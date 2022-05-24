News
Here are 2 things you should watch for at Jets’ OTAs this week
Get ready Jets fans. Phase three of Gang Green’s offseason has started with OTA’s kicking off this week.
The Jets entered the offseason with a plethora of assets to infuse their roster with talent and they succeeded in acquiring players who can supercharge their rebuild after finishing 4-13 in 2021.
The Jets have 10 OTA practices over the next three weeks, which are all voluntary. Then mandatory minicamp begins from June 14-16.
Robert Saleh said there won’t be as many 11-on-11 sessions to lessen the load on the defensive and offensive linemen, which means more 7-on-7.
But here are the two more intriguing storylines to follow during OTAs.
IMPROVED WILSON IN YEAR TWO
Around this time last year, Wilson joined the Jets as the No. 2 pick — after dominating in his final year at BYU — and big expectations were made.
Wilson will enter the coming season with legitimate questions surrounding him after a rough first year, in which he tossed nine touchdowns, 2,334 yards passing with 11 interceptions, and completed 55% of his passes.
The second year QB won’t be graded with the rookie curve anymore. He must hasten his development with the Jets in year two of their rebuild if they hope to one day be AFC contenders. OTAs will be a decent checkpoint to evaluate his growth.
There isn’t much within OTAs that will positively or negatively quell the questions though. If Wilson looks terrible, it wouldn’t be an indictment and if he tears up the Jets defense, it wouldn’t put him in the Hall of Fame.
Wilson will have days when he produces tantalizing throws as he’s lightly pressured by the defense — no pads means a lower level of difficulty for QBs.
But what is most important is how Wilson’s mental processing looks. He must orchestrate the offense by showing strong command of the playbook and guiding his teammates into the right spots.
And he should go through his progressions with a higher level of efficiency, reducing the amount of time he holds the ball while reading the defense before firing bullets across the field. That’s something he struggled with last year.
Those small details matter way more and are harder to catch during non-padded practice.
What should help is the improved pass catching talent around him, the three receivers who could objectively demand No. 1 receiver targets: Corey Davis; Elijah Moore, a second year promising talent; and Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick in 2022. Free-agent signings Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah should revive the Jets tight end position — which was a wasteland over the last a decade — as Conklin and Uzomah combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns.
These are the building blocks of Wilson’s continued development into the franchise’s guy.
REED AND SAUCE
The Jets revamped their cornerback room when they added D.J. Reed and the 2022 No. 4 overall pick, Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.
During OTAs, all eyes will be on this duo to flash the playmaking ability that led to the Jets acquiring them. Gardner and Reed must challenge the Jets starting trio of Garrett Wilson, Davis and Moore and make Zach Wilson’s life slightly harder during practice.
It’ll make both parties better.
Last season, the Jets had Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Isaiah Dunn, Javelin Guidry and Michael Carter II at cornerback. It was a decent group, but Jets brass knew the unit still needed to be addressed.
When QBs threw to wide receivers outside numbers last year, the Jets allowed 1,419 yards, fourth most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. Along with a passer rating of 101, ninth highest.
Another issue was defending on third down.
When QBs targeted Hall in those instances, QBs had a passer rating of 129 as he allowed three touchdowns and 22 receptions on 31 targets. Echols allowed a passer rating of 96 with 11 receptions on 18 targets but didn’t allow a touchdown.
With Reed and Gardner in the mix, those issues could dramatically improve.
Reed — who agreed to a three-year free agent deal with the Jets — finished with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups in last season.
QBs completed 49% of their passes when throwing in his direction, which was fifth lowest among CBs. QBs also finished with a passer rating of 69 when they threw in Reed’s direction and he allowed only three touchdowns and 474 yards in coverage.
Reed’s strongest trait was in zone coverage. He logged a passer rating of 67.6 in zone, which was 27th best among corners, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed 30 receptions for 338 yards and one touchdown.
The 6-2, 190-pound cornerback was viewed as arguably the best corner prospect in the draft. Gardner is a long physical with elite athleticism and he allowed zero touchdowns in his college career.
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26000! Update on fitment factor, decision may come tomorrow
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26000! Update on fitment factor, decision may come tomorrow
7th Pay Commission latest update: Fitment factor may be discussed in the cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday
7th Pay Commission latest update: Central government employees have been demanding for a long time to increase the fitment factor. They may get to hear some good news in two days. According to media reports, the fitment factor can be discussed in the cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday. If the Modi government gives its green signal, then the minimum basic salary of the employees getting basic salary of Rs 18,000 will be Rs 26,000. A good increase can be seen in
Will increase fitment factor in cabinet meeting
At present, the employees are getting salary under fitment factor on the basis of 2.57 percent, which is increased to 3.68 percent, then the minimum wage of the employees will increase by Rs 8,000. This means that the minimum wage for central government employees will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.
