs and the O’s clinging to a one-run lead, but that’s much better than serving up a gopher ball that would have put the Yankees ahead. Instead, Anthony Rizzo moved up to second and Judge took his base at first while Bautista focused on Giancarlo Stanton. His first pitch to Stanton was 100 miles per hour, but called a ball, and a mound visit from catcher Robinson Chirinos seemed to help Bautista cross the difficult inning’s finish line. He eventually eliminated Stanton with a venomous slider below the knees, thwarting the Yankees’ final legitimate chance at stealing a win.
Once Stanton went down to end the seventh, the Yankees were left with a depleted lineup searching for the tying run. DJ LeMahieu started Monday on the bench after playing both games of Sunday’s doubleheader, including 18 innings of defense, in extreme heat, and Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka and Josh Donaldson were all on the COVID IL.
The Yankees had Gleyber Torres, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Aaron Hicks in the four, five, and six spots. When they went down sequentially to end the eighth inning, it was up to Estevan Florial, LeMahieu — who unsuccessfully pinch hit for Jose Trevino — and Marwin Gonzalez in the ninth. Florial’s leadoff walk set the door slightly ajar, but Gonzalez meekly grounded into a double play that ended things before the lineup could turn over.
Lyles threw an uncommonly high 117 pitches in his 6.2 innings before bowing out for Bautista. Cole nearly matched him, racking up 110 with 11 strikeouts over eight innings that ultimately got him a loss, his first of the season (4-1 in nine starts), and came just five days after beating these same O’s.
The man who drove the stake through Cole’s heart on Monday, 190-pound infielder Ramon Urias, was slashing .207/.258/.298 entering the game and had never recorded an extra base hit against Cole in five previous chances. But Yankee Stadium has a funny way of turning even the lightest banjo hitters into home run threats. Urias’ homer off Cole that broke the tie in the top of the sixth went 364 feet at a 27 degree launch angle. It’s only a home run in half of Major League Baseball’s stadiums, but Yankee Stadium is absolutely one of them.
A loss is never good. A loss to the Orioles is even worse. A loss to the Orioles when Cole goes eight innings and gets two bombs from Judge in support is nearly unthinkable. But as the radio voice of the Yankees is so fond of saying, that’s baseball. A sac fly from Chirinos in the ninth tacked on one extra run for the Birds to play with and from arguably the most unlikely source in the league, the Yankees were presented with their third straight L, the first time this season they’ve lost three times in a row.
()
News
Max Kepler’s grand night sends Twins to walk-off victory over Detroit
The 1,000th Twins home run at Target Field was grand, but it was a ninth-inning walk that set Minnesota up for its fifth straight victory. Both came courtesy of Max Kepler.
Kepler gave the Twins a 4-0 lead with a grand slam in the first inning and scored the winning run in the ninth as the Twins walked off Detroit, 5-4, on Monday in front of 16,361 at Target Field.
The Twins have won seven of their past eight games have extended their American League Central lead to 4½ games over idle Chicago.
The Tigers chipped away until they tied the score, 4-4, in the seventh inning on a run-scoring single by Miguel Cabrera off previously untouchable reliever Joe Smith and it stayed that way into the bottom of the ninth. Kepler started the inning with a walk off left-hander Andrew Chafin and went to third on Nick Gordon’s single to right field.
After a pop out to short by pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez, Gio Urshela hit a grounder that couldn’t be fielded by drawn-in shortstop Javier Baez to score Kepler with the winning run.
Jonathan Schoop doubled, homered and drove in two runs for Detroit lost for the fourth time in five games.
After Byron Buxton popped up to lead off the first, the Twins loaded the bases on a walk by Luis Arraez and singles by Carlos Correa and Jorge Polanco. Kepler then took a 2-0 pitch from Tigers starter Elvin Rodriguez over the home run porch in right field to give the Twins a 4-0 lead.
The home run was the 1,000th by the Twins at Target Field since the team began playing here in 2010.
Willi Castro drew a leadoff walk off Twins starter Chris Archer in the second and scored on a fielder’s choice by No. 9 hitter Daz Cameron. Schoop cut the Twins’ lead to 4-2 with a solo home run in the fifth, his fourth this season, off Griffin Jax in the fifth inning, and Spencer Torkelson doubled and scored on a single by Eric Hasse of Jax to make it 4-2 in the sixth.
The Tigers chipped away at that lead until they tied the score, 4-4, on Miguel Cabrera single to right off reliever Joe Smith in the seventh inning. Jonathan Schoop, who had hit a one-out double, scored from second.
It was the first earned run Smith had allowed in 17 appearances (14 innings) this season.
News
Jordan Lyles, Ramón Urías go deep in different ways as Orioles down Yankees, 6-4, to win fourth game in five days
After his previous start, Jordan Lyles made it clear that whenever he had the opportunity to spare the Orioles’ bullpen of an inning, he would happily claim it for himself.
Thus, having thrown 106 pitches through six innings Monday night at Yankee Stadium, Lyles took the mound for the seventh. He recorded two outs before the New York lineup turned over, and when Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde left the dugout for the mound, Lyles sent him back without a pitching change.
A flared Anthony Rizzo single on Lyles’ 117th pitch officially ended his night, but a day after the Orioles’ bullpen was asked to record all of Sunday’s 33 outs, Lyles went more than deep enough for Baltimore in a 6-4 victory to open their series with the Yankees.
It marked only the second time in Hyde’s managerial tenure that he tasked a starter with that many pitches. Sunday’s starter, Spenser Watkins, threw only 13 before exiting with a bruised right forearm, an injury that landed him on the injured list Monday amid a collection of roster moves as Baltimore tried to add fresh arms to its roster.
But Lyles worked to minimize the need. He allowed a home run to league leader Aaron Judge in the first inning and another in the fifth, with an unearned run in the second accounting for the only other offense against him. Judge’s latter blast, a two-run shot, tied the game at 4, but Ramón Urías put the Orioles (18-25) back ahead by sending a Gerrit Cole fastball over right field’s short porch in the top of the sixth.
With Judge due up after Rizzo’s single, Hyde turned to Félix Bautista, one of six relievers who worked behind Watkins on Sunday. Bautista walked Judge before striking out Giancarlo Stanton, New York’s other hulking slugger, on a slider to strand both runners. He handled the eighth cleanly on eight pitches, and after a Robinson Chirinos sacrifice fly in the top of ninth, Jorge López had a scoreless bottom half despite walking the first batter he faced.
Before Urías’ homer, all of the Orioles’ offense came in the fourth, with consecutive doubles from Urías and Chirinos plating their first run. Austin Hays, who delivered a game-tying, pinch-hit single in Sunday’s ninth inning, smacked a go-ahead, two-run knock into center later in the inning, eventually scoring as Ryan Mountcastle beat out the back end of a double play.
Around the horn
- In his third major league game, Adley Rutschman again hit fifth and served as the Orioles’ designated hitter, going 0-for-4. Hyde said before the game that Rutschman will likely catch the rest of the series.
- In addition to placing Watkins on the IL, the Orioles recalled right-handed pitchers Logan Gillaspie, Marcos Diplán and Beau Sulser, optioning Tyler Nevin and Mike Baumann to Triple-A Norfolk.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
