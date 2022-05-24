News
How Luis Guillorme is taking advantage of his increased playing time: ‘There’s not a lot of people like him’
SAN FRANCISCO — Luis Guillorme went hit-less in his first seven games of the season, prompting him to shave off the bushy black beard that had become a staple for him both personally and within the Mets fan base.
About a month later, Guillorme’s beard has returned, as has his success at the plate. When asked on Sunday whether he’s thinking of shaving it off again, Guillorme said no. The beard, and he hopes his results, will continue to grow.
“I’ve felt really good,” Guillorme said. “Feel like I’m having consistent at-bats. I’m working the count, I’m getting pitches to hit. So far it’s been really good. It’s been repeatable. That’s the main thing about it.”
Guillorme’s swings have been repeatable because he’s playing more games than he ever has before at the one-quarter mark of any of his five seasons in the big leagues. Since his hit-less streak, Guillorme developed a .415/.475/.547 slashline with a stolen base in his latest 20 games and 60 plate appearances. Manager Buck Showalter joked that even Guillorme was recently surprised he’s getting so many opportunities to play.
Showalter has utilized Guillorme’s strength as a super-utility infielder by playing him at shortstop, second, third, and designated hitter so far in his tenure as the Mets skipper. He said Guillorme has told him he’s even ready to step in as catcher in an emergency situation, if needed. Showalter, who had significant time to study his new players this past offseason during the owners’ lockout, said he asked around about Guillorme and the infielder has been “as advertised.”
Added Francisco Lindor of Guillorme’s all-around impact on the Mets: “Every team needs a player like that.”
Most fans who have watched Guillorme’s wizardry in the dirt are no longer surprised by his elite defense. But Showalter continues to be impressed by Guillorme’s hand-to-ball skills. For the final out of the seventh inning of Sunday’s win over the Rockies, Guillorme flashed his leather and snagged a line drive on one hop before firing to first base for the out. As Showalter noted, third base is the hardest angle to field, and even though Guillorme has played just six games at the hot corner this season, he made that play look easy.
“It’s really hard to do, move around at different angles,” Showalter said of Guillorme. “He’s just a baseball player. A guy that’s always thinking of the game, talking, asking me ‘Stump The Manager’ questions constantly. He’s good at it. He’s engaged. There’s not a lot of people like him.”
Perhaps no one has benefited more from the team’s early May decision to designate Robinson Cano for assignment than Guillorme. Since that May 2 DFA, Guillorme has started 10 games for the Mets — homering once and posting a .989 OPS across two weeks of games. Let’s compare that to Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis, who were both the main players the Mets wanted to benefit from the Cano decision. Smith has started eight games since May 2, hitting .118 in that span. Davis has started in 12 games since May 2, two more than Guillorme, but he hasn’t been as productive, hitting .163 with a .478 OPS.
Guillorme attributed his success off the bench to familiarity. This is, after all, the 27-year-old’s fifth season in the majors. Guillorme noted that Showalter is the one giving him so many chances to play in the first 40-plus games of the season, and he doesn’t take that trust lightly.
“The more at-bats you get, more consistently, it’s always going to help you,” Guillorme said. “But it’s something that, it’s the position that I’ve been in the past few years. I think it’s just being able to repeat my swing, whether it’s three days in a row playing, or three days of not playing. Even when I wasn’t hitting, when I was going 0-for earlier in the year, I think I was still having good at-bats.”
()
News
Scott Jensen, other GOP candidates file for office, rally at Capitol
Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen and other GOP candidates for statewide office and Congress held a rally at the Minnesota Capitol on Monday as they shifted their focus from seeking party backing to challenging Democrats in the November election.
The candidates addressed hundreds gathered on the Capitol steps after Jensen and others officially registered with the Secretary of State’s Office to run in 2022. Jensen, a former state senator and Chaska family-practice physician skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions, started campaigning for governor in 2021. He’s been a strong critic of Democratic-Farmer-Labor Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to shut down businesses in 2020 as the pandemic took hold in Minnesota as a precaution against the virus.
“We’ve got someone who thinks he’s a king and you are his subjects, and that’s got to stop,” Jensen said, prompting cheers. “We are trying to safeguard in a very real way all that has made America great. What is that? That is faith and family and freedom. That is having less government, lower taxes, and protecting life from beginning to end.”
If elected, Jensen said within his first 100 days in office he would rewrite emergency powers for the governor and sign a photo voter identification law. He said he would also back a push to expand gun rights in the state by enacting a “stand-your-ground” law, “castle doctrine” and “constitutional carry.” At the GOP endorsement convention on May 14, he said he would commute the sentence of Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who was convicted for the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.
Jensen running mate Matt Birk, a former center for the Minnesota Vikings, told reporters at a news conference before the Capitol rally that one of his priorities would be addressing the way public schools teach about race, sexuality and gender. Public schools across the U.S. have been roiled with controversy over the past year over school curricula that conservatives claim are aimed at indoctrinating children in progressive ideology.
“I’m very alarmed, like a lot of parents, at the ideology, when it comes to some of this, ethnic studies, if you will, some of the gender ideology that’s being taught in schools,” Birk said. “That is a belief system not unlike any other type of religion. A religion is a system of beliefs and we make it a point that we don’t teach any religion in schools.”
After a contentious endorsement convention earlier this May, candidate Kendall Qualls spoke in support of Jensen at the Monday rally and urged voters to rally around the Republican-endorsed candidates. Qualls ended his gubernatorial campaign at the state endorsement convention in Rochester when delegates favored Jensen after nine rounds of voting, but he did not immediately express support for Jensen.
