Finance
Home Insurance – A Must For Home Owners
One of the dreams of every individual is to own a house. A dream that has always been on top of the wish list of people. However, it must be said that people find it rather easy to fulfill this dream of theirs now a days then was the case a generation earlier. This is thanks to the mushrooming of so many financial organisations which are ever ready to give loans at an extremely friendly rate.
However, it still is an expensive affair to own a house. A dream that can be fulfilled only if one opts for loan. Imagine the plight of a man whose dream possession faces some damage. Needless to say that people with average income would be devastated by this turn of events.
There is enough reason to conclude thus. If one’s house faces damage he would be forced to cough up money on two fronts, one on repair of the house and other on the repayment of loans. For a man with with average income it can be ruinous. It is for this that it is advised that people opt for this service.
However, to gain from home insurance completely, it is mandatory that people take care of a few points. For example, it is mandatory to ensure that the policy comes to life as soon as it is signed. It should also be ensured that the house is priced fairly. People are also advised that they do not divulge any wrong information to the insurance company, neither should they fail on monthly premiums. It is important because these can lead to the cancellation of the policy and even a case of fraud can be registered against them.
If these precautions are taken then one can be rest assured that one would not feel the pinch that much even if one’s house faces some serious damage.
Finance
Is This a Form of Workers Comp for Your Business?
It’s the law: Workers Compensation is something that all business owners must procure for their employees.
Based on an a structure of US state legislature, Workers Comp is a required insurance for employers that ensures employees will receive proper medical attention, disability benefits and loss of wages compensation if they are hurt or injured while on the job. Employees can locate standard and difficult to place risk policies via the appropriate agencies that scout the network for both forms.
But there is another option – a different mode or plan that employees may want to substitute from the general workers comp and liability protection that most often is used. This alternative is called the self-insured Workers Comp Program.
What is it and how does it differ from the more popular version?
The self-insured Workers Comp program is also known as the self-funded Workers Compensation plan and is legal in most states. Allowing the business owner to pay for each claim as an out-of-the-pocket expense in contrast to paying up front with a standardized commercial insurance policy premium or through a state fund policy premium, this program is attractive because of a number of reasons:
• It gives employers the leeway in controlling insurance costs
• It allows employers to provide their hurt workers with timely medical care
Are all business owners eligible for this form of coverage?
Not all employers can take advantage of the benefits of this alternate form of workers comp. Eligibility is bound to the following terms:
• The business must be located within one of the states that endorse it
• The business must have appropriate credit merit
• The employer must register his enterprise as a self-insured business
• The employer must post a bond that pledges each claim will be remunerated
While the self-insured program might be exceedingly attractive to the business owner on account of what may be perceived as a means of savings, there is another side to this story. In the event a business finds itself flooded with far more claims than anticipated, catastrophic debts may be incurred – especially for the small business that cannot keep up with the expenses. Because of this risk, the insurance marketplace also presents Workers Compensation Excess Insurance.
Related excess insurance? What for?
This type of excess insurance will fund claims up to a prearranged amount. In this way, the business at risk for catastrophic losses will not incur the costs that would put it under in the event self-insured claims exceed expectations.
No doubt, the topic is a complicated one. For greater clarification, speak to an independent agency that understands all the ramifications and deals with many of the leading insurance companies.
Finance
Making Money in One Hour Trading Binary Options
Binary option trading is a type of trading that is called all-or-nothing in which you either win or lose. It is different from all other conventional trading technique because the investor knows before trading, the amount of profit to be made or the amount of loss to be incurred. Here, you can not lose more than you invested and return on investment is usually high. This has made binary options trading very attractive to new traders who want a huge return on investment and it is also very easy to learn and trade.
What you need to trade Binary Options
1. Internet access
2. Computer system (laptop or desktop)
3. Trading platform
Steps to trading Binary Options
1. Get a trading platform that is reliable and that offers huge returns on investment. One way to this is usually the conventional way. Do your research on Google by typing the name of the broker you are interested in to get all the information you need. Remember that there is no extremity to information searching when it comes to entrusting your money to a broker. Find out all the information that are relevant, the minimum amount of deposit, return on investment, bonus on deposit and special bonuses that make the business competitive.
2. Open an account with the broker of your choice. Registration is usually very simple and straight forward. Most times you do not need more than your name, country and address and some other easy information.
3. Deposit money into your account. Some brokers give out a bonus for depositing money into your account, find out about this and decide what is best for you.
4. Go to the trading center. Here you will see all the stocks that are available for trading their expiry date. Most times stock expire in one hour, so your trade expire in an hour and you can cash in on your profit at the end of that period.
5. Pick out a stock you want trade in and check out all the charts that relates to that stock including the latest news that can affect the movement of the stock.
6. If you think the stock will rise choose the “call” button and if you think the stock will fall at the end of the period, choose the “put” button and enter the amount you will like to trade with in stock calculator. The calculator will automatically calculate your return at the end of the period and the graph of stock movement will be shown so you can adjust as the minutes count.
7. If your forecast was correct at the end of the period you will gain the percentage of the money you invested (80%, 70%, and 65%) and lose the amount you invested if you are wrong.
