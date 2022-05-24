News
How The Lincoln Lawyer Is Set Up For Season 2 And Beyond? The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Renewal, Release Date, Cast, And More Updates!!
After the popularity of the first season, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is now in production. If courtroom drama is your preferred genre, Lincoln Lawyer will undoubtedly satisfy you. Have you not yet experienced the craving? The majority of viewers have already provided positive reviews about the series, so now is the time to give it a shot.
Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Release Date
The plot began with a high-tension courtroom scene featuring numerous mysteries. It centered on Lincoln Lawyer and his team’s efforts to uncover the truth behind a mysterious murder. Consequently, there is a chance that a second season of the show may be released shortly. Please follow this link for complete information regarding the forthcoming season.
Is There A Lincoln Lawyer 2?
The positive reception of a television series typically encourages its creators to produce a second season. Similarly, The Lincoln Lawyer also demonstrated the same truths. Although the likelihood of another season of this exciting courtroom drama is high, no release date has yet been announced. In addition, Netflix has not provided an official confirmation on this topic. Consequently, it is apparent that you will have to wait longer for a series that has been refined.
This distinguishes Lincoln Lawyer from other mystery stories due to its distinctive main character. The first season was based on the works of Michael Connelly. Nonetheless, the plot of the upcoming season has not yet been established. These books are available in six series. In addition, every character in these tales features a captivating plot.
Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Netflix
Netflix cannot confirm anything without waiting approximately 28 days. You might therefore anticipate that the authorities will soon tell you when you can watch Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer.
Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Cast
The series’ amazing impacts are mostly due to the main characters. Thus, there are sufficient grounds to anticipate that Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will reprise his role as Mickey Haller a.k.a. Lincoln Lawyer in upcoming seasons. This time, though, you will discover this remarkable figure not blindly following Lincoln. Consequently, instead of acting alongside Lincoln, he will now operate out of him.
Other than him, the other key characters will be identical. Jazz Raycole will play Izzy, Lincoln’s driver. Lorna and Mickey’s first wife will also be featured in this season.
The selection regarding the upcoming season will be based on a number of criteria that will wow the audience throughout the course of the series.
It is not uncommon for artists to announce their new projects on social media channels. Consequently, if you are an avid fan of the characters and crew of The Lincoln Lawyer, nothing will conceal your view. Check the Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages of these outstanding celebrities to get the exact release date for Season 2. The next plot will undoubtedly be more exciting and captivating to the audience.
LPG Gas Subsidy: Will you get a subsidy of Rs 200 on gas cylinder or not? know status like this
LPG Gas Subsidy: Will you get a subsidy of Rs 200 on gas cylinder or not? know status like this
LPG Gas Subsidy: Subsidy on LPG gas cylinder is given to the people of economically weaker sections. Those whose annual income is 10 lakh rupees or more, they do not get the benefit of subsidy.
LPG Gas Subsidy: The Modi government has given a big gift to about 9 crore people under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. On Saturday, Rs 200 subsidy has been announced on LPG Gas Cylinder. The subsidy will be given on 12 cylinders annually. However, first you will have to pay the full price for refilling the gas cylinder. After this the subsidy money will be credited in your account. Let us tell you, generally the prices of LPG gas cylinders change every month. But, for some time, the prices have increased twice or twice in a month and the rate has crossed Rs 1000.
Will you get subsidy money?
The thing to think about is that how will you get the benefit of LPG gas cylinder subsidy? Or won’t you get it? If you are confused about this, then now your confusion can be cleared in a minute. By the way, the gas subsidy money goes into the bank account without any hassle. But sometimes due to mistake, this money does not reach the account. In such a situation, it is very important to be aware of this transaction. First of all know who gets the subsidy?
Who is getting gas subsidy?
Subsidy on LPG gas cylinders is given to the economically weaker sections. Those whose annual income is 10 lakh rupees or more, they do not get the benefit of subsidy. This annual income of Rs 10 lakh is calculated by adding the income of husband and both.
