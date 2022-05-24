Finance
How Ayurveda Can Help Diabetics
In Sanskrit ayur means life and veda means knowledge or science… Ayurveda or knowledge of life is a natural system of healing that originated in India about five millennia ago. Ayurvedic medicine is still practiced widely in India and there are ayurvedic clinics in most countries around the world.
Some conventional or Western medical practitioners consider Ayurveda a form of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) and may include it alongside their conventional treatments.
How the ayurvedic healing system works
In Ayurvedic medicine, good health is defined as a state of equilibrium within yourself plus between you and your environment. To achieve this equilibrium your ayurvedic clinician will prescribe changes to your individual lifestyle and diet. These changes will be based on your personal body type or constitution, called your dosha.
This health system lays great emphasis on ayurvedic lifestyle practices, along with personalized nutrient-dense diets, to help prevent disease and optimize well-being, both physically and mentally.
It targets the whole person? the body, mind and spirit? which means that diet, use of herbs and supplements, stress management, sleep, and movement all combine to promote overall health. It may also include CAM treatments such as homeopathy, massage, yoga, meditation, aromatherapy and exercise.
In order to follow the Ayurveda, your particular dosha must be determined.
The three basic doshas
Each person’s dosha or body type is different and unique.
However, there are three different basic doshas… vata, pitta and kapha… and every individual has a unique combination of these three doshas that determines his or her physical and psychological characteristics.
Here’s a brief overview of the three basic doshas:
Vata… these people are usually thin with smaller bones, find it difficult to put on weight and have digestive problems. They are curious, open-minded, creative and energetic, yet tend to be fearful, stressful and scatter-brained.
Vata energy plays a role in essential functions, such as breathing, circulation, mobility and motion. Vata people are susceptible to physical problems such as neurological disorders, insomnia, arthritis and heart disease and mental issues like fear and grief.
Pitta… these people are mainly of medium build and find putting on weight or muscle easy. They are smart, hard-working, ambitious, competitive but angry and aggressive at times.
Pitta energy plays a strong role in metabolic functions, such as digestion, absorption of nutrients, energy expenditure and body temperature. They can over-exert themselves and are prone to heart disease, hypertension, infectious diseases and digestive problems.
Kapha… these people usually have a big solid build and tend to be overweight. They are realists, supportive, loving and forgiving but tend to be lazy, envious, sad and insecure.
Kapha energy plays a role in lubrication, fluid balance, nourishment, rest, relaxation, caring for others, reproduction and building a strong immune system. Their health problems include diabetes, cancer, obesity, fluid retention and respiratory illnesses.
These doshas are general types and an individual’s personal dosha will be a combination of the three basic types in a proportion that is unique to that person.
Your dosha is be determined by an ayurvedic practitioner. However you can have a go at working it out for yourself by reading a companion article How to determine your unique personal dosha yourself.
How your ayurvedic practitioner determines your personal dosha
To determine your dosha, your consultant will take your medical history, check your skin and your tongue and gums, check your vital signs (heartbeat, pulse, reflexes etc) and so on.
He or she will also discuss your personal relationships and ask you about your sleep patterns, exercise routines, work and so on. His questions will examine a very wide number of variables, such things as… your physical characteristics… you personality traits… the food you eat… your level of activity… your mind, emotions and moods, and so on. Determining your primary dosha can be a lengthy process.
Once that is done, the consultant will figure out which aspects of your doshas are out of balance and why… perhaps, for example, because you are not eating a healthy diet, not sleeping enough or are overworking and so on.
Ayurvedic lifestyle
In Ayurvedic medicine, good health means ensuring the three doshas are in a state of equilibrium within yourself and between you and your environment.
To find out where this balance is, you need to:
- tune in to the natural rhythms of your body, and
- synchronise your lifestyle with nature and its cyclical patterns, ie aligning your food choices, sleep patterns, and level of activity etc with the seasons, time of day and, if you are a woman, your menstrual cycle.
Thus, after determining your unique personal dosha and what aspects of your dosha are out of balance, the ayurvedic consultant will prescribe a lifestyle and a particular diet combined with specific herbs and restful practices.
The ayurvedic diet is discussed in a separate article Can the ayurvedic diet help control blood glucose levels?
Key points about an ayurvedic lifestyle
Your consultant will determine the lifestyle you need to follow to bring your dosha back into balance. The following are some of the key points he or she will cover:
Environment… creating a calm environment for your work and home by decluttering it (removing all unnecessary materials), allowing fresh air in, and adding plants or flowers to brighten it up.
Meditation… getting into the habit of waking up at about the same time every day and meditating quietly for about 15 minutes on what you intend to do for the day.
Avoiding certain foods… these are foods that are not appropriate for your dosha and therefor harmful, such as processed foods. You consultant will give you a list.
