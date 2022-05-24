Finance
How Auto Insurance Helps You
Do you need to know what comprehensive auto insurance is? Protection to your car from damage physically beyond the scope of collision coverage is what the comprehensive option is. Here is a more detailed break down of the benefit to acquiring this type of insurance.
What is Covered
Comprehensive auto insurance covers damage to your car that may have happened after an act or event. This type of coverage is not the same as collision or liability. Incidents that are not collision related are covered through this type of insurance. Repairs to the vehicle are covered under comprehensive as well as replacement. This policy does not cover any items that may have been in the car at the time of the event. Normal use is likewise not covered by comprehensive insurance.
Here is a list of what comprehensive insurance covers when purchasing this policy.
• Theft
• Fire
• Vandalism
• Riots
• Wind
• Hail, water, or floods
• Damage from animals (driving into one or other damage)
• Falling objects
• Breaking glass
Limits
There are some rules when using comprehensive auto insurance for vandalism and theft. Most policies do not cover this if the incident was caused by employees or family members. Extensions are available for covering vehicles that are not yours and may belong to an employer. This type of coverage is usually limited. Reading about the policy and gaining help through a local insurance provider could answer any questions you may have about what is covered.
Requirements
There are some companies that allow you to purchase only the comprehensive policy and forego collision. It may depend upon the situation. Local laws in all states do not require comprehensive insurance. While it may not be required, financing and leasing companies for the vehicle may require this type of coverage.
Cost
The cost for comprehensive coverage varies upon personal and financial factors. There are several instances where the cost may be increased. Ages of drivers on the policy is taken into consideration as too young of drivers and older drivers are often given higher premiums. The type of car that you own is also factored into the amount for the auto insurance policy. The area where this vehicle and the distances to and from work is considered as important and may result in a higher policy.
There is a way to reduce the overall premium for comprehensive and collision coverage together. Increasing the deductible amount usually provides a lower cost for the policy. In the event of an accident or event, ensure that you have enough set aside to cover the high cost of the deductible in order to have your car repaired or replaced through the insurance company.
Possessing comprehensive coverage on your vehicle is recommended for peace of mind. Isn’t it worth it to know that your car is safe in many situations? Calling your local provider for insurance provides you with many quotes at one time from the major insurance companies. Talking with an agent today assists in answering all of your questions regarding auto insurance.
Unsurprisingly, Ladies Are Taking The Medical Field By Storm Numerically
Recently there has been a shift in the field of medicine that will alter the shape and face of health care for years to come. In the United States, women are embarking on careers in the medical field in remarkable numbers. The percentage of men and women applying for spots in medical school has been about equal for the last few years. Lately though, the number of women applying for medical school has increased dramatically.
Ever since the feminist movement occurred, the view of what women should do for a living has changed greatly. In fact, other career paths such as law and engineering are also seeing more women entering the arena than ever before. The fire lit by the feminist movement wasn’t just under women. Society as a whole has been asked to think and behave differently. Medical schools are expected to grant slots to more women. Anti-discrimination laws have also opened up many traditionally male areas of study, though enforcement of the laws often takes many years and can sometimes be spotty.
You won’t find any recent data available for a dropout rate among female medical school students. Even though in previous years there were more women who dropped out than men, these women didn’t drop out for academic reasons. Women who are currently in the medical field assume the dropout rate is probably equal these days among men and women because their numbers have went from being a minority to being a much larger minority than they were. Because of more women going into the medical field, a lot of the old traditions that were discriminatory have been put to rest.
A prime example? There is the professor who opened his class by telling a joke. He felt like it was friendly to tell a little icebreaker. The joke was – which of these three things doesn’t belong; woman, sex, an egg, or a rug, and he answered “Sex, because you can’t beat sex.” Even though this joke is quite tame compared to some of the things these women hear on an everyday basis, it doesn’t help the thought along that women are equal to men. These practices and jokes may come to an end soon as the women begin to stand up and show that they are capable of doing it.
The ladies aren’t only dealing with crude humor by men, there are also other things that make no sense like the case of the student who wasn’t allowed to participate in a physical examination of a male patient because he would be naked and she would be able to see his genitals. But in another room not far away, the woman’s husband was allowed to perform an exam on a woman. There was also the issue of the admissions interview where a woman was always asked about her career outlook, as well as her outlook on marriage and having a family, while these questions were never asked of men. Additional problems include the fact that there are very few women serving on the faculties and admission committees for the medical schools, as well as the typical belief that women are less likely to practice once they graduate, which has prevented many women from entering specialized fields, especially surgical areas.
One of the most common questions in an admission interview was about whether a woman would choose marriage or career, and there is denial as to whether this particular question led to being denied access to medical school. They believe that some male interviewers will use the woman’s answer against her regardless of her response. For example, if a student states that if she did have children she would have someone care for them while she was working, the interviewer would suggest that she just stay home and have babies. If she says she’s going to raise her children, the interviewer will argue that the candidate doesn’t have the necessary commitment.