How to check subsidy status
First of all you have to open it by typing www.mylpg.in. After this you will see the photo of gas cylinders of gas companies on the right side. Tap on the photo of the gas cylinder of whatever your service provider is.
Gas service provider window
After this a new window will open. This window will be of your gas service provider. After this, the option of Sign-in and New User will be given at the top right. Tap on it.
When did you get subsidy and when not
If your ID is already created, you will need to sign-in. If ID is not there then you have to tap on New User. Login to the website. After this, in the window that will open, the option of View Cylinder Booking History will be present on the right side. Tap on it. Here you will know how much subsidy has been given on which cylinder and when it has been given.
If the money is not received then file a complaint
If you have booked gas and you have not received subsidy money then you have to click on the feedback button. From here you can also file a complaint of non-receipt of subsidy money.
Link your bank account
If you have not linked the LPG ID with your account yet, then you can do it by visiting the distributor. You can also register a complaint by calling the toll free number 18002333555.
What to do if not registered?
- Login to the official website and enter your LPG consumer ID.
- Select LPG Service Provider and click on Join DBT.
- If you do not have Aadhaar number, click on other icon to join DBTL option.
- Now go to the official website of your LPG company.
- A complaint box will open, enter the subsidy status.
- Now proceed to click on Subsidy Related (Initiatives).
- Now scroll down to the subsidy not received icon.
- A dialog box will open with two options, i.e. Registered Mobile Number and LPG Consumer ID.
- Enter the 17 digit consumer number in the space provided on the right.
- Enter your registered mobile number, fill the captcha code and proceed.
- You will get an OTP on the registered mobile number.
- On the next page enter your email ID and create a password.
- An activation link will be sent to the email id. Click the link.
- After completing the above process, your account will be activated.
- Again, login to and enter your bank account details along with the
- Aadhar card linked to the LPG account in the popup window.
- After verification, submit your request.
- Now tap on View Cylinder Booking History/Subsidy Transfer.
- You can register a complaint by calling this toll free number 18002333555 for free.
20 Best Travel Apps In India To Make Your Trips Hassle Free
India is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. If you are an avid traveler and you often plan your trips solo or with your friends and family to travel to different places you should definitely know about these Indian Travel Apps. What makes India is its unique topography that includes deserts, hill stations, waterfalls, beaches, and beautiful valleys. India is a huge country with a diverse culture and heritage and numerous places to visit. So, we are here to help you plan your trips for a smooth journey.
In today’s digital world, the first thing you need to have is a smartphone with moderate to good internet connectivity or enough space to download a few mobile apps. We are going to share the 20 best travel apps in India so that you can have a hassle-free journey.
The travelling apps in India include,
- Ticket booking
- Hotel booking
- Checking the hotel reviews and ratings
- Getting the best prices for hotels and tickets
- Checking the weather of a place
Here are the 20 Best Apps for travel in India for Android and iOS that you should know for planning your trip:
Best Travel Apps in India
1. Airbnb
With Airbnb (Air Bed and Breakfast) you can get a home-like atmosphere anywhere in the world wherever you are. You can book an entire house for a long period of time to live, for a family vacation, for work, and to relax.
Uses of Airbnb:
- In this app, you can search for a house, hotel, or villa by price, property type, location, amenities, and more
- You can even book the entire house for a month or more
- Through this app, you can connect with hosts, and message them for directions, assistance, and helpful tips
2. Skyscanner
Make the planning of your next trip smooth and easy with this app. You can compare and get the best (cheapest) flight tickets with this app.
Uses of Skyscanner:
- Search for flights at the cheapest prices
- Get the best hotels and car hire deals on the move
- No booking fees or hidden charges
- You will be redirected to the site with the best offers after comparing
3. MakeMyTrip
The all-in-one place app, MakeMy Trip is the best travel app in India.