Former Hennepin County sheriff and state public safety commissioner Rich Stanek did not seek his party’s endorsement at the convention as he was recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash. His campaign said he continues to weigh whether he’ll continue running.
Republican attorney general candidate and political newcomer Jim Schultz also briefly spoke to the crowd Monday. Despite winning the GOP endorsement at the convention, Schultz continues to face a challenge from 2018 Republican candidate Doug Wardlow, who had originally pledged to honor the party endorsement. Dennis Smith did not seek the party endorsement but later announced he was dropping out of the race.
News
Dr. Phillips’ Riley Kugel commits to Todd Golden’s Gators
With a long stroke of the wrist by Dr. Phillips’ shooting guard Riley Kugel, Florida coach Todd Golden scored another piece in the Gators’ rebuild.
Kugel chose UF over LSU and Georgia Monday evening, unzipping a jacket featuring the Panthers’ insignia to reveal a Gators T-shirt. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound Orlando product then put on a Florida hat and did the Gator Chomp.
“The whole coaching staff … showed love constantly every single day,” Kugel told recruiting analyst Joe Tipton of On3.com. “The ultimate end goal, they want me to get to the NBA, develop me. Obviously, I’m home. I’m here with my family and friends. Everybody can watch me play.”
Kugel is the No. 78 prospect and No. 8 among shooting guards, per 247Sports composite ranking, though the services itself ranks him No. 48 overall.
Kugel, who averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season, originally committed to Mississippi State but backed off after Ben Howland’s firing. Golden hired former Bulldogs assistant Korey McCray, who was Kugel’s primary recruiter.
Kugel will join high school teammate Denzel Aberdeen in the Gators’ 2022 class. Aberdeen averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists playing alongside Kugel in all 31 games for Dr. Phillips.
“The dynamic duo is back again,” Kugel said.
Golden’s 2022 transfer class also ranks No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 nationally, according to 247Sports.
Florida has one of 13 scholarships remaining.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
()
News
Heat’s Tyler Herro, Celtics’ Marcus Smart out for Game 4 of East finals
The Miami Heat took the rare step of announcing a player absence well in advance of tipoff Monday when coach Erik Spoelstra said guard Tyler Herro was out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals due to a groin strain.
At the morning shootaround at TD Garden, Spoelstra said it was a matter of protecting Herro against instinct to push through.
“We just had to really be responsible and take the decision out of his hands,” Spoelstra said, with team physician Harlan Selesnick consulting with Herro before Spoelstra addressed the media. “He really wants to be out there.
“The trainers and Dr. Selesnick don’t think that’s the best idea, because of the intensity and everything. But we’ll see. He’s young. We’ll treat him day to day and we’ll see what happens from there.”
By contrast, the Boston Celtics waited until 90 minutes before tip-off to announce that starting point guard Marcus Smart was out, due to an ankle sprain. Smart also missed the Celtics’ Game 1 loss, due to a mid-foot sprain.
As for Herro, winner of the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, the absence followed a rough patch, coming off a 4-of-15 shooting performance in Saturday night’s Game 3 victory over the Celtics that gave the Heat a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
It was a struggle that well may have been exacerbated by the groin issue.
“End of the first half,” Spoelstra said of the possible timing of Herro’s injury. “Think it was on a floater. He doesn’t totally remember. And then there was a closeout on Jaylen Brown on the very next possession. It could have happened during that sequence.”
Spoelstra said it is important the staff and trainers take a proactive approach in such situations.
“We have a lot of experience with it,” Spoelstra said. “I feel like I’ve been having these tough conversations with guys really the whole second half of the season, and then certainly in the playoffs.
“Guys want to make themselves available. This is the time of the year everybody wants to play. You play through more things than you would than if it was a November game. But there also is a responsibility to the athlete and their health, and we have to be disciplined to that. And sometimes these are tough decisions.”
Center Bam Adebayo said he felt for Herro.
“I feel like he has to be in some serious pain,” Adebayo said. “He’s our Sixth Man of the Year. In some games, he’s carried us. So that’s the biggest part on missing out on Tyler. He can score in bunches. He sees two shots go in and next thing you know he can have 10, 12 [points] in a quarter.”
Adebayo said this is when the veteran presence of Victor Oladipo stands so significant.
“Just because he’s worked so hard for this opportunity, going through injury, in and out of the lineup, and then we throw him in, he’s successful in his role. So we just need him to keep being successful in his role.”
Also on the side during the morning shootaround was starting power forward P.J. Tucker, who has been dealing with irritation of his left knee.
Despite Tucker wearing an inflatable sleeve over the knee and taking stimulation treatment, Spoelstra downplayed concern.
“I mean, he’s basically the same place he was in the shootaround before Game 3,”
The other prime injury concern going into Monday was the right-knee inflammation that kept starting small forward Jimmy Butler out for the second half of Saturday’s victory.
Spoelstra said Butler did not display any signs of restriction.
In addition, point guard Kyle Lowry was cleared to move forward, returning Saturday after missing eight of the previous 10 games due to a hamstring strain.
“He came through fine,” Spoelstra said.
()
How Luis Guillorme is taking advantage of his increased playing time: ‘There’s not a lot of people like him’
Grow Your Business With SAP Users List
The Appropriate Discount Rate For Residential Real Estate Analysis
Scott Jensen, other GOP candidates file for office, rally at Capitol
Project and Portfolio Management – Align Projects With Corporate Strategy
Integrated Social Media – CRM – Analytics Model
Mortgage 101: A First-Time Homebuyer’s Guide
Dr. Phillips’ Riley Kugel commits to Todd Golden’s Gators
Homepreneur Success Tip: Invest Time, Manage Money
The Debate Never Ends: QuickBooks or Quicken?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