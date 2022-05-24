Finance
History and Health Effects of the Grapefruit Diet to Help Celebrities Lose Weight
With the recent trends in obesity and expanding body sizes, nutrition and weight loss have become popular topics in everyday conversations. The ever-expanding diet industry has spawned numerous products and off-the-wall nutrition tips to cash-in on our increasing obsession. Many of these “fad diets” make pseudo-scientific claims that appeal to people eager to drop a few pounds. The focus around one particular food group or a secret health food gives many of these diets the mystique to become popular. In recent history, one of the more popular of these fad diets has focused on consuming just grapefruit.
The grapefruit diet, also known as the Hollywood diet, originated in the United States in the 1930s. The diet centralizes on the claim that grapefruit has extraordinary weight-loss properties, such as a fat-burning enzyme. The grapefruit diet is considered unhealthy by most nutritionists due to the absence of essential vitamins and minerals and the low number of calories (less than 1,200 calories per day). On the other hand, incorporating a grapefruit with every meal can prove beneficial to the diet of a healthy person, provided that the dieter is not allergic to grapefruit or is taking medications that interact with citric fruit.
The grapefruit diet is a low-carb diet that generally occurs in a two-week cycle (12 days on the diet with 2 days off) that is repeated until the desired body weight is obtained. Advocates of the diet suggest that grapefruit helps burn body fat when eaten with foods high in dietary fat. Accordingly, the diet includes the consumption of meat, eggs, and fish, while restricting the consumption of sugars, sweet fruits, grains, and other carbohydrate sources. For best results, the diet requires three meals that are rich in fat and protein, complemented by one grapefruit, and with daily caloric intake below 1,200 calories.
The diet gained popularity in the 1970s after being mislabeled “the Mayo Clinic Diet.” Although the Clinic had no connection with the diet, the name-branding helped to bring the diet into popularity. In the 1980s, the diet was shortened to just 10 days with 2 break days, earning the nickname the “10-day, 10-pounds-off diet.” A 2004 study by the Florida Citrus department analyzed if grapefruit could aid in weight loss. Participants were encouraged to eat half a grapefruit with each meal and exercise regularly. The results were encouraging: a number of participants lost more than 10 pounds over 12 weeks. Note that the study focused on the addition of grapefruit to a healthy diet, not adopting a normal grapefruit diet. Nevertheless, a number of people claim short-term success with the diet, but long-term weight-loss maintenance still requires adoption of a healthy lifestyle.
Exercise With Leg Lymphedema
Fitness Article: Exercise with Lymphedema of the Leg…
I am writing this article from two points of view, as an experienced fitness trainer / strength coach who has studied health issues for many years and as a patient who suffers with lymphedema of the leg daily. I have been able to maintain my lymphedema pretty well, but that is because I have done extensive reading on the subject, I listened to my doctors, and I have extensive knowledge of exercise. It is on my mind every day, at almost every moment because it takes great effort to maintain properly. I have included the description of lymphedema below.
Lymphedema is a difficult thing to deal with and must be maintained all day long, every day. There is no cure for lymphedema. I have had lymphedema in my leg since my 1991 cancer surgery. I went from being a gymnastics coach and fitness trainer who exercised daily to being bedridden after my surgery as a result of the lymph nodes being removed along with the cancer. My life changed drastically, but I went back to work and learned how to maintain it as soon as possible. Several doctors told me that I would be bedridden for the rest of my life and that I would never work again. That was in 1991.
So, what is lymphedema? Here is the definition by the National Lymphedema Network…
“Lymphedema is an accumulation of lymphatic fluid in the interstitial tissue that causes swelling, most often in the arm(s) and/or leg(s), and occasionally in other parts of the body. Lymphedema can develop when lymphatic vessels are missing or impaired (primary), or when lymph vessels are damaged or lymph nodes removed (secondary).
