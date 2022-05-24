Finance
Home Loan Modification For Chase – Ways to Successfully Modify a Chase Home Loan
Are you one of the millions of people who are having trouble making your mortgage payment each month? Do you have a loan with Chase? If so, there are some things you need to know about home loan modification for Chase customers; there are ways to successfully modify a Chase home loan.
These are the key things Chase can do in order to help you meet your goal of keeping your house and meet their goal of not having a property sitting around that they can’t sell. They can:
- Waive any late fees that have been assessed and stop any future ones.
- Lower your interest rate
- Eliminate foreclosure charges.
- Increase the number of years you pay on your loan.
- Otherwise change the terms of the loan.
How do you go about successfully modifying your Chase home loan? First and foremost, you must contact your lender. You must offer them proof of hardship. You can telephone first, but they will most likely need it in writing. Do not lie. They will want verifiable proof.
Get all the guidelines you need and fill out all paperwork in its entirety. Gather all the necessary information. You will need proof of all income and expenses, your loan account number, and so on.
Keep track of everything you send to Chase that has anything to do with the Chase home loan modification. If you send information, record the date and time you sent it. If you make a phone call, record the date and time, with whom you spoke, and the results of the conversation. I highly recommend getting a logbook specifically for this purpose.
The Mother-Daughter Bond – Conflict and Comfort
For many women, the mother-daughter connection is life’s most complex relationship. So it comes as no surprise that many of us struggle with the relationship that we share with our mothers and many of us struggle with the relationships that we share with our daughters. As a mediator and as a woman, I am intrigued by how the mother-daughter bond can bring both conflict and comfort.
The powerful and primal Mother-Daughter bond can bring a woman unique insight and understanding. Mothers and daughters often serve as mirrors for each other. Mothers shape our lives and give us our ideas about love, family, work, and connection. And, ultimately, we learn to be women from our mothers.
To a 5 year old, Mom is a Goddess. Ten years later, the 15 year old frequently sees her mother as a wicked dolt. Then, as the Mother-Daughter relationship evolves and dependencies change Mom is supposed to becomes a supportive friend and ally. But those early patterns continue to influence us. And, for some, the Mother-Daughter relationship stays stuck in adolescence – fraught with hurt, disappointment, disconnection, anger, and conflict.
One key to having a positive and successful Mother-Daughter relationship is the mother’s willingness to accept her daughter as an adult. Mothers who are unable to accept their daughters as adults will typically find that their relationships are categorized by a struggle with the same old patterns of control and rebellion.
Mothers indirectly teach their daughters how to treat them. And, mothers also set examples for how daughters will allow themselves to be treated. So, in order to improve the Mother-Daughter bond the mother has to do more of the work. Sadly, this is a task some mothers seem unwilling to accept.
Here are some things that you can do to heal your Mother-Daughter relationship:
If you are the Daughter:
1. See and understand your mother as a person. Get curious about her life. Ask about her childhood and her relationship with her own mother. Find out about the disappointments and joys that she has experienced.
2. Use email to break old communication patterns.
3. Suggest that you and your mother read a book or watch a movie with a Mother-Daughter theme and then discuss it.
4. Create a Mother-Daughter tradition or take your mother on a Mother-Daughter retreat.
5. If your mother is not receptive to hearing your perspective, find someone else to intervene. The intervener should have no emotional connection and should be able to look at both sides objectively.
If you are the Mother:
1. Don’t criticize. This is the primary complaint adult daughters have about their mothers. Sadly, a mother’s efforts to motivate self-improvement will often make a daughter feel hurt and inadequate. Daughters need their mothers to view them as competent adults and beautiful women.
2. Use email to break old communication patterns.
3. Listen sportively and empathize with your daughter. Allow breathing room. Avoid giving advice, which may reflect your values or desires but may not be the right decision for her. Ask questions to help her to figure out what she wants to do with a given difficulty or life situation. Let your daughter make her own life decisions – even if you disagree with them. Let her make her own mistakes and find her own way through tough situations. Just make sure she knows you’re supportive.
4. Check it out. Before you do anything for your daughter or intervene in anyway check it out with her and see if this is really what she wants. Remember the Golden Rule – do unto others as you would like to be do unto does NOT apply. Instead, do unto your daughter, as she wants to be done unto. The only way you will know this is to ask her what she wants.
5. Be willing to apologize for mistakes you made. You may not even know what they are but every parent makes mistakes. Let your daughter know that you know that the mistakes you made, with no ill intentions, have caused her distress. And, it is that distress that you are apologizing for.