Eating nourishing foods… that are specific to your dosha, such as vegetables, legumes, spices, etc. Again, your consultant with provide you with a list.
Exercise… engaging in regular exercise that is appropriate for your body type… not too vigorous, but strong enough to improve circulation and functionality.
The benefits of an ayurvedic lifestyle
The core belief in the Ayurvedic health system is that illness and disease are the result of an imbalance in the three doshas and a disconnection from nature. It’s aim is to make you healthy by restoring that balance and reconnecting you with your environment.
But is this lifestyle beneficial?
Yes… according to a report published by the University of Maryland Medical Centre in 2015. The report stated that Ayurvedic medical practices coupled with a personalised ayurvedic diet can help in the treatment of a variety of inflammatory, hormonal, digestive, and autoimmune conditions.
Of particular interest to type 2 diabetics, Ayurveda:
- Helps you reduce your high blood pressure
- Helps you reduce your cholesterol
- Reduces you weight and especially your tummy fat
- Gives you better control over your stress
The first three bulleted points refer to the metabolic syndrome, a cluster of disorders concerning certain biochemical processes… high blood glucose levels, increased blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, or excess body fat around the waist… that very often occur at the same time in your body and are inter-related. If you have three of these conditions, you have metabolic syndrome.
Metabolic syndrome arises before you become diabetic, and it increases your chances of developing diabetes and heart disease or of suffering a stroke. If you have one component of the syndrome, you are likely to have the others.
Thus, it seems reasonable to assume that the ayurvedic lifestyle will benefit you control of your blood glucose, and in any case, as a diabetic, there’s an 85% chance you have problems with your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
When people with type 2 diabetes are under mental stress, they generally experience an increase in their blood glucose levels. When they are under physical stress, due, for example, to injury or illness, their blood sugar can also increase.
Better control of stress seems to be one of the primary benefits of Ayurveda, according to a western medical viewpoint. We know that chronic stress can ruin your quality of life and that lower stress levels are correlated with better health, longevity, weight management and overall happiness There is no doubt that the ayurvedic lifestyle may help you beat your type 2 diabetes.
How Auto Insurance Helps You
Do you need to know what comprehensive auto insurance is? Protection to your car from damage physically beyond the scope of collision coverage is what the comprehensive option is. Here is a more detailed break down of the benefit to acquiring this type of insurance.
What is Covered
Comprehensive auto insurance covers damage to your car that may have happened after an act or event. This type of coverage is not the same as collision or liability. Incidents that are not collision related are covered through this type of insurance. Repairs to the vehicle are covered under comprehensive as well as replacement. This policy does not cover any items that may have been in the car at the time of the event. Normal use is likewise not covered by comprehensive insurance.
Here is a list of what comprehensive insurance covers when purchasing this policy.
• Theft
• Fire
• Vandalism
• Riots
• Wind
• Hail, water, or floods
• Damage from animals (driving into one or other damage)
• Falling objects
• Breaking glass
Limits
There are some rules when using comprehensive auto insurance for vandalism and theft. Most policies do not cover this if the incident was caused by employees or family members. Extensions are available for covering vehicles that are not yours and may belong to an employer. This type of coverage is usually limited. Reading about the policy and gaining help through a local insurance provider could answer any questions you may have about what is covered.
Requirements
There are some companies that allow you to purchase only the comprehensive policy and forego collision. It may depend upon the situation. Local laws in all states do not require comprehensive insurance. While it may not be required, financing and leasing companies for the vehicle may require this type of coverage.
Cost
The cost for comprehensive coverage varies upon personal and financial factors. There are several instances where the cost may be increased. Ages of drivers on the policy is taken into consideration as too young of drivers and older drivers are often given higher premiums. The type of car that you own is also factored into the amount for the auto insurance policy. The area where this vehicle and the distances to and from work is considered as important and may result in a higher policy.
There is a way to reduce the overall premium for comprehensive and collision coverage together. Increasing the deductible amount usually provides a lower cost for the policy. In the event of an accident or event, ensure that you have enough set aside to cover the high cost of the deductible in order to have your car repaired or replaced through the insurance company.
Possessing comprehensive coverage on your vehicle is recommended for peace of mind. Isn’t it worth it to know that your car is safe in many situations? Calling your local provider for insurance provides you with many quotes at one time from the major insurance companies. Talking with an agent today assists in answering all of your questions regarding auto insurance.
Unsurprisingly, Ladies Are Taking The Medical Field By Storm Numerically
Recently there has been a shift in the field of medicine that will alter the shape and face of health care for years to come. In the United States, women are embarking on careers in the medical field in remarkable numbers. The percentage of men and women applying for spots in medical school has been about equal for the last few years. Lately though, the number of women applying for medical school has increased dramatically.