When the impairment becomes so great that the lymphatic fluid exceeds the lymphatic transport capacity, an abnormal amount of protein-rich fluid collects in the tissues of the affected area. Left untreated, this stagnant, protein-rich fluid not only causes tissue channels to increase in size and number, but also reduces oxygen availability in the transport system, interferes with wound healing, and provides a culture medium for bacteria that can result in lymphangitis (infection).”
So, what types of exercise can a lymphedema patient perform? That depends on the patient and whether they have medical clearance to exercise. Once cleared for exercise, the best exercise to reduce the leg swelling is swimming because the person is horizontal, in motion, and performing a non-impact movement. The second best exercise for a person with leg lymphedema is riding a recumbent bike. It is also non-impact, it’s a steady motion, and the legs are elevated slightly.
If the patient is in good physical condition otherwise and they have the lymphedema under control (as much as possible) they can use the elliptical machine. That is, if they can tolerate it from a fitness and medical standpoint. Make sure the lymphedema patient has permission from their doctor to perform exercise, especially an intense exercise such as the elliptical. Keep the person with lymphedema OFF THE TREADMILL. Walking and running cause the leg swelling to become MUCH worse because they are high impact. Picture someone putting ice cream into an ice cream cone and then packing it in. The swelling becomes dense, packed in if not maintained properly. The more severe, the more difficult it is to deal with.
In my experience, it can take an hour with the leg elevated before the swelling even BEGINS to go down and several days or weeks for it to completely drain. People with lymphedema should be wearing their compression stocking if their doctor prescribed it and sleeping with her legs elevated every night, unless their doctor has told them otherwise. It is important to stay in motion and to only perform non-impact exercises. For example, squats are often better than walking lunges for someone with lymphedema. The walking lunge is an impact exercise. Do NOT encourage a person with leg lymphedema to participate any exercise classes that include impact exercises. If they are in good shape the spin classes will keep the circulation going and help will lose or maintain a healthy body weight. It’s all about keeping the body in motion without ANY impact exercises.
Keep in mind that of the lymphedema is from a new surgery the patient MUST be cleared to begin exercise because if they begin to exercise before the doctors allow them to exercise they will cause problems with the lymphatic system. My doctors told me the swelling from the surgery would never go down if I started to exercise too soon and that I would cause permanent damage. I was told to wait one full year after my surgery before I was allowed to exercise my legs. I waited 10 months and couldn’t stand it any longer. I HAD to return to exercise because it was what I enjoyed and it was my life. Not being allowed to exercise my legs was extremely difficult for me because I spent a lifetime in the gym. Again, make sure the lymphedema patient has FULL medical clearance to exercise.
Here is something that many people do not know. When a person with lymphedema is not in motion and does not have compression stocking on their leg, they must keep their legs elevated in order to prevent swelling. Something as simple as waiting in line at the grocery store could cause enough swelling to keep a person in bed the next day. The swelling begins in less than a minute, literally, when standing still or sitting without the leg elevated. It is truly a challenge every minute of the day to keep the leg from swelling and those around lymphedema patients must be patient and considerate.
There is plenty of information on lymphedema. It is either primary or secondary. Secondary lymphedema would be caused from something such as a cancer surgery. Mine is secondary because my lymph nodes were removed from my upper thigh on one leg during my cancer surgery. If the lymphedema is not controlled it can end up being elephantitis. Yes, it is a real medical condition and it is very serious. There are lymphedema support groups throughout the USA. The National Lymphedema Network has plenty of information.
Let me know how I can help you…
Karen Goeller, CSCS
Can You Use Closed Questions to Sell More Insurance?
The quick answer is absolutely. Now let me explain.
You’ve been told you should use open ended questions. Open ended questions are questions that can’t be answered with a simple “yes” or “no”. These are your typical newspaper story questions: who, what, when, where, why, and how.
