How Can Functional Testing Services Increase Your ROI?
Functional testing is one of the mainline process of application or software testing that individually measures every functions of an application. Functional testing is performed to ensure that the application works as expected in the real-world scenarios and meets the desired specifications.
The leading QA companies regard functional testing as a valuable method for quality assurance which allows the testers to verify the output provided against the expected output. Simply put, functional testing looks at how an application is intended to perform and makes sure it actually does that. When functional QA services conduct functional tests, they typically follow procedures which look similar to the ones mentioned below
- Use test data provided by Dev to describe inputs
- Determine the expected outputs be based on these inputs
- Use the inputs to run test cases
- Compare the results to the expected outputs
Some of the critical steps through which an application undergoes during the process of functional testing are as under:
Unit testing: Tests an individual unit of the software to make sure it performs appropriately. The primary purpose of this process is to segregate each part of the application and test them individually. It isolates the piece of code from the entire code structure and determines if it responds as expected.
Smoke testing: Tests the major snippets of the code non-inclusive manner to ensure the application works well enough to move on to additional QA processes. This features identifying the critical functionalities of the end users that a software must satisfy by imitating the basic functionalities of the software.
Regression testing: It increases the possibilities of finding the errors caused by making enhancements to the application or software. After an update is implemented in an application, the program is tested again to determine if the update has met its desired purpose and hasn’t created any unintended bug in the process. Some common tools used by functional QA services providers for regression testing include Winrunner, UFT, and Selenium.
Sanity testing: An application undergoes sanity testing once major code changes have been made in the code. This is important to ensure that updates to the code did not create any unexpected bug or error.
User acceptance testing: This is the final step in the testing process before a software or application is rolled out for production. As the name implies, this step ensures that the application is able to meet the needs of the end users.
Conclusion
Depending upon the complexity of an application, functional testing can be a time consuming process. This can eventually affect the deadline of the project depending on the bugs or errors found during testing. So, it completely makes sense for a business to invest in a functional testing services provider that can keep the Dev team on track during the QA phase.
Important Things You Should Do About A Worker’s Compensation Claim
Worker’s compensation is designed to offer protection for workers when they are injured in their line of duty at the work place. The benefits make it possible for the injured workers to get necessary medical intervention and at the same time lead a normal life, even when they are not in a position to work or as they take time out to heal. Employers and insurance companies are always out to get the best terms in their favor from the claims and you would need a worker’s compensation attorney to help you also fight for what you rightfully deserve when you are injured working.
The claiming process can be tedious especially when you know nothing about how to get the best from it but with the help of your attorney you will definitely have the guidance to get the best results. But even with the professional assistance, you also need to know a few things about the compensation so that you know how to increase your chances of getting rewarded as you deserve depending on the extent and seriousness of the injuries sustained.
1. Notify employer of the injury soonest
Important to note is that the worker’s compensation claim system comes with deadlines. It is therefore very important that you report the injury to your employer as soon as it occurs; delaying makes it possible for employers to claim you were injured elsewhere. Delaying also risks your claim being denied if you fail to meet reporting deadlines.
2. Get the right medical attention
Medical treatment sought after the injury should be from professionals and you should also ensure that the diagnosis is recorded. You can work with your employer on where to get the medical attention or the insurance company so you get to be seen by a specialist or a doctor who is approved.
3. Let the doctor know you got injured at work
This is very serious if you are seeking to follow your worker’s compensation claim. The doctor should be aware that you were injured at the place of work so they can handle your case with the scrutiny that it deserves. You should also ensure that you fill out the medical forms as appropriate with this regards. Remember that under the law you can have medical bills covered and hence there is the importance of ensuring that medical records prove that your injuries are indeed work related.
4. Keep all records safe
Successful claims need to be as detailed as possible so there is reduced risk of rejection. Missing records can be what makes your claim rejected and you therefore should ensure that your medical forms, accident reports, expense records and even mileage to and from your doctor are all well recorded and documents kept safe. Apart from being detailed with your reports, also ensure that you are honest as you fill the paperwork.
5. Get a reliable attorney
A worker’s compensation attorney will help you with the process, especially when you are seriously injured making it difficult for you to follow up everything. They also ensure your employer gets involved and makes it harder for an insurance company to pay you a little money for the claim.
Forex Trading Robots – Play Golf
Who said “The Robots are coming?” Maybe Paul Revere muttered a few words like that – and now they have arrived. Brigades of Automated Forex Trading Troops have descended upon the trading world.
