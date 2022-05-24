How Ethereum Uniswap Reached A Milestone Of $1T In Trading Volume

- Automated and open token trading are one of the goals of Uniswap.
- Osmosis has been down 10.62% in the last 24 hours.
Let us look at the top 3 DeFi projects by developer activity as per CryptoDep.
Uniswap (UNI)
One of the most widely used decentralized trading protocols, Uniswap is well-known for its role in supporting the automatic trading of DeFi tokens. Automated and open token trading is one of the goals of Uniswap, which promises to make trading more efficient than conventional exchanges. Decentralized exchanges were hampered by the challenges plaguing the early decentralized exchanges. Uniswap solves these concerns by using automated solutions.
According to CMC, the Uniswap price today is $5.48 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $222,554,361 USD. Uniswap has been down 5.92% in the last 24 hours.
Osmosis (OSMO)
As an automated market-making protocol (AMM), Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and IBC technologies to build on its own blockchain and specialize in interchain DeFi. As a result of Osmosis’ sophisticated protocol, users may develop and deploy highly-customized AMMs with a variety of modules and an on-chain governance mechanism.
According to CMC, the Osmosis price today is $1.69 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,062,278 USD. Osmosis has been down 10.62% in the last 24 hours.
yearn.finance (YFI)
Using automation, Yearn.finance serves as an aggregator for DeFi investors, allowing them to get the most out of their investment in yield farming. As the DeFi market continues to grow, it aims to make it easier and more accessible for investors who aren’t tech-savvy or who choose to engage in a less committed way than serious traders. For the larger investor community, Yearn.finance aims to simplify DeFi investing and activities like yield farming.
According to CMC, the yearn.finance price today is $9,003.57 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $78,994,820 USD. yearn.finance is down 7.79% in the last 24 hours.