Uses of MakeMy Trip:
- You can book train, flight, bus tickets, and even cabs
- You can also search and book hotels at the best price
- The best thing about this app is you will get huge discounts if you are a regular customer or book a combo of flights and hotels
- They also offer coupons that will help you get more discounts
- You can also go for their package tours
- You can track your journeys and bookings through the app
- You can also upload your COVID vaccination certificates on this app
4. Google Maps
Google Maps is one of the top 10 travel apps in India and also an important one. You already get it preinstalled on an Android phone. The iOS users have to install the app. It is one of the most-used apps for travelling.
Uses of Google Maps:
- You can use this app to show routes of different places around to visit
- You can use the navigator and follow the directions to reach your destination
- You can even download the location maps for an offline view which is highly recommended if you run out of data or visit a remote place with limited or no connectivity
5. IRCTC Connect
If you are aware of the IRCTC website, you must have heard of IRCTC Connect. It is the official IRCTC app for booking rail tickets online.
Uses of IRCTC Connect:
- You can use this app to book online train tickets to anywhere in India
- You cancel your booked tickets
- You can prebook your meals for the journey
- Check the PNR status
- You can even change the boarding point if you want
6. Incredible India Calendar
Uses of Incredible India Calendar:
- You will find information about festivals and events happening in the country
- Create a personal calendar of events and stay updated
- Set your personalized reminders for individual events
- Get an idea about the popular sightseeing places, hotels, and restaurants in the country
- Track your current location to guide you with accurate information about the landmarks
7. TripIt
If you are a traveler who lacks in planning a trip, this is one of the best travel guide apps for you. Download TripIt and let it make things easy for you.
Uses of TripIt:
- You need to sign up and log in and add the details of your travel (like the duration, budget, and time of the visit)
- The app will plan and create a suitable itinerary that will suit you best
- The details of your flight, car, hotel and other reservations can be synced with the calendar on your cell phone
8. PackPoint
Not so good at packing while getting ready for a trip? Don’t worry! PackPoint is a must have apps for travel in India that helps you to pack efficiently.
Uses of PackPoint:
- It is a free travel packing list organizer
- Whether it’s a leisure or business trip, the app helps in keeping a tab of the essential items that you would need for your trip
- It also recommends what to pack according to the destination and its atmospheric conditions
- What makes it more interesting is that you can link it with the travel planner apps like ‘TripIt’ to automatically create a packing list
9. Google Translate
Citizens of India speak different languages in different parts of the country, this is where Google Translate comes in handy. It eases your hustle of not being able to interact with the locals.
Uses of Google Translate:
- The app can translate notes and conversations (into 43 languages), images (into 50 languages), and handwriting (into 95 languages)
- It is really helpful when you are having trouble asking for directions or enquire about any certain place
10. TravelSpend
One of the best apps for travelling in India is TravelSpend which is an application to track your travel expenses. So, if you are a budget traveler with a restricted budget, this app will help you stick to your budget.
Uses of TravelSpend:
- Track your expenses
- You can also use TravelSpend to split bills
- Convert currencies
11. EaseMyTrip
EaseMyTrip is also a trip planning app to plan your holidays. The USP of this app is that it doesn’t charge a convenience fee on flight booking.
Uses of EaseMyTrip:
- Provides holiday packages
- Use it for flight booking, train tickets booking, bus ticket booking, and Hotel Booking
12. Uber
The cab services of both Uber are available across all major Indian cities. It is not serviceable in small towns or a few tourist places like Goa.
Uses of Uber:
- You can book a mini car, sedan, motorbike, or even an auto-rickshaw ride
- Travellers can also opt for shared rides
- Uber also offers outstation trips
13. OLA
The cab services of both Ola are available across all major Indian cities. It is not serviceable in small towns or a few tourist places like Goa.
Uses of Ola:
- Similar to Uber you can book a mini car, sedan, and motorbike
- Travellers can also opt for shared rides
- Uber also offers outstation trips
14. TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor advises you to plan your best trips.
Uses of TripAdvisor:
- Helps in searching for destinations, hotels, flights, and restaurants.
- You can get the best user reviews in one place
- The users’ reviews will help you decide whether you should select the places to visit or not
15. OYO Rooms
This app helps in searching for low-cost rooms in most Indian cities. OYO rooms are convenient, easily available, and mostly cheap.