There are many variations of work:
There is the standard drudge – trudging off to the pits every day or night; eking out a pittance. And there is a life of leisure, letting a robot work for you instead while you do other things. You might expect when a new craze hits the streets that every man and his robot are now trading the Forex market. However not all robots are equal. Just like buying a horse – make sure you get a good one
Trading robots now make it possible for the average person to be a full-time trader. You can earn a permanent income playing golf – unless you are like Tiger Woods and have given that up for awhile. Just turn on your Forex trading robot and head for the first tee.
You can give up your day job for a round of golf while your fully automated Forex trading robot slaves away at the coal face making money for you. And with remote hosting you never have to even visit the office or touch your computer. Just go to the bank and collect the money which the trading robots can shovel in to your account..
That is due to the fact that the robot is not human – and is not itself creative. Therefore on its own it will not find solutions which a human mind sometimes can to solve problems. A robot is essentially just a data processor. One that can do a far quicker job than the human brain – but it can only process the garbage according to the system it is programmed for. On the occasions of cataclysmic events – world shattering news and market panic a trading robot probably should not be left alone in the room. However for 99 percent of the time a trade robot should be able to perform better than a human.
This is for two reasons.
1) Robots are devoid of emotion. Where a human is manually trading it is impossible to avoid emotion – and that can be a killer at times.
2) Robots can process far more data than a human and respond much faster – place orders quicker to enter and to exit markets at an instant. When it comes to speed trading robots are like lightning – unless the data coming to it is confusing. (The rare occasions when they can not perform)
Bottom line: do not try to compete against the trading robots. Professional traders use trading robots. That is not to say that there is not still a lot of manual trading activity. But the Big Boys now play with robot Toys – and let the Robots do the number crunching and order execution.
Irrespective of whether you use a trading robot or stick to manual trading the essential ingredient for successful Forex trading is money management. Never trade with more money than you can afford to lose. Risk as little money as possible in each trade – so you conserve your capital Take your losses quickly – limit the amount that you give up to the market so your capital is not depleted significantly by any one trade. If you are in a slump – a losing streak – take time off from the markets. Go play a round of golf and clear your head for awhile so you can come back fresh another day. The same applies if your trading robot does not perform well on a particular occasion.
You never know with the development of cybernetics – maybe the robots will be able to play your sand shots for you soon.
American Dollar is Still the King – But For How Long?
Something happened in November 2008, which had not happened at any time before in history. An upstart Euro, which started to be used as the official currency in some 17 countries in Europe in as late as 1995, upstaged the megalithic US Dollar. The euro had been earlier adopted by the financial markets in 1999. The US Dollar slipped from the high pedestal and lost its numero uno position as the world’s premier currency in circulation to the Euro in November 2008. The significance of this happening was not lost on anyone.
The Euro was valued first at 1.18 against one dollar. It started losing ground fast. The trend continued until it plummeted to 0.8 per one dollar in October 2000. When the national currencies of member countries of European Union were replaced by the Euro, it took a roll reversal and started appreciating steadily. It achieved parity with the dollar in July 2002. It has since risen in value. Its career graph shows it surpassed its initial value in May, 2003 and hit 1.3 against dollars. That was the time when dollar was going through its difficult phase and was losing against all major currencies. After a period of uncertainty, Euro again rose to its highest value of $1.5 in July 2008 but plunged back to $1.25, though still higher than its initial value. As of now, i.e. Nov 2009, it stands at a respectable $1.48.
The American Dollar is truly the international currency exchangeable anywhere on the Earth. Countries like British Virgin Islands, Bermuda and Equador either use the dollar as their official currency or along with their national currencies. Still others, like Lebanon and Iraq have notified the dollar as their de facto currency.
To return to the tickling question of Euro gaining an upper hand internationally and replacing dollar, there are all kinds of speculations flying around. The downward trend took shape during President Nixon’s time when the administration started spending more money than it received as revenue. The OPEC came to its rescue and made up for the deficit. It also bought US Treasury Bonds. Japan followed suit and unloaded its substantial financial baggage in the US to buy the Bonds.
Euro-denominated bonds are in circulation and are posing a real threat to US Bonds. OPEC is looking to invest in Euro bonds. This will complicate the matter further for the dollar and the interest rates in the US are bound to raise. This is because the demand is increasing enormously and the supply may not be forthcoming from Japan and the OPEC.
Let this not dishearten the Americans because the world economy will completely collapse without dollar holding its prime position. At least that is the perceived position for now. The economies of the world will not like to be left in the lurch and left holding the bag. But for how long?