Ever since the feminist movement occurred, the view of what women should do for a living has changed greatly. In fact, other career paths such as law and engineering are also seeing more women entering the arena than ever before. The fire lit by the feminist movement wasn’t just under women. Society as a whole has been asked to think and behave differently. Medical schools are expected to grant slots to more women. Anti-discrimination laws have also opened up many traditionally male areas of study, though enforcement of the laws often takes many years and can sometimes be spotty.
You won’t find any recent data available for a dropout rate among female medical school students. Even though in previous years there were more women who dropped out than men, these women didn’t drop out for academic reasons. Women who are currently in the medical field assume the dropout rate is probably equal these days among men and women because their numbers have went from being a minority to being a much larger minority than they were. Because of more women going into the medical field, a lot of the old traditions that were discriminatory have been put to rest.
A prime example? There is the professor who opened his class by telling a joke. He felt like it was friendly to tell a little icebreaker. The joke was – which of these three things doesn’t belong; woman, sex, an egg, or a rug, and he answered “Sex, because you can’t beat sex.” Even though this joke is quite tame compared to some of the things these women hear on an everyday basis, it doesn’t help the thought along that women are equal to men. These practices and jokes may come to an end soon as the women begin to stand up and show that they are capable of doing it.
The ladies aren’t only dealing with crude humor by men, there are also other things that make no sense like the case of the student who wasn’t allowed to participate in a physical examination of a male patient because he would be naked and she would be able to see his genitals. But in another room not far away, the woman’s husband was allowed to perform an exam on a woman. There was also the issue of the admissions interview where a woman was always asked about her career outlook, as well as her outlook on marriage and having a family, while these questions were never asked of men. Additional problems include the fact that there are very few women serving on the faculties and admission committees for the medical schools, as well as the typical belief that women are less likely to practice once they graduate, which has prevented many women from entering specialized fields, especially surgical areas.
One of the most common questions in an admission interview was about whether a woman would choose marriage or career, and there is denial as to whether this particular question led to being denied access to medical school. They believe that some male interviewers will use the woman’s answer against her regardless of her response. For example, if a student states that if she did have children she would have someone care for them while she was working, the interviewer would suggest that she just stay home and have babies. If she says she’s going to raise her children, the interviewer will argue that the candidate doesn’t have the necessary commitment.
In more and more interview sessions, it became obvious that the perception is that female physicians are not as objective as male physicians. Once in a while, this perception has been exposed as just another stereotype. A woman who was in her second year of medical school indicated that she had witnessed a number of ruthless females and a few emotionally-charged males, however the reverse was usually accepted as a component of the ways in which men and women differ.
One dean at a prominent medical school commented that women actually bring much to table in the field and that traits that are seen more in women are in fact positive and make them good doctors. Females are often raised to be expressive and emotional, both of which can end up being an advantage for a physician in a medical practice. Males tend to be more aggressive which is a trait that can work against them in medicine. But, she states that neither characteristic is a given in either gender.
Does Your Flood Insurance Include Purposeful Government Sanctioned Preemptive Flooding?
Indeed, 2001 was a terrible year for the United States with regards to flooding. We watched as the Mississippi and Missouri River both breached levees in many states. We also noted the incredible snow pack in Colorado, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, and California and the runoff in June of 2001 was significant, causing all sorts of flooding, and some rather serious incidents as you already know. Of course, the time to buy flood insurance is before the flood.
What was that famous line in the movie; “when did Noah build the ark, before the flood remember?” Yes, I love that quote, and I use it quite often, and yet buying flood insurance is quite expensive, especially if you live in a flood zone, and then there is the 50 year flood, or the hundred year flood, those are flooding events which are way beyond the normal cycles of droughts and rainy seasons, and when they come there can be devastation, loss of life, and massive property damage.
Now then, when it comes to flooding not all flood insurance policies are the same. If you buy hurricane insurance, it may cover the tidal surge, but maybe not the massive rain which the hurricane brings along with it, which flood out your property later. After all that massive amount of rain may occur far upriver, and after the storm is gone then that water comes down, maybe even after a couple of more storms later in the season. You see the problem?
Now then, if you will recall The Army Corps of Engineers had no choice as the Mississippi levees were in danger and that peak of the flood would have flooded massive parts of New Orleans, and Baton Rouge Louisiana, where millions of people live. Therefore they opened the dams along the Mississippi and allowed the water to flood into a 3000 square mile area. Unfortunately, there were small towns and cities in its path, and they were purposely flooded to save the larger area. Yes, those are hard choices to make, nevertheless the people were mandatorily evacuated, and a deluge of water was released.
Okay so, you may not realize this but even if you had flood insurance in those areas the flood insurance company would not pay on the policy because the government purposely flooded the area therefore you’d be directed to contact the government to get paid for your damages, after all it was their fault, and their decision to flood out your home and town. Most people don’t realize this, and yet it’s hard to say if the government will even pay, we shall see. Indeed I hope you will please consider all this and think on it.