You absolutely want to use open ended questions in your sales conversation because open ended questions get your prospect talking. As they respond to open ended questions you learn what’s important to the prospect and why. The information you get from these questions helps you understand exactly what the prospect wants and how to give it to them.
You also need a good mix of closed questions, questions that can be answered with a simple “yes” or “no”. There’s an important reason you must include at least some closed questions. These closed questions are what step your prospect to a buying decision.
However, you must be very careful not to try and manipulate the prospect when you ask a closed question. Some of you will ask, “Mr. Prospect you love your family don’t you?” To which the prospect has to respond “yes”. Then you follow-up by saying something like, “Well as a man who loves your family it only makes sense that you’d want to make sure you have enough insurance to take care of them if you can’t, right?”
Wrong. That kind of a set-up is like a punch in the face. The prospect instantly dislikes your question and YOU.
The closed questions you want to use reinforce what the prospect has already told you. When the prospect says “yes” they are confirming their own words. And the funny thing is those words sound even better when they hear them from you.
So you might say, “Mr. Prospect if I’ve heard you correctly you want to get enough insurance to take care of your family and you don’t want to overspend taking dollars you need today out of circulation, is that right?” Now, if you did in fact get it right, the prospect will agree and you can take the next step determining exactly how to accomplish that goal.
The more little “yeses” you get throughout the conversation the more likely you are to get the ever important “yes” at the end of the conversation. Use closed questions to make sure you’re both on the same page. Use closed questions to get the little “yeses” that result in a sale.
Health Care Reform – History of Fiscal Folly
As Statesman and Philosopher Sir Edmund Burke once stated “Those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it.” This quote speaks volumes when you put into perspective of the present day fiasco of Massachusetts attempt at Health Care Reform and the past Health Care Reform efforts in Tennessee.
As spectacular failures go, it’s hard to do worse than Tennessee. The Volunteer State’s early attempt to dramatically increase health insurance coverage, dubbed TennCare, started off promisingly, says Peter Suderman, an associate editor at the Reason Foundation.
· In 1994, the first year of its operation, the system added half a million new individuals to its rolls.
· Premiums were cheap — just $2.74 per month for people right above the poverty line — and liberal policy wonks loved it.
· The Urban Institute, for example, gave it good marks for “improving health coverage of the uninsurable or high-risk individuals with very limited access to private health insurance coverage.”
· At its peak, the program covered 1.4 million individuals — nearly a quarter of the state’s population and more than any other state’s Medicaid program — leaving just 6 percent of the state’s population uninsured.
But those benefits came at a high price, says Suderman. By 2001, the system’s costs were growing faster than the state budget. The drive to increase coverage had not been matched by the drive to control costs. Vivian Riefberg, a partner at consulting firm McKinsey & Company, described it as having “almost across the board, no limits on scope and duration of coverage.” Spending on drug coverage, in particular, had gone out of control:
· The state topped the nation in prescription drug use, and the program put no cap on how many prescription drugs a patient could receive.
· The result was that, by 2004, TennCare’s drug benefits cost the state more than its entire higher education program.
· Meanwhile, in 1998, the program was opened to individuals at twice the poverty level, even if they had access to employer-provided insurance.
In other words, the insurance program’s costs were uncontrolled and unsustainable, says Suderman:
· By 2004, the budget had jumped from $2.6 billion to $6.9 billion, and it accounted for a quarter of the state’s appropriations.
· A McKinsey report projected that the program’s costs could hit $12.8 billion by 2008, consuming 36 percent of state appropriations and 91 percent of new state tax revenues.
Source: Peter Suderman, “Health Care’s History of Fiscal Folly; Expanding health coverage busted state budgets. Will it bust the federal budget too?” Wall Street Journal, April 23, 2010.
Health insurance companies are taking advantage of you and you are allowing it to happen. 92% of Americans are paying 30-40% higher health insurance premiums than is necessary. The higher health insurance premiums equate to an average of $2,208.44/year.