Uses of OYO Rooms:
- Book of any hotel listed on OYO
- They offer all the amenities that include WiFi, AC, TV, and a geyser
- This app operates across 10 countries and 500 cities
- Even small towns have OYOs which makes it a must-have app while traveling in India
16. AccuWeather
For a traveler, weather information is really important. Bad weather is enough to ruin your whole plan. So, having a good weather app on your mobile can be your savior.
Uses of AccuWeather:
- You can check weather information and know the projection using this app
- The forecasts are accurate most of the time
- It will help you in making your plans in advance
17. ClearTrip
ClearTrip is one of the best travel guide apps for travelers.
- From this mobile app, you can book train, flight, and bus tickets
- You can also book a hotel
- You can also plan your weekend getaways through this app
18. Google Trips
Google Trips makes it easier for a traveler to explore the world easier by organizing all the essential info in one place. The information is also retained offline.
Uses of Google Trips:
- Get activity suggestions based on what’s nearby
- Customizable day plans
- Check your travel reservations from Gmail
- It also shows the nearest attractions list
- You can also get the info about the things to do if you are at a destination or plan to visit the place.
19. Railyatri
An Official IRCTC partner train booking app where you can get PNR and book IRCTC special train tickets.
Uses of Railyatri:
- You can get Live Train Status for where is my train location
- PNR status & Seat Availability with confirmation prediction
- View Updated Train Time Table for Special Trains
- Order hygienic Food on Train
- You can book bus tickets online for UPSRTC and also make bookings for private Volvo buses
- This app has multiple languages like English, Marathi, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Gujrati, Bengali, & Tamil
20. Aarogya Setu
The app was launched by the Government of India for the purpose of preventing the spread of infections during the ongoing pandemic. The COVID vaccination certificates are mandatory in a few tourist places.
Uses of Aarogya Setu:
- You can contact trace to help identify containment zones across India using this app
- You can avoid the areas which are infection-prone
- You can download your vaccination certificates and keep a track of your COVID vaccination
As OTAs get underway, QB Lamar Jackson (and his contract status) is again among Ravens’ most interesting storylines
After a five-month wait, the Ravens are finally starting to get back to game speed.
Rookies and veterans will report Tuesday to the team facility in Owings Mills for the first of 10 days of voluntary organized team activities. No “live” contact will be allowed at the pad-free practices, but the Ravens will graduate from a walk-through pace to seven-on-seven, nine-on-nine and 11-on-11 drills. Wednesday’s practice will be the first of three open to local media over the next three weeks, offering the best look at the team since its 2021 season ended short of the playoffs.
Of course, it’s still unclear just how many of the Ravens’ most important players will be on hand. Some are recovering from injuries. Others prefer to train closer to home as they prepare for mandatory minicamp in mid-June. And then there’s quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose unique contract situation could prompt any number of outcomes. As OTAs get underway, he’s among the Ravens’ six most interesting people to follow.
QB Lamar Jackson
The Ravens undoubtedly want Jackson at OTAs, where he can work on his chemistry with a young receiving corps, help rookie center Tyler Linderbaum’s development in a more shotgun-heavy offense, meet the team’s other new faces and maybe answer a few questions about his occasionally hard-to-parse offseason.
But does Jackson want to be at a voluntary workout? And if he does, how many? Jackson showed up for OTAs last year, as almost all quarterbacks do, but the Ravens had already picked up the option on the fifth year of his contract. Now he’s down to the final year of that rookie deal, and there’s been no progress in negotiations for a record-breaking extension. Until Jackson says otherwise, all signs point to the Ravens placing the franchise tag on the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player after the coming season.
General manager Eric DeCosta said after the draft that the Ravens have gotten “great reports” on Jackson’s offseason workouts; he’s trained with private quarterback tutor Adam Dedeaux, whom he worked with last year, as well as a South Florida-based trainer. But if Jackson skips OTAs, as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is reportedly expected to, the focus will remain on his contract situation and future in Baltimore, not how well-positioned he might be for a bounce-back year.