Binary option is very easy to trade, all you have to do the research on which direction the stock is going to move and if it will be higher or lower to the original position at the expiry period.
Finance
Stock Market Horizons: Gold $3,000, Oil $70
In the last two decades, even though gold prices have dwindled from $850 to $350 an ounce, there are still market gurus who predict gold price to hit $3000 an ounce. Hecla seems to be quite bullish about the future.
With oil prices fluctuating between $40 and about $60 a barrel, the industrialized nations are totally dependent upon the foreign oil supply. The US government has a deal with the Saudis for that very purpose. The Saudis have to keep the oil flowing and we, in turn, will keep the monarchy in power. This is a healthy arrangement for both parties in the short run.
I have a serious problem with the $3000 an ounce gold price. If this prediction were to come true, what shall be the interest rate? Can someone answer it for me?
In contradiction to this Saudi deal, the Bush Administration is committed (not officially) but morally, according to the pronouncements of G.W. Bush to stabilize the entire Middle East region by establishing democratic systems of government in a decade.
We can’t have it both ways. We have not succeeded to find any viable sources of alternative energy thus far. The environmentalists won’t let us dig for oil and the car industry has invested millions in the development of better and more energy efficient cars.
At $3000 an ounce for gold, we must maintain an interest rate of at least 20% (my guess). The million dollar question is: what will happen to the mortgage business and the housing industry as a whole? The rate of inflation at present levels will not allow new home buyers to pay their mortgages. May be there will be a sudden boost in the GNP. But how? What will happen to the money supply? Are we going to keep on printing money as we do now?
This was one scenario thus far according to bulls. But the bears view the whole problem differently.
The Oil Price Dilemma
In 2004, we saw a big spike in the oil price. Some analysts today are even forecasting the price increases to more than $60 a barrel in 2005 or even $75 to $80 in the event of a major supply disruption.
The growing demand for oil specially from the U.S. and China underlies most of the price increases because oil is priced in dollars around the globe. A weaker dollar means less revenue for oil producers.
European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet cited oil prices as one threat to economic growth. The world currently consumes more than 84 million barrels a day of oil. OPEC currently is producing 29 million barrels of oil everyday, roughly a third of world supply.
Are we going to be forced to pay $60 a barrel for oil? Does this mean that the OPEC nations can or may dominate the global economy through oil? The banking industry has been in a state of turmoil for the last two decades. There are a few reasons for this. The illegal but quite prevalent Havala system of money exchange accounts for part of the problem. The next puzzle is the drug trade funded and operated under cover by some governments in power. The money from such trades (trillions of dollars) is laundered through banks illegally. Civilized nations are supposed to be ethically run, but are they when it comes to large sums of money?
The rules of the banking industry are too old to fit in the fast changing climate of money transfer from the sale of oil and illegal drug sales. No one has come upon a solution thus far. The rate at which the oil and drug trade money changes hands is much faster than the rate at which the banks can successfully launder it legally. It means that trillions of dollars in cash remain unaccounted for. With that kind of cash it is not difficult to buy weapons or anything you like to topple a government with good planning.
We had hoped the Caspian Sea oil to flow to the US, but that has not happened yet. The Iraqi war and the Afghanistan situation have both tilted the balance of power in the civilized (industrialized) world. But in whose favor?
The purchasing power of the US dollar continues to decline. The global political instability continues to remain a problem to contend with.
The vast changes in the crust of the earth have caused the ocean levels to rise and fall in some places. This will bring about dramatic changes. All these factors create a very flexible environment and we will see the changing weather patterns eventually bring about changes in the climate and vegetation in many countries.
What does the wave theory say about the stock markets of the future and the world economy as a whole? The mass migration of peoples of the earth will be the next step. This can mean that certain governments will lose support of their people and thus fall from power.
We can expect the stock markets to become more volatile than they have ever been. Fortunes will be made and lost. Let me remind those who dream of a $3000 an ounce gold price that the gold smugglers can bring tons of it from the Far East and South American routes, buy the most prestigious US properties and create chaos in the world economy. If this happens, you will not care about the DJIA. Why? Because it will cease to exist. We are talking about a very different ball game.
Ninety percent members of the UN are dictatorships. And they would not like to lose power should the gold price rise to $3000 an ounce. I quite forget that the US economy is not backed by gold. How can we have a gold standard? Well, we can’t for the time being. What’s your opinion?
Home Insurance – A Must For Home Owners
2 St. Paul officers treated for possible fentanyl exposure, part of police headquarters evacuated
Tron (TRX) Overtakes Shiba Inu (SHIB) As the 14th Largest Cryptocurrency
Is This a Form of Workers Comp for Your Business?
Making Money in One Hour Trading Binary Options
Top 3 Projects With Market Cap of $40M – $100M: ALICE, XCAD and BICO
Stock Market Horizons: Gold $3,000, Oil $70
Is Ben Is Back A True Story?
Lower Personal Loan Interest Rates – 4 Tips On How You Can Get Low Interest Rates for Your Loans
Bitcoin Investors Gripped By Fear, Any Signs Of Hope Remains?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