The salary of employees will increase so much
If the fitment factor is increased to 3.68, the basic pay of the employees will be Rs 26,000. Right now if your minimum salary is Rs 18,000, then excluding allowances, you will get Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260) as per 2.57 fitment factor. Now if the fitment factor is 3.68 then your salary will be Rs 95,680 (26000X3.68 = 95,680).
Earlier this was the basic salary
The Union Cabinet had in June 2017 approved the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with 34 amendments. The entry level basic pay was increased from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while the highest level i.e. secretary was increased from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary was Rs 56,100.
Ahead Of Season 6: ‘I’m Forever Grateful’ S.W.A.T. Cast Member Lina Esco Is Leaving The Drama
S.W.A.T will now come in a new form in Season 6. Unfortunately, the fans of Lina Esco are going to miss the actress a lot in this upcoming Season. Yes, the news is absolutely true, and Esco confirmed it recently.
Although this has been a very difficult decision for the actress, for Esco, it was necessary. The exit of the favorite actress from such a cherishing series will surely upset the fans. Are you eager to know the real reason behind such an exit? Here are all the details about the news.
Lina Leaves S.W.A.T. With A Heavy Heart
On being asked about her role in the next season of S.W.A.T., Lina Esco remarked that she would remain grateful to the makers for making her an important part of the series. However, it will not be possible for her to continue appearing in Season 6.
The audience already understood the change in the storyline in the previous Season only with the new decision of Officer Alonso. Moreover, the scene showed that Chris is now more interested in supporting a social worker named Mama Pina. The lady is the owner of a safe house located in nearby regions to provide shelter to some helpless immigrant women.
However, due to some circumstances, this great lady is currently undergoing health disorders and admitted to a hospital. Amidst this scenario, Christine (Chris) wanted to be at her side. So, she has decided to bid goodbye to the S.W.A.T. team. Lina Esco told the story to Jim Street, her best friend. This sequence indicated that Esco would soon be leaving the show. It is heartbreaking news for all the fans admiring her outstanding performances in the series.
Statement Of Lina Esco
Esco, in an interview, revealed that although she is upset about leaving S.W.A.T., the current storyline of Mama Pina seems to be quite intriguing to the artist. After five years of continuous journey as Christ, Esco also felt a deep connection with the character. She thanked all her fans for being a great support system throughout.
This year, Esco took the director’s chair and made a debut in this new division of the entertainment industry with S.W.A.T. However, after being a successful director and actress, she now wants to come out of her comfort zone and try something more exciting. Lina believes that all her future endeavors will be successful if her admirers are with her always.
While discussing her character in S.W.A.T., Esco revealed that it was not a very easy task to portray a smart yet bisexual lady. Moreover, this intelligent personality appears to be very strong and confident. The character truly inspired Lina also as she played different shades. But now it is time to open a brand new chapter of life after this 5-year long journey.
Along with the fans, Esco also did not fail to show gratitude to every crew member of the S.W.A.T team and her fellow actors. The makers also showed immense respect and love towards the actress, specifying that no one can replace her in the show. Of course, everyone will miss Christ on the screen, but they have high hopes for the future of Esco.
The role of Christ is iconic among all the viewers of the show and so irreplaceable. Moreover, people already connected themselves with the thought-process and spectacular journey of the brave Officer. But every good thing comes to an end one day, and it is valid for the character of Chris too. Let us all wish all the luck to the fabulous artist and be with her forever.
Release Of The New Season
The sixth installment of S.W.A.T. took over the spotlight in April 2022. The Friday nights will be highly compelling as this Fall’s new episodes will begin to amaze the audience with the new adventures. Fire country and Blue Bloods are the two new series that will follow this entertaining show in the coming months.
Your journey will be very exciting as you continue to watch the show with the same enthusiasm. The thrills will be present in every episode of the new season, but there will be a vacuum for Chris. Undoubtedly, no one can take the place of Lina, but the storyline will have more twists awaiting you. Be with the makers and continue to support the show after its leave of Chris’s also. According to Esco, the viewers are the backbone of the show. Hence, let us all understand the reason for this change and appreciate Lina for her bright future.
As the Chicago Cubs move past the quarter-mark of the season, many big-picture questions remain: ‘Got to let guys continue to develop’
It took a moment for third baseman Patrick Wisdom to register how much of the Chicago Cubs schedule has been completed.
“Man, we’re already a quarter of the way through?”