Answering a Complaint With Alter Ego Allegations in California
Answering a complaint with alter ego allegations in California is the topic of this article. The allegations are also known in the legal field as corporate veil piercing allegations because they are used to “pierce the corporate veil” and have a court disregard the corporate entity, which will allow a plaintiff to add an individual person, or persons, or even another corporation as a defendant and seek to hold them responsible for the debts or other liabilities of the main corporation.
Alter ego allegations are generally used against smaller corporations, particularly corporations with only one or two owners. In the experience of the author, many creditors will file a complaint with alter ego allegations with little, if any, evidence to support the allegations of the complaint in the hopes that this will somehow give them leverage.
A party cannot totally avoid the possibility that someone may seek to hold them personally liable for the debts for a corporation which they own or control, particularly in California. But they need to file an answer to any complaint seeking to impose alter ego liability on them, and be sure to claim indemnity from the corporation in the answer, and possibly in a cross-complaint as well, pursuant to subdivisions a through c of Section 317 of the California Corporations Code, as many if not most California corporate bylaws do allow the corporate directors and officers to claim indemnity from the corporation to the fullest extent of the law.
Anyone answering an alter ego complaint should include all of the specific information they have in their affirmative defenses as to why the Court should not deviate from the usual legal doctrine of the separation of corporate and individual legal identity and existence, such as they did not personally guarantee any debts to the Plaintiff, etc. They should also be sure to send specially prepared interrogatories to the plaintiff asking them to state all facts that support their alter ego allegations, identify all persons with personal knowledge of those facts, and all documents, etc. Also request to inspect all documents that support their alter ego allegations as well.
Many times the Plaintiff will respond with a boilerplate response such as allegations are made on the advice of counsel, information and belief, etc. Sending supplemental discovery requests a month or two later requesting if any new information has been received which would require supplemental responses to interrogatories or document requests is a wise move in such situations. This is so because a party responding that their previous responses are still true and correct is basically admitting that they have no evidence, no fact, no persons with personal knowledge, and no documents to support their allegations. In that case a party might want to look into possibly filing a motion for summary adjudication on the issue of alter ego liability, or perhaps even summary judgment. In the opinion of the author, anyone who responds to a supplemental discovery request that they have NO new information, documents or anything else is just asking for a summary adjudication/judgment motion. They should have thought about that before making those allegations with no supporting evidence.
The author sincerely hopes you have enjoyed this article and found it informative.
Sincerely,
Stan Burman
How To Become A Stock Broker
Stockbrokers can aim to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, which is the largest stock exchange in the world, the American Stock Exchange, which specializes in exchange-traded funds, along with small to mid-size stocks, or the NASDAQ, which is the “over the counter” stock exchange.
The average stock broker salary may be in excess of $175,000 for retail stock brokers and about double that figure for institutional stock brokers, while the average investment banker may take home about $850,000 in pay and bonuses.
Traits of successful stock brokers
To convince clients to trust you with their investment, you need self confidence, selling skills and the capacity to take repeated rejection. Stock brokers must have integrity, together with competence and professionalism, in order to excel.
Employers prefer to hire mature people with good interpersonal skills, who have the capacity to work independently. Successful people from other professions, who wish to make a career change, are also welcomed by employers. Employers may like to do a credit check to ensure that applicants have a clean record and a good credit history.
Essential qualifications and licenses
There is no stock broker requirement for any specialized qualification, though many stock brokers have a college degree. A college degree in business, economics or finance can be useful, and it may be necessary to have one, if you are interested in joining one of the larger brokerage firms.
Usually, people don’t become stock brokers immediately after they graduate. To become a stock broker, you need to get on the job career training with a stock broker firm and obtain a license, after passing the General Securities Registered Representative Examination. Before you can sit for this examination you have to undergo on-the-job stock broker training with a brokerage for at least four months.
After completing the General Securities Registered Representative Examination, you may also be required to take the Uniform Securities Agents State Law Examination in many states.
Unlike other careers, online career training or free career training for stock brokers cannot replace this mandatory period of working with a brokerage house and grants for career are not available for this practical training.
The Series 7 Stock Broker exam, which is administrated by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD), provides individuals with the qualifications needed to trade in various types of corporate securities, with the exception of commodities and futures.
Posting their profile on a stock broker listing on the Internet can help brokers to gain visibility through search engines such as Google and Yahoo and you will get more business. These listings can help clients to make a stock broker comparison, before they decide to give their business to a particular broker.
Stock broking is an amazing profession and those who persist in their efforts to succeed, can look forward to success beyond their wildest imagination.