In more and more interview sessions, it became obvious that the perception is that female physicians are not as objective as male physicians. Once in a while, this perception has been exposed as just another stereotype. A woman who was in her second year of medical school indicated that she had witnessed a number of ruthless females and a few emotionally-charged males, however the reverse was usually accepted as a component of the ways in which men and women differ.
One dean at a prominent medical school commented that women actually bring much to table in the field and that traits that are seen more in women are in fact positive and make them good doctors. Females are often raised to be expressive and emotional, both of which can end up being an advantage for a physician in a medical practice. Males tend to be more aggressive which is a trait that can work against them in medicine. But, she states that neither characteristic is a given in either gender.
Does Your Flood Insurance Include Purposeful Government Sanctioned Preemptive Flooding?
Indeed, 2001 was a terrible year for the United States with regards to flooding. We watched as the Mississippi and Missouri River both breached levees in many states. We also noted the incredible snow pack in Colorado, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, and California and the runoff in June of 2001 was significant, causing all sorts of flooding, and some rather serious incidents as you already know. Of course, the time to buy flood insurance is before the flood.
What was that famous line in the movie; “when did Noah build the ark, before the flood remember?” Yes, I love that quote, and I use it quite often, and yet buying flood insurance is quite expensive, especially if you live in a flood zone, and then there is the 50 year flood, or the hundred year flood, those are flooding events which are way beyond the normal cycles of droughts and rainy seasons, and when they come there can be devastation, loss of life, and massive property damage.
Now then, when it comes to flooding not all flood insurance policies are the same. If you buy hurricane insurance, it may cover the tidal surge, but maybe not the massive rain which the hurricane brings along with it, which flood out your property later. After all that massive amount of rain may occur far upriver, and after the storm is gone then that water comes down, maybe even after a couple of more storms later in the season. You see the problem?
Now then, if you will recall The Army Corps of Engineers had no choice as the Mississippi levees were in danger and that peak of the flood would have flooded massive parts of New Orleans, and Baton Rouge Louisiana, where millions of people live. Therefore they opened the dams along the Mississippi and allowed the water to flood into a 3000 square mile area. Unfortunately, there were small towns and cities in its path, and they were purposely flooded to save the larger area. Yes, those are hard choices to make, nevertheless the people were mandatorily evacuated, and a deluge of water was released.
Okay so, you may not realize this but even if you had flood insurance in those areas the flood insurance company would not pay on the policy because the government purposely flooded the area therefore you’d be directed to contact the government to get paid for your damages, after all it was their fault, and their decision to flood out your home and town. Most people don’t realize this, and yet it’s hard to say if the government will even pay, we shall see. Indeed I hope you will please consider all this and think on it.
History and Health Effects of the Grapefruit Diet to Help Celebrities Lose Weight
With the recent trends in obesity and expanding body sizes, nutrition and weight loss have become popular topics in everyday conversations. The ever-expanding diet industry has spawned numerous products and off-the-wall nutrition tips to cash-in on our increasing obsession. Many of these “fad diets” make pseudo-scientific claims that appeal to people eager to drop a few pounds. The focus around one particular food group or a secret health food gives many of these diets the mystique to become popular. In recent history, one of the more popular of these fad diets has focused on consuming just grapefruit.
The grapefruit diet, also known as the Hollywood diet, originated in the United States in the 1930s. The diet centralizes on the claim that grapefruit has extraordinary weight-loss properties, such as a fat-burning enzyme. The grapefruit diet is considered unhealthy by most nutritionists due to the absence of essential vitamins and minerals and the low number of calories (less than 1,200 calories per day). On the other hand, incorporating a grapefruit with every meal can prove beneficial to the diet of a healthy person, provided that the dieter is not allergic to grapefruit or is taking medications that interact with citric fruit.
The grapefruit diet is a low-carb diet that generally occurs in a two-week cycle (12 days on the diet with 2 days off) that is repeated until the desired body weight is obtained. Advocates of the diet suggest that grapefruit helps burn body fat when eaten with foods high in dietary fat. Accordingly, the diet includes the consumption of meat, eggs, and fish, while restricting the consumption of sugars, sweet fruits, grains, and other carbohydrate sources. For best results, the diet requires three meals that are rich in fat and protein, complemented by one grapefruit, and with daily caloric intake below 1,200 calories.
The diet gained popularity in the 1970s after being mislabeled “the Mayo Clinic Diet.” Although the Clinic had no connection with the diet, the name-branding helped to bring the diet into popularity. In the 1980s, the diet was shortened to just 10 days with 2 break days, earning the nickname the “10-day, 10-pounds-off diet.” A 2004 study by the Florida Citrus department analyzed if grapefruit could aid in weight loss. Participants were encouraged to eat half a grapefruit with each meal and exercise regularly. The results were encouraging: a number of participants lost more than 10 pounds over 12 weeks. Note that the study focused on the addition of grapefruit to a healthy diet, not adopting a normal grapefruit diet. Nevertheless, a number of people claim short-term success with the diet, but long-term weight-loss maintenance still requires adoption of a healthy lifestyle.