WR Rashod Bateman
The 2021 first-round pick’s reaction to seeing leading wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown traded away last month? “All respect due to him … but it was like, ‘It’s my time,’” Bateman told Marlon Humphrey on the cornerback’s team-produced show recently.
This is the offseason to prove it. DeCosta said last month that Bateman “was our first-round guy, and I think he’s going to show you why.” After a groin injury ended his preseason and delayed his NFL debut, he’s healthy again. He’s also a step ahead of the team’s returning wide receivers, along with James Proche II, having worked out with Jackson at throwing sessions this offseason.
As a rookie, Bateman had 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. Considering the team’s injury situation at cornerback, a standout performance at OTAs might not mean much for him or projected starter Devin Duvernay. But it’d be better than the alternative.
OLB Odafe Oweh
One of the NFL’s better rookie seasons ended on a down note last year. After posting five sacks, three forced fumbles and 15 quarterback hits in 15 games, Oweh missed Week 17 and Week 18 with a foot injury. The Ravens missed him, too, recording just two sacks total in season-ending losses to the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers.
With Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo recovering from torn Achilles tendons, and Justin Houston still unsigned, Oweh could enter training camp this summer as the team’s top available pass rusher. Coach John Harbaugh said in March that Oweh was “doing great” after offseason shoulder surgery and that his recovery “should be no problem for training camp.” If he’s healthy enough for OTAs, it’d be a boon not only for his development but perhaps the offensive line’s as well.
S Kyle Hamilton
The first-round pick looked the part at rookie minicamp: long, lean, flying around the backfield. Now Hamilton will have to level up, as he goes from reading undrafted quarterbacks and defending undrafted wide receivers to taking on starting-level talents. He acknowledged earlier this month that the Ravens’ defense is “pretty different” from what Notre Dame ran, and there’s still a lot to learn. OTAs will throw even more lessons at him, from coverage shells to on-field communication.
Hamilton could benefit from having Chuck Clark around, but the veteran starting safety’s future in Baltimore is unclear. With Marcus Williams, another top safety, added to the secondary in free agency, Clark’s once-unquestioned role in the Ravens’ defense is set to shrink. If Clark is traded this offseason, Hamilton would have to pick up some of the slack.
P Jordan Stout
Inclement weather forced Stout inside for the lone rookie minicamp practice open to reporters, where he worked mainly on his holding. But with only a small chance of rain in Wednesday’s forecast, Stout can get back to doing what he couldn’t do earlier this month: crushing punts.
After Sam Koch’s retirement last week, Stout finds himself in a spotlight unusual for a punter. At least he seems like the type to make good first impressions. Earlier this month, Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz recalled executive vice president Ozzie Newsome telling him before a Senior Bowl practice, as they watched Stout “just banging balls,” that he “might be the best player on the field.” A couple of scouts told Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy that Stout’s pregame performances last season left them wowed.
The fourth-round pick averaged 46.5 yards per punt at Penn State, booted 12 touchbacks and, according to Pro Football Focus, led the country in average hang time (4.36 seconds per punt) last year. Stout will enter his first season in Baltimore with help — Koch has signed on as a special teams consultant — and high expectations.
Coach John Harbaugh
What will OTAs under Harbaugh look like after one of the most injury-marred seasons in recent NFL history? Definitely different. Harbaugh said in March that the Ravens “turned over every stone” after last year in search of a safer approach. Ravens players didn’t find that their first week of the offseason workout program was drastically different from those in previous years, but practices might be.
“We’ve changed a lot of what we’re doing,” Harbaugh said at the NFL owners’ meetings. “We’re going to approach OTAs differently. We’re going to approach training camp, some big-picture schedule differently in terms of the way we ramp and in terms of the way we time practices, how long we’re on the field and what we’re doing on the field and how we pace the rhythm of the practices — and even within the practices, what we do early and how we pace the rhythm of our practices. We think we have some really good ideas, and I’m excited about it.”