This postgame question prompted his realization Monday night at Great American Ball Park: How would you assess the first quarter of the season and within the context of where this organization is trying to go?
“I think we’re trending in the right direction,” Wisdom said. “I love this team. I think we have a great clubhouse. It’s been a lot of fun to play with these guys, and I look forward to many more wins and many more games.”
Wisdom paused a few seconds.
“I mean, that’s pretty much all I’ve got on that,” he continued. “It’s hard for me to kind of say more since I’m still a new guy here, and I’m still just trying to get my feet wet with the team as well.”
He is not wrong, and that itself speaks magnitudes of the Cubs’ short-term and big-picture position.
Wisdom is just shy of the one-year anniversary of his 2021 call-up that turned into a fourth-place finish for National League Rookie of the Year and the franchise’s rookie home run record holder. But only one of the 15 players to appear in Monday’s 7-4 win against the Cincinnati Reds has spent more big-league time on the Cubs than Wisdom.
Expanding the scope of the Cubs’ roster, 10 players — including those on the injured list — are longer tenured than Wisdom, who first appeared for the organization in September 2020 in two games as a pinch hitter. One is an impending free agent (Willson Contreras), one will hit free agency after next season (Ian Happ), two have guaranteed contracts that end after 2023 (Kyle Hendricks and Jason Heyward), two will reach arbitration in the offseason for the first time (Nico Hoerner and Rowan Wick) and four are on the 60-day IL (David Bote, Alec Mills, Adbert Alzolay and Brad Wieck).
In theory, the Cubs’ main offensive producers in Monday’s victory are mainstays, to varying degrees, on future teams. Wisdom homered in his fourth consecutive game, the first Cub to accomplish the feat since Anthony Rizzo in 2015. Happ’s torrid career numbers in the city he played college baseball continued with an RBI double, three-run homer and nearly another extra-base hit that was robbed at the wall. Seiya Suzuki doubled, scored two runs and walked twice.
However, the Cubs (17-24) still need clarity and answers on numerous roster spots. This is part of the rebuilding process, but not an enviable position. For a second consecutive year, the Cubs are positioning to be major trade deadline sellers. Count Happ, though, among those who have no interest in entertaining any speculation of how different this roster could again look post-trade deadline.
“We’ve all seen it happen every year, something that starts way too early and it makes no sense,” Happ said of trade deadline speculation after Monday’s win.
Whether he would be shocked to see another Cubs sell off, Happ replied: “That’s not a question I want to answer.”
Generally, the Cubs have been competitive in the first two months with more than one-third of their games decided by one run. But they are 4-10 in those situations; only four teams have played more one-run games.
In assessing his team’s first-quarter performance, manager David Ross believes he’s seen the Cubs consistently getting better every day. When stating “a lot of good progress has been made,” Ross specifically mentioned Happ, Hoerner’s performance at shortstop and Wisdom implementing offseason adjustments. He’s also pleased with the Cubs’ base-running improvement and getting more consistency from the rotation.
In a long season, Ross doesn’t want to judge the first 41 games without examining it within the full season. Although it was a very different roster, Ross pointed to last year’s 19-8 May as an example of what happens when a team gets written off too soon. The early 2021 performance had the Cubs trending toward buyers before an 11-game losing streak at the end of June into July cemented their seller status at the trade deadline.
Ross is staying focused on evaluating the daily process, explaining “I don’t go there too often” with big-picture timelines.
“I think it’s hard to talk big picture without knowing what holes you need to fill,” Ross said Monday. “You’ve got to let guys have their season and continue to develop into being major-league players? Are they a fit on our roster, and then where those holes are to fill on a championship-caliber team.
“We’re working toward that every day and every day trying to get better. The only way to know that is for those guys continue to work to get better and look up at the end of the season and see where we’re at.”
Ross called it a growth season for the Cubs. He noted how the roster features a mix of guys getting their first opportunities, veterans and older inexperienced players trying to make big-league careers for themselves like Wisdom, Rafael Ortega and Frank Schwindel. None of this is reassuring to Cubs fans who expect more wins than losses after a stretch of five postseason appearances in six years on the heels of a rebuild that was supposed to ensure sustained success.
A promising farm system is just that: merely potential until it yields results. The seemingly lack of cornerstone players on the Cubs’ big-league roster is concerning — it’s part of the reason they face another painful summer.
“I don’t want to be repetitive, but I think it’s about trying to get better every single day,” Ross said. “What’s important for us is to stay focused on the daily grind of the season and try to continue to get better and evaluate things as they come.
“I don’t think anybody’s punting — I haven’t in any way to give up on a team that I have a ton of confidence in, is going to come work hard every single day and give me their best. That’s all I can ask for as a manager.”
